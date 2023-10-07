Fans consider the 1980s the high point of horror cinema for a reason. With home video becoming a standard part of every American home, and cable channels growing every day, distributors wanted something, anything, to fill up the screen. With their simple plots and easy thrills, horror movies fit the bill, offering maximum return on investment. But with the increased demand also came greater competition, forcing even the cheapest horror movies to become more inventive while still holding to the genre’s constraints.

No subgenre demonstrates this phenomenon better than slashers: movies about masked killers who off their victims–usually dumb teens–in inventive ways. Anyone looking for the best in memorable masks and unusual villains, check out the best slasher films of the 80s.

1. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) best slasher films

On the surface, the Wes Craven classic A Nightmare on Elm Street looks more like a ghost story than a slasher. After all, it features Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a man murdered by vengeful parents who becomes a dream demon to kill their children in their nightmares. But for all the movie’s psychedelic set-pieces, which involve a girl dragged to the ceiling while being torn apart or Johnny Depp getting swallowed by his bed, A Nightmare on Elm Street remains a slasher film at its core, a movie about a killer with a distinctive look hunting down victims.

2. Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Freddy might have just begun his killing spree in 1984, but Paramount tried to kill off Jason that same year. The first three Friday the 13th movies earned big box-office returns, but the respected studio felt embarrassed by low-brow movies that ripped off John Carpenter’s Halloween. So they decided to end it all with Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, which saw Jason Voorhees meet his doom. However, they made one fatal mistake: they hired reliable horror hand Joseph Zito to direct the picture, who turned in one of the most solid and no-thrills entries in the series. Needless to say, Jason’s death did not last for long.

3. The Stepfather (1987)

As many commentators have noted, horror films tend to have a conservative bent, often featuring sinners punished by social transgressions. Great crime writer Donald E. Westlake turned that formula on its head with his script for The Stepfather, directed by Joseph Ruben. The Stepfather stars Terry O’Quinn as a man with strong family values who marries single mothers, only to kill them after they and their families disappoint him. Anchored by a haunting performance by the ever-reliable O’Quinn, The Stepfather critiques the Reagan era without ever sacrificing its horror heart.

4. Child’s Play (1988)

In 1988, Chucky felt like a too-late also-ran to icons like Freddy, Jason, and Michael Meyers. Sure, creator Don Mancini, co-writer John Lafia, and director Tom Holland crafted a cracker-jack premise for Child’s Play: serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) puts his soul in the body of a toy. But no one could have predicted that Chucky would still thrive thirty-five years later while his forerunners languish. Someone should have known just by looking at the tense and entertaining first film in the franchise.

5. Slumber Party Massacre II (1987)

Produced by Roger Corman, Slumber Party Massacre II seems indistinguishable from the hundreds of other slasher flicks on video store shelves. After all, it follows a killer (Atanas Ilitch) who terrorizes a group of partying teen girls. But writer and director Deborah Brock followed the lead of Amy Holden Jones and Rita Mae Brown, who applied a feminist lens to the oft-misogynistic genre. Brock doesn’t get quite as intellectual as her predecessors, but she does make heroine Courtney (Crystal Bernard) more developed than the standard final girl.

6. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986)

Tobe Hooper gave America one of its first slashers with 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and then spent a decade trying to break out of its shadows. In need of a hit, Hooper returned to the franchise with a chip on his shoulder and a determination to amp up the humor he thought went unnoticed with his first movie. As a result, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 feels like an angry joke, a movie designed to churn the stomach while laughing in viewers’ faces. This aggressive approach resulted in a more divided legacy for the sequel, but no one can deny its effectiveness as a slasher.

7. My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Part of the slasher genre’s appeal comes from its DIY approach. Filmmakers don’t need to have A-list actors or an intricate script. Heck, they don’t even need to have the best effects in the world. They just need a scary-looking stalker and some inventive kill scenes. Directors can do that anywhere, even in Canada! My Bloody Valentine features a small mining town in the Great White North terrorized by a forgotten killer who returned from the dead. Whatever director George Mihalka and his collaborators lacked in skill and production budget, they compensated with a can-do attitude, making My Bloody Valentine an energetic and inventive slasher.

8. Happy Birthday to Me (1981)

Slasher films have their roots in Gialli, Italian mystery movies that focus on mystery more than kills. Slashers up the kill count but sometimes have pretensions to twisty plots. That’s the case with Happy Birthday to Me, starring one-time Little House on the Prairie lead Melissa Sue Anderson. Director J. Lee Thompson and a gaggle of writers concoct a story that delivers on the shakes but makes no narrative sense. Fortunately, Happy Birthday to Me does make good with the kill scenes, including the iconic shish-kabob attack featured on the poster.

9. Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987)

1980's Prom Night has its defenders, but most consider it among the lesser Jamie Leigh Curtis slasher flicks. However, the sequel Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II has only grown in popularity as more movie fans learn about this gonzo story. Directed by Bruce Pittman and written by Ron Oliver, Prom Night II stars Wendy Lyon as Kelly Hennenlotter, a good girl teen who gets possessed by the vengeful spirit of Mary Lou Maloney (Lisa Schrage). By taking over Kelly’s body, Mary Lou hopes to kill those who sabotaged her shot at becoming prom queen in 1957 and claim the crown denied to her.

10. Psycho II (1983)

The Alfred Hitchcock classic Psycho did not need a sequel, certainly not twenty-plus years later or made by people who aren’t Alfred Hitchcock. And yet, writer Tom Holland and director Richard Franklin had a perfect excuse to follow up on the original in Psycho II, following the release of Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), who tries to integrate into small-town life. Complicating Bates’s recovery is Lila Loomis (Vera Miles), sister of his victim Marion Crane, who wants him locked away for life. Both humane and a satisfying slow-burn thriller, Psycho II has no reason to exist, but horror fans love that it does.

11. Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Anyone who spends time on the internet reading about horror movies might know about the ending of Sleepaway Camp. But they may not know that the entire film, not just the shocking (and by today's standards, offensive) reveal, is just as inexplicable. The film is credited to writer and director Robert Hiltzik, but one senses that aliens made Sleepaway Camp after studying humanity through horror movies and no other source. No one talks or acts like a real person, the performances are all over the place, and the plot makes no sense. But Hiltzik commits to the premise, helped by fantastic make-up and effects, making Sleepaway Camp a bizarre delight.

12. Dressed to Kill (1980)

The Hitchcock-obsessed Brian DePalma already had a few horror flicks under his belt before 1980, including classics such as Sisters and Carrie. But with Dressed to Kill, DePalma embraces Psycho and the Italian Gialli that followed, creating one of the purest slasher flicks of the decade. Michael Cain stars as psychiatrist Robert Elliot, who works with repressed patients such as housewife Kate (Angie Dickinson), draws him into a mystery involving a secret killer. DePalma’s story too often draws from fears about transgender people (a common trope in the genre), but it still works as one of the decade’s most stylish entries.

13. A Nightmare on Elm Street III: The Dream Warriors (1987)

After the very good, but very different A Nightmare on Elm Street II: Freddy’s Revenge, Wes Craven returned to help write the more action-oriented sequel, The Dream Warriors. Once again, Freddy (Englund) terrorizes a group of teens, this time staying at a psychiatric hospital. But through the help of the original final girl, Nancy (Heather Langenkamp), the teens resist the dream demon, even gaining the ability to manifest superpowers in their nightmares. Freddy still gets the upper hand within the movie’s humorous and horrific sequences, but the battle sequences make for a more exciting take on the slasher.

14. The Mutilator (1984)

Can a movie be nasty and nice? Anyone who watches The Mutilator cannot help but ask that after finishing this weird combination of grisly kill sequences and good old Southern comfort. The movie declares its tonal oddities right at the beginning, when a cold opening involving young Ed accidentally killing his mother and incurring the wrath of his father, Big Ed (Jack Chatham), gives way to a sitcom-ready pop song about the fun of fall break. Writer/director/producer Buddy Cooper doesn’t seem bothered by the juxtaposition, making for the most good-natured mean-spirited movie ever made.

15. Bloody Birthday (1981)

It doesn’t take much to make a good killer kid movie. The concept sends chills down one’s spine, as demonstrated by the shocking 1956 movie The Bad Seed. Directed by Ed Hunt, who co-wrote the script with Barry Pearson, Bloody Birthday features not one but three killer kids, a trio of malevolent moppets (Billy Jayne, Elizabeth Hoy, and Andy Freeman) all born on the same evening, under a solar eclipse. As the trio approaches their tenth birthday, they go on a killing spree, suspected by no one but older girl Joyce (Lori Lethin). Bloody Birthday doesn’t have the most spectacular set pieces in cinema history, but the gleeful performances by the pint-sized leads more than make up the difference.

16. Friday the 13th: Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

As mentioned earlier, Paramount planned to end the Friday the 13th franchise by killing off baddie Jason Voorhees with The Final Chapter. When that made gobs of money, they introduced a Jason copycat for the fifth movie. And when that also made money, but not quite gobs, Paramount decided to bring back the real deal for Part VI: Jason Lives. Writer and director Tom McLoughlin borrows from Frankenstein pictures to reanimate Jason, but also takes a meta-textual approach, filling the film with satisfying scares and knowing jokes.

