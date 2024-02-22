The Best Silent Hill Characters Ranked

Resident Evil dominated the survival horror market on the PSOne. No matter how many tried to surpass the campy horror of Shinji Mikami’s creation, none could reach the surprisingly high bar he set. Not Parasite Eve (1998). Not Overblood (1996). Not even the highly revered Clock Tower (1997). They all threw unique terrors at players, hoping to reach the same level of iconic as Capcom’s series. However, there was one area where many of the console’s horror games stumbled, and that was developing an emotionally gripping, somewhat relatable, tortured cast of characters.

While many games have tried to emulate the genius of Resident Evil since its 1996 premiere, Konami’s Team Silent knew how to successfully sidestep what made Capcom’s series so beloved to find its footing. Trading in blatant camp horror shlock and B-movie dialogue for profound and disturbing themes, Silent Hill took players by surprise with a rogue’s gallery of symbolic monsters directly connected to the protagonists and tertiary characters found within the confines of the haunted town.

Whereas many survival horror characters are mere fodder for fanged beasts and viral monstrosities, the cast of Silent Hill and its many sequels and spin-offs is brimming with creative brilliance. With Konamoi recently reinvigorating the series through interactive mediums, a confirmed remake, and mysterious future offerings, revisiting our favorite denizens of Silent Hill and the tormented souls trapped by its malevolence seemed appropriate.

1. Harry Mason

Harry effortlessly slipped into the role of a regular guy in way over his head perfectly in the original Silent Hill game and won players over right away. The mystery surrounding Harry, his daughter Cheryl, and the town of Silent Hill. All the while, his overwhelming need to find his daughter surfaces as a relatable plight.

As Harry unravels the connections between the haunted town and his daughter, his own complexities also surface. Through the manifestations of the town’s monsters and events in the story, Harry sets the stage for the incredible events of the original game and the series going forward. This makes Harry the most compelling character in the series.

2. Cheryl Mason

Cheryl Mason goes from the center of Harry’s world to the center of the entire debacle of Silent Hill in general. As the original game unfurls and Cheryl’s true origin comes into focus, her strange role in the events of the town make her interesting and horrifying all at once.

Serving as a symbol of trauma, shame, and vengeance, she steals the stage from Harry on multiple occasions despite only occupying a fraction of the game. Cheryl resurfaces later in the series as an integral part of Heather Mason's story, but her role in the original stands on its own in dramatic fashion.

3. James Sunderland

As perhaps the most tragic and nuanced of all Silent Hill characters, James Sunderland brings a harrowing journey of introspection and turmoil to player’s screens. Despite lacking preparedness for the monsters that await him, James seems somewhat more familiar with them. While each of the town’s manifestations serves as a reflection of James to some extent, he almost seems to recognize them at times with curiosity and shame.

As Silent Hill 2’s story deepens, so too does the player’s understanding of James and his morally questionable behavior. The literal and figurative depths James explores throughout the journey to his own reckoning make him complicated and compelling.

4. Heather Mason

Despite doing her best to avoid the deranged cult “The Order,” Heather, as a young adult, must revisit the town that bore her in the original game to confront her past life as Cheryl and the tormented Alessa Gillespie. Heather’s vulnerability makes her seem more fragile than Harry or James at first, but her tenacity and resourcefulness make up for that.

In an effort to protect her aging father and stand up to the cultists once and for all, Heather’s journey into the depths of Silent Hill remains one of the franchise’s most memorable. While she begins the story in a state of confusion — unable to differentiate reality from nightmares — Heather completes the journey as a formidable presence that players find impossible to dislike.

5. Angela Orosco

Similar to James, Angela emerges in Silent Hill 2’s story at her worst. Like a ship lost at sea, Angela wades through her psychosis and agony with an aimless disposition. As she slips deeper into dissociation — her trauma laid bare — she becomes a rather tragic character to get to know.

Though Angela and James have some things in common, Angela’s story exists independently, and has its own arc that players see unfold through James’ eyes. Her tragic state only intensifies with each appearance, and ends with one of the most memorable scenes in the entire Silent Hill series.

6. Maria

As a representative of James’ impulsivity, Maria drifts back and forth from helping James to misleading him. This makes Maria unpredictable and mysterious from the moment she shows up to her last breath. Maria bares a striking resemblance to James’ late wife too, making her all the more mysterious.

As her character prods James into reevaluating his perspectives, she also keeps the player on their toes with her inconsistent behavior. This makes her a great narrative device for the story and a rather entertaining character for the player to see interact with James.

7. Eddie Dombrowski

Eddie serves a similar role to Angela in Silent Hill 2 in that he exists independently of James yet intersects with him on a few occasions. Unlike Angela, though, Eddie becomes a threat to James, leading to an intense boss encounter. Before that moment, Eddie clearly has struggled to stand up for himself after years of torment from others. This creates a pressure-cooker scenario for him, as James ends up bearing the brunt of a lifetime of hatred that has built up in Eddie.

As Silent Hill characters go, Eddie feels relatable in that he struggled to fit in as a youngster, and now, as an adult, struggles with emotional regulation to the point of posing a danger to those around him.

