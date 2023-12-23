The Best Stealth Games of All Time

Few game genres boast as many challenges as stealth games. Testing players’ agility and abilities to navigate a map, stealth games rely more on careful timing and precision rather than combat-based gameplay as presented in first-person shooters.

While a somewhat more challenging genre for players to get the hang of, stealth games also serve as one of the most popular and inventive genres in the industry, giving fans such iconic series as Assassin’s Creed, Metal Gear Solid, Hitman, and many, many more.

1. Assassin’s Creed II (2009)

The Empire Strikes Back of the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed II established Ubisoft’s historical sci-fi series as a legitimate successor to Metal Gear Solid. With faster-paced gameplay and a more gripping story than its predecessor, the finished game serves not only as the finest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise but also as the finest stealth game ever made.

2. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015)

While almost every installment of Metal Gear Solid deserves praise for its influential place in the stealth genre, fans continue to single out The Phantom Pain as the best entry in the franchise. The first M.G.S. game to feature an open-world map, the title nevertheless retained the core components of the Metal Gear Solid games before it, including a heavy focus on sneaking past enemy guards in the most creative ways imaginable.

3. Hitman 3 (2021)

More so than most other stealth games, Hitman 3 values players’ individual choices and gameplay styles, allowing them to play however they want. Whether busting into an enemy stronghold with guns blazing or opting for a quieter approach, Hitman 3 adapts itself to any and every in-game option, tailoring a memorable sandbox-style gaming experience.

4. Dishonored 2 (2016)

While the original Dishonored remains a brilliant steampunk adventure game, Dishonored 2 features a far more polished emphasis on stealth gameplay. With its nonlinear storyline, players receive the freedom to complete missions and carry out assassinations in almost any conceivable way. With magic, stealth, and fascinating Victorian weapons at their disposal, Dishonored 2 unfolds like an imaginative cross between Assassin’s Creed and BioShock, right down to the stylized graphics and immersive settings.

5. Splinter Cell: Blacklist (2013)

Like Metal Gear Solid and Assassin’s Creed, the Splinter Cell series influenced stealth games in more ways than one. Capturing the look and tone of a true espionage thriller, each game in the franchise revolves around players’ ability to sneak past enemy guards and carry out mission objectives without being seen. With Splinter Call: Blacklist, the series returns to its stealth roots, blending a fine-tuned combat system with a more intrinsic stealth aesthetic–a satisfying combination that most fans will enjoy.

6. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019)

One of the most difficult games of the 2010s, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice occupies a few different genres. With a key basis in action and adventure, the game also features a liberal use of stealth mechanics. As embittered shinobi warrior Wolf, players scurry their way across diverse maps, dispatching enemies as they draw closer to their main target. In essence, few other games help players feel like a ninja than Sekiro.

7. Alien: Isolation (2014)

One of the greatest video game adaptations of a movie ever released, Alien: Isolation follows Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, as she searches for her long-lost mother in space. In her journeys across the stars, Amanda and her team soon come across a hostile alien creature who begins hunting them down one by one. With plenty of homages to Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi film and a deeper utilization of survival-based horror, Alien: Isolation taps into the same claustrophobic atmosphere that made the original Alien so memorable in the first place.

8. Thief 2: The Metal Age (2000)

An early masterpiece in the fledgling stealth genre, Thief 2: The Metal Age also set the standard for every stealth-based video game moving forward. Through its sprawling city settings and steampunk characteristics, Thief 2: The Metal Age went above and beyond in creating a foundational stealth game, influencing everything from Dishonored to Assassin’s Creed.

9. Mark of the Ninja (2012)

With its campy artistic design and approachable side-scrolling gameplay, Mark of the Ninja makes for on of the most original and ingenious stealth games in recent memory. While not as advanced a game as Hitman 3 or Sekiro, Mark of the Ninja nevertheless relies on its unique characteristics and visual design to capture players’ attention.

