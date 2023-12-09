The Best Superman Comics of All Time

Superman is not just the first superhero. He’s also the most important superhero.

Revising their story about a bold tyrant with fantastic mental powers called “Reign of the Superman,” writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster debuted Superman in 1938’s Action Comics #1. In addition to giving the world a powerful human, who leapt through the air in his red cape and blue tights, Siegel and Shuster also gave the world a hero with an unimpeachable moral compass, making Superman the champion of the oppressed from his first appearance.

In the decades that followed, Superman comics launched hundreds of imitators and friends. However, except for Captain Marvel in the 40s and 50s (written by future Superman scribe Otto Binder), no other hero came close. Whether imagined as a scrapper fighting unscrupulous landlords in the Golden Age or his modern incarnation as an all-powerful dad with a gaggle of kids, Superman comics continue to pave the way for every other superhero.

1. All-Star Superman (2005 – 2008)

All-Star Superman comes from writer Grant Morrison, a name that will appear often on this list because no one else understands the character as well. All-Star Superman begins with Lex Luthor exploding a megaton bomb in deep space, which gives Superman just months to live, even as it also imbues him with a host of new powers.

Over the story’s twelve issues — all inked and colored by Jamie Grant and lettered by Phil Balsman and Travis Lanham — Morrison and artist Frank Quitely remind readers of everything great about the Man of Steel. Part rip-roarin’ adventure, part moral text, All-Star Superman shows that superheroes can change the world by bringing out the best in others.

2. A Superman For All Seasons (1998)

The best Superman comics understand that despite the differences in their outward appearance, Superman and Clark Kent are two sides to the same coin. The dream team of writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale, with letters from Richard Starkings and gorgeous water-colors from Bjarne Hansen, explore the connection between the two identities in A Superman For All Seasons.

The nostalgic and sweet story gives readers an earnest and kind Superman as well as a brave and principled Clark Kent. Whether dealing with a tornado in Smallville or breaking stories in Metropolis, Superman remains a paragon of truth and justice.

3. Action Comics #1 (1938)

It all starts here for Superman comics. The many years and imitators shouldn’t distract anyone from the revolution that Siegel and Shuster inaugurated with Action Comics #1. While mythology and pulp novels had their own muscle-men who did amazing feats. But Siegel and Shuster made Superman a working-class hero, as the Superman of Action Comics #1 fought to keep rents down and to keep an innocent man off of death row. As crazy as Superman’s later adventures would get, the best entries retain that attention to the little guy.

4. Man of Steel (1986)

Coming off the line-wide reboot Crisis on Infinite Earths, DC Comics took the opportunity to retell Superman’s origin and to reimagine the character for modern readers. Too often, these types of experiments end in failure, losing the spirit of the character in hopes of appealing to a fickle readership (see: Superman getting a mullet or electric powers in the late 90s).

However, writer and artist John Byrne, coming off defining runs on X-Men and Fantastic Four at Marvel, manages to keep the awe and heart at the center of Superman, starting with the miniseries Man of Steel. Byrne doesn’t change Superman as much as he does Lex Luthor, who goes from evil scientist to evil businessman, the character feels revitalized and new, while still keeping his values.

5. Superman Smashes the Klan (2019 – 2020)

In 1946, writers of the popular radio show The Adventures of Superman collaborated with agents who learned secret codes and information about the KKK, working that information into a multi-part story “Clan of the Fiery Cross.” In Superman Smashes the Klan, writer Gene Luen Yang, Japanese illustrator Gurihiru, and letterer Janice Chiang revisited the story.

Set in the first year of Superman’s career, when his powers just begin to manifest, Superman Smashes the Klan follows the bond the hero forms with two immigrant children under attack by a hate group. As he protects the kids from the violence threatened against them, Superman learns to appreciate his own status as an immigrant.

6. Kingdom Come (1996)

Given his importance in the world of superheroes, it should come as no surprise that Superman goes under investigation every couple of years. The best story about the relevance of Superman in the modern age comes in 1996’s Kingdom Come, written by Mark Waid and painted by Alex Ross.

