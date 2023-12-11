The Best Slacker Movies That Embrace the Art of Doing Nothing

Ronald Reagan once said “It's true hard work never killed anybody, but I figure, why take the chance?”

In a capitalist world glorifying hustle culture, there is a subgenre of characters, movies, and shows that seek to reject the notion of work. They celebrate the art of doing nothing, a radical approach to a life full of sell-outs. Slacker movies redefine the Reaganite rhetoric of individual responsibility by making labor a choice that the slacker refuses to engage with.

Today’s post-COVID anti-work culture suggests a harkening back to 90s slacker culture. In that spirit, check out these iconic slacker movies.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski's life takes an unexpected turn when he's mistaken for a millionaire with the same name and becomes entangled in a bizarre kidnapping plot. The Coen Brothers’ Big Lebowski has withstood the test of time as one of the most iconic cult classics that masterfully blends humor, philosophy, and absurdity. Jeff Bridges as “The Dude” embodies the quintessential slacker ethos, singlehandedly funding bowling alleys, White Russians, and comfy bathrobes.

This slacker movie has since launched the religion of “Dudeism,” which sought to take life as it comes and that any haters can be told off with The Dude’s iconic “Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion, man.” Consider that a moment: how many slacker movies inspire a religion?!

Clerks (1994)

“I’m not even supposed to be here today!” is Dante’s mantra throughout the entirety of Kevin Smith’s movie Clerks, which takes place during a full clocked-in workday at a convenience store. The movie follows Dante and his coworker, Randal, as they navigate their menial minimum wage job and its neverending frustrations as Dante is forced to come in on his one day off.

Shot on a shoestring budget, Kevin Smith‘s debut film captures the monotony of dead-end jobs and the existential conversations that often accompany them. The film's witty dialogue and unapologetic approach to depicting everyday life make it a standout among slacker movies.

Reality Bites (1994)

A group of recent college graduates in their early twenties navigates the challenges of adulthood, love, and work while trying not to sell out. With a stellar soundtrack and an ensemble cast led by Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, and director Ben Stiller, the film explores the tension between conformity and authenticity.

Office Space (1999)

Disenchanted with their soul-crushing jobs, three friends–led by Ron Livingston’s Peter Gibbons–search desperately for anything to break them out of their mundane work lives.

Office Space satirizes corporate culture with sharp wit and a healthy dose of absurdity. Mike Judge's film has developed a cult following among fans of slacker movies in the years since its release and viciously resonates with anyone who has ever felt trapped in a mundane job, offering a cathartic and humorous take on the desire to break free from the monotony of office life. Why don’t you go ahead and call in sick for me tomorrow… mmkay?

Ghost World (2001)

Enid and Rebecca, recent high school graduates, navigate the awkward transition to adulthood, emphasizing their disdain for societal norms. Their friendship takes a complicated turn when Enid befriends Steve Buscemi’s Seymour, an older man haplessly searching for love. Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson deliver standout performances, capturing the angst and existential uncertainty of youth.

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Set on the last day of high school in 1976, the film follows a group of students as they celebrate the start of summer and ponder their futures. Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused takes a nostalgic trip into the '70s slacker scene, capturing the aimlessness and camaraderie of adolescence. The slacker movie's ensemble cast, including future stars like Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck, embodies the laid-back vibe of the era, creating a timeless ode to teenage rebellion. Although McConaughey’s twenty-something character who picks up teenage girls feels outdated, the rest of the movie still holds up beautifully.

Superbad (2007)

Two high school friends, Evan and Seth, embark on an epic quest to obtain alcohol with their goal of finally attending a party (and getting lucky). It sounds easy enough until it entails fake identities, police chases, and explosions.

Superbad combines raunchy humor with heartfelt moments, making it a standout in the teen slacker comedy genre. The film's relatable characters and authentic portrayal of high school awkwardness resonate with audiences, and the dynamic between Jonah Hill and Michael Cera creates a comedic duo for the ages.

Wayne's World (1992)

Wayne and Garth may act like slackers, but they boast a highly successful public access television show. When they catch the attention of sleazy producer Benjamin Kane, Wayne and Garth must withstand the pressures of corporate greed and selling out in order to stay true to their slacker roots.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey's iconic Saturday Night Live characters became instant cultural phenomena and helped define modern slacker movies. The film's blend of satire, music, and slacker ethos has solidified its place as a classic (and one of the few successful SNL film spin-offs).

Slacker (1990)

A day in the life of various eccentric characters in Austin, Texas, as they engage in philosophical and mundane conversations. Richard Linklater's Slacker is a cornerstone of slacker movies, presenting a nonlinear narrative that meanders through the lives of its diverse characters.

The film's DIY ethos and existential musings capture the essence of slacker culture, laying the foundation for a cinematic movement that celebrates the beauty of doing nothing.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

High schooler Ferris Bueller fakes an illness to skip school and embarks on a day of adventure in Chicago with his friends. John Hughes' film celebrates the art of rebellion and the pursuit of leisure. Matthew Broderick's charismatic performance as Ferris adds charm to the film, making it an enduring portrayal of the slacker spirit.