10. Prey (2017)

In reality, Prey serves as a combination of many different video game genres, drawing on everything from a tried-and-true third-person shooter to immersive sims and role-playing games. Likewise, the game features a heavier inclusion of stealth, requiring players to skirt past a mysterious alien species known as the Typhon. Like Alien: Isolation, Prey stands tall as a satisfying sci-fi survival game, albeit with far more combat than the aforementioned title.

11. The Last of Us Part II (2020)

Like a number of other stealth games in the genre, The Last of Us Part II uses its basis in survival horror to deliver a nail-biting stealth-based adventure game. With limited supplies in their inventory, players must use their wiles and wits to explore each map, slipping by mutated zombie creatures, merciless fellow survivors, and other dangerous enemies waiting around every corner.

12. Among Us (2018)

A viral game from the start of the decade, the reason for Among Us’s ravenous popularity lies in the game’s simplicity. If players find themselves cast as able-bodied crew members, the game sees them trying to sift out the guilty imposter among them. On the flip side, if the game casts players as Imposters, Among Us becomes a stressful stealth game, requiring players to lie, murder, and sabotage their way to victory.

13. Styx: Master of Shadows (2014)

A prequel to the so-so Of Orcs and Men, Styx: Master of Shadows generates enough originality to warrant a spot on every gaming fan’s list of worthwhile stealth games. With a breathtaking design taken straight out of World of Warcraft or The Lord of the Rings, Master of Shadows’ stealth gameplay has plenty of surprises in store for players, from a deft use of invisibility to an imaginative ability to clone themselves.

14. Untitled Goose Game (2019)

In theory, one might describe Untitled Goose Game almost as a satire of the traditional stealth game. In it, players control a mischievous goose as they wander through an English village, getting into all kinds of wacky hijinks for the sake of … well … goose-induced rural chaos. Characterized by its absurdist humor, it also ranks as one of the most approachable stealth games in the genre.

15. Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011)

Given its weightier emphasis on character customization, Deus Ex: Human Revolution’s gameplay experience differs from player to player. While some players might choose a traditional shooter-heavy adventure game, others might up the ante, customizing the game’s lead protagonist for stealth missions instead. This inherent freedom makes Deus Ex: Human Revolution an unforgettable cyberpunk R.P.G., adapting itself to every players’ wants and interests.

16. Batman: Arkham City (2011)

Among the finest superhero games ever made, 2011’s Batman: Arkham City acts as a more than worthy follow-up to the already fantastic Batman: Arkham Asylum. While most of the game revolves around Batman’s rough-and-tumble fighting style, a key component of Arkham City involves players picking off armed criminals one by one through more strategic “predator” maps. Perched on gargoyles and using silent takedowns to knock out weary foes, few games embody the mentality of the Dark Knight quite like Arkham City.

17. Invisible, Inc. (2015)

An indie game of first-rate caliber, Invisible, Inc. measures up to the superspy thrills of Splinter Cell or Metal Gear Solid in a completely different way. With pulse-pounding turn-based action that leaves gamers on the edge of their seat, players orchestrate covert operations rooted in reconnaissance, infiltration, and sabotage. A masterful superspy stealth game, Invisible, Inc. also forces players to ponder every little action they make in the game, with one wrong step jeopardizing the outcome of their entire mission.

18. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

Though a first-person shooter, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare deserves recognition for featuring one of the greatest stealth missions ever made. In “All Ghillied Up,” players must blend in with their surroundings, disappearing into the environment in order to avoid enemy troop movements in the forests surrounding Chernobyl. A classic C.O.D. mission, “All Ghillied Up”’s strenuous stealth components will leave players holding their breath as enemy patrols pass within literal feet of their position.

19. Manhunt (2003)

One of the darkest video games ever released by Rockstar, most players might not have the heart (or the stomach) to see a game like Manhunt through to its entirety. A twisted take on vintage slashers and David Fincher-esque psychological horror films, the game’s heavy violence has the potential to alienate more sensitive gamers in the audience. However, those brave enough to face the game’s graphic deaths and perverse violence will find one of the most challenging stealth horror games in the entire genre.