The Best Roger Corman Movies of All Time

Roger Corman changed the face of cinema. An inspirational voice in Hollywood, Corman’s extensive work as a producer also allowed younger filmmakers to gain a foothold in the industry, with Corman mentoring the likes of future A-list directors like Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Ron Howard. A dedicated supporter of international films, Corman also helped introduce American audiences to a wide array of movies from across the globe, distributing movies from Akira Kurosawa, Federico Fellini, and Ingmar Bergman, among many others.

From his earliest sci-fi movies of the 1950s to his lauded Poe adaptations of the ‘60s and ‘70s, here are some of the best Roger Corman movies, ranked from best to worst.

The Masque of the Red Death (1964)

The second to last of Corman’s Edgar Allan Poe adaptations, The Masque of the Red Death also marks Corman’s most impressive foray into the horror genre. Partnering with his frequent collaborator – the iconic Vincent Price – Corman hands in another stylish film loosely based on a Poe short story. Ruling over a plague-ridden kingdom in the late Middle Ages, Price’s Prospero reigns over his downtrodden subjects with the iron will and perversity of a twisted dictator. It’s not only one of Price’s greatest cinematic roles, but the definitive masterpiece in Corman’s filmography.

The Pit and the Pendulum (1961)

Perhaps the most well-known film attached to either Corman or Vincent Price’s name, The Pit and the Pendulum has held up perhaps the best out of any Corman movie, remaining just as terrifying now as it had been in 1961. With Price giving a realistic and frightening performance as a husband driven insane by his grief, it’s a masterful gothic horror movie with a true sense of mystery at its center. Dark, foreboding, and backed by Richard Matheson’s impeccable script, it’s without a doubt among Corman’s most treasured films, praised by everyone from Stephen King to Italian horror directors like Mario Bava and Dario Argento.

X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes (1963)

Despite its somewhat hokey title, X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes exists as one of the most impressive visual and narrative feats in Corman’s career. As with most of his films, Corman never lets a limited budget get in the way of a good movie, paving the way for a haunting sci-fi narrative in the same mold as The Invisible Man. Through the luminous eyes of Ray Milland’s ingenious Dr. Xavier, audiences are entreated into a bizarre, often frightening journey of epic proportions, witnessing Xavier’s gradual descent into manic-induced madness.

A Bucket of Blood (1959)

After gaining some recognition from 1956’s It Conquered the World, Corman followed through with another exceptional genre piece with his 1959 dark comedy, A Bucket of Blood. A hilarious take-down of ‘50s beatnik culture and pretentious art criticism, Corman paints a lurid tale of murder and incidental artwork from the perspective of a hapless busboy-turned-serial killer. Just as grotesque as it is funny, A Bucket of Blood also ranks among the funniest films Corman ever made.

The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (1967)

Another film that illustrates Corman’s range as a director, St. Valentine’s Day Massacre ranks as Corman’s best crime film – and one of the most entertaining gangster films of the 1960s. Using the largest budget he’d ever worked with up to that time, Corman depicts the infamous massacre of Chicago gangster “Bugs” Moran (Ralph Meeker) with gritty intensity. Adhering to historical reality in his overall story, Corman never sensationalizes his subject matter for a moment, preferring to let the hard-boiled atmosphere of Chicago’s criminal underworld speak for itself.

The Tomb of Ligeia (1964)

Like many of Corman’s best Edgar Allan Poe adaptations, The Tomb of Ligeia does a brilliant job of taking a traditional short story and stretching it out into a feature-length film. The final chapter in Corman’s Poe cycle, it also features another career-defining performance from Corman’s go-to star, Vincent Price. As with The Pit and the Pendulum, Price lights up the screen as a guilt-ridden widower haunted by the death of his wife. Trying and failing to start a new life for himself, Price’s protagonist must face down his lover’s vengeful spirit, culminating in a tense showdown with a demonic black cat. As expected, it’s a fine send-off to Corman’s several Poe films, ending his series on a skillful high note.

House of Usher (1960)

The first entry in Corman’s Poe cycle, House of Usher also marked the first of several collaborations between Corman and Vincent Price. An inspired and evocative gothic thriller, House of Usher bears plenty of overarching similarities to the duo’s later work on The Pit and the Pendulum one year later. In the case of both films, Price appears as a paranoid eccentric with a deep superstition regarding his “cursed” family line. Enlivened by Price’s performance, House of Usher moves along at a swift pace, hinging more on budding psychological horror than the outright frights of Corman’s later Poe films.

