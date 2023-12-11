The Best Spider-Man Comics of All Time

“With great power comes great responsibility.”

That well-known phrase captures everything great about Spider-Man. As the most popular superhero in the world, Spider-Man occupies a unique space in culture. His origin story, in which nerdy Peter Parker gets bit by a radioactive spider and uses his newfound abilities for good, has been told and retold hundreds of times, in every type of media.

But anyone who wants to go beyond common knowledge and get to the real good stuff has to look at the comics. There, they’ll find a range of wonderful Spider-Man stories, involving not only Peter Parker but also fellow web slingers Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara.

1. Amazing Spider-Man #31-33 (1965-1966)

“I’ve failed!! Just now — when it counted the most — I’ve failed,” Spider-Man tells himself at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #32. Since the previous issue, Spidey battled Doctor Octopus and dealt with pressures from Flash Thompson and other high school peers, all while his beloved Aunt May teeters on death.

And yet, despite the literal and metaphorical weight bearing down on him, Spider-Man never gives up. The three-part storyline highlights the best combination of Steve Ditko’s plotting and striking figure work, along with Stan Lee’s melodramatic dialogue, cementing Spider-Man as the most relatable and inspiring hero of all time.

2. Superior Spider-Man #26 – 31 (2014)

Writer Dan Slott’s ten-year run on Spider-Man comics featured some shocking twists, none more so than when a dying Doctor Octopus swapped minds with Peter Parker and became the new Spider-Man. As the Superior Spider-Man, Doc Ock sought to prove himself the better hero, even though Peter’s thoughts kept interrupting his megalomaniacal interior monologues.

After several years of this new status quo, Doc Ock hit the end of his abilities in Superior Spider-Man #30. Outclassed by the Green Goblin, a desperate Ock relinquishes control over Spider-Man’s body and allows Peter control again. Working with co-writer Christos N. Gage and penciler Giuseppe Camuncoli, Slott uses the change as a referendum on Peter Parker’s heroism, proving that it's his compassion and resilience, not his strength, that makes him the superior Spider-Man.

3. Amazing Spider-Man #50 (1967)

“Spider-Man no more!” proclaims the iconic cover to Amazing Spider-Man #50, written by Lee, penciled by John Romita, inked by Mickey Dimeo, and lettered by Sam Rosen. With Aunt May on death's door (that happens a lot), his girlfriend Gwen Stacy angry about missed dates, and Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jamison calling for his head, Peter realizes heroism doesn’t pay. He does the same thing that anyone else would do and shoves his Spidey suit in the trash.

Of course, Peter Parker isn’t just anyone, and that’s what makes him a hero, a point the issue makes when he suits up again to save the day.

4. Kraven’s Last Hunt (1987)

Spider-Man has some fantastic baddies, but Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter, isn’t one of them. The Russian big-game tracker has little to offer outside of a cool lion’s head costume, at least until J. M. DeMatteis wrote Kraven’s Last Hunt.

Published across all three Spider-Man comics at the time, Kraven’s Last Hunt told the harrowing tale of the laughable villain’s ultimate victory, in which he beat Spider-Man and buried the wall-crawler alive. Working with penciler Mike Zeck, inker Bob McLoed, letterer Rick Parker, and colorists Bob Sharen and Janet Jackson, DeMatteis explores the psychology of Spider-Man through his most unassuming antagonist.

5. Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (2000)

Marvel’s Ultimate Universe, a rebooted separate continuity that restarted all their major characters fresh in 2000, had its ups and downs. But under writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mark Bagley, Ultimate Spider-Man remained excellent for 133 issues.

It all started with Ultimate Spider-Man #1, which introduced a fifteen-year-old Peter Parker, who gets bit by a radioactive spider and gains superpowers. Although the story follows the usual beats of Spider-Man’s origin, Bagley’s cartoony style and Bendis’s whip-smart dialogue made Spidey feel fresh and new, a welcoming take that recovered everything great about Marvel’s best hero.

