The Best Rick and Morty Guest Stars That Had Fans Screaming

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty became a global phenomenon thanks in no small part to its wide variety of excellent celebrity guest stars. Even some of the show’s earliest episodes feature high-profile guests in amusing one-off roles, and some of the best performances come from recurring characters vital to the show’s ongoing story.

As the show grew increasingly popular over the years, increasingly more high-profile celebrities have joined the Rick and Morty guest stars roster.

From the more minor comedic cameos to some of the most influential people in the show’s canon, find here a look at the best Rick and Morty guest stars.

Jennifer Coolidge

Best known as Stifler’s mom in the American Pie movies, Jennifer Coolidge herself once admitted that her career had “flatlined” until Ariana Grande somewhat randomly cast her in the music video for “Thank U, Next.” Coolidge credits Grande with her career’s second wind that led to a starring role on HBO’s White Lotus, but along the way, she delivered a delightful guest spot as the alien Daphne in Rick and Morty Season 5.

Rick and Summer go on a series of apocalyptic raves on worlds about to be destroyed, and they make a “no attachments” pact. Despite this, Rick falls in love with an alien named Daphne, voiced by Coolidge. At first, it seems like she can only say “Hello!” and Coolidge’s remarkable voice is almost unrecognizable. But once she converses with Summer and brandishes her…assets, you know who you’re dealing with.

Justin Theroux

Most Rick and Morty guest stars use their normal voices in a role suited to them. Still, Justin Theroux’s delivery as charismatic “heist artist” Miles Knightly is the one bright spot in an otherwise tiring episode. Theroux takes more dramatic roles than comedic, but he's downright hilarious as a posh and pompous purple alien dressed like Freddie Mercury.

His delivery has a certain kind of unserious flightiness, with his exaggerated accent that makes Miles Knightly the funniest part of the episode.

Liam Cunningham

Casting an actor with a thick Irish accent as a dragon is a no-brainer, considering Sean Connery’s performance in Dragonheart remains memorable. Just a few short months after his role as the lovable Ser Davos Seaworth wrapped with the Game of Thrones series finale, Liam Cunningham lent his voice to the dragon Balthromaw in an unhinged Rick and Morty episode about “sl-t dragons.”

Rick follows through on his promise of getting Morty a dragon, but the bored giant lizard hates it. Rick and Morty devotes a lot of energy to overexplaining how an evil wizard essentially sells dragons into magical contracts, dubbing them “sl-ts” if they break their contracts to develop an earnest bond with anybody else.

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick’s shy, quiet voice is perfect for the strange talking cat that Jerry befriends while Morty, Rick, and Summer are off dealing with dragons and a shaming wizard. “Maybe it’s time to stop asking questions and start having fun,” the cat muses while purring and stretching on Jerry’s bed early in the episode.

Broderick perfectly executes the cat’s gentle, deadpan eagerness to go with the flow and not ask questions. The final twist that there’s something horrific in the cat’s past — something we never see — makes his carefree approach to life much more unsettling and funny.

Christina Hendricks

Only Rick could pull off dating an entire hivemind, and what initially seems like an amorous, raucous Rick and Morty episode pivots into one of the most emotionally devastating endings in the history of the show. A lot of the episode’s comedy comes from the ridiculous circumstances, like Rick dressed as Uncle Sam and hang-gliding into a stadium full of aliens controlled by Unity for some kind of group activity. But Hendricks delivers a lot of pathos in a very important role that helps contextualize Rick’s trauma in compelling ways.

Hendricks reprised the role in an equally important episode in Season 7 that offers an even deeper examination of Rick’s psyche.

Jeffrey Wright

Actor Jeffrey Wright pops up in all sorts of genre movies and TV shows to play the intelligent guy who delivers brainy exposition with his velvety voice. Yet for his Rick and Morty role, he’s a depressed alien office worker named Tony who couldn’t be more regular. In Tony, Rick finds a kindred spirit: a fellow shy pooper struggling with the loss of his wife who does his business in secluded places as a means of establishing control in a chaotic, unfair universe.

Wright does an astounding job delivering the gravitas in a cutting monologue punctuated by a quick grunt as he poops. His entire role epitomizes what makes Rick and Morty great as it oscillates between hilarious irreverence and poignant brilliance. Few actors could achieve that in a role like this.

Will Forte

Will Forte has incredible range, but his role as Eugene Michael P-ss, aka Pissmaster, leans into what he does best: a sniveling laughingstock with a silly sneering voice. In the episode “Analyze P-ss,” Rick’s therapist suggests he stop paying attention to the endless parade of “‘90s-style goofball supervillains” that harass him. Pissmaster happens to be the first that he ignores, but the jeering way Forte delivers the line “How 'bout a little p-ss?” makes him impossible to ignore.

Jerry and Pissmaster’s ensuing brawl on the front lawn is a hilarious and pathetic battle of the universe’s two biggest losers. The way Forte whimpers and scampers away from Jerry, of all people, never fails to amuse.

