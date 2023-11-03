The Best Real Housewives of New York City Moments, Season 14 Edition

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) has come to a close, and those reunion episodes are rolling out, giving all of the juicy behind-the-scenes info that audiences have been craving. In honor of the reunion episodes, here are some of the biggest, best Real Housewives of New York City moments from this re-vamped season of the show.

1. The Pre-Show Conflict

So much drama existed before the season even began, including the situation between digital influencer Lizzy Savetsky and marketing consultant Brynn Whitfield. Whitfield asked Savetsky, an Orthodox Jew and a matchmaker, to set her up with a Jewish man. Savetsky explained that she preferred to set Jews up with other Jews, and all insanity broke loose with slurs slinging between the two until Savetsky wound up leaving the show due to antisemitic hate.

2. The Catch of It All

Who can forget the drama that kicked off the new season? Real estate agent Erin Lichy invited Brynn Whitfield and influencer Sai De Silva out to Catch NYC, but De Silva and Whitfield claimed they were “too tired.” It quickly came out that the two had actually gone to Casa Cipriani instead, leaving a sour taste in Lichy’s mouth that took two episodes to resolve.

3. The Caviar

Erin Lichy hosted the girls at her house in the Hamptons. She opened her beautiful home to everyone, offering them caviar as a snack when they walked in the door. Not the right move. Sai De Silva quickly made it known that she didn’t consider caviar filling enough and didn’t fail to make those feelings known. While the situation didn’t feel that big at the moment, it became a running joke throughout the season.

4. The Jenna Slip

Jenna Lyons gave everyone the slip when she left in the middle of the night to head out to her own Hamptons house. She claimed she couldn’t sleep with all the noise around her, and rather than ask anyone to quiet down, she wanted to slip out quietly. Plus, she said, she had a meeting the next morning and didn’t want to wake anyone up. The girls didn’t handle the situation well, most winding up feeling slighted by Lyons, leaving them on what the women meant to be a bonding experience.

5. The Teddy Debacle

Jenna Lyons bought everyone beautiful, personalized lingerie from one of her friends. Everyone loved the gift, putting it on right away. But Jessel Taank didn’t feel the same. Taank felt as though her teddy lacked the beauty and appeal of the other girls’ and made no attempt to hide her distaste, hurting Lyons’ feelings and ruffling the other girls’ feathers. While Taank eventually apologized and Lyons forgave her, the incident sparked conflict between the women of the group…and became one of the best Real Housewives moments of the season.

6. The Jessel Complaints

Jessel can’t stop complaining! At least, that’s what the women of RHONY can’t stop saying. While audiences felt like Taank got the short end of the stick, Lichy and De Salvia just couldn’t let it go. Both of them returned again and again to Jessel’s complaints, stating she centered herself far too often.

7. The Intimate Life of Jessel

Jessel Taank’s intimate life became a huge topic of conversation throughout the season. For some of the women, Taank’s lack of sexual relationship with her husband meant deeper issues stirred. For others, they thought it natural but wanted their friend to get back in the saddle, so to speak. No matter what side they came down on, Taank’s relationship came up time and again throughout the season and caused quite a bit of drama between all of the women.

8. The Gifts of Jenna

Jenna Lyons is nothing if not a generous person, but it seems that Lyons’ castmates often took her gifting the wrong way. After creating gift bags for them that included branded collabs, many of the women felt that Lyons sought the promotion of her products on their social channels. Lyons insisted her gifts came from a thoughtful and loving place, but throughout the season, the women brought it back up over and over again.

9. The Flirtations of Brynn

Brynn Whitfield flirts. Such is a fact of the Real Housewives of New York City. But Brynn’s flirting landed her in hot water when she chose to flirt with Erin Lichy’s husband at their anniversary party. While the moment didn’t get the same level of heat that other drama did, Brynn’s flirtations might land her in hot water at the reunion finale or even next season…

10. The First Class Flight

Jenna Lyons flies first class. Because she’s Jenna F**king Lyons, as Brynn named her. But in reality, she flew first class for a multitude of reasons, many of them having to do with her health and wellbeing. Lyons skipped the group flight to Anguilla this season in favor of heading out on her own. Despite disclosing her love for first class to Erin Lichy in confidence, Lichy brought it up to all the gathered girls when they arrived in Anguilla, and it quickly became a point of contention, one that Sai De Silva couldn’t seem to let go and harped on repeatedly.

11. The Trip to Vietnam

Jessel Taank’s husband, Pavit, became the source of much debate throughout the season. Not just because of the couple’s lack of intimate life but also because of his mysterious trips to Vietnam. Pavit insisted he loved banh mi sandwiches and used that and his desire for a major sky miles payoff to justify his trip, but the women found it suspicious, often questioning why Pavit wanted to spend an entire day flying to Vietnam only to turn around and come back a day later. Sai De Silva and Erin Lichy both voiced their opinions about it, suggesting the reason that he spent so much time in Vietnam had more to do with who might be in Vietnam.

12. The Man In Connecticut

The finale episode brought a bit of a shocker as viewers discovered Ubah Hassan had a boyfriend that she had yet to reveal. Sai De Silva let slip to Erin Lichy that Ubah had a boyfriend and, at an unfilmed dinner, Silva and Lichy told Brynn Whitfield all about it, even disclosing what state he lived in. Whitfield loudly asked Ubah about her man in Connecticut at Whitfield’s birthday party, and it became the “Connecticut” heard 'round the world, immediately sparking a fight between the women that has carried on into the reunion episodes. No doubt, history will remember it as one of the best Real Housewives moments.