Set in a future where the next generation of super-people have become reckless and self-indulgent and older heroes have retired from public life, Superman returns to put things right. Thanks to Ross’s inspirational realism and Waid’s keen sense of character, Kingdom Come reminds readers why Superman comics still matter, even in an age of cooler superheroes.

7. Superman #162 (1963)

Although John Byrne gave readers a more grounded version of the Man of Steel, Superman comics work best with crazy stories that take advantage of his over-the-top powers. Case in point: “The Amazing Story of Superman-Red and Superman-Blue” from Superman #162, written by Leo Dorfman, penciled by Curt Swan and Kurt Schaffenberger, and inked by George Klein.

An “imaginary story” set outside of the main continuity, “The Amazing Story of Superman-Red and Superman-Blue” begins with Superman shamed for failing to meet his own lofty goals. Using Kryptonite, Superman splits himself into two beings, who work together to make the world a better place. At once goofy and sincere, Superman #162 proves that Superman works best the weirder he gets.

8. Panic in the Sky (1992)

Writer and artist Dan Jurgens gained infamy for spearheading the Death of Superman storyline in the early 90s, which saw Superman pummeled to death by a hulking beast called Doomsday. Whatever one thinks of that particular story, Jurgens deserves more credit as a key creative force in the fun and ambitious Superman comics of that era, best represented by Panic in the Sky.

The multipart story, which crossed over with every Superman title published at the time, saw the Man of Tomorrow gathering a hodgepodge of heroes to defend the Earth from Braniac’s invasion. Working with creatives such as Jerry Ordway, Louise Simonson, Tom Grummet, and Jon Bogdanove, Jurgens crafts a satisfying sci-fi tale with plenty of old-school charm.

9. Action Comics #241 (1958)

While Superman became a hit right away, and soon jumped to radio and film serials, Superman comics hit their first peak in the Silver Age. During that period, writers such as Otto Binder (whose work on Captain Marvel made the character more popular than Superman) used Superman’s amazing abilities as a launching point for brain-bending stories.

That era began with Action Comics #241, written by Jerry Coleman, drawn by Wayne Boring, and inked by Stan Kaye. The story inside doesn’t feature any great change in the status quo, nor does it introduce an interesting character. However, it does tell a rollicking tale of experimentation and friendship, foregrounding the exciting stories to come during this era.

10. Superman #247 (1972)

Written by Elliot S. Maggin, drawn by Curt Swan, and inked by Murphy Anderson, Superman #247’s story “Must There Be a Superman?” offers one of the first and best referendums on the character. After exposure to a red sun strips away his powers, Superman gets tried by the all-powerful Guardians of the Universe, who contend that his involvement on Earth has stalled human evolution. The charge forces Superman to refocus his work as a hero, devoting just as much attention to inspiring humanity as he does to fighting giant robots and alien invaders.

11. Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? (1986)

Before Crisis on Infinite Earths and the Man of Steel miniseries wiped the Silver Age Superman out of existence, Curt Swan teamed with up-and-coming writer Alan Moore to tell the final story of the Man of Steel. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given Moore’s shocking work on Watchmen and Swamp Thing at the same time, Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? features some upsetting moments, including the merging of Brainiac and Lex Luthor or the death of Lana Lang. However, even as the story pushes Superman to his limits, it also underscores everything great about the character and his fun, strange stories from the Silver Age.

12. Superman #199 (1967)

Fans love it when superheroes battle one another. The over-the-top stakes and feats of strength thrill readers and give them something to debate long after they turn the final page. One of the best contests of comic book champions occurred in Superman #199, written by Jim Shooter, penciled by Curt Swan, and inked by George Klein.

As its title indicates, “Superman’s Race With the Flash” featured a footrace between the Man of Steel and the Fastest Man Alive, performed as a charity event for the United Nations. Of course, the two titans put their egos aside to do good work along the way, ensuring that even the slower superhero ends up a winner.