6. Amazing Spider-Man #121-122 (1973)

Tragedy birthed Spider-Man when a mugger killed Uncle Ben Parker. And it struck again years later in Amazing Spider-Man #121, written by Gerry Conway, penciled by Gil Kane, inked by John Romita and Tony Mortellaro, colored by Dave Hunt, and lettered by Artie Simek.

After learning Spider-Man’s secret identity, the Green Goblin kidnaps Gwen Stacy and uses her to lure out his enemy. In the ensuing battle, the Goblin tosses Gwen from a bridge. Spidey thinks that his web saves her in time, but he in fact snaps her neck. “The Night Gwen Stacy Died” remains one of the most shocking Spider-Man comics of all time, a testament to the tremendous loss that comes with being Spider-Man.

7. Spider-Man/Human Torch #1-5 (2005)

As bleak as his life sometimes gets, Spider-Man does have some perks, such as his friendship with Johnny Storm, the Fantastic Four’s Human Torch.

Dan Slott, working with penciler Ty Templeton and inkers Nelson & Tom Palmer, crafts a light-hearted testament to super-teen shenanigans in the mini-series Spider-Man/Human Torch. From the moment when the egoistic Storm realizes that mild-mannered nerd Peter Parker is his best bud, Spider-Man, to the constant pranks they play on one another, Spider-Man/Human Torch captures the fun side of Spider-Man comics.

8. Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man #1 (2011)

One of the best things that Peter Parker ever did was die — in the Ultimate Marvel Universe, anyway.

After Peter Parker sacrifices his life to save the city, a new Spider-Man pops up in the form of Miles Morales. Thanks to movies such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales has become one of the most popular characters in Spider-Man comics.

His journey began in earnest with 2011’s Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man #1, written by Bendis, drawn by Sara Pichelli, colored by Jason Posnor, and lettered by Cory Petit. The issue introduces the world to Miles’s family and the great responsibility thrust upon him as he tries to follow in Peter Parker’s footsteps.

9. Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #107-110 (1985-1986)

Spider-Man comics had seen a lot of death by the time Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #107 hit stands in 1985. So writer Peter David and artist Rich Buckler don’t even try to play up the shock, opening the issue with the quick origin and death of Captain Jean DeWolff, Peter’s ally in the New York Police Department.

Instead, the four-part story devotes its attention to Spider-Man’s investigation into DeWolff’s death, which leads him and Daredevil to a new villain called the Sin-Eater. A tight mystery with a rich and complex theme, “The Death of Jean DeWolff” demonstrates that character deaths can offer so much more than shock value.

10. Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962)

Looking back, it’s clear that Marvel expected Spider-Man comics to fail. Despite a great costume designed by Jack Kirby and distinctive pencils from Steve Ditko, Spider-Man seemed too gross and weird for Stan Lee, who hated the idea of an insect hero.

So as Editor-in-Chief, Lee stuck the first Spider-Man story into the last issue of a failing anthology series called Amazing Fantasy #15. Of course, that story had everything that made Spider-Man great, including his tragic and inspiring origin. It’s no surprise that Spidey jumped into his own book the following year, forever changing pop culture history.

11. Spider-Man: The Lost Years (1995)

Perhaps the most infamous Spider-Man comics story of all time, the Clone Saga of the 1990s introduced Ben Reilly, a clone of Peter Parker who, for a time, Marvel Comics positioned as the real Spider-Man. Despite the tangled tale that brought him into the world, Ben Reilly developed a strong following (even showing up in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, voiced by Andy Samberg).

Written by J. M. DeMatteis, penciled by Liam Sharp, inked by Robin Riggs, colored by John Kalisz, and lettered by Bill Oakley, the four-issue series Spider-Man: The Lost Years looked at Ben Reilly’s origin. Despite his birth as a clone who gets manipulated by an evil scientist, Reilly soon proves himself a hero in his own right, accepting the great responsibility that comes with his great power.

12. Spectacular Spider-Man #200 (1993)

Another anniversary issue, another death. However, the death of Harry Osborn in Spectacular Spider-Man #200 hits harder than most in Spider-Man comics. Once Peter’s best friend, Harry followed in the footsteps of his troubled father to become the second Green Goblin and turn against Spider-Man.

