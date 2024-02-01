The Best Steven Universe Episodes That Made Fans Fall In Love

Not only did Steven Universe (2013-2019) receive an Emmy for its incredible animation and a GLAAD Media Award for LGBTQ+ representation, it holds a special spot in fans' hearts for its beloved original music and compelling fantasy coming-of-age story.

While some of the 160 Steven Universe episodes tend to focus more on side characters and less on plot development, the best Steven Universe episodes develop the wonderful characters of Steven (Zach Callison), his dad Greg (Tom Scharpling), the Crystal Gems, and Connie (Grace Rolek) as they spread love and save the Earth time and time again.

1. Bubble Buddies (Season 1, Episode 7)

Friendship remains one of Steven Universe‘s most important themes throughout the series, making “Bubble Buddies” an essential episode because it's about the first time Steven and Connie meet. Steven has watched Connie read on the beach by his house and finally gathers the courage to speak to her when a rock tumbles off the cliff and almost crushes her.

Steven has very little control over his Gem powers at this point in the series, so when he creates an indestructible bubble around him and Connie to protect her, he soon realizes he has no clue how to make it go away. Stuck inside together, Steven and Connie get to know each other and attempt to pop the bubble.

2. Giant Woman (Season 1, Episode 12)

One of the most remarkable elements of Steven Universe gets revealed in “Giant Woman” when Pearl (Deedee Magno Hall) and Amethyst (Michaela Dietz) make an offhand remark about their fusion, Opal (Aimee Mann). When Steven learns that two gems can dance together and combine into one larger and stronger fusion, he begs his friends to fuse.

This episode also features a fun song Steven sings to convince Pearl and Amethyst to morph into a giant woman.

3. Lion 2: The Movie (Season 1, Episode 17)

Lion, the pink feline Steven stumbles upon earlier in the season, returns to take him and Connie on an adventure in “Lion 2: The Movie.” When Steven and Connie attempt to ride on Lion's back to the movie theater, they discover that not only can Lion walk on water, but he can also create portals.

But the meat of the episode focuses on Steven and Connie's separate insecurities about their friendship. Connie worries her simple life will bore Steven, and Steven feels concerned that he always messes things up. It's a fun episode with a profound message about human connection.

4. Steven and the Stevens (Season 1, Episode 22)

This mind-bending Steven Universe episode presents the series' take on time travel when Steven uses an hourglass to transport back in time to prevent an accident at his dad's car wash.

Steven needs his dad's help to perform at Beach City's Beach-a-Palooza but realizes he can recruit the future versions of himself to create a band of Stevens, who perform an upbeat and silly song together. But soon, Steven discovers the dangers of messing with time.

5. Island Adventure (Season 1, Episode 30)

After Steven successfully uses the warp pad for the first time, he shows off his new skills to his friends who work at the Big Donut, hardworking Sadie (Kate Micucci) and slacker Lars (Matthew Moy). Sadie and Lars argue as usual, so Steven takes them to a gorgeous tropical island, hoping to end the conflict. But Steven, Sadie, and Lars find themselves trapped on the island when the warp pad disappears.

“Island Adventure” earns a spot as one of the best Steven Universe episodes because it gives fans a glimpse into Lars and Sadie's tumultuous friendship and features a lovely song Steven sings to convince his friends to live in the moment and be themselves.

6. Fusion Cuisine (Season 1, Episode 32)

When Steven calls Connie to hang out, Connie admits that her strict parents won't let her spend time with him until they meet both of his parents. Of course, Steven can't fulfill this wish since his mom gave up her physical form to create him.

Instead of sticking to the truth, Steven does whatever he can to please Connie and her parents. He convinces the Crystal Gems to fuse into Alexandrite (Rita Rani Ahuja) to serve as his mom. Of course, meeting a skyscraper-tall woman wasn't quite what Mr. and Mrs. Maheswaran expected. This seemingly silly episode presents a compelling take on unconventional family dynamics and introduces one of the series' coolest fusions.

