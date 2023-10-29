The Best Retro Cop Films From the 60s and 70s You’ve Been Missing Out On

In addition to defining the 1960s and 1970s, the dirty streets, smoky alleys, and tireless pursuit of justice gave rise to the timeless archetype of the hard-nosed, no-nonsense lawman. A discussion on the internet selects fifteen of these films.

1. In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger), the racist police chief of tiny Sparta, Mississippi, is arrested on suspicion of the murder of African-American Philadelphia police detective Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier). Tibbs teams up with Gillespie to find the natural killer once he establishes his and another man's innocence. Tibbs makes enemies and unusual friends while looking for the truth as their investigation takes them across every societal level of the town.

2. Bullit (1968)

With the use of testimony from the violent brother of the criminal, Johnny (Pat Renella), who is being detained under police officer Frank Bullitt's supervision in protective custody in San Francisco (Steve McQueen), Senator Walter Chalmers (Robert Vaughn) hopes to bring down mob boss Pete Ross (Vic Tayback). When they get to the location, Bullitt follows a pair of mob hitmen's trail through a confusing web of complexities and double-crosses. One of the most well-known vehicle chases in movie history is found in this thriller.

3. Coogan's Bluff (1968)

Walt Coogan, an Arizona lawman played by Clint Eastwood, hoped to travel to the big city for a brief business trip, but his visit soon turned violent. When Manhattan police stop Walt's attempt to send a killer (Don Stroud) back to the Southwest, Walt is confused. With a single-minded focus on finding his target, he momentarily outwits the New Yorkers before finding himself in a string of unpleasant encounters with counterculture characters representing the polar opposite of the prim and proper Walt.

4. Magnum Force (1973)

Clint Eastwood's character, “Dirty Harry” Callahan, a renegade San Francisco police officer, doesn't believe in mindlessly following the law. However, when a vigilante gang begins killing criminals who have escaped punishment due to legal technicalities, Callahan starts investigating his suspicion that another police officer is responsible for the deaths. In doing so, he defies his commanding officer, Lt. Briggs (Hal Holbrook). Charlie McCoy (Mitchell Ryan), his severely wounded former partner, is his main suspect.

5. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Sonny Wortzik carries out a bank robbery in Brooklyn, but the heist fumbles into a tense hostage crisis. The situation escalates as media frenzy complicates efforts by Sonny and his accomplice, Sal Naturile (John Cazale), to manage the crisis. The FBI's arrival heightens the pressure. Amid the chaos, the surprising motivation behind Sonny's robbery slowly comes to light.

6. Dirty Harry (1971)

In a race against time to save a kidnapped child, Detective Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) hunts down a deranged rooftop murderer. However, the criminal is set free after Harry breaches the killer's civil rights during the arrest. The murderer then takes control of a school bus, prompting a relentless Harry to chase him down again, realizing that stopping this killer requires ruthless measures.

7. Serpico (1973)

Frank Serpico, played by Al Pacino, is an upright New York City cop who stands against the widespread bribery among his peers. Isolated for his integrity, he faces danger as fellow officers expose him to high-risk situations. Ignored by his superiors, he bravely exposes the corruption, triggering an inquiry by the Knapp Commission. While his revelations initiate an investigation, they open him to scrutiny and criticism.

8. The Enforcer (1976)

After his most recent use of excessive force, “Dirty Harry” Callahan (Clint Eastwood) is transferred from homicide to personnel. In the meantime, a terrorist organization known as the People's Revolutionary Strike Force plans several crimes in San Francisco to make money. Harry and his new female partner must stop the terrorists when they kidnap the mayor (John Crawford) and take rockets and firearms for their upcoming attack.

9. The Laughing Policeman (1973)

Detective Dave Evans, portrayed by Anthony Costello, is fatally shot in San Francisco during a pursuit of a murder suspect on a packed city bus. Sgt. Jake Martin, played by Walter Matthau, becomes determined to solve his colleague's unfinished case despite the death of all potential witnesses. Joined by his new partner, Leo Larsen (Bruce Dern), they delve into the challenging investigation. When ordered to cease their efforts, they instead press forward, defiantly drawing nearer to unmasking the killer.

10. The Wicker Man (1973)

To look into a missing child complaint, Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodward) travels to the little Scottish island of Summerisle. The devout Christian policeman witnesses the locals' sleazy antics and odd paganism. Especially the temptations of Willow (Britt Ekland), the daughter of Lord Summerisle, the island's magistrate (Christopher Lee). Sergeant Howie gets closer to finding the lost youngster as he learns more about the peculiar customs of the islanders.

11. Vanishing Point (1971)

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Kowalski (Barry Newman) is now a hired driver addicted to pills. When moving a car from Colorado to California, Kowalski bets his drug dealer that if it takes less than 15 hours, his most recent amphetamine purchase will be free. However, Kowalski's carelessness on the road leads to a widely reported police pursuit. The radio host, Super Soul (Cleavon Little), talks about the pursuit and portrays Kowalski, who won't stop, as a martyr for liberty.

12. The Gauntlet (1977)

Ben Shockley (Clint Eastwood), a seasoned police officer, is tasked with escorting a crucial mob trial witness, Augustina “Gus” Mally (Sondra Locke), from Las Vegas to Phoenix. Gus, a rugged yet striking call girl, believes they are both targets. After surviving several assassination attempts, Ben starts to trust her suspicions. As they traverse the unforgiving desert, they find themselves hunted by furious bikers and corrupt policemen.

13. Across 110th Street (1972)

After a Harlem heist leads to multiple murders, police officer William Pope (Yaphet Kotto) and his bigoted Italian-American partner, Frank Mattelli (Anthony Quinn), are assigned to the case. The pair fights while conducting their tight investigation to find and detain the three suspects. Meanwhile, the ruthless mobster Nick D'Salvio (Tony Franciosa), who will do anything to get his hands on the stolen money, is also looking for the fugitives.

14. All the President's Men (1976)

Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman), two dueling green reporters for the Washington Post, investigate the bungled 1972 break-in of the Democratic Party Headquarters at the Watergate apartment building. The two reporters establish a link between the thieves and a member of the White House staff with the assistance of a mysterious source. The pair follow the money to the summit despite severe warnings about their safety.

15. They Call Me Mr. Tibbs (1970)

Detective Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier), in this follow-up to In the Heat of the Night, must solve the murder of a prostitute. Logan Sharpe, a preacher and activist who is Tibbs' buddy, is the last person seen with the victim (Martin Landau). Tibbs goes on to have a disagreement with his wife (Barbara McNair), who wants him to prioritize their children and their relationship over his police work.

