The Best SNES RPGs of All Time Ranked

The SNES remains one of the most impressive video game consoles ever. The 16-bit system from Nintendo and the sequel to their inaugural platform, the Nintendo Entertainment System, dominated the first half of the 1990s. This happened in large part due to its plethora of RPGs.

The best SNES RPGs of all time showcase the most vital strength of this beloved 90s home console platform. Games from studios like Squaresoft, Enix, Capcom, and many more provided players with extraordinary worlds to explore and stories to complete. These best SNES RPGs should appear on any system owner’s playlist.

1. Final Fantasy VI/III

It came out as the third game in the series outside of Japan, but it stands as the sixth in the franchise. The sixth game in the Final Fantasy franchise stands out as one of the best in both the series and this genre.

It follows a massive cast of characters, each with their own lives and fascinating stories. The world feels better than any other on this list to explore, along with some surprises and twists. It also has one of the best video game villains ever, making for the best RPG on the SNES.

2. Chrono Trigger

This one-of-a-kind JRPG from Squaresoft remains one of the most impressive for the developer even decades later and in dire need of a remake for a reason. It follows a young boy named Crono who finds himself swept up in an epic tale across time and space to save all of time from certain doom.

3. Final Fantasy IV/II

Despite being the fourth, this title came out in the West as the second game in the series. This game follows Cecil, a dark knight with one of the franchise's most potent characterizations. Players experience his growth and change from a more villainous character to a hero for the people.

4. Super Mario RPG

Mario received his own phenomenal turn-based RPG from Squaresoft on the SNES. This lets players explore the Mushroom Kingdom at their leisure, recruit party members, complete puzzles, and engage in a short but fun RPG from start to finish.

5. Earthbound

Nintendo added this game to the roster of SNES RPGs with this second game in the beloved series. It follows a young boy who sets out on a journey that involves aliens, the government, mysterious forces, and more. The grounded setting in the modern day feels unique for the genre.

6. Live A Live

This JRPG only came out in Japan before its eventual re-release on modern platforms worldwide. The classic game features various characters players choose from, each with their own stories set in different periods of time. The varied gameplay styles and plots come together in a fantastic way.

7. Secret of Mana

This Square title remains the king of action SNES RPGs on the already stacked console. It lets players pick between various characters, each with their quirks and abilities. The world looks incredible and fun to explore with its cooperative multiplayer options.

8. Lufia II: Rise of the Sinistrals

This exceptional turn-based RPG provides a prequel story for the first game in the series. This game revolutionized with features ahead of its time, such as no random encounters, a capsule monster party member that evolves, and a detailed fantasy world.

9. Terranigma

The third and final action RPG from developer Quintet represents its finest work yet. The game follows a boy named Ark who goes on a journey across the surface world and underworld to resurrect Earth. It has incredible lore, backstory, and locations, which help it rise above even its fantastic predecessors.

10. Tactics Ogre

This second game in the tactical RPG series from Square features some of the deepest grid-based combat players will find on the platform. It even improves upon its predecessor with a worthy storyline full of choices, twists, and death.

11. Secret of Evermore

This odd cult classic from Square features mechanics similar to the Secret of Mana series with its action RPG combat. However, it stands out with its solid story about a boy and his dog who find themselves in a mysterious world with a high level of detail and lore.

12. Final Fantasy V

This fifth mainline game in the masterful Final Fantasy series features some of the most freeing gameplay in the series. Players switch between job classes whenever they want. While its story feels pretty typical, its rich and deep progression systems make it worth replaying.

13. Dragon Quest V

The fifth game from Enix in this beloved genre-defining series feels like the best SNES RPGs. Its fantasy world full of slimes and other creatures feels fun to explore, but its actual value comes from the exceptional story spanning generations and even letting players marry the partner of their liking.

14. Tales of Phantasia

Bandai Namco’s beloved Tales of series began with this first entry on the SNES. It feels oft-forgotten compared to the later games, but it set the standard for what came after. It has excellent hack-and-slash combat with a range of intriguing characters in the story.

15. Illusion of Gaia

This action RPG features three playable characters and a vast world to explore. It opts for some non-traditional ways of progressing in the game and boosting the characters’ stats. This leads to a pretty unique fantasy title with a fascinating setting.

16. Shadowrun

This computer RPG-style game worked somehow quite well on the SNES. It felt so ahead of its time with the player customization, freedom, story, and possibilities. Even its graphics looked better and more interesting than most other games at the time.

17. Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen

This revolutionary tactical RPG game gave players control of various units on the battlefield. The freeform nature of the combat feels intelligent and welcoming, with plenty of methods to tackle each battle. It began a long and fruitful series for Square.

18. Shin Megami Tensei If

This turn-based first-person dungeon-crawling adventure came out after a few Atlus games on the SNES, or Super Famicom as it was known in Japan. This remains the strongest of the early series with its brilliant high school setting, which paved the way for future Atlus masterpieces.

19. Star Ocean

The first in this sci-fi action series of SNES RPGs feels like one of the weaker entries in an otherwise excellent franchise. But even a weaker game feels much better than most other titles with its smooth combat, great style, and a blend of fantasy and space elements.

20. Harvest Moon

This game stands out from all other SNES RPGs with its farming simulation-like gameplay. Players take on a farm and build it from nothing to host animals, crops, and more. The varied mechanics in this experience encourage players to come back for more.

21. Breath of Fire II

This Capcom JRPG sequel amps up the content and gameplay from the original in a sharp way. This leads to a stereotypical turn-based fantasy adventure, but one that feels worthy of the player’s time with its solid 16-bit style.