The rivalry continued to Spectacular Spider-Man #200, written by DeMatteis, drawn by Sal Buscema, colored by Bob Sharen, and lettered by Joe Rosen. Overcome by the Goblin serum, Harry fights Spidey until he collapses and dies, but not until Peter can bid his friend goodbye, forced once again to continue his good works alone.

13. Amazing Spider-Man #248 (1984)

Amazing Spider-Man #248 opens with a knock-down, drag-out fight between Spider-Man and Thunderball, a ridiculous baddie who swings around a giant ball and chain. As wonderful and cheesy as that opening is, writer Roger Stern has deeper themes in mind.

The second half of the issue tells a story called “The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man!” about a bullied young boy who loves Spider-Man. When Spidey himself comes to visit the boy, he fills the kid with confidence, proving that his greatest qualities shine not in his superpowered scraps, but in helping regular people see how much they matter.

14. Spider-Man: Blue (2002 – 2003)

While “The Night Gwen Stacy Died” stands as a milestone Spider-Man comics story, few would consider Gwen Stacy herself an intriguing character, at least as Stan Lee and Gerry Conway wrote her in the 60s and 70s.

However, when writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale revisited that era of Peter’s life for the six-part mini-series Spider-Man: Blue, they made Gwen into so much more than just a victim. Sale’s moody artwork — at once blocky and fluid, dynamic and meditative — underscores the melancholy of her last days on Earth. Spider-Man: Blue begins a reclamation project for Gwen Stacy, a project that reaches its full potential with the introduction of the heroic Spider-Gwen in the Spider-Verse stories.

15. Amazing Spider-Man #39-40 (1966)

Spider-Man came out of the gate with a fantastic rogue’s gallery, with Ditko and Lee introducing Chameleon, the Vulture, Doctor Octopus, and Sandman in the first four issues of Amazing Spider-Man.

But Peter’s greatest enemy didn’t come until Amazing Spider-Man #14, the first appearance of the Green Goblin. At first, Ditko and Lee kept the Goblin’s identity a secret, disrupting the comfort of Peter’s extended social group. But in Amazing Spider-Man #39, Lee and penciler John Romita pulled out the stops and revealed Norman Osborn, father of Peter’s best friend Harry, as the Goblin. Even worse, Norman discovered Spider-Man’s secret identity at the same time, a development that established the Green Goblin as Peter’s greatest nemesis, and one of the most important characters in Spider-Man comics.

16. Amazing Spider-Man #131 (1974)

As the descriptions above suggest, Peter cares about his Aunt May more than he does anyone else on Earth. So when Doctor Octopus proposes to Aunt May, one might suspect the villain of launching a personal attack on ol’ web head.

But much to Spidey’s chagrin, Doc Ock truly loves May and pursues her with no thought of Spider-Man. Worse, May loves him right back. The story “My Uncle… My Enemy” by Gerry Conway and Ross Andru might be among the more goofy Spider-Man comics But even this light-hearted tale, in which Ock’s wedding to May gets interrupted by the arrival of Hammerhead and super-scientists, puts a fun spin on the usual tensions between responsibility and power.

17. Amazing Spider-Man #9-15 (2014-2015)

Today, moviegoers know the Spider-Verse as the subject of two blockbuster animated films featuring Miles Morales. But when the concept first appeared in 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man #9, it seemed like a stretch for the street-level Spider-Man. And yet, Dan Slott and his collaborators, including writer Christos N. Gage and penciler Olivier Coipel, crafted a fun story that honored the Spider-Man concept while showing how it can go in many directions. T

The story not only gave a huge boost to Miles Morales, but it also allowed Slott and co. to embrace some goofy parts of Spider-Man history, including the mech-driving Spider-Man from Japan and non-sensical Spider-Buggy.

18. Spider-Man 2099 #1 (1992)

Like the Ultimate Universe, Marvel’s 2099 line from the 1990s failed in every regard, except when it came to Spider-Man comics.

