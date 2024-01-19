The Best Sports Documentaries To Watch

Sports have always been an integral part of human society. From ancient times to the modern day, sports have been the epitome of human physical prowess and mental agility. It is a platform where athletes compete with each other to showcase their skills and achieve greatness. Sports have also evolved over the years with the introduction of new techniques, equipment, and rules. In this article, we will delve into the various aspects of sports, including athlete performance, training techniques, strategies, championships, and more.

We will also explore the impact of sports on society, including its role in promoting diversity, equality, and community development. So, whether you are an avid sports fan or just a casual observer, join us on this journey as we explore the world of sports and its various nuances.

1. Hoop Dreams

Hoop Dreams is a documentary film that follows the lives of two young basketball players, William Gates, and Arthur Agee, as they navigate the challenges of growing up in inner-city Chicago while pursuing their dreams of becoming professional basketball players.

2. When We Were Kings

When We Were Kings is a documentary film that chronicles the historic 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire.

The film includes footage of the preparations leading up to the fight and interviews with key figures involved in the event.

3. Senna

Senna is a documentary film about the life and career of Brazilian Formula One racing driver Ayrton Senna.

The film features interviews with Senna's family, friends, and fellow racers, as well as archival footage from his racing career, including his three Formula One world championships.

4. The Endless Summer

The Endless Summer is a documentary film that follows two surfers, Robert August, and Mike Hynson, as they travel the world in search of the perfect wave.

The film takes viewers to Hawaii, Australia, South Africa, and other locations, showcasing the beauty and thrill of surfing while also providing insights into the surf culture of the time.

5. Touching The Void

Touching the Void is a documentary-drama film that tells the story of two climbers, Joe Simpson, and Simon Yates, as they attempt to climb the Siula Grande mountain in Peru.

The film features reenactments of the climb, as well as interviews with Simpson and Yates reflecting on their experiences.

6. The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters is a documentary film about the rivalry between two video game players, Steve Wiebe and Billy Mitchell, as they compete for the high score in the classic arcade game Donkey Kong.

The film explores the subculture of competitive arcade gaming, as well as the personalities and motivations of the players involved.

7. The Battered Bastards of Baseball

The Battered Bastards of Baseball is a documentary film about the Portland Mavericks, an independent minor league baseball team owned by Bing Russell, actor Kurt Russell's father.

The film follows the team's formation, their unique approach to the game, and their impact on baseball history.

8. Once in a Lifetime: The Extraordinary Story of The New York Cosmos

Once in a Lifetime: The Extraordinary Story of the New York Cosmos is a documentary film that chronicles the rise and fall of the New York Cosmos soccer team in the 1970s and 1980s.

The film features interviews with team members, including Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, as well as archival footage of their games and the cultural impact they had on New York City.

9. The Two Escobars

The Two Escobars is a documentary film that explores the intertwined lives of Colombian soccer player Andrés Escobar and drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The film delves into the social and political issues of Colombia during the 1980s and 1990s, including the rise of the Medellín drug cartel and the influence of drug money on the country's soccer culture.

10. Pumping Iron

Pumping Iron is a documentary film that focuses on the world of professional bodybuilding and follows the lives of top competitors, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno, as they prepare for the Mr. Olympia competition.

The film also explores the culture and lifestyle of bodybuilding and its impact on the fitness industry.

11. Dogtown and Z-Boys

Dogtown and Z-Boys is a documentary film that tells the story of the Zephyr skateboarding team from the Dogtown neighborhood of Santa Monica, California.

The film explores the origins of modern skateboarding and the cultural impact of the Dogtown skate scene in the 1970s.

12. Tyson

Tyson is a documentary film about the life and career of former professional boxer Mike Tyson.

The film features interviews with Tyson himself, as well as friends, family, and colleagues, and explores the highs and lows of his career both in and out of the ring.

13. No No: A Documentary

No No: A Documentary is a documentary film about Dock Ellis, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who famously pitched a no-hitter while under the influence of LSD.

The film explores Ellis's life and career, as well as his struggles with addiction and advocacy for social justice issues.

14. Free Solo

Free Solo is a documentary film that follows rock climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to free solo climb El Capitan, a 3,000-foot vertical rock face in Yosemite National Park.

The film explores the mental and physical challenges of the climb, as well as the risks and consequences of such an endeavor.

15. The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young

The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young is a documentary film about the Barkley Marathons, an ultra-marathon race held in Tennessee that is known for its grueling terrain and challenging course.

The film follows several runners as they attempt to complete the course and explores the history and culture of the race.

16. The Dawn Wall

The Dawn Wall is a documentary film that tells the story of rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson as they attempt to free climb the Dawn Wall, a 3,000-foot vertical rock face in Yosemite National Park.

