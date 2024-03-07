The Best Richard Linklater Movies Ranked For Viewing Pleasure

Some directors have all the optimism, and Richard Linklater falls into this category. His film career began with chronicles of happy youth, and it has yet to veer too far from there in the years since. If anything, his movies have only gotten sunnier as time has passed.

Occasionally, this upbeat tendency may send Linklater’s work a wrong turn, but for the most part, he knows how to marry his temperament with his material. The results constitute a body of work that celebrates love, friendship, fun, and most of what we call good in life.

So that newcomers to the director may know where to begin with his output and put some order into the happy mess, find here the best Richard Linklater movies, ranked by quality.

Before Sunrise (1995)

Richard Linklater’s most iconic work, the Before trilogy, began with a real-life encounter the director had in the late 1980s. While on a visit to Philadelphia from New York, where he lived at the time, Linklater met a woman named Amy Lehrhaupt. They hit it off immediately, chatting about their interests and dreams as they strolled the city until dawn. Linklater remembered thinking then that if he could only capture how he felt that night in his art, he would really have something.

Several years later, the director began working on the screenplay for Before Sunrise, the first film in the Before trilogy. He brought aboard his friend Kim Krizan as co-writer, thinking that since the film would have a male-female relationship at its core, it ought to have a corresponding writing team. The two wrote the screenplay and began casting around for actors, eventually settling on Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, who made significant contributions to the script.

The film that developed out of this tells the story of a young American man and a young French woman meeting on a train to Vienna, where they disembark and reenact something along the lines of the night Linklater and Lehrhaupt spent together years before. The director had hoped she might see the film and get back in touch; however, tragically, and unbeknownst to Linklater at the time, Lehrhaupt had died in a motorcycle accident a year before the release of Before Sunrise.

Before Sunset (2004)

Set nine years after the events of Before Sunrise, Before Sunset brought Hawke and Delpy together again for a movie set in Paris. The movie's events, which take place in real-time, revolve around Hawke’s character—now a writer on a book tour promoting a novel about that night in Vienna—getting surprised by Delpy at a reading. The two spend an afternoon together roaming the streets of a European city once again. Just as before, the film ends on a bittersweet note of star-crossed love.

The script, a full-on collaboration between Linklater, Krizan, Hawke, and Delpy, has a spontaneity that makes it seem almost improvised. The film also benefits from original music by Delpy, most memorably a song she plays on her guitar near the end.

“I think the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my film life is Before Sunset…going back into these characters,” Linklater explained in an interview. “It was scary to revisit them. You thought you could mess it up, and it would mess up the first film in some strange way.”

“The script of those films is very delicate,” he went on to say. “It’s really laborious to make it seem improvised. It’s highly structured…we couldn’t cut anything out. In most films, if something doesn’t work, you can trim or lose it altogether and restructure it in the editing room. But that’s a real-time film. I think I cut out one line from the movie.”

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Richard Linklater’s high-school comedy, Dazed and Confused, which revolves around a party at the end of the school year — the U.S. bicentennial year of 1976 — follows an ensemble cast as they prepare for their graduation night.

Many cast members, including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, and Parker Posey, went on to big careers. Similarly to his process with the Before trilogy, Linklater sought script assistance from his actors and encouraged them to develop their characters beyond what he had written.

Dazed and Confused would qualify as what we now call a “hangout” movie, and the viewer may feel transported to Texas in the 1970s. With a soundtrack featuring period icons such as Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, War, Foghat, and Peter Frampton, the film feels drenched in the culture of an era, but Linklater had other intentions.

“I thought the 1970s sucked,” the director once told The Guardian. “Dazed was supposed to be an anti-nostalgic movie. But it’s like trying to make an anti-war movie—just by depicting it, you make it look fun.”

Regardless of what Linklater set out to do, he made the 1970s look like a pretty fun time for teenagers, at least for the ones lucky enough to outrun the bullies chasing them with wooden paddles.

Boyhood (2014)

One of the most innovative movies of this century, Boyhood, took over 12 years to make. The film follows the life of Mason Evans (Ellar Coltrane) from the ages of six to 18, with the filmmakers convening to shoot every six to eighteen months. Linklater’s daughter Lorelei plays the sister, while Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette play the divorced parents. Like many Linklater films, it takes place in Texas, and it covers all the ground of middle-class American childhood, from the playground to the campground, with all the requisite experiments in controlled substances and, of course, first love.