7. Alone Together (Season 1, Episode 36)

Steven and Connie share a special evening in “Alone Together” after Steven fails to fuse with the Crystal Gems. When Connie tells Steven she doesn't know how to dance, the two share an adorable moment on the beach before floating into the air and becoming a fan-favorite character: Stevonnie (AJ Michalka).

This essential moment in Steven and Connie's friendship defines the series, making “Alone Together” a paramount episode in Steven Universe.

8. Rose's Scabbard (Season 1, Episode 45)

It's not until “Rose's Scabbard” that Steven Universe fans begin to understand the complexities of Pearl's emotions about Steven's late mother, Rose Quartz (Susan Egan). Pearl thinks she knows everything about Rose's life, claiming she never kept a secret from her closest friend. But when Steven, with the help of Lion, reveals the location of Rose's sword, Pearl wonders if she and Rose were as close as she had thought for all those years.

Pearl's relationship with Rose remains one of the most compelling elements of Steven Universe because of the queer themes it explores, as well as the depth of emotional development Pearl experiences throughout the series. It all starts here in “Rose's Scabbard.”

9. Jail Break (Season 1, Episode 53)

As the episode that secured many fans' commitment to watching the entirety of Steven Universe, “Jail Break” both escalates the series' formerly slow-going plot and reveals an essential part of Garnet's (Estelle) identity: She's a fusion between Ruby (Charlyne Yi) and Sapphire (Erica Luttrell).

After the formidable Jasper (Kimberly Brooks) defeats the Crystal Gems, she imprisons them on her ship. She plans to send them back to the Gem Homeworld. After Steven frees Ruby and Sapphire from their cells, they reunite and fuse back into Garnet before facing Jasper in an iconic rematch and singing one of the best songs in the entire series while kicking her butt.

10. Full Disclosure (Season 2, Episode 1)

Steven teaches his audience that people can't protect their friends by shutting them out in “Full Disclosure.”

In the wake of the destructive battle with Jasper, Steven realizes how dangerous his life can be. Fearing Connie's reaction to the battle and hoping to keep her out of harm's way, Steven ignores her calls in an attempt to isolate himself. But Connie won't let Steven ignore her for long and chases him down to have a conversation. That's when Steven sings the emotional song “Full Disclosure.” Soon enough, Steven realizes he needs his best friend, and she needs him, too.

11. Sworn to the Sword (Season 2, Episode 6)

“Sworn to the Sword” features not only one excellent song but two. Plus, it provides detailed and nuanced character development for two of the show's best characters: Connie and Pearl. When Connie tells Steven she wants to learn sword-fighting, Pearl agrees to train her. At first, Steven feels good about the arrangement. But as Pearl's intensity as a trainer increases and Connie begins to put her life in danger to save Steven, Steven needs to talk with Pearl about her teaching methods.

Pearl's mindset about being a protector stems from her past fighting alongside Rose Quartz and her unhealthy habit of putting her own needs on the sidelines for Rose's. At the end of the episode, Pearl must choose–will she continue as she has for thousands of years, or teach Connie to prioritize herself and work with Steven rather than for him in battle?

12. We Need to Talk (Season 2, Episode 8)

Steven Universe fans don't often see a glimpse into Greg Universe's past, but sometimes Steven manages to get his dad to tell him about his life with Rose.

In “We Need to Talk,” Greg tells Steven and Connie more about his relationship with Rose when he shares a story about the time he and Rose tried to fuse. A jealous Pearl fused with Rose before Greg's eyes before telling him he can never connect with Rose as intimately because humans and gems can't fuse. But by the end of the episode, viewers watch as Greg and Pearl both realize they don't need fusion to fall in love.

13. Keystone Motel (Season 2, Episode 12)

When Greg invites Steven on a road trip, he brings Garnet along for the vacation. He feels excited about spending time with the mysterious fusion. But inside, Garnet struggles as Ruby and Sapphire disagree on whether or not to forgive Pearl for lying to Garnet to fuse into Sardonyx (Alexia Khadime) in the previous episode.