John Oliver

Best known for his cutting political commentary and news recaps from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the British-born comedian leverages his wickedly funny and punchy voice for a select few roles in animation. His Dr. Xenon Bloom on Rick and Morty collaborates with Rick to build an amusement park in the disease-infested body of a Santa-looking man named Ruben.

A sentient amoeba inspired by John Hammond (the in-universe creator of Jurassic Park), Dr. Bloom looks like a humanoid jelly blob, and his glasses look a lot like John Oliver’s real-life spectacles — which only makes the character that much funnier.

Jemaine Clement

One-half of New Zealand comedic duo Flight of the Conchords, comedian and actor Jemaine Clement delivers one of the most iconic and memorable guest starring roles in Rick and Morty history in the Season 2 episode “Mortynight Run.” Clement’s regular speaking voice has a velvet smoothness to it, but as a being of sentient gas, he adds an ethereal airiness to it.

Clement performs the “Goodbye Moonmen” song in the style of David Bowie while Morty experiences a sort of cosmic apotheosis.

David Cross

Another masterful guest starring role from early in the series, David Cross, plays the petulant Prince Nebulon with a kind of sassy hysteria. As the leader of the Zigerions, Nebulon traps Rick — and accidentally Jerry — inside a series of layered simulations to try and get Rick to reveal the recipe for concentrated dark matter.

Cross played the meek and bumbling fool Tobias Funke in Arrested Development, but here, he leverages manic, high-energy sarcasm as an alien in a position of authority. Prince Nebulon is prone to outbursts, screaming at his underlings for their constant mistakes, perhaps because he’s also riddled with insecurities. In terms of raw energy and hilarity, Prince Nebulon remains one of the series’ all-time best guest roles.

Danny Trejo

The only thing that could make Danny Trejo’s role in Rick and Morty as the grizzled freedom fighter Jaguar funnier is if they just called him Danny Trejo instead. Jaguar is a primary antagonist in the iconic and award-winning “Pickle Rick” episode. Imprisoned by a mysterious Russian agency with some kind of operation in America, Jaguar is, in many ways, your typical action movie villain.

Trejo always takes a ridiculous macho role seriously, and that’s the case with Jaguar, even as he does all sorts of wild acrobatics, like landing in a full split between two desks. His best line never fails to elicit a laugh: “I never bullsh-t, pickle man. This can only end with one of us dead, and I have never died!”

Werner Herzog

Who would imagine that the super-serious German documentary filmmaker Werner Herzog would voice a ridiculous alien on a show like Rick and Morty? Yet, his grave lines as the influential civil rights leader Shrimply Pibbles in Season 2’s “Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate” remain pitch-perfect years later.

“Their entire culture is built around their p-nises,” he says with a somber rasp. “It's funny to say they are small. It's funny to say they are big.” Pibbles has a failing heart. Jerry Smith’s human p-nis is the perfect replacement organ to save his life, therefore benefiting the lives of hundreds of billions of sentient life forms. The nonplussed way Shrimply Pibbles handles the whole thing is a hilarious contrast to Jerry’s sheer panic.

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon’s role as the languid but serene voice of Dr. Helen Wong felt like the perfect one-off casting in the “Pickle Rick” episode. In the years since, however, Dr. Wong has served as the family’s ongoing therapist, popping up in important episodes with her even-tempered and unflappable demeanor to gently encourage the Smiths and Rick to put the work in to improve themselves.

The only other ongoing guest star who gets more airtime is Keith David’s President of the United States. Still, how Sarandon sells Dr. Wong’s patience and cutting analysis is pitch-perfect and far more critical to the series.

Keith David

At this point, Rick and Morty will likely never get another President of the United States, and for good reason. The iconic Keith David has one of the most distinct and recognizable voices in the business, and his ongoing role as President Andre Curtis is outrageous and hilarious in equal measure.

He debuted in Season 2’s “Get Schwifty” where he recruited Morty and Rick to make music to save the world from the Cromulons. While that episode is middling at best, over-the-top silly action in stories like “The Rickchurian Mortydate,” “Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular,” and “Air Force Wong” represent some of the most fun this show has with its great guest stars.

Hugh Jackman

Everybody knows Hugh Jackman as the face of the mutant Wolverine in numerous X-Men movies, including the upcoming Deadpool sequel. Even though Marvel pays him to become a jacked beefcake every few years, Jackman is a silly man who loves to ham it up. Rick and Morty leans into this in the excellent Season 7 premiere, where Jackman plays a ridiculous version of himself who goes on an absolute bender with Rick, Birdperson, Squanchy, and the neighbor Gene to snap Mr. Poopybutthole out of a funk.

In one breath, he calls going number two “taking a Huge Ackman” and refers to his house as the “Jack Shack.” Then, the pun-filled self-referential jokes keep getting better. Jackman isn’t likely to reprise his role on the show ever again, but it’s even less likely that Rick and Morty will deliver a guest star role this funny any time in the near future.