“I wanted the film to feel like a memory, almost like you’re older looking back,” Linklater explained in an interview. “In your memory, no one holds up a sign or tells you too much. It all flows.”

Boyhood could not have gone down much better than it did with critics, and the film enjoys a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Awards season turned out equally impressive, with the film nominated for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, and Arquette winning Best Supporting Actress.

Before Midnight (2013)

The third installment in the Before trilogy, Before Midnight, released after another nine-year interval, sees Hawke and Delpy as a married couple with two young daughters. The movie takes place in Greece, where the family has gone to visit friends at a country estate. While the first two films depict the pair as two ships passing in the night, by the time of Before Midnight, they must overcome petty squabbles and rekindle tired romance.

“We wanted to catch them on holiday so there was the possibility of getting them out of their everyday routine,” Delpy told Slant Magazine. “The first two films were very urban, and we wanted to not do that this time, so we could have a sense of how much their life has changed, but also a sense of what they’re like when they’re together.”

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Linklater’s fondness for rotoscoping — a technique where animators trace over live-action frames, creating an instantly recognizable effect — found its best use in A Scanner Darkly, an adaptation of the great sci-fi novel.

Keanu Reeves stars as an undercover narcotics agent who wears an image-morphing device that lets him transform his appearance. Something called “Substance D” has hit the streets, and Keanu must blend in with the tweakers to sniff out the supply chain. Set in modern times but inspired by the vibe of Northern California in the 1970s, the film itches with paranoia and suspicion.

Speaking of the rotoscoping process, Linklater remarked, “So many movies, the emphasis on, oh you have a bead of sweat here — it’s the perfection of the image — where here, it wasn’t really about that, because we knew the final image would be created later in a computer. What we were doing was just capturing the actor’s behavior in the scenes. So it’s kind of the best of both worlds. You’re very free to experiment.”

Waking Life (2001)

A couple of decades back, the posters for Richard Linklater’s Waking Life would often hang from the walls of American dorm rooms, whose occupants would pretend to have understood the movie. Call it one of the most peculiar Richard Linklater movies.

Waking Life stars Wiley Wiggins, one of the leads from Dazed and Confused, as a young man who converses about philosophy in a plotless dreamscape of a film. He encounters mystics, academics, and assorted seekers as he wanders through a rotoscoped universe that felt genuinely new at the time. It even has some cameos from Alex Jones, at that time just another weirdo sprouting on the Austin scene rather than the industrial-scale lunatic into which he later metastasized.

While it might not hold the attention of everybody, Waking Life has a lot to offer fans of those uninhibitedly goofy late-night conversations people tend to experience less as they grow older.

“These are really fundamental questions you ask yourself at an early age,” Linklater explained in an interview with Pop Matters. “But you never really answer them; you just circle around to it again.”

Slacker (1990)

The spiritual predecessor to Waking Life, Linklater’s Slacker, an aimless tour around Austin, Texas, courtesy of some of its weirdest citizens, pivots from character to character with no dramatic arc, only the movement of conversational energy.

Linklater made the film for around the cost of a decent used car nowadays, acting in it himself and with friends and oddballs he encountered around town. Where Waking Life leans into philosophical musings of the academic variety, Slacker heads for more garden-variety JFK assassination and UFO territory, with cameos from the kind of people who, back in the day, used to host shows on Public Access television, the 1990s equivalent of YouTube channels with no viewers. Thanks to the undeniable authenticity of these folks, the movie has a certain time-capsule quality—presumably why the Library of Congress selected it in 2012 for preservation in the National Film Registry.

“Most [actors] were found through a very selective vetting process where we gave out cards that were essentially invitations to a video interview,” Linklater explained to the Austin Chronicle at the time. “…A lot of interesting people couldn't get it together to show up for their interview.”

He added, “Basically, the cast has never been given enough credit. These were not only interesting, creative, and courageous people but also the ones serious enough to approach the rehearsal and shooting process in a professional manner.”

Bernie (2011)

The backstory behind Linklater’s black comedy Bernie, which stars Jack Black as a mortician who in 1998 killed his elderly companion, adds considerable depth to the viewing experience. Based on a true story, the film portrays the relationship between Bernie Tiede (Black) and his victim, Marjorie Nugent (Shirley MacLaine), with lots of documentary-style talking heads from the community giving their input on the case.

Tiede, a well-liked figure in the town of Carthage, Texas, received some level of sympathy from the community, as many believed he had experienced a high degree of abuse from Nugent, which supposedly triggered memories of abuse he suffered as a child. The film even renewed attention to Tiede’s case, leading to his release on bail for several years. During this time, he lived in an apartment in Linklater’s garage, though the former mortician later had to return to prison.