8. Dahlia Gillespie

Dahlia drives the plot of the original Silent Hill game as the most devoted worshiper of the deity of the cult at the center of the town’s horror. Dahlia’s devotion to the cult knows no bounds, as she sacrifices her own daughter to bring about their dark deity. On top of that, her unsettling appearance to the disturbing delivery of her voice solidify Dahlia’s role as the game's main antagonist and a memorable figure in the series.

9. Mary Shepherd-Sunderland

Though Mary has been long gone before the events of Silent Hill 2 even begin, her presence emerges in almost every corner of the story. As the primary motivation for James, Mary’s ill-timed letter to him puts the tale in motion, causing James to go looking for her. As James recollects spending time with Mary in different areas, he dives deeper into his grief and shame.

Given that, Mary can feel like the main character in a roundabout way. Depending on the ending the player unlocks, Mary’s voice wraps up the story, making her feel like even more of a central figure. Without Mary, Silent Hill 2 would not exist.

10. Cybil Bennett

Cybil Bennett feels like a rarity in the Silent Hill world. Unlike the vast majority of other characters, she does not have much to do with the town. She has her own theory on why the town fell into such disarray, and differs with Harry about it's supernatural nature until the end.

Depending on the player’s ability to find the right items, Cybil may or may not survive the events of the game, but either way she’s a helpful counterweight to Harry’s more frantic disposition. This difference makes her memorable, and ensuring her survival more than justifies multiple playthroughs until the player can get it right.

11. Lisa Garland

Sort of like Angela in Silent Hill 2, the original's Lisa Garland remains one of the most tragic figures in the series. While her conflicts intertwine with the cult of Silent Hill, her story unfolds independently of Harry’s. As Alessa Gillespie’s nurse, Lisa endured many horrors while caring for her disturbing burn damage.

Though Lisa has no recollection of why the town finds itself in such bad shape, she succumbs to its evil as the otherworld swallows her whole. What happens to her after this remains up for debate, but for the purposes of the original game, her story ends in tragedy. Lisa also appears in the prequel Silent Hill Origins and the dungeon crawler spin-off Book of Memories, which makes her one of the very few Silent Hill characters that shows up in multiple games.

12. Pyramid Head

Pyramid Head remains one of horror’s most iconic villains and synonymous with the Silent Hill franchise. His unique and shocking appearance strikes fear in all who witness him for the first time. From the gigantic triangular helmet to the imposing “great knife,” Pyramid Head oozes iconic design.

He emerged as a manifestation of James’ self-loathing in Silent Hill 2 but these days Pyramid Head means much more to the town’s lore. Some die-hard Silent Hill 2 fans may lament this artificial extension of his role, but the fact remains: Pyramid Head remains the de facto mascot of the franchise these days.

13. Henry Townshend

Henry Townshend, the protagonist of Silent Hill 4, helped drive the series into a new direction with the most unique game in the franchise at the point of its release. Unlike in previous games, players stay confined to a strange apartment in Silent Hill 4 and only periodically escape in controlled, linear levels.

Adding to the unique nature of the fourth game, Henry does not speak up all that much. While his deeper elements eventually surface in the story, he feels like a mystery for most of the game. Henry’s helpful, empathetic personality outshines his mystique though, making him an endearing addition to the Silent Hill mythology.

14. Laura

Much of Laura’s past remains a mystery throughout Silent Hill 2. Still, her relationship with James evolves as Mary becomes a bigger part of the tale. Laura and Mary have a somewhat close relationship, and thus, the three of them become well acquainted. Despite Mary's intention to adopt the young girl prior to her death, Laura still never quite warms to James, as she suspects he never really loved her in the first place. She keeps James on his toes about as much as any of the monsters do, and for this, she stands out well.

15. Martin Fitch

As one of the few notable characters in the ill-fated Silent Hill: Homecoming, Martin Fitch has been through the worst of the worst. After killing his daughter to appease the cult of Silent Hill, he goes through a massive mental breakdown resulting in isolation and self-harm. While he doesn’t have a whole lot of screen time in Silent Hill: Homecoming, his unsettling presence remains one of the most memorable aspects of that game.

16. Murphy Pendleton

Many Silent Hill fans consider Murphy one of the series' most underrated characters. Unlike most Silent Hill characters, Murphy knows his way around combat, and it shows in the gameplay of Silent Hill: Downpour. Players meet Murphy as a grizzled convict, yet he often shows an interest in helping others and general trustworthiness. This gives him an interesting depth and duality.

Though the player ends up deciding many of Murphy’s major components, which might take some of the weight of his outcomes away, he remains a compelling protagonist overall.

17. Michael Kaufmann

A drug lord, a tortured soul, and a useful tool of the cult, Michael Kaufmann wreaks havoc in the original Silent Hill. It can seem hard to tell at times if Michael acts out of self-interest or if Dahlia manipulates him, but it often feels like a mix of the two. Kaufmann acts in unpredictable ways and his interactions with Harry and Lisa remain some of the game’s most memorable scenes. He might not seem like a crowd favorite, but Michael Kaufmann brings a dark edge to the cast of the original game.