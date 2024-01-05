The Best-Selling Game Consoles of All Time, Ranked

Nintendo Entertainment System/NES with controller game consoles
The Magnavox Odyssey became the first video game console sold at stores worldwide in 1972. It didn’t offer much in terms of experiences and games, but it laid the foundation for every console to come after. These best-selling consoles of all time show the most successful home consoles. 

The best-selling game consoles of all time get ranked based on how many units they sold across their lifetime. This includes only home consoles and not handhelds, as they would change up this list quite a bit. A wide range of publishers came out with successful consoles throughout the industry’s history, from Sony to Microsoft to Nintendo, Sega, Atari, and more.

1. PlayStation 2 (2000)

Two iterations of the PlayStation 2 console, the original and the slim. On the left is a model SCPH-30001 with a vertical stand. On the right is a slimline model SCPH-70001 with a vertical stand, a DualShock2 and 8MB memory card plugged in
Image Credit: Evan-Amos, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Sony’s PlayStation 2 came out at just the right time. Gaming reached its peak performance, and all regions worldwide adored the PS2 over the GameCube and Xbox. It had every genre imaginable with most of the best games, landing it around 155 million units sold as the best-selling console ever. 

2. Nintendo Switch (2017)

Nintendo Switch controller and dock
Image Credit: Evan-Amos, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

The Nintendo Switch became the comeback Nintendo needed after the pretty much failed Wii U. The hybrid home console and handheld ended up with around 132.46 million units sold thanks in part to genre-defining games like Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

3. PlayStation 4 (2013)

PlayStation 4 (2013)
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Sony rebounded after the awkward PS3 generation with the impressive and renowned PS4. It dominated this entire generation from start to finish until the Switch came out. It sold around 117.2 million units, landing it in third place. 

4. PlayStation (1994)

A Sony PlayStation with a DualShock controller and Memory Card
Image Credit: Evan-Amos, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Sony provided the first significant 3D home game console experience in 1994 with the original PlayStation. Its graphics didn’t age the best, but its classic games like Final Fantasy 7 and Metal Gear Solid did. It sold around 102.49 million consoles. 

5. Nintendo Wii (2006)

The Wii console by Nintendo. Featured with the Wiimote
Image Credit: Evan-Amos, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Nintendo chose to avoid competing with Sony and Microsoft game consoles over visuals in terms of creating a new way to play games with the motion control-based Wiimote. The Nintendo Wii’s risk paid off, with a whopping 101.63 million consoles sold. 

6. PlayStation 3 (2006)

PlayStation 3 (2006)
Image Credit: S. Solberg J. – Own work, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Sony’s bold decisions regarding the hardware for the PS3 set it back quite a bit. It recovered in the end and beat the Xbox 360 many years later in total sales, but it still left a sour taste in many players’ mouths until the next console. Its final sales sit at around 87.4 million units. 

7. Xbox 360 (2005)

Xbox 360 (2005)
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Microsoft’s second home console won its generation in the hearts of many players with its excellent first-party exclusive games and Xbox Live multiplayer. It lost to the PS3 in ultimate sales by a slim margin, with around 84 million units sold. 

8. NES/Famicom (1983)

Nintendo Entertainment System and Famicom
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Nintendo arrived on the video game scene with its first home console, known as the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in the West and Famicom in Japan. It brought fans the first Super Mario Bros. plus countless other games and sold around 61.91 million units. 

9. Xbox One (2013)

The Xbox One (2013)
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Microsoft’s follow-up to one of the most successful home game consoles of all time got off to a horrible start. It soon recovered, though, thanks to impressive third-party game support. It reached around 58 million units sold in the end. 

10. SNES/Super Famicom (1990)

Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Famicom
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Nintendo followed on its first home console with the much better and more colorful Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES. The Super Famicom—its name in Japan—delivered some of the generation's finest 16-bit graphics and gameplay with its 49.1 million units. It became home to some of the best platformers of all time, such as Super Mario World and RPGs like Chrono Trigger

11. PlayStation 5 (2020)

PlayStation 5 (2020)
Image Credit: Howardcorn33 – Own work, CC0/Wikimedia Commons.

Sony released its fifth home console with the unsurprising PlayStation 5 in 2020. It didn’t quite have the generational leap of past consoles, but it made up for this with a stylish white and black design and DualSense controller. Its current sales stand at around 46.6 million units worldwide, despite shortages. 