Speaking to a reporter during Tiede’s bail period, Linklater said, “He’s working, he’s got a job. He’s living like a grad student probably lives…It wasn’t a big deal for me to offer [the apartment]. It’s not like we’re the odd couple now, living together in the same room.”

He later added, “There’s a big spectrum that people don’t want to acknowledge or talk about, but it’s there. Clearly, this wasn’t a case of premeditated murder. It just didn’t feel that way.”

SubUrbia (1996)

Linklater teamed up with the writer and actor Eric Bogosian for SubUrbia, which stars Parker Posey, Giovanni Ribisi, Steve Zahn, and Ajay Naidu, with Bogosian adapting the screenplay from his play of the same name. The film, primarily set in front of a convenience store, follows a group of friends struggling to come to terms with the disappointments of early adulthood while testing the bounds of antisocial behavior.

In the carefree 1990s, after the Soviet Union disintegrated and the United States felt geopolitically adrift, the idea of American society as overrun by consumerism filled a gap as both a topic of idle conversation and artistic inspiration. SubUrbia deals with young people living in that milieu about as well as most of its competitors, which include such films as Reality Bites and Empire Records.

For Linklater, the movie opened up a new method of working, as it gave the director the chance to take a small step outside of himself and film a script written by somebody else.

School of Rock (2003)

Probably the most mainstream of all Richard Linklater movies, School of Rock, stars Jack Black as a down-and-out musician who takes a job as a teacher at a fancy prep school. Written by Mike White — now better known as the creator of The White Lotus — the film has the kind of conventional structure found in the screenwriting books—very un-Linklater for that time.

Jack Black, an actor without whom this movie could not in any conceivable universe exist, carries the day with his over-the-top schtick, which often works best in kids’ movies (with the exceptions of Bernie, Tropic Thunder, and Margot at the Wedding). The film hit a home run with audiences, taking over $131 million at the box office worldwide and even spawning a musical.

“My whole vibe of the whole movie was to make a classical comedy, say like a Preston Sturges comedy or something where the setup is just ridiculous, absolutely absurd,” Linklater told the Austin Chronicle two decades ago. “And yet, if you play it in a realistic way, you don't have to be too big or farcical or play it for laughs. It is just inherently funny.”

Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

Once an artist finds a style they enjoy working in, why not return to it now and again. Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood, Richard Linklater’s rotoscoped movie about childhood and the moon landing, blends fact with fantasy and works way better than we might have guessed.

The animation style goes wonderfully with the space-age setting of Texas in the 1960s, and the surf rock soundtrack further establishes the mood. The film earned solid praise from audiences and critics, with a healthy pile of award nominations. If Linklater can still make movies like this, the future looks bright.

Tape (2001)

Unlike anything he made before or after, Tape, Richard Linklater’s psychological drama about friendship, memory, and remorse, feels like a strange and at least partially successful experiment in filmed theater.

The movie, adapted by Stephen Belber from his one-act play and shot on camcorder, takes place in real-time and never leaves the confines of a hotel room. High school buddies played by Ethan Hawke and Robert Sean Leonard (previously seen together in Dead Poets Society) meet for the first time in years. Before long, dark secrets emerge about a third friend (Uma Thurman) who arrives partway through the movie. To say any more would give away the story.

The Newton Boys (1998)

One of the more prolific gangs of bank robbers in American history, the early-twentieth-century Newton Gang, caught the eye of fellow Texan Richard Linklater, who immortalized them in his film The Newton Boys. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey, Ethan Hawke, Skeet Ulrich, and Vincent D'Onofrio as the four Newton brothers, self-styled gentleman bank robbers who claimed they never killed anyone. However, reports do exist of their brutality.

“As a Texan, I always knew I would someday do a Western or something to do with the real roots of Texas,” said Linklater in an interview. “When I read the Newton story, that just jumped out at me. This was like discovering a great American story that hadn’t been told.”

Fast Food Nation (2006)

Linklater worked with the journalist Eric Schlosser to adapt his book Fast Food Nation, which explores labor abuse and quality control issues in the fast-food industry, into a film starring Greg Kinnear. The actor plays an executive who grows alarmed after reading reports of feces in the burgers, leading him on a journey of corporate investigation and self-discovery. While Fast Food Nation represents the closest Linklater has come to activism in his work, he firmly grounds the film in fiction and satire, altering the names of characters and companies.