Amidst lame ideas about the Punisher or X-Men of the future, Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of the year 2099, provides a fresh spin on the concept. Writer Peter David and penciler Rick Leonard — working with inker Al Williamson, colorist Steve Buccellato, and letterer Rick Parker — locate O’Hara’s transformation in the evil megacorporation Alchemax. When O’Hara stands up to the company’s destructive policies, Alchemax experiments on him, giving him spider-powers while hooking him on a drug they control, a plot development that puts a dark spin on the Spider-Man concept.

19. Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 -28 (2018)

For all the potential that Miles Morales holds, some have criticized him for repeating too many Peter Parker plotlines from other Spider-Man comics. Whatever the validity of that knock, the inclusion of Miles in one of Peter’s worst stories improved the tired plot.

Written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Natacha Bustos, with colors by David Curiel and letters by Cory Petit, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #22 ensnared Miles in his own Clone Saga. As his clones infest New York City, Miles must find and reclaim his identity, a tale with more than a little metatextual significance.

20. Amazing Spider-Man #1 (1962)

Amazing Fantasy #15 may have told the origin of Spider-Man, but Amazing Spider-Man #1 made him a superhero by pitting Spidey against his first supervillain, the Chameleon. Even better, the issue shows off everything that makes Spider-Man great, from Steve Ditko’s odd and distinctive pencils to Lee’s signature melodramatic dialogue. From this first issue, it’s easy to see why Marvel has published new Spider-Man comics every month for more than sixty years.

21. Ultimate Spider-Man #39 (2003)

It may take place in an alternate universe, but many readers consider Ultimate Spider-Man the definitive take on Spider-Man comics. Ultimate Spider-Man #39 illustrates how the comic earned that reputation, with a simple and stand-alone story titled “Therapy.”

Some may find that the issue’s plot may recall the lackluster movie The Amazing Spider-Man too much, as Peter learns about the link between Dr. Curt Conners (aka the Lizard) and his deceased parents. However, the real pleasure of the story comes from Peter’s conversation with Nick Fury, in which he begs to get his normal life back, but still accepts that he’ll use his powers for the greater good.

22. Amazing Spider-Man #229-230 (1982)

The appeal of comics in a shared universe comes in the surprising interactions that can occur between characters who seem to have nothing in common.

Case in point: Amazing Spider-Man #229-230, in which Spidey has to fend off the unstoppable X-Men baddie Juggernaut. The hulking villain poses more than a challenge for Spider-Man, which allows Roger Stern to write witty dialogue for Spidey to hurl at his overpowered foe. The issues don’t have much thematic depth, but they do feature a rocking superhero, Donnybrook.

23. Amazing Spider-Man #90 (1970)

As important as Gwen Stacy’s death is to Spider-Man’s development, the demise of her father Captain George Stacy carries a bit more weight. In Amazing Spider-Man #90 — written by Lee, penciled by Gil Kane, inked by Romita, and lettered by Sam Rosen — Captain Stacy sacrifices himself to save a boy from falling debris. The event shows Peter the cost of heroism, especially after hearing Stacy’s foreboding final request, that Spider-Man protect his daughter Gwen.

24. Spider-Men (2012)

In the Ultimate Marvel Universe, Miles met Peter just for a moment. In the mainline Marvel Universe, Peter Parker had no idea who Miles Morales was. So the two didn’t start out on the best foot when they came together for the miniseries Spider-Men. However, Bendis and Sara Pichelli don’t put the two at odds for long and instead have them work together to fight the Mysterio of the Ultimate Universe. The five-issue story gave fans their first glimpse at Peter as a mentor to Miles, a relationship that led to excellent movies, video games, and comics.

25. Spider-Man’s Tangled Web #5 – 6 (2001)

Because he seeks the best in others, Spider-Man wants to inspire his enemies more than he wants to beat them up. Of course, that works better with some baddies more than others, such as the lunkheaded Rhino.

Writer Peter Milligan and artist Duncan Fegredo take that concept to absurd extremes with the story “Flowers for Rhino,” in which the titular baddie gains heightened intelligence. Even as the story reaches its tragic conclusion, Milligan keeps things light, highlighting Spidey’s optimism and concern even for the dumbest bad guy.