12. Nintendo 64 (1996)

Nintendo 64 (1996)
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Nintendo’s foray into the 3D graphics space came with some disappointment. The graphics of most games looked quite messy compared to the PlayStation, but the N64 made up for this with some of the greatest games of all time. Super Mario 64 and Ocarina of Time helped this console sell about 32.93 million units. 

13. Sega Genesis/Mega Drive (1988)

Sega Genesis and Mega Drive (1988)
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

The most successful home console from Sega came in the late 1980s as Sega made good on its slogan, “Sega does what Nintendon’t.” The Genesis, or Mega Drive in other regions, brought 16-bit games to homes before the SNES. This and the introduction of Sonic gave it a solid sales boost, landing it around 30.75 million units. 

14. Atari 2600 (1977)

Atari Video Computer System aka Atari 2600
Image Credit: Studio Alijn, CC0/Wikimedia Commons.

The sharp and smooth design of the Atari 2600 showed what video game consoles could be in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The console came bundled with two joystick controllers for multiplayer fun and even a pack-in game. Its solid lineup of beloved titles like Space Invaders and Pac-Man ensured it reached about 30 million units sold. 

15. Xbox (2001)

Xbox console with S controller
Image Credit: Evan-Amos, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Microsoft entered the console race for the first time with its home console, known as the Xbox, in 2001. It sold around 24 million consoles during the course of its lifetime. This low number betrays the excellent gaming experiences on the platform, such as Halo 2 and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

16. Nintendo GameCube (2001)

The GameCube (2001)
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

The GameCube had much more power and potential than its competitors, but it lost the early 2000s war during the sixth generation of home game consoles by a slim margin. Its final sales total lands around 21.74 million units sold, boosted by classic games like Super Smash Bros. Melee and The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker

17. Xbox Series X/S (2020)

Xbox Series X and Series S (2020)
Image Credit: Microsoft Gaming/Xbox.

The turn of the decade in 2020 saw the release of the other major ninth-generation home console. The fourth system from Microsoft comes in two formats: the heavy-duty Xbox Series X with its disc drive and better power or the much cheaper S with digital downloads only. This duo has about 21 million units in the wild. 

18. Nintendo Wii U (2012)

The Wii U (2012)
Image Credit: Takimata – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons.

The Wii U goes down in Nintendo’s history as its biggest console failure outside of the Virtual Boy. The system only sold around 13.56 million units, which fared better than the Dreamcast but felt like nothing compared to its predecessor in the Wii. Most of its major video games made their way to the Switch as a result. 

19. Master System (1986)

The Master System (1986)
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

The oft-forgotten Sega competitor to the NES and Famicom came out in 1986, known as the Sega Master System. The most bizarre part about this 8-bit console came from its short lifecycle of only two years before its 16-bit successor came out. Even then, it somehow managed to sell approximately more than 10 million units, with some projections saying up to 13 million possible consoles.

20. PC Engine/TurboGrafx-16 (1987)

PC Engine and the TurboGrafx-16 (1987)
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

Hudson Soft, the creators behind classic video game series like Bomberman, Bonk, and Mario Party, created its own home console unit in 1987 to compete with Sega and Nintendo’s own work at the time. It became the first 16-bit console with advanced graphics, which gave it a boost to obtain an impressive 10 million units sold. 

21. Sega Saturn (1994)

The Sega Saturn (1994)
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

The Sega Saturn tried to compete with the original PlayStation at the time with its early 3D graphics and robust hardware. Unfortunately, it failed to deliver on the success of the Genesis and only sold a modest 9.26 million consoles during its few years on the market. 

22. Sega Dreamcast (1998)

Sega Dreamcast (1998)
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons.

The Sega Dreamcast came out as Sega's final home console. It may fall behind Saturn in the overall grand scheme of things, but only by a few units. The monumental and underrated system sold a grand total of around 9.13 million units following its release in 1998. 

23. Intellivision (1980)

The Intellivision (1979)
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons.

The Intellivision came out with a sleek wooden paneling-style aesthetic, which aged better than many other similar home consoles at the time with its limited 16-color palette. It sold an impressive number of units, all things considered, with around 3.75 million during its first few years on the market. 

24. ColecoVision (1982)

The ColecoVision console
Image Credit: Evan-Amos, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons.

This second-generation home console caught the attention of many gamers in the early 1980s due to its fascinating game controller. The almost telephone-style design looks so odd and intriguing with its dial at the top. It sold just over two million units while on store shelves. 