The film's iconic scenes and memorable quotes have cemented its status as a quintessential teen comedy, and a hallmark of 1980’s film as a whole. “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Scott Pilgrim must defeat his new girlfriend's seven evil exes to win her heart, blending video game aesthetics with slacker romance. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’s inventive and genre-defying aspects perfectly encapsulates the slacker ethos. Based on the wildly successful graphic novel Scott Pilgrim. director Edgar Wright infuses the film adaptation with energy, humor, and a killer soundtrack, creating a unique cinematic experience that resonates with both gamers, romantics, and ne’er-do-wells alike.

Empire Records (1995)

The film follows a day in the life of employees at an independent record store as they grapple with the threat of corporate takeover and their individual aspirations.

Empire Records is a love letter to the '90s alternative music scene and the spirit of rebellion against corporate homogeny. The film's ensemble cast, featuring Liv Tyler and Renée Zellweger, captures the camaraderie and chaos of adolescence. The soundtrack, featuring iconic '90s hits, adds an extra layer of nostalgia to this slacker classic.

Big Time Adolescence (2019)

A high schooler navigates the pitfalls of adolescence under the influence of his older, slacker best friend (Pete Davidson).

Big Time Adolescence offers a contemporary take on slacker movies, exploring the dynamics of friendship and the impact of a charismatic but irresponsible mentor. Pete Davidson delivers a standout performance (channeling a more nuanced Wooderson) as the laid-back influence, adding depth to the film's exploration of the consequences of refusing to grow up.

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill and Ted, aspiring rock musicians, travel through time to collect historical figures for a school presentation, culminating in a goofy and endearing journey that celebrates the power of friendship and the pursuit of happiness. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's chemistry as the titular characters elevates the film, turning it into a beloved classic that embodies the carefree spirit of the late '80s.

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Harold and Kumar embark on a quest to satisfy their late-night craving for White Castle burgers, encountering a series of misadventures along the way. This stoner comedy subverts expectations by addressing racial stereotypes while delivering laughs and outrageous scenarios. Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle cleverly critiques societal norms, making it a standout among slacker movies and potentially more culturally relevant than the restaurant the film is concerned with.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

A slacker must save his friends and family from a zombie apocalypse while attempting to retain his laid-back attitude. Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead brilliantly merges slacker humor with the zombie genre, creating a film that's both hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt. Simon Pegg's portrayal of Shaun, an unlikely hero, adds depth to the film's exploration of friendship, responsibility, and the resilience of the slacker spirit in the face of the undead.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Five high school students, each representing a different social clique, spend a Saturday in detention and discover unexpected connections. John Hughes' iconic film transcends the teen movie genre, offering a poignant exploration of identity and rebellion. The Breakfast Club is a testament to the power of human connection and the ability to find common ground, making it a timeless portrayal of the slacker ethos within the confines of high school.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

A group of Southern California high school students navigates the challenges of adolescence, love, and work in the early '80s. A quintessential '80s teen comedy that captures the spirit of slacker movies amidst the neon-lit landscape of the era, this film’s iconic place within popular culture is not unearned.

The film's ensemble cast, including Sean Penn and Jennifer Jason Leigh, delivers memorable performances, creating a snapshot of teenage life that resonates with audiences across generations.

Animal House (1978)

A misfit group of college students rebels against the strict rules of their fraternity and clashes with the university's administration. Directed by John Landis, the film's anarchic spirit and memorable characters, especially John Belushi's iconic Bluto, make it a classic in the canon of slacker movies.

Frances Ha (2012)

The film charts Frances, a struggling dancer in New York City, in her different living situations as she attempts to take control of her life, without actually doing anything. An ode to feeling lost in one’s twenties, Frances Ha offers a nuanced and female-centered take on the slacker genre as Frances attempts to reconcile her dreams with the realities of building a meaningful life. The film's black-and-white cinematography and indie sensibility make it a standout in the genre.

Smiley Face (2007)

A stoner comedy that follows an aspiring actress, Jane, as she accidentally consumes a batch of marijuana-laced cupcakes and experiences a series of misadventures as she attempts to pay her roommate back. Smiley Face places Jane in many stressful situations, however, Anna Faris's commitment to her role as the perpetually stoned Jane adds charm to the film, making it a lighthearted addition to the slacker comedy genre.

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

A down-on-his-luck telemarketer discovers a magical key to success but faces ethical dilemmas as he ascends the corporate ladder, leaving behind his friends for a supposed better life. Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You combines social commentary with surreal humor in a genre-bending movie. The film critiques capitalism, race, and corporate culture in an entertaining and thought-provoking way. Its unconventional approach to storytelling and bold themes speak to the post-COVID anti-work culture that has begun to take hold.