Fans get to see Garnet's first bout of relationship trouble in the series when Ruby and Sapphire unfuse and disturb Steven's peaceful holiday.

14. Catch and Release (Season 2, Episode 18)

When Peridot (Shelby Rabara), the calculated, literal, and passionate Homeworld gem stranded on Earth kidnaps Steven, she demands that he help find her a way to return to her planet.

“Catch and Release” reveals essential plot details for the rest of season two, like the fact that the Diamonds placed a cluster of Gem shards at the center of the Earth and at any time, the cluster could fuse into one giant Gem and destroy the entire planet. Before the end of this episode, Peridot seems like a terrifying enemy like Jasper. But soon enough, the Crystal Gems take her down a peg.

15. When It Rains (Season 2, Episode 19)

Peridot's character begins a slow transformation in “When It Rains” when Steven does what he does best: he uses his deep sense of compassion and empathy to show Peridot exactly why life on Earth must be protected rather than destroyed.

As Steven attempts to find out more information about the cluster, he also does his best to learn about Peridot as a person and encourage her to join the Crystal Gems' rebellion against the Diamonds and Homeworld. Plus, fans see a defeated Peridot explore a human bathroom, which many consider one of the funniest and most endearing moments in the series.

16. The Answer (Season 2, Episode 22)

Garnet fans rejoice at “the Answer” because they finally learn how Ruby and Sapphire met, began living as Garnet, and joined the Crystal Gems. Viewers also get a vital glimpse into the customs of Homeworld and the history of Rose Quartz's rebellion.

This love-fuelled episode of Steven Universe contains an adorable and romantic duet between Ruby and Sapphire after they accidentally fuse for the first time. Ruby saves Sapphire's life, changing the course of the future forever.

17. It Could've Been Great (Season 2, Episode 24)

“It Could've Been Great” reveals more tension between Peridot and the Crystal Gems, along with details about Homeworld and the Diamonds' sinister plans for Earth. After singing a lovely song about the value of peace and love, the Crystal Gems and Peridot head to the Moon to find the coordinates of the cluster at the planet's core. There, they read about the Diamonds' initial plans to colonize Earth and turn it into a production facility for new gems, which would mean wiping life off the face of the planet–a massive genocide.

At the same time, the Crystal Gems feel disappointed that Peridot hasn't progressed as much as they thought at the beginning of the episode.

18. Log Date 7 15 2 (Season 2, Episode 25)

After Peridot talks back to Yellow Diamond (Patti LuPone) in “Message Received,” she grapples with the fact that she has become a traitor and can now officially call herself a Crystal Gem. “Log Date 7 15 2” tells a story through the framework of Peridot's voice recorder, which she discards. Steven secretly keeps and listens to it to discover why Peridot and Garnet suddenly start getting along. It takes the audience back in time and follows Peridot's journey as she discovers her love for things on Earth, like soap operas.

Viewers also learn why Peridot feels uncomfortable around Garnet: she lives as a permanent fusion. “Log Date 7 15 2” creatively depicts Peridot's growth and her eventual embrace of humanity and the Crystal Gems in her own Peridot way.

19. Gem Drill (Season 3, Episode 2)

With the more experienced Crystal Gems stuck far away, Steven and Peridot must work together to drill into the center of the Earth and stop the cluster from forming and destroying the planet. As Peridot attempts to forge a plan to demolish the cluster, Steven takes a more compassionate approach. “Gem Drill” highlights Steven's kindness, heroism, and growth as he single-handedly bubbles all of the gems in the cluster to bring them peace and help them find a connection to end their suffering.

It's a crucial turning point for Steven's character. The audience sees his gem powers expand, but more importantly, realize his real power: facilitating open communication and discovering a peaceful solution to seemingly impossible problems.