The film explores the mental and physical challenges of the climb, as well as the personal stories and motivations of the climbers.

17. Icarus

Icarus is a documentary film about the Russian doping scandal that rocked the world of professional sports.

The film follows amateur cyclist Bryan Fogel as he uncovers the dark side of performance-enhancing drugs and the complex network of deception and corruption within the world of international sports.

18. 30 for 30: June 17th, 1994

30 for 30: June 17th, 1994 is a documentary film that explores the cultural significance of the events that took place on June 17th, 1994, including O.J. Simpson's police chase and Arnold Palmer's final round at the U.S.

Open, and the NBA Finals game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. The film reflects on the intersection of sports and society and the impact of these events on American culture.

19. The Carter Effect

The Carter Effect is a documentary film that explores the cultural impact of basketball player Vince Carter and his time playing for the Toronto Raptors.

The film features interviews with Carter, as well as other players, coaches, and celebrities, and reflects on the impact of Carter's success on the city of Toronto and the NBA as a whole.

20. Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks is a documentary film about the rivalry between basketball player Reggie Miller and the New York Knicks during the 1990s.

The film features interviews with Miller, as well as other players, coaches, and fans, and explores the history and intensity of the rivalry between the two teams.

21. Without Bias

Without Bias is a documentary film about the life and death of basketball player Len Bias. The film explores Bias's rise to fame at the University of Maryland and his untimely death from a drug overdose just days after being drafted by the Boston Celtics.

The film also reflects on the impact of Bias's death on the world of sports and society as a whole.

22. The Armstrong Lie

The Armstrong Lie is a documentary film that explores the rise and fall of cyclist Lance Armstrong, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after a doping scandal.

The film features interviews with Armstrong, as well as other cyclists, coaches, and journalists, and reflects on the culture of doping in professional sports and the impact of Armstrong's downfall on the world of cycling.

23. Red Army

Red Army is a documentary film that tells the story of the Soviet Union's national ice hockey team and its rise to dominance during the 1970s and 1980s.

The film features interviews with former players, including Slava Fetisov and Viacheslav Bykov, as well as their coach, and explores the team's relationship with the Soviet government and the cultural significance of ice hockey in the Soviet Union.

24. Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story

Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story is a documentary film that chronicles the rise and fall of cyclist Lance Armstrong, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after a doping scandal.

The film explores the culture of doping in professional sports and the personal and professional challenges that Armstrong faced throughout his career.

25. The Hammer

The Hammer is a biographical drama film based on the life of deaf wrestler Matt Hamill. The film follows Hamill's struggles and triumphs as he overcomes the obstacles of being deaf to become a successful collegiate wrestler and Olympic hopeful.

26. The Other Dream Team

The Other Dream Team is a documentary film that tells the story of the Lithuanian men's basketball team and its journey to the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

The film explores the team's history and cultural significance in Lithuania, as well as their struggles under Soviet rule and their unexpected success at the Olympics.

27. Fastest

Fastest is a documentary film that follows the world of motorcycle racing, focusing on the rivalry between Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, and Marco Simoncelli.

The film features interviews with the riders and explores the physical and mental demands of motorcycle racing at the highest level.

28. 9.79

9.79* is a documentary film that examines the controversial men's 100m final at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, in which Ben Johnson won the gold medal but was later stripped of his title after testing positive for steroids.

The film explores the politics and corruption of the Olympic movement and the impact of doping on professional sports.

29. The Bounce Back

The Bounce Back is a documentary film that explores the challenges that professional basketball players face when returning from injuries.

The film features interviews with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dirk Nowitzki, among others, and examines the physical and mental toll of playing basketball at the highest level.

30. Chasing Tyson

Chasing Tyson is a documentary film that tells the story of the rivalry between boxers Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

The film features interviews with both fighters, as well as their trainers and other boxing experts, and explores the events leading up to their infamous rematch in 1997.

31. 100 Yen: The Japanese Arcade Experience

100 Yen: The Japanese Arcade Experience is a documentary film that explores the culture of arcade gaming in Japan.

The film features interviews with game designers, players, and arcade owners, and examines the history and significance of arcade games in Japanese society.

32. City of Gold

The City of Gold is a documentary film that follows Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold as he explores the food culture of Los Angeles.

The film features interviews with chefs and food lovers and examines the role that food plays in shaping the city's identity.

33. The Smash Brothers

The Smash Brothers is a documentary web series that explores the competitive scene of the Super Smash Bros. video game franchise.

The series follows the history of the game and its players, as well as the growth of the competitive scene and the struggles that come with it.

34. The Announcement

The Announcement is a documentary film that tells the story of Magic Johnson and his announcement that he was HIV positive in 1991.

The film explores the impact of the announcement on Johnson's life and career, as well as its significance in raising awareness about HIV/AIDS.

