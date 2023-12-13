The Best Social Justice Movies to Stir the Soul

Social justice is the belief everyone deserves equal access to the opportunities society offers, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, physical abilities, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status. Films highlighting social justice causes bring attention to the inequities many face and can be powerful catalysts that affect change. The best social justice movies tackle the complex subjects that make viewers feel uncomfortable and potentially serve as a call to action.

1. John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

The incredible life and legacy of the civil rights legend are chronicled in this documentary. Long before representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Congress, John Lewis was a voting rights activist who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. John Lewis: Good Trouble is a compilation of interviews and archival footage to chronicle Lewis' life and work in several social issues, including civil rights, health-care reform, and gun rights.

2. Do the Right Thing (1989)

On the hottest summer day in Brooklyn, New York, the simmering racial tensions between the different racial and ethnic groups in the neighborhood explode when the police kill an unarmed young Black man. The film’s realistic look at systemic racism and race relations made it an immediate classic and helped launch the career of writer/director Spike Lee.

3. In the Heat of the Night (1967)

While visiting his mother in Sparta, Mississippi, Virgil Tibbs, a Black detective from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, gets arrested for the murder of a local businessman. After clearing his name, Tibbs partners up with the town’s racist police chief, Bill Gillespie, to solve the murder. The groundbreaking performance of Sidney Poitier as Tibbs powers this drama set in a small town where bigotry is the norm. Rod Stieger won an Oscar for his performance as Gillespie.

4. Milk (2008)

Sean Penn plays the lead in this biographical picture of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to hold elected office in California. Before his election to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, he was a gay rights activist. A fellow city supervisor murdered Milk in 1978, but his legacy can be seen today in institutions such as the Harvey Milk High School for LGBT students.

5. Dolores (2017)

Many people know Cesar Chavez and his activism for the rights of farm workers. Unfortunately, fewer people are familiar with Dolores Huerta, who, along with Chavez, founded the first farm workers union in the U.S. Now in her 80s, Huerta continues to champion the rights of immigrants, women, and farm workers, as shown in this documentary.

6. Disclosure (2020)

This documentary features prominent transgender actors and activists who discuss the effects of Hollywood trans portrayals throughout the years on their lives and self-image. The film also explores how these big and small screen depictions impact how cisgender people perceive trans people and .

7. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020)

In the summer of 1971, a group of teens attended Camp Jened for youths with disabilities. As the camp attendees got older, they became disability rights activists. Crip Camp depicts their years-long journey from teenage campers to adult advocates.

8. Bedlam (2019)

This searing documentary highlights the mental health crisis in the United States. Recorded for five years, the filmmakers met with individuals in homeless encampments, psychiatric emergency rooms, and prison psychiatric units who struggle with mental illness. Mental health experts and advocates also appear.

9. Coded Bias (2020)

A computer scientist with the M.I.T. Media Lab finds that artificial intelligence (A.I.) algorithms reflect the biases of their programmers. As a result, certain facial recognition technologies don’t recognize women or people with darker skin. Those prejudices carry over as AI becomes more prevalent in job hiring, healthcare, and housing.

10. Ken Burns: The Central Park Five (2012)

Ken Burns tells the harrowing story of the wrongful convictions and imprisonment of five young men of color in the 1989 Central Park Jogger case. The film, told from the perspective of five young Black and Latino men, analyzes the factors contributing to their wrongful conviction, including the racially charged media narrative surrounding the incident.

11. Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom (2015)

Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom is a Netflix documentary that explores the 2014 Maidan Uprising in Kyiv. Through protestor testimonies and historic footage, director Evgeny Afineevsky chronicles the events of the uprising, from the moments leading up to it to the months that followed. It's a fascinating watch, especially as Ukraine is, once again, struggling to secure its long-term freedom.

12. Support the Girls (2018)

As a comedy, Support the Girls isn’t the typical social justice movie. A group of waitresses working at a bar where the uniforms barely cover their bodies contend with workplace sexism, misogyny, low pay, and long hours. It’s a funny but biting commentary on the dynamics of social class and women’s equality.

13. Navalny (2022)

In 2020, the Russian government targeted Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, with an assassination attempt. This feature focuses on the events leading up to his poisoning, with filming starting after Navalny awoke from his coma and ending with his 2021 detainment.

14. Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982 – 1992 (2017)

For people outside of Los Angeles, the 1992 riots resulted from the beating of an African-American man, Rodney King and subsequent acquittal of the Los Angeles Police Department officers responsible for the assault. In reality, the riots marked the culmination of years of anger. Let It Fall offers a glimpse into the city’s high and low points leading to the riots.

15. Selma (2014)

Selma depicts a vital chapter of Dr. Martin Luther King’s civil rights activism, revolving around the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, including the events on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The courage of the marchers played a significant role in President Lyndon B. Johnson’s support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

16. Loving (2016)

Richard Loving, a White man, and Mildred Jeter, a Black woman, fell in love and married in 1958. Since the law prohibited interracial marriages, the couple found themselves arrested, tried, and convicted. They successfully appealed their conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark ruling Loving v. Virginia. Call it one of the most romantic social justice movies ever.

17. Belly of the Beast (2020)

One of the most horrific issues plaguing society involves a typically overlooked population: women prisoners, specifically their mistreatment while incarcerated. Over seven years, the filmmakers interviewed current and former inmates as they delve into the dehumanization of people society tends to forget about.

18. 9 to 5: The Story of a Movement (2020)

9 to 5, the 1980s hit movie, wasn’t just a vehicle spotlighting the workplace inequities facing women. It was based on a real organization known as 9to5, founded in the 1970s by Boston secretaries advocating for better conditions and improved opportunities for working women.

19. Resisterhood (2020)

The grassroots activists dedicated to halting the rollback of women’s and civil rights in America and protecting the country’s democratic institutions are at the heart of this documentary. What started as everyday Americans standing up for causes they believed in fast became a movement galvanizing others to activism.

20. Harlan County, U.S.a. (1976)

In 1973, 180 coal miners working for Eastover Coal Company went on strike after the company refused to sign a contract acknowledging the workers as members of the United Mine Workers of America labor union. Violence against the workers by Eastover followed. Still, the film underscores how much unions protect workers.

21. The Janes (2022)

A few years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade, The Janes Collective began as a group of Chicago women who established a secret network for women to obtain safe and affordable abortions when the law prohibited them. The group used the name “Jane” as coded language for women to access healthcare. The film sheds light on the health perils women faced pre-Roe.

22. Spotlight (2015)

The exposure of the abuse scandal surrounding the Catholic Church began with investigative journalists with The Boston Globe working on a single story. Their probe led to the discovery of more abuses by Massachusetts priests and the subsequent cover-up. It shed light on widespread abuses around the worth. This social justice movie recounts the events leading up to the story, and how far the Church went to prevent its publication.

23. Fight for Country (2006)

The indigenous Aboriginal people known as the Mirarr, owned land with a rich uranium reserve in Australia’s Northern Territory. When miners threatened to develop the mine in 1998, more than 5,000 people went to support the Mirarr. The fight to preserve their land became the focus of this feature.

24. Period. End of Sentence. (2018)

This documentary–one of the most unlikely social justice movies ever–came to life after fundraising by students from Oakwood High School in California. It follows women from a village in India who work for a company manufacturing and distributing sanitary napkins. It reveals the taboo nature surrounding menstruation, especially in developing and emerging economies.

25. Occupy the Movie (2013)

The Occupy Wall Street protests occurring in the fall of 2011 and the contribution of the 2008 global economic crisis to the movement center this picture. It analyzes the highs and lows of the revolt against corporate greed by some of the people responsible for its inception.