20. Mr. Greg (Season 3, Episode 8)

Most musical Steven Universe episodes often become fan favorites, and “Mr. Greg” is no exception. After Greg receives a massive load of wealth, he takes Steven to Empire City. Steven urges Pearl to come along, and ultimately, the tension between Pearl and Greg comes to a head. Pearl struggles to get along with Greg because Rose left her for a human man, making her sad that she wasn't enough for the woman she loved.

Through one of the series's most beautiful and heart-wrenching songs, Pearl expresses her feelings about Rose and Greg and wonders why she can't simply move on after Rose's death. That's when Steven steps up in his typical fashion to bridge the communication gap between Pearl and Greg, ending the hostility between two of his favorite people once and for all.

21. Alone at Sea (Season 3, Episode 15)

The traumatized and cautious Lapis Lazuli (Jennifer Paz), reeling after getting trapped in a mirror for thousands of years before entering a toxic fusion with Jasper to save the Crystal Gems at the end of season one, begrudgingly accompanies Steven and Greg on a boat ride in “Alone at Sea.”

Steven asks Lapis to join them, hoping to give her good memories of water again since it's a central part of her identity. The episode portrays a testament to Steven's dedication to helping his friends no matter what. Viewers also learn more about the unhealthy side of fusion–fusion to control someone rather than to love one another. As Lapis grapples with her role in her toxic fusion with Jasper, she must make a tough decision that could put Steven's life at risk.

22. Beta (Season 3, Episode 22)

Amethyst doesn't become the focus of many episodes, but in “Beta,” her self-confidence struggles come to the forefront. She and Steven visit Peridot and Lapis, who now share a home at the barn, for a tour of the place. Not only do fans get to see Peridot and Lapis' adorable chemistry, but they also get introduced to the pair's art, which they hilariously dub “meep morps.”

At the same time, Amethyst grapples with the newfound knowledge that she doesn't look like other Amethysts and is much smaller and weaker than the others. It's a heartbreaking episode that reveals Amethyst's struggles and, with it, her potential for growth and self-acceptance.

23. Bubbled (Season 3, Episode 25)

The question of Steven's destiny comes up with vigor in “Bubbled” when Steven finds himself stranded in space with Eyeball Ruby. With nothing to do besides talk, Eyeball soon realizes that Steven hasn't been lying about having Rose's Gem. Tensions rise when Eyeball insists Steven must be Rose, but Steven argues that she died to create him: an entirely different person.

As Steven attempts to resist the Homeworld Gems' belief that he is his mother, he learns some startling information about Rose's actions during her rebellion.

24. Mindful Education (Season 4, Episode 4)

Any episode focused on Stevonnie earns a place in fans' hearts. But “Mindful Education” becomes even more special because Steven and Connie learn how to work together despite mental challenges and barriers that get in their way.

It's fusion training with Pearl and Garnet today, but Connie faces inner struggles that keep her at arm's length. That's when Garnet sings the beautiful song “Here Comes a Thought” to help Connie overcome her turmoil by being emotionally vulnerable and opening up to Steven so they can work together once more. It's an endearing episode with a wonderful message about teamwork, embracing emotions, support, and love.

25. Three Gems and a Baby (Season 4, Episode 9)

“Three Gems and a Baby” gives Steven Universe fans a rare glimpse into the past, complete with the most adorable baby Steven anyone could imagine. The episode follows Greg and the Crystal Gems weeks after Steven's birth as they figure out how to best care for him. But neither the Gems nor Greg knows what to do with the first-ever human-Gem hybrid.

After the Gems see Steven's gem glow, they kidnap him during a snowstorm to turn him back into his mother. But soon, the Crystal Gems realize they can't risk this adorable baby boy's life by removing his Gem.

26. Gem Heist (Season 4, Episode 12)

After Blue Diamond (Lisa Hannigan) abducts Greg and brings him into space, Pearl realizes Blue Diamond must have brought him to Pink Diamond's (Susan Egan) old human zoo. Determined to save his father, Steven asks the Gems to come with him into space to retrieve him.

