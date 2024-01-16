The Best Space Opera Movies That Aren’t Star Wars

When most people hear the words “space opera,” they might think of marching stormtroopers, planet-sized battle stations, or robed space wizards locked in a climactic battle of good versus evil (IE, all tenets of the beloved sci-fi series, Star Wars).

While Star Wars does hold a definite monopoly over the all-encompassing space opera genre, many other sci-fi films fall into the category of space opera movies as well, including stylistic rivals and successors to Star Wars, like Star Trek, Dune, and Flash Gordon, among many others.

1. Dune (2021)

Dune shares an interesting relationship to the space opera genre. The Lord of the Rings of sci-fi literature, Frank Herbert’s original novel proved a key inspiration for George Lucas’s Star Wars trilogy–a series that popularized space opera in the late 1970s.

After an unsuccessful adaptation by David Lynch in 1984, director Denis Villeneuve stepped in to insert his own creative vision for Herbert’s novel with 2021’s Dune. An epic and sprawling story built around an intergalactic struggle for the priceless substance known as “spice,” Dune ranks as the single best example of space opera fiction aside from Star Wars.

2. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

In 1968, Stanley Kubrick forever changed the nature of science fiction narratives with his revolutionary work on 2001: A Space Odyssey. Working with sci-fi novelist Arthur C. Clarke, Kubrick opted for a far more grounded presentation of the genre than ever before, complete with special effects that continue to hold up over five decades later.

A timeless sci-fi parable with profound philosophical messages, 2001 influenced countless films in the years to come, inspiring everyone from George Lucas and Steven Spielberg to Ridley Scott and Christopher Nolan.

3. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

While fans continue to praise The Empire Strikes Back for offering a darker follow-up on George Lucas’s original Star Wars, viewers should also acknowledge the similar achievements of 1982’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. A vast improvement over the otherwise unremarkable Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan ensured Gene Roddenberry’s legendary sci-fi series made the successful transition to film.

A narrative throwback to The Original Series that also pushed the franchise forward in exciting new directions, The Wrath of Khan continues to rank as the single best entry in the Star Trek cinematic series, and as one of the best space opera movies.

4. Alien (1979)

In contrast to the light-hearted space opera movies of the late ‘70s, Alien offered a sharper, more nightmarish approach to the adventurous tone of movies like Star Wars. Whereas other directors underscored the profound sense of possibilities lying beyond the stars, Ridley Scott emphasized the imminent dangers that might lurk in the farthest reaches of space, something best personified by the terrifying xenomorph.

5. Starship Troopers (1997)

Rounding out his loose-knit sci-fi trilogy that began with RoboCop and continued with Total Recall, director Paul Verhoeven chose to adapt Robert A. Heinlein’s influential novel, Starship Troopers. Rather than providing a faithful take on Heinlein’s book, Verhoeven subverted many of the foremost messages advocated for in the novel, offering a sharp rebuke of Heinlein’s alleged pro-militaristic message.

6. Forbidden Planet (1956)

One of the earliest examples of space opera movies, Forbidden Planet’s influence on the grand trajectory of pop culture knows no bounds. Aside from its ahead-of-its-time practical effects and revolutionary electronic musical score, the movie also set a new standard for science fiction moving forward, placing a heavier emphasis on intergalactic space exploration and artificial intelligence (as seen with the iconic Robby the Robot).

7. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014-2023)

For just under a decade, director James Gunn delivered three of the most well-loved superhero movies of the modern era (a period marked by fan-favorite superhero films). With his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Gunn dusted off an otherwise obscure B-superhero team and made them as identifiable as Captain America or Iron Man, leading to one of the most successful series in the entire MCU.

8. Galaxy Quest (1999)

In its main premise, one can describe as Galaxy Quest a hilarious spoof of Star Trek, lampooning many of the same conventions and cliches associated with Gene Roddenberry’s original series. Over the course of its hour, forty-minute runtime, though, Galaxy Quest breaks out of its limited status as a parody, becoming a first-rate sci-fi comedy adventure.

9. Serenity (2005)

After its erroneous cancellation in 2002, the cult classic space opera series Firefly found renewed life among an increasing number of mainstream viewers. As a result of its newfound popularity, Universal decided to conclude the series with the continuation film, Serenity. Like the initial Firefly series, Serenity serves as an ambitious cross between the space opera and space Western genres, resulting in a rip-roaring sci-fi romp unlike any other.

10. The Fifth Element (1997)

A cult classic from 1997, The Fifth Element also ranks as the finest example of modern space opera movies (aside from more contemporary films like Dune). Drawing plenty of inspiration from existing sci-fi narratives and European comic books, director Luc Breeson constructed his own one-of-a-kind universe with The Fifth Element. Populated by embittered taxi drivers, merciless alien mercenaries, and scheming industrialists with horrific haircuts, The Fifth Element provides nonstop thrills from start to finish.

11. Treasure Planet (2002)

One of the most underrated Disney films of all time, Treasure Planet seldom garners the same favorable grand-standing reputation as most other films before it. Despite its lack of mainstream appeal, this 2002 space opera excels at adapting the nautical world of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island and transposing it into space.

12. The Last Starfighter (1984)

One of the earliest films to utilize CGI graphics, The Last Starfighter’s buoyant energy and light-hearted tone make it one of the more enjoyable space opera movies in the 1980s–a period where the genre began to wind down in its financial and critical viability. Before the golden age of space operas came to a close, though, The Last Starfighter delivered an unparalleled sci-fi adventure with full-scale space battles, invading alien armies, and cutting-edge special effects.

13. Flash Gordon (1980)

Based on the unexpected financial success of Star Wars, studios green-lit a number of similarly-veined space opera films throughout the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, including the big-budget sci-fi epic, Flash Gordon. A stylish remake of the ‘30s comic strip of the same name, Flash Gordon’s distinct creative vision allows for a unique sci-fi film that captures its own distinct narrative tone.

14. The Black Hole (1979)

A misunderstood cult classic that tried–and failed–to escape from Star Wars’ looming shadow, The Black Hole also ranks as one of Disney’s most underrated live-action movies. With its inspired creative effects and stacked cast listing (Robert Forster, Joseph Bottoms, Yvette Mimieux, Anthony Perkins, and Ernest Borgnine), The Black Hole coalesces into a pulse-pounding sci-fi thriller with elements of a disaster movie.

15. War of the Worlds (2005)

When compared to most of Steven Spielberg’s other films, The War of the World fails to measure up to the sci-fi splendor of, say, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial or Close Encounters of the Third Kind. However, Spielberg’s sobering handling of his subject matter allowed for a more contemporary take on H.G. Wells’ classic novel, The War of the Worlds. (The thunderous echo of the Tripods’ sirens alone proves chilling enough to send shivers down viewers’ necks.)