13. Adventure Comics #247 (1958)

Thanks to his popularity in the Silver Age, editors took advantage of every opportunity to put Superman in a comic, spinning off titles about Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and even the hero’s first adventures as a kid in Smallville.

Adventure Comics served as the home to Superboy, tales about teen Clark Kent dealing with his new powers and normal kid stuff. The most important of these Adventure tales came in issue #247, in which Superboy meets a trio of teens just like him. Although they spend the issue pranking Superboy, these three teens — Cosmic Boy, Lightning Lad, and Saturn Girl of the Legion of Superheroes — show the Boy of Steel that he’s not the only kid hero in the universe.

14. Action Comics #1 (2011)

In 2011, DC Comics rebooted their universe once again, giving their characters the chance to start fresh. Writer Grant Morrison (there’s that name again) took advantage of the opportunity to give Siegel and Shuster’s Superman stories a modern spin in an all-new Action Comics #1.

Not quite as strong as he’ll become later in life, a Clark Kent in his 20s comes to Metropolis to write for the Daily Planet and to fight for the workers. Dressed in a t-shirt, blue jeans, and a red cape, Morrison’s Superman here might battle the occasional robot or alien, but more often than not, he’s the champion of the oppressed once again.

15. Superman: Red Son (2003)

Like Batman, Superman comics feature many Elseworld tales, stories outside of continuity that reimagine the main characters. Red Son takes place in a world in which the shuttle carrying Kal-El from the planet Krypton landed on a Soviet farm instead of Smallville. Raised as the right-hand man of Joseph Stalin, this Superman becomes the voice of the collective and battles American leader Lex Luthor.

However, writer Mark Millar (working off a story by, who else, Grant Morrison), the team of pencilers — including Dave Johnson, Andrew Robinson, Walden Wong, and Killian Plunkett — letterer Ken Lopez, and Paul Mounts don’t leave it there. As Superman loses faith in Stalin’s approach, he once again fights for truth and justice, leading to an inspiring climax.

16. Superman #4 (1940)

Captain Marvel already had evil bald genius Dr. Sivana and Superman already fought the Ultra-Humanite. But Superman #4 gave Supes his real big bad, Lex Luthor. Written by Siegel, with a cover by Shuster, and interior art by Paul Cassidy, Superman #4 pits Superman against a new villain called Luthor, who wants to test his titanic intellect against the hero of Metropolis. Although still in embryonic form, Luthor already begins to serve as the inverse of Superman, an exceptional person who uses his abilities for his own gain instead of the good of others.

17. Superman Annual #11 (1985)

In “For the Man Who Has Everything,” one of the most famous Alan Moore stories of all time, the alien warlord Mongul defeats Superman. No, he doesn’t pummel Superman into submission. Rather, he gives Superman a cruel birthday present, a flower called the Black Mercy, which leaves Superman in a catatonic state as he dreams of a perfect life on Krypton.

Moore and artist Dave Gibbons capture the horror of Superman’s condition and the desperation as Batman, Robin, and Wonder Woman try to free their friend. Some may quibble about Moore’s depiction of Superman’s ideal life, one that lacks any trace of his humanity, but no one can deny the power of the tale.

18. Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 (2021)

In 2015, Superman became a dad. Together with his wife Lois, Superman raised Jon Kent, a boy with his father’s powers and mother’s integrity. Due to a variety of comic book shenanigans, Jon soon aged to young adulthood and, when his father spent time in space, became the official Superman of Planet Earth.

With the series Superman: Son of Kal-El, Tom Taylor and artist John Timms used Jon’s adventures to bring Superman comics into the 21st century, setting him to battle the most pressing concerns of our time, including climate change and wars. At the same time, Jon gets a truth-telling boyfriend in the form of Jay Nakamura, whose principles challenge him to be the best Superman he can be.

19. Action Comics #775 (2001)

By the year 2000, readers flocked to read comics such as The Authority, stories about all-powerful heroes who make a better world by brutalizing their awful enemies. In the light of such stories, Superman comics looked more passé than ever.