17. Maniac (1980)

Maniac ranks as a nasty piece of work even by the standards of the slasher genre (such as they are). It has no plot, focusing almost all of its time on watching deranged Frank Zito (William Friedkin and Francis Ford Coppola player Joe Spinell) stalk and scalp female victims. Though unpleasant, Maniac benefits from the guerrilla filmmaking of director William Lustig, who knows how to get the most production value out of the grimy New York streets he shoots, and outstanding effects from the master make-up artist Tom Savini.

18. Pieces (1982)

In addition to its shocking imagery, Psycho also influenced slasher movies by giving psychological motivations to its bad guys. Few films embraced that trope like the Spanish-American flick Pieces, directed by Juan Piquer Simón and written by Dick Randell and Roberto Loyola. The killer in Pieces murders and dismembers young coeds at a fancy school in hopes of recreating a risqué puzzle he loved as a child. The idea doesn’t make sense, nor does it justify some of the movie’s more shocking moments, but it does render them ridiculous enough to be enjoyable.

19. Chopping Mall (1986)

While Freddy and Jason do come back from the dead, slashers tend to prefer human villains. So Chopping Mall stands out for using a team of security robots who defend a shopping mall as its main monster. After an electrical storm causes the robots to short-circuit, they hunt down a group of teens, including scream queen Barbara Crampton, who snuck into the building to party. Director Jim Wynorski and his co-writer Steve Mitchell know how ridiculous that sounds, and let the carnage unfold with tongue firmly in cheek, critiquing ‘80s excess while they blow away air-headed teens.

20. Blood Rage (1987)

Following the lead of Halloween, slasher movies like to theme themselves around holidays, such as the Fourth of July set Uncle Sam or the killer Santa flick Silent Night, Deadly Night. Blood Rage uses Thanksgiving as its backdrop for the story of maniacal Terry, who framed his twin brother Todd (both played by Mark Soper) for a murder he committed as a child. When Todd leaves the asylum to come home for Thanksgiving, Terry goes into a killing rage to cover his tracks. Well aware of its goofy premise, Blood Rage gets over-the-top performances and unconvincing, but delightful, effects to match.

21. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Like Friday the 13th, Halloween tried to ditch its main monster for the supernatural installment Halloween III: The Season of the Witch. Although a good enough film, Season of the Witch irritated fans hungry for more of the pale-faced killer, so the studio brought him back with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. With Jamie Lee Curtis no longer involved, Halloween 4 pits Michael against his niece Jamie (Danielle Harris), and director Dwight H. Little (who will later make Free Willy 2) crafts some surprisingly effective scary sequences. The movie ends on a fantastic cliffhanger, which the fifth movie squanders, but no one should hold that against Halloween 4.b

22. Motel Hell (1980)

“It takes all kinds of critters to make Farmer Vincent’s fritters!” So goes the tagline for Motel Hell from 1980, a comedic slasher about a kindly old farmer (Rory Calhoun) who uses humans as the meat for the fritters he sells from his roadside motel. The script credited to brothers Robert Jaffe and Steven-Charles Jaffe doesn’t always nail the satirical tone it wants, nor is director Kevin Connor that interested in scaring its audience. But Motel Hell has more than enough bizarre sequences to be entertaining.

23. Slaughter High (1986)

In addition to mommy issues, slasher movies love to tell stories about misunderstood victims who come back for revenge. So Slaughter High begins with nerdy teen Marty Rantzen (Simon Scuddamore) first getting mocked in the shower and later disfigured in a prank. Audiences know who to expect as the big bad. However, the joy of the movie comes not from the whodunit but from the outrageous kill sequences, in which a mystery man in a jester mask (yes, it’s Marty) offs his one-time bullies.

24. Terror Train (1980)

Thanks to her turn in the first Halloween, and having original Psycho victim Janet Leigh for a mom, Jamie Leigh Curtis wasted no time establishing herself as a first-class scream queen. Terror Train may not be the best of her outings, but its unique setting offers a fun twist on the genre. Like Slaughter High, Terror Train involves a prank gone wrong and retribution years later. Donning a Groucho Marx mask, among other disguises, he stalks from car to car, interrupting the revelers’ parties and their, uh… magic show from David Copperfield? Unlikely as they may be, these touches put Terror Train a cut above most slashers.

25. Christmas Evil (1980)

Like killer kid stories, killer Santa movies get an immediate charge by mixing a figure of fun and innocence with violence and mayhem. Silent Night, Deadly Night might be the most (in)famous of the sub-genre, but Christmas Evil (aka You’d Better Watch Out) stands out for its sensitive approach. Brandon McTaggart (father of pop star Fiona Apple) plays Harry Stadling, a disturbed but kind man obsessed with Santa Claus. Overwhelmed by the cruelty of those around them, Harry dons a white beard and red costume to reward the good and punish the naughty. According to behind-the-scenes information, producers forced writer and director Lewis Jackson to up the violence and win over horror hounds. Whatever the reason, Christmas Evil remains one of the more unique slashers.