Faced with a daunting task, the Crystal Gems devise a risky plan to infiltrate the zoo and find him: they disguise themselves as Homeworld Gems on a mission to drop off another human at the zoo. Fans love getting a glimpse into the culture of Homeworld and learning more about their favorite characters through their resistance to falling back into old habits.

27. That Will Be All (Season 4, Episode 14)

Greg and Steven manage to escape the zoo but must find the Crystal Gems scattered around the base before they can return to their ship and return to Earth. “That Will Be All” gives viewers essential context into the Diamond's mindsets and lifestyles. Greg and Steven accidentally wander into a room where they find Blue Diamond crying. Yellow Diamond storms in soon after and sings a misguided yet beautiful song about pushing away sadness, urging Blue to ignore her grief over the loss of Pink Diamond.

28. Lion 4: Alternate Ending (Season 4, Episode 20)

Steven's stunted childhood hardly resembles that of any other kids he knows. While he often chugs along without issue, sometimes he struggles to accept his upbringing and strange family history.

In “Lion 4: Alternate Ending,” Steven repeatedly watches a tape left to him by his late mother, searching for clues about his destiny. When Lion delivers a large pink key to Steven, he believes it must be an essential clue to his life's purpose and takes Lion on a quest to find it. But unfortunately for Steven, his journey leads him to more questions than answers.

29. The Trial (Season 5, Episode 2)

After the Diamonds send Aquamarine (Della Saba) to abduct Steven's friends and family as a bargaining chip, Steven tells them he is indeed Rose Quartz and agrees to accompany them into space to stand trial for shattering Pink Diamond. “The Trial” contains humorous moments, like when the Zircon Gem (Amy Sedaris) assigned to perform as Steven's defense lawyer laments her difficult and disastrous new job.

At the same time, this episode provides a detailed look at Steven's inner conflict–should he be held responsible for his mother's actions, or should the Diamonds treat him as her son rather than Rose herself?

30. Raising the Barn (Season 5, Episode 7)

Lapis Lazuli struggles to overcome trauma from her past in “Raising the Barn” when Steven tells her and Peridot about his trial with the Diamonds. Lapis and Peridot share a peaceful life in their barn, but once Lapis learns the news, she panics and decides to leave Earth to hide from the Diamonds. But Peridot struggles to tell Lapis that she doesn't want to flee their home because she doesn't want to hurt her best friend.

This heartbreaking episode reminds viewers that healing rarely follows a straightforward journey and speaking one's truth, while often painful, remains more important than pleasing others.

31. Sadie Killer (Season 5, Episode 9)

Reeling from the loss of her best friend, who happens to be trapped in outer space, Sadie feels doubly exhausted because Lars can no longer help her at work. When Steven stops at the Big Donut, he invites Sadie to join him and his new band for practice. The band searches for their sound but struggles until the emotionally destroyed Sadie joins and freestyles a rockin' anti-capitalist anthem.

“Sadie Killer” not only features one of the series' greatest songs but also gives essential development to Sadie's character arc. The overworked teen finally puts herself and her passions first when she quits her job to become a musician.

32. Lars of the Stars (Season 5, Episode 11)

After Steven leaves Lars behind on Homeworld, he and Connie visit him with a care package from his parents. Steven expected to find Lars hiding with the off-color Gems in the planet's bowels, but instead, Lars found his stride on a stolen spaceship and turned the off-colors into a rag-tag space crew as their captain.

Lars changes immensely throughout Steven Universe. Starting as a grumpy teen focused on climbing the social ladder, by “Lars of the Stars,” Lars transforms into a brave and capable man who takes charge of his life.

33. Jungle Moon (Season 5, Episode 12)

When Stevonnie finds themself trapped on a strange planet after a space battle with Lars goes wrong, they must fend for themself as they wait for help. “Jungle Moon” captivates its audience with the stellar animation of the lush, dangerous planet and the eerie, trippy dream Stevonnie experiences when they finally get a moment of rest.

“Jungle Moon” shows Steven and Connie making an excellent team while also revealing details about Pink Diamond's relationship with the other Diamonds, who treat her like a child.

