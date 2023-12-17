The Best Scarlet & Violet Pokémon To Battle With

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet introduced over 100 new Pokémon for players to check out. This was in addition to the impressive selection of returning Pokémon, making for around 400. With so many Pokémon in these games, developing the best Pokémon to use competitively can be challenging.

To help you out, you’ll find the 22 best Pokémon Scarlet & Violet competitive Pokémon below. Most of these include brand new Pokémon built well for the ranked battles and tournaments, while a few veterans also appeared. Here are all 22 of them and why they are so helpful in battle.

Annihilape

Annihilape was considered an unnecessary evolution for Primeape, but its excellent design and great Ghost and Fighting-type combination was a pleasant surprise in these games. This is all before considering the unbelievably powerful Rage Fist ability.

Annihilape is angry, and every hit it takes will only power it up further, eventually turning it into a one-hit killer.

Baxcalibur

The new pseudo-legendary Dragon Pokémon in Generation 9 is Baxcalibur. While not as impressive as some of the past Dragons, the Ice and Dragon typing is more than helpful. It has some solid coverage defensively while also being one of the most potent physical attackers.

Revavroom

Revavroom is the go-to sandstorm Pokémon in this generation. Its robust Steel and Poison type combination are helpful enough for avoiding status ailments. Plus, Revavroom can withstand some hits while also dealing decent damage.

Dondozo

Dondozo, when paired with Tatsugiri (more on that Pokémon in a bit), is easily the best choice for competitive double battles. This Water-type behemoth is already strong enough, but alongside Tatsugiri, it will have nearly unstoppable stats across the board.

Garchomp

Since its debut in Gen 4, Garchomp has been a Dragon competitive Pokémon menace. This doesn’t change in Gen 9, with its top-rank Speed and Attack devastating opponents on the battlefield with powerful moves like Earthquake.

Gholdengo

The Steel and Ghost-type Pokémon Gholdengo might not be the prettiest, but it makes up for that in its utility. Gholdengo is capable of being one of the strongest defenders on your team. Status ailments and certain common competitive moves won’t even touch it.

Houndstone

Houndstone is one of the ultimate Ghost-type Pokémon in the Gen 9 games. Setting up sandstorms was already a common mechanic in the series, but Houndstone benefits from sandstorms by becoming one of the fastest Pokémon around suddenly.

Couple this with its broken moveset, and you have a surprising heavy hitter.

Hydreigon

Hydreigon has returned in Gen 9 as one of the best Dragon types to use in competitive battles. The commonly-used Garchomp will almost be useless against Hydreigon while also being a bulky Pokémon that you can use to set up moves like Tailwind and the like.

Palafin

Palafin is one of the oddest new Pokémon in the Gen 9 games. Its entire gimmick revolves around two forms, the more powerful of the two requires the player to switch this Pokémon out and bring it back. But if you can set this up well, it is one of the strongest Pokémon in this generation.

Kingambit

The evolution for Bisharp in Gen 9 is your final party member finisher. It gains insane stat boosts for each party member that is eliminated, arguably unnecessary, given how powerful it already is. Kingambit is the prime Pokémon to finish your opponent off in one shot.

Armarouge

The Scarlet-exclusive evolution of Charcadet is one of the best new Pokémon in Gen 9. Fire and Psychic are some of the best typing, but it has a versatile moveset, too. The best part about Armarouge is the possible options you can use it for.

You can opt for a Trick Room playstyle where you surprise opponents with stat changes or take full advantage of its powerful Psychic side.

Stonjourner

Stonjourner is another excellent option for double-battle fans out there. It can power up the team to some wild heights while also being the sandstorm set-up for the match. Just be wary of its weak defensive stats that can be a hindrance, depending on the opponent.

Grimmsnarl

Grimmsnarl returns in Gen 9 as yet another competitive beast. This time, it has a new move in the form of Parting Shot, which is a huge reason why you should use it this time. In addition, it is a fantastic starting Pokémon to set up the team well before switching out.

Gallade

Gen 9 saw the best update for Gallade yet, introducing a new ability with Sharpness. With this ability in tow now, nearly all of Gallade’s most potent moves, like Psycho Cutter and Sacred Sword, are stronger than ever, making it a solid heavy hitter.

Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane is a speedy attacker, one of the few Paradox Pokémon on this list. Both its Attack and Speed stats are unparalleled, allowing it to hit fast and hard. Flutter Mane is an excellent starting Pokémon in your team to get your battles off to the right start.

Garganacl

Garganacl is the go-to tank in Generation 9. You won’t find a better option for withstanding most attacks in the game without an issue. It has unmatched Defense, decent typing, and the ability to set up the team or damage over time while staying alive.

Maushold

Maushold is one of the strangest new Pokémon in Gen 9. This trio or quartet of mice has a single gimmick involved with it, but it is quite the doozy. Their signature move, Population Bomb, with the right items on it, can hit up to 10 times in a row with a single turn, instantly destroying nearly any Pokémon it faces.

Ceruledge

The Fire and Ghost typing may not be too uncommon in Gen 9, but the Violet-exclusive Ceruledge makes a strong case for why it should be the Fire-type on your team. It is fast and robust, which is helped by its signature move, Bitter Blade, that heals Ceruledge and can keep it in the fight for longer.

Just add some items for Ceruledge that will boost and take advantage of its Speed and Attack stats. Also, watch out for its large pool of weaknesses to Water, Ground, Rock, Dark, and Ghosts.

Chien-Pao

Chien-Pao is the most vital and beautiful member of the legendary disasters in Gen 9. Right at the start, it is ridiculously fast and powerful as a physical attacker.

Take advantage of the Sword of Ruin ability. It can quickly destroy enemies in one hit before they can touch you. Just watch out for certain Fighting-type Pokémon.

Tatsugiri

Tatsugiri is the companion Dragon Pokémon to Dondozo. If paired with its best friend, the two are extremely difficult to take down in double battles. And the best part is that even if Dondozo is finished, Tatsugiri will appear empowered afterward.

Tatsugiri could be considered the finisher of the pair, allowing it to take out the remaining enemies with ease. Just watch out for its weak defensive stats. That can be a problem if not handled poorly.

Meowscarada

The only starter Pokémon to make this list — though all three are viable competitively — Meowscarada is the most surprising. Not only does it have an excellent design, but it surprisingly makes up for its unimpressive type combination.

Meowscarada is helpful due to its decisive Flower Trick signature move and flexibility. And you can more than make up for this type weakness through Terastallization.

Roaring Moon

The Paradox form of Salamence is no joke. Roaring Moon has some of the best overall stats for a competitive Pokémon. It is versatile and balanced, allowing it to be faster than a solid portion of Pokémon, more potent than others, and still able to take a hit or two. You can’t go wrong with Roaring Moon on your competitive team.

Wrapping Up

Hopefully, these 22 Pokémon will help you craft the best competitive team in the current meta of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. However, remember that these games don’t allow you to use certain Pokémon at this time, such as the box art legendary Pokémon of Koraidon and Miraidon.

If you want to use more Pokémon than these 22, feel free to do so. There are still other viable Pokémon in the generation, but they usually require more work regarding moveset and items to make them worth using. That is unlike most of these Pokémon that are good to go pretty easily.