The Little Shop of Horrors (1960)

While most people tend to single out Frank Oz’s 1986 film of the same name, Corman became the first director to bring The Little Shop of Horrors to the big screen in 1960. A deft mix between comedy and horror, The Little Shop of Horrors satirizes the high-concept horror films of the preceding decade, playing its far-fetched scenes more for laughs than actual scares. The basis for the eventual off-Broadway (and later Broadway) musical of the same name, Corman’s equal emphasis on horror and humor make it a unique hodgepodge of various genres.

The Intruder (1962)

Some years before his starring role in Gene Roddenberry’s legendary sci-fi TV show Star Trek, William Shatner appeared in an overlooked drama film from Roger Corman. Adapted from a book by prolific screenwriter Charles Beaumont (who ended up penning the script for this film), 1962’s The Intruder features a fiery drama that explored the then-topical issue of racism in ordinary suburban towns. With Shatner portraying a fervent white supremacist, Corman tackles his main subjects in a poignant and intelligent way, delivering a movie well ahead of its time.

The Haunted Palace (1963)

Though technically a part of the Poe-Corman series, The Haunted Palace borrows from the intricate mythos belonging to horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, existing apart from Corman’s other Poe adaptations. Another underrated entry in Corman’s filmography, The Haunted Palace spells out another successful pairing between Corman and Vincent Price. Inhabiting the roles of 18th-century warlock, Joseph Curwen, and his 19th-century descendant, Charles Dexter Ward, Price hands in a splendid dual performance, demonstrating his imminent versatility as an actor.

The Raven (1963)

With a cast composed of horror icons Vincent Price, Boris Karloff, and Peter Lorre, The Raven might just be the most star-studded film Corman ever worked on. Opting for a more comedic tone instead of his trademark gothic horror, The Raven’s campier presentation might not appeal to a universal audience. Still, there’s no denying the joy behind Price, Karloff, and Lorre’s respective performances. Engaging both in a test of wits and magical capabilities, the three actors’ rival magicians manage to win viewers’ over with their delightful antics in The Raven.

Tales of Terror (1962)

Corman may not have a reputation for his outings in the anthology genre, but throughout his career, the director has always defied expectations or marginalized classifications. The fourth entry in the Poe cycle, Tales of Terror, is an unconventional film featuring Vincent Price, Peter Lorre, and Basil Rathbone in each of its three stories. As with The Raven, Corman used the loose formatting of Tales of Terror to experiment with tone, introducing a more humorous atmosphere to his opening chapter, “The Black Cat” (perhaps the best of the three segments). The resulting film is a satisfying blend of conflicting genres, marking another phenomenal joint effort between Corman, Price, and screenwriter Richard Matheson.

The Wild Angels (1966)

A dramatic precursor to 1969’s Easy Rider, The Wild Angels is a far more lewd, violent, and often upsetting film than Dennis Hopper’s landmark indie road movie. Loaded with alcohol-fueled fights, street races, police chases, and wild parties, it’s a loosely formatted, angst-riddled drama that’s filled with thoughtful contemplation and more poignant emotional undertones.

Depicting the titular gang as they ride through Southern California, Corman focuses on the intense dissatisfaction this group of malcontents have regarding normal life. Preferring to carry out short but exciting lives on the road, they’re unable and unwilling to follow the mundane rules governing society, living and dying by their own self-destructive codes.

It Conquered the World (1956)

Corman’s first breakout film came with the 1956 sci-fi film, It Conquered the World. A decent if unremarkable product of its era, It Conquered the World cashed in on audiences’ prevalent interest in alien invasion movies of its time (a characteristic spotted in other ‘50s sci-fi films like Invasion of the Body Snatchers and It Came from Outer Space). Though hampered by some dated special effects, Corman weaves in enough originality to differentiate the film from other ‘50s sci-fi films, with principal stars Lee Van Cleef, Peter Graves, and Beverly Garland all perfectly cast in their respective roles.

The Trip (1967)

Along with The Wild Angels, The Trip qualifies as Corman’s most counter-cultural film of his career. Far more hallucinogenic and cerebral than The Wild Angels, the aptly named The Trip is also Corman’s headiest movie, touching upon many of the same narrative themes in 1969’s Easy Rider. While not as remarkable as Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda’s breakout film, The Trip resonated with the younger audience members of the 1960s, demonstrating Corman’s ability to handle any topic he could get his hands on (whether horror or ‘60s youth culture).