34. Can't Go Back (Season 5, Episode 17)

When Ronaldo (Zach Steel) notices strange activity on the Moon, Steven brushes him off at first. But once he mentions that he sees a barn on the Moon through his telescope, Steven grows curious and takes a trip to check it out. Lapis left Earth to hide but couldn't stand straying too far from her friends.

Caught between fear of the Diamonds and love for Peridot and the others, Lapis feels torn. Should she flee further from the planet or return to her loved ones? She sings an emotionally fraught and beautiful song about this tension before making her choice.

35. A Single Pale Rose (Season 5, Episode 18)

Perhaps the single most crucial episode of Steven Universe, “A Single Pale Rose” takes Steven inside Pearl's Gem to finally give him the whole truth about his mother and her rebellion. After Steven asks Pearl to tell him more about Pink Diamond's shattering, she refuses to answer. Instead, she sends him on a quest to find her phone inside her Gem.

Steven wanders through Pearl's memories and gathers more information about his mother. Finally, he learns a shocking truth about Rose in Steven Universe‘s most significant plot twist that no fan could see coming.

36. The Question (Season 5, Episode 21)

After the Crystal Gems learn the truth about Rose's identity, Sapphire and Ruby begin to think they built their entire relationship on a lie. Ruby runs away to focus on herself for the first time in her life. As Steven and Amethyst track her down to try to bring her back home to Sapphire, Ruby brushes them off and becomes a stoic cowboy.

Fans get the fantastic country song “Ruby Rider” in this episode. Plus, they get to watch Ruby consider her options with the truth for the first time, ultimately leading her back into her true love's arms.

37. Reunited (Season 5, Episode 23)

One of Steven's most entertaining and meaningful numbers opens “Reunited,” sharing with fans the lovely message of putting love and positivity first despite facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Viewers also get to watch Ruby and Sapphire celebrate their love at their wedding, and all the Crystal Gems look adorable in their formal attire. When the Diamonds threaten to destroy the Earth in the middle of the wedding reception, Steven finally tells them that their beloved Pink Diamond still lives inside him.

38. Familiar (Season 5, Episode 25)

As Steven attempts to use his connection to Pink Diamond to gain favor from the Diamonds so they will help save the corrupted gems on Earth, he once again struggles to reconcile his identity outside his mother's. Steven meets with the Diamonds as he tries to figure out how to convince White Diamond (Christine Ebersole) to help. At the same time, Steven also grapples with his mom's vicious history. He wonders whether he can ever separate his identity from her legacy.

39. Change Your Mind (Season 5, Episode 29)

Although fans crave more content after “Change Your Mind,” Steven Universe‘s finale successfully wraps up the series. Steven's challenge against the Diamond's rigidity and focus on honor over love put him in hot water with the Diamonds again. A final battle takes place against White Diamond, and fans finally get to witness Steven's fusions with Pearl and Garnet and a much-anticipated return of Smoky Quartz (Natasha Lyonne).

Plus, they meet the powerful fusion of all four friends: Obsidian. But most importantly, viewers finally understand the truth about Steven's identity when White removes his Gem from his belly. The painful moment reveals his true identity and confirms that neither Rose nor Pink Diamond exist anymore.

40. Steven Universe: The Movie (2019)

While not technically an episode of Steven Universe, Steven Universe: The Movie earns a place as an honorary best episode of the series because of its incredible original music, compelling villain arc, and a glimpse into Steven's future. It takes place a few years after Steven saved the galaxy with open communication and compassion. The teenage Steven and the Crystal Gems finally live in peace on Earth.

Life in Beach City feels perfect until a mysterious gem named Spinel (Sarah Stiles) visits Earth with a dastardly plan to destroy all life to seek revenge against Pink Diamond. Usually, the Crystal Gems could defeat her with ease. But when she manages to wipe their memories, Steven must find a way to bring his friends back before they can devise a plan to save the planet.