The Best Rookies in Sports History

It's not uncommon for rookies to struggle in their debut season, but these rookies buck the trend. Most rookies struggle to acclimate to the high-pressure environment of professional competition. The game moves faster, and the intelligence level required often involves a learning curve. Some lucky franchises draft star players who are ready for the spotlight right out of the gate. From MVP winners to championship qualifiers, these rookies are the best in the history of sports!

1. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain is the most significant statistical anomaly in basketball lore. The first season he was in the NBA, he averaged over 37 points and 27 rebounds per game. In the process, Wilt became the first player in basketball history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.

2. Ichiro Suzuki

Ichiro Suzuki didn’t enter MLB until he was 27 years old. This allowed him to hone his craft in Japan, and when he signed with the Seattle Mariners, the seamless transition wowed audiences worldwide. Ichiro won American League MVP and led the M’s to one of their only two postseason appearances in the 21st.

3. Randy Moss

Randy Moss careened into the NFL with never-before-seen athletic abilities. Jumping over and through his defenders, Moss grabbed 17 receiving touchdowns for the Minnesota Vikings in his rookie season, a record he still holds a quarter-century later.

4. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth’s rookie year on the PGA Tour made golf fans believe Spieth would become the second coming of Tiger Woods. He hasn’t capitalized on his initial success, but Spieth’s 2013 season still lives in sports history as he won PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

5. Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson already knew how to win entering the NBA, as he won the NCAA Championship with Michigan State. Magic carried his know-how and passing wizardry to the Lakers and played center in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s absence in the 1980 NBA Finals. Johnson changed the standard for Lakers basketball forever in his rookie year.

6. C.J. Stroud

The quarterback position is often regarded as the most challenging in sports to learn to play. C.J. Stroud makes passing the ball look easy for the Houston Texans, breaking several rookie records and becoming a favorite for NFL MVP.

7. Mike Trout

Mike Trout embodies the perfect symbol of baseball production. A player who can hit home runs, bat for average, steal bases, and take away scores in the outfield, Trout got off to one of the best starts in MLB history, and he’s continued to soar ever since.

8. Fred Lynn

Fred Lynn exemplified an athlete who peaked in his rookie season. Lynn won MVP for the Boston Red Sox in 1975, batting in 105 runs and hitting 21 home runs. Red Sox fans' excitement for Lynn dissipated when he couldn’t replicate or build on his talent, but his lightning-in-a-bottle season lives on.

9. Wayne Gretzky

The Great One began his career with a blaze of goals and assists, letting the hockey fandom know that his prodigious talent was going to percolate through the NHL for many years to come. No ice hockey player made the game look easier than Gretzky, almost like he was born to play the sport.

10. Lew Alcindor

Lew Alcindor (eventually Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) was always destined for an incredible rookie year after spending four years annihilating the competition in college for UCLA. Alcindor’s sky hook and silky scoring touch immediately vaulted the Milwaukee Bucks into championship contention.

11. Peyton Manning

Even though Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions in his rookie year, the signal caller’s skills were never in doubt. Manning’s command of the offense and smart work up at the line of scrimmage gave a window into Manning’s decorated future with the Colts and Broncos.

12. Joe Jackson

Before he became a disgraced baseball player, Shoeless Joe Jackson was a true pioneer of hitting. Jackson batted .408 in his rookie season during 1911, a 112 year old record. He continued his success for a decade until his involvement in the Black Sox Scandal of 1919.

13. Jim Brown

The greatest running back of all time, Jim Brown trampled the NFL in his rookie season to the tune of nine touchdowns and 942 rushing yards. Brown’s otherworldly ability became evident for Cleveland in 1957 when he won MVP of the league and ushered in a new era of athleticism.

14. Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson nearly averaged a triple-double in his rookie season for the Cincinnati Royals. Before the Big O, guards were tasked with getting the ball to the center and limiting their mistakes. Robertson put his hands on everything on the basketball court, demonstrating to the league that big guards would be the future of the sport.

15. Larry Bird

Larry Bird single-handedly pulled the Boston Celtics to the top of the Eastern Conference during his rookie season, propelling the C’s from 29 wins in 1979 to 61 wins in 1980. Bird’s innate talent helped his teammates succeed at a higher level than ever before, and Bird was rewarded with the Rookie of the Year.

16. Teemu Selanne

Another athlete who peaked during his rookie season, Teemu Selanne was a shooting star of scoring for the Winnipeg Jets. He won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1993 after setting numerous records for rookie hockey players to attempt to match in the future.

17. Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor felt almost unfair to quarterbacks and offensive linemen around the NFL. Becoming the only rookie ever to win Defensive Player of the Year, Taylor sacked the QB nine and a half times in 1981. His dominant play would help the Giants reach Super Bowl success several times during the 1980s.

18. LeBron James

LeBron James may now be the oldest player in the NBA, but he was the most hyped prospect in basketball history back in 2003. James combined passing, rebounding, and scoring for the Cavs at only 18 years old and fulfilling all of his promise for a win-starved Cleveland franchise.

19. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson wasn’t even supposed to be the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 due to the team signing Matt Flynn, but Wilson immediately proved in training camp that he was something special. Making his short stature a positive instead of a negative, Wilson’s scrambling and spontaneous passing made him a revolutionary player.

20. David Robinson

David Robinson’s extra time in college and stint in the Navy gave him more time to mature and lead the Spurs to new heights in his rookie season. Robinson averaged 24 points and 12 rebounds per game, cleaning the glass and physically overpowering his peers with enormous biceps and supreme confidence.

21. Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge blasted a staggering 52 home runs in his rookie year for the New York Yankees in 2017. Fans in the Big Apple immediately fell in love with the grinning superstar, even dressing up like lawmakers in the stands.

22. Wes Unseld

Wes Unseld is one of only two players to ever win Rookie of the Year and NBA MVP in the same season. Unseld’s unselfish play and ability to sling full-court outlet passes kickstarted the Washington Bullets’ offense and ushered in the best decade in the franchise’s history, culminating in their only championship in 1978.