“Out in the real world, there is no avoiding these companies; they're shoving themselves down your throat every waking second,” Linklater explained to The Guardian. “Then, suddenly, you make a film, and you can't even put them in the background, or you could get sued.”

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

Before he dropped out of college to work on an oil rig, Richard Linklater played collegiate baseball. His love for America’s pastime never left him, and the director still hits baseballs from a pitching machine in his backyard. Linklater’s passion for baseball first found its cinematic expression with Bad News Bears, and then again with Everybody Wants Some!!, which scores a base hit — maybe even a double or triple — but indeed not a home run.

Everybody Wants Some!!, which follows college baseball players in the 1980s, has some of the same feel as Dazed and Confused. However, it doesn’t come remotely within reach of its spiritual prequel's mysterious, iconic power. The film has a canned quality to its nostalgia, as if the hour has just gotten too late, and Linklater’s ability to conjure the era authentically has faded.

Perhaps Linklater just had a better time in college, with less of the pain that serves as the foundation for great art. “I was less conflicted about college than high school,” he told Variety. “High school needed to be exorcised.”

Me and Orson Welles (2008)

Richard Linklater paid homage to a storied cinematic pioneer in his film Me and Orson Welles, which focuses on Welles’ theatrical production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in 1937, a production where Welles dressed the cast in recognizably fascist attire to draw parallels with contemporary events in Germany and Italy.

Me and Orson Welles, which stars Zac Efron as a high school student who gets involved in the production, makes the misstep of focusing too much on the “me” and not enough on the Welles. While the actor who plays Welles (Christian McKay) does an admirable job with an intimidating role, the starry-eyed Efron, who tends to seem smug when supposed to seem sincere (often an asset in comic roles), struggles to hold together this drama, which comes apart under the weight of aggressive sentimentality.

“I always referred to this as a sort of Young Mr. Welles,” Linklater said to Criterion. “Everyone knows what’s coming in his future, but it’s interesting to see the seeds of all the greatness, as well as the traits that might cause him some trouble in the future — it’s all there to be reflected on.”

Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Former television writer Maria Semple, whose credits include work on Arrested Development and Saturday Night Live, wrote the first novel called Where’d You Go, Bernadette, which Linklater turned into a film of the same name. It stars Cate Blanchette, with Billy Crudup and Kristen Wiig in supporting roles.

The movie tells the story of Bernadette, a woman who cracks under various pressures—domestic and otherwise—and runs away from her family to Antarctica. (For the polar sequences, the crew filmed in Greenland.) The movie, which did not perform well at the box office, continued the departure from Linklater’s offbeat earlier career work to the more milquetoast material that has often caged him in recent years.

“I made my mother-and-son movie with Boyhood, so this is my mother-daughter movie. That was the jumping-off point, but it was a portrait of an artist not producing her art. It was complicated,” the director told The Playlist. “It’s also the story of a broken relationship, where husband and wife don’t seem to care about each other as much as they used to, and they need to reconnect.”

Bad News Bears (2005)

Billy Bob Thornton plays a washed-up Major League Baseball player who tries his hand at coaching unathletic kids in Linklater’s remake of the 1976 classic The Bad News Bears. In Linklater’s version, which strips “the” from the title, the trick did not work on the second try, and the film flopped at the box office.

Bad News Bears, which came on the heels of Before Sunset and preceded Scanner Darkly, represents the “one for them” side of the ledger in the “one for them and one for me” formulation used by some directors who straddle the line between Hollywood and independent filmmaking.

Such gestures toward the studios do not have to turn out poorly — School of Rock qualifies as “one for them” — but when things do go south, as with mercenaries captured behind enemy lines, few will come to their defense.

Last Flag Flying (2017)

Hal Ashby’s 1973 classic The Last Detail, a movie about two sailors escorting a third sailor to military prison, deserves its place among the best movies of that decade. That film, based on a novel by Darryl Ponicsan, got its informal follow-up many decades later with Last Flag Flying, a Linklater film also based on a novel by the writer.

Last Flag Flying, which stars Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne, tells the story of three Vietnam veterans who reunite after one of their sons dies in the Iraq War. Like The Last Detail, the film uses a black-comedy road movie structure.

Unlike The Last Detail, which eschews sentimentality to magnificent effect, Last Flag Flying leaps headlong into the sweet gooeyness, reminding us that we live in a fallen age of cinema.