The film also features interviews with Larry Bird and other basketball figures who were impacted by Johnson's announcement.

35. The Price of Gold

The Price of Gold is a documentary film that explores the infamous attack on Nancy Kerrigan by Tonya Harding's ex-husband and bodyguard in 1994.

The film features interviews with Harding, Kerrigan, and other key figures in the incident, as well as journalists who covered the story.

The film examines the impact of the incident on the lives of the two skaters and its significance in the world of sports.

36. Running The Sahara

Running the Sahara is a documentary film that follows three ultra-marathon runners as they attempt to run across the Sahara Desert.

The film features stunning visuals of the desert landscape and explores the physical and mental challenges that the runners face on their journey.

37. Man on Wire

Man on Wire is a documentary film that tells the story of Philippe Petit, a French high-wire artist who walked between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in 1974.

The film features interviews with Petit and his accomplices, as well as reenactments of the event. The film explores the motivations behind Petit's daring feat and the planning that went into it.

38. K2: Siren of The Himalayas

K2: Siren of the Himalayas is a documentary film that follows a group of climbers as they attempt to climb K2, the second-highest mountain in the world.

The film features breathtaking footage of the mountain and explores the physical and mental challenges that the climbers face on their journey.

39. Dust and Dreams: The Rodeo Drive of Endurance Horse Racing

Dust and Dreams: The Rodeo Drive of Endurance Horse Racing is a documentary film that explores the world of endurance horse racing in the United Arab Emirates.

The film features stunning visuals of the desert landscape and follows the journey of a group of American riders as they compete in one of the most prestigious races in the world.

40. The Fight of Their Lives: The Untold Story of The 1974 Lions

The Fight of Their Lives: The Untold Story of the 1974 Lions is a documentary film that tells the story of the British and Irish Lions rugby team and their controversial tour of South Africa in 1974.

The film features interviews with members of the team and explores the political and social context of the tour, as well as its impact on the sport of rugby.

41. From Rocky to Creed: The Legacy Continues

From Rocky to Creed: The Legacy Continues is a documentary film that explores the Rocky film franchise and its influence on the sport of boxing.

The film features interviews with Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan, as well as other key figures involved in the making of the films. The film also explores the themes of the films and their impact on popular culture.

42. Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness is a documentary film that follows the annual CrossFit Games and the athletes who compete in it.

The film features footage of the athletes competing in various challenges and explores the physical and mental challenges of the competition.

The film also profiles some of the most successful athletes in the history of the games.

43. The Bill Walton Experience

The Bill Walton Experience is a documentary film that explores the life and career of former NBA player and basketball commentator Bill Walton.

The film features interviews with Walton and his family, as well as highlights from his playing career and his broadcasting work.

The film also explores Walton's personal struggles with injury and his advocacy for environmental causes.

44. Ice Guardians

Ice Guardians is a documentary film that explores the role of enforcers in the National Hockey League.

The film features interviews with former enforcers and their families, as well as with coaches and players. The film also explores the controversy surrounding the role of enforcers in hockey and the impact of concussions on players' long-term health.

45. The Legend of Jimmy The Greek

The Legend of Jimmy the Greek is a documentary film that tells the story of Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder, a former football commentator and odds-maker.

The film explores Snyder's life and career, including his rise to fame in the 1980s and his controversial remarks about race and sports. The film also explores the impact of Snyder's comments on his career and his legacy.

46. 42 to 1

42 to 1 is a documentary film that tells the story of the 1990 boxing match between Buster Douglas and Mike Tyson.

The film explores the buildup to the fight, including Tyson's reputation as an unstoppable force, and the stunning upset victory by Douglas. The film also features interviews with Douglas and other key figures involved in the fight.

47. Zion

Zion is a short documentary film that tells the story of Zion Clark, a wrestler, and athlete born without legs.

The film follows Clark as he pursues his dream of becoming a professional wrestler, despite the challenges he faces due to his disability. The film also explores Clark's personal history and the obstacles he has overcome in his life.

48. In Search of Greatness

In Search of Greatness is a documentary film that explores the nature of greatness in sports.

The film features interviews with some of the greatest athletes in history, including Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice, and Pelé. The film also explores the qualities that make these athletes great and the role that creativity and imagination play in their success.

49. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona is a documentary film that tells the story of the legendary Argentinian footballer.

The film explores Maradona's life and career, including his rise to fame in the 1980s, his controversial moments on and off the field, and his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The film features archival footage and interviews with Maradona and his family, as well as with other key figures in his life.

50. Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager

Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager is a documentary film that tells the story of the legendary English football manager Bobby Robson.

The film explores Robson's life and career, including his time as manager of England's national team and his success with clubs like Ipswich Town and Barcelona.

The film also features interviews with Robson and his family, as well as with players and managers who worked with him.