Writer Joe Kelly takes up that issue in Action Comics #775 “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?,” in which a new team called the Elite (who bears more than a little resemblance to the Authority), incapacitates Superman in hopes of enforcing justice in their own way. As Superman battles back, and as the Elite reaches the limits of their methods, the world sees why the old-fashioned ways of the Man of Tomorrow still matter today.

20. World's Finest #201 (1971)

Just because Silver Age stories got weird doesn’t mean that they can’t be earnest.

World’s Finest #201 gives Superman one of his strangest stories, in which Superman and Green Lantern get tricked into testing their powers against each other. Writer Dennis O’Neil, inker Joe Giella, and letterer John Costanza use that story as an excuse to put the two heroes through wacky scenarios. However, in the middle of it, O’Neil finds space to explore Superman’s heartbreak over never knowing his Kryptonian father Jor-El and the inadequacy he still feels. Dillin visualizes those feelings in an infamous panel often shared on the internet, of giant Jor-El spanking the grown Superman, but the emotions remain powerful.

21. Superman #1 (2016)

Before Jon Kent took over the mantle of Superman, he was just a little boy living in Smallville with his parents Clark and Lois. He knew that his mom and dad had some adventures as reporters in Metropolis, but he could have never guessed the truth, that his dad is Superman.

On 2016's Superman #1 Pete Tomasi and Patrick Gleason — working with penciler Doug Mahnke, inker Jamie Mendoza, colorist Wil Quintana, and letterer Rob Leigh — give Superman his greatest challenge and greatest joy. As a dad, he feels a keen sense of vulnerability and an increased desire to make the world a better place, bringing the character back to first principles.

22. Action Comics #62 (1943)

Given the attention that Superman comics paid to real-world issues, it’s no surprise that he would take on the greatest threat of the 1940s and fight Nazis.

In “There’ll Always Be a Superman” from Action Comics #62, written by Don C. Cameron and drawn by Ed Dobrotka, the fascists run afoul of Superman when they capture reporter Lois Lane. While Supes deals with the soldiers with little trouble, the story jumps ahead to the far future, where the descendants of one of the people that he rescued retell the tale. As soon as the story ends, Superman arrives to say hello, proving that the fascists will fall away, but there’ll always be a Superman (and, dare we say, Superman comics).

23. Superman #125 (1958)

Sometimes, people complain that Superman doesn’t make sense because he’s too powerful. That complaint would make no sense to writers such as Jerry Coleman, as demonstrated by the story “Superman’s New Power” from 1958’s Superman #125.

After exposure to an alien ship, Superman gains new abilities, including the power to launch tiny versions of himself from his hands. These mini-Supermen can do everything that the real thing can do, which makes Superman feel unnecessary. Despite that odd premise, Coleman and artist Kurt Schaffenberger find real emotion in Superman’s plight, demonstrating that the best Superman stories don’t depower the hero. Instead, they just need to pay attention to his feelings.

24. Warworld Saga (2021)

Superman might be one of the strongest beings in the galaxy, but the universe is a lot bigger than that. So when Superman gets captured by the son of Mongul and forced into gladiator battles on Warworld, he goes up against beings much stronger than himself. But even when out-matched, Superman remains Superman, as demonstrated in the Warworld Saga, written by Philip Kennedy Johnson and Grant Morrison (one last time!), working with a team of artists. Even as his friends come to his aid, Superman finds new ways of rallying the victims together, proving once again that Superman is the greatest hero not because of his strength, but because of the way he inspires everyone he meets.

25. Hitman #34 (1999)

Yes, Hitman #34 does function as yet another referendum on Superman’s place in the modern world. However, it carries a bit more weight when it comes from Garth Ennis, the writer behind such cynical stories as The Boys and the Punisher MAX. Despite his well-documented hatred of superheroes, Ennis uses Hitman #34 to pair Superman with super-assassin Tommy Monaghan. Rather than scold Tommy, Superman sits with Hitman and has a conversation about the state of the world. The oft-cynical Tommy cannot help but express his admiration for Superman. And through Tommy's words, one can realize that even a grouch like Garth Ennis knows that the world needs Superman.