The Best Tactics Games Ever

While many video games challenge players' ability to react, other genres focus on the more thoughtful side of entertainment. Tactics games blend storytelling and puzzle solving, creating an immersive experience, oftentimes resembling a board game. Unlike real-time strategy games, tactics titles allow players to breathe and think through the process of battling the opposition. These are the 22 best tactics games ever made to help give the perfect fix of strategic fun!

1. Fire Emblem Awakening

Fire Emblem now towers over the tactics genre, but the series almost fell into obscurity at the beginning of the 2010s. Fire Emblem Awakening on the Nintendo 3DS resurrected the fantasy franchise with revolutionary storytelling and palatable grid-based combat that connected with Western audiences. The game's importance should never be overlooked, and Nintendo never looked back, prioritizing Fire Emblem ever since!

2. Final Fantasy Tactics

Final Fantasy's vital importance to the JRPG category always gets discussed, but tactics gamers understand Final Fantasy Tactics may just overtake the original series! With all of the same charm and fantasy elements from Final Fantasy, the game fulfills all of the desires of tactics fans and then some! Unfortunately, Final Fantasy Tactics never turned into a prosperous series, with only a limited number of sequels.

3. Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp

Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp introduces a beloved, cult classic tactics series to the mainstream. The game utilizes bright, almost contrarian graphics when juxtaposed to the subject matter of the title, but this mirthful aesthetic tones down any potential red flags parents might have when allowing their kids to play a war game. Gameplay aspects will remind many players of Fire Emblem.

4. Into the Breach

Like indie games so often do, Into the Breach gave the tactics genre a fresh coat of paint when it was released in 2018. The dystopian environment and meaty plot threads immerse tactics gamers in ways other titles may have overlooked. Into the Breach fights stale tactics gaming and makes fans excited for the future of the category!

5. Wargroove

Wargroove infantilizes the Advance Wars model to incredible success, transporting turn-based tactics fans to a land of cheerful fantasy warfare. Enthusiastic enemies and protagonists alike also help separate Wargroove from other strategy titles that rely too much on just one character or storyline. A sequel, Wargroove 2, releases in October 2023.

6. XCOM 2

XCOM 2 stands above all other strategy/tactics games on the PlayStation and Xbox. Beautiful, 3D graphics and haunting science fiction elements grab gamers the second the console turns on. The series certainly caters to the diehard fan of the genre rather than the casual one, with a high difficulty level and a small number of turns given to complete certain levels.

7. Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen

Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen pioneered many aspects of tactical RPGs that Fire Emblem, Advance Wars, and others would emulate in the years after release. A sprawling fantasy story, turn-based battles, and intense decision-making never go out of style 30 years later, although some fans enjoy further entries in the series more than the original.

8. Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance gave Nintendo GameCube owners a strategy title with true depth and fascinating mechanics, as there really weren't many others on the platform. Ike remains one of the best main characters in the franchise, and the voice acting in Path of Radiance ranks high in comparison to other Fire Emblem games.

9. Triangle Strategy

Triangle Strategy brilliantly adapts the new-age retro graphics from fellow Square Enix game Octopath Traveler for a strategy audience. The title focuses on plot more than combat, much to the chagrin of fans who are more invested in the gameplay of a tactics game.

10. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses took advantage of the Switch's massive user base to win over new fans of the series. A Harry Potter-esque housing division allows players to operate within three different frameworks of the story, and the tactics gameplay reinforces beloved elements of the franchise. Longtime Fire Emblem fans may find the extraneous gameplay aspects of Three Houses to be distracting from the true purpose of the title.

11. Valkyria Chronicles

Valkyria Chronicles' novelty stands out due to its realistic setting (Europe) and historical interpretations absent in other fantasy games on the list. Tactics gameplay incorporates revelatory aspects and tried-and-true mechanics, and the notebook sketch graphics make gamers feel strangely comforted.

12. Othercide

Othercide dabbles in the horror genre while putting female protagonists at the forefront of the battle. Experimentation with the speed of the fights stands as the unique feature of the tactics in the game. The red, black, and white colors in the graphics blare in the gamer's face, forcing them to face the mature themes of the story.

13. Civilization VI

Civilization VI takes the best parts of the Civilization series and modernizes them for the present and the future. Strategy gameplay seamlessly blends with historical characters and settings as gamers' objectives focus on creating the most dominant society known to humankind.

14. The Banner Saga

An underrated modern classic of the genre, The Banner Saga reminds players of games like Chrono Trigger due to its interactive storytelling and multiple endings. The gameplay falls in line with traditional tactics aspects. Sometimes the same old satisfies just the same as novelty!

15. Jeanne d'Arc

Jeanne d'Arc gave the PlayStation Portable some tactics firepower at a time when the genre wasn't explored very much. The graphics far exceeded anything players could get on the Nintendo portables, therefore some may view this game as a higher-powered Fire Emblem variant.

16. Tactics Ogre: Reborn

The Switch version of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, Tactics Ogre: Reborn improves several of the original ideas in Ogre Battle: March of the Black Queen. The constant re-releasing of this title shows the influence it possesses when compared to other strategy RPGs. The game shifts the series away from fantasy and more towards realism.

17. Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones

Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones compiled more thrilling tactical combat into the GameBoy Advance than Intelligent Systems had any business doing. The sheer amount of content in the game demonstrates the control of the developer and makes the game one of the best in the Fire Emblem series.

18. Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

No list of tactics games would be complete without a mention of the Disgaea franchise. Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance incorporates an abundance of new characters, classes, and complicated battle scenarios to heighten the experience for longtime fans of the series.

19. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle demonstrates that Mario can mesh with any genre and an outside cast of characters. Skeptics were won over by the solid list of weapons and enemies in this game, and the Rabbids surprisingly added to the fun rather than deterred from it. Grant Kirkhope's whimsical soundtrack will instantly transport Rare fans back to the days of Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong 64!

20. Fell Seal: Arbiters Mark

Fell Seal: Arbiters Mark closely resembles the gameplay of most other tactics RPGs. Fantasy storytelling, magic, heroic protagonists, and graphics that fit the genre make for a really solid game. The ability to play Arbiters Mark on a variety of consoles and difficulties makes it digestible for all tactics appetites.

21. Pokémon Conquest

Pokémon interests kids and adults alike due to its accessibility and simple creativity. Pokémon Conquest transfers those same properties into a convenient tactical RPG package with a mixture of the traditional series formula and new genre formatting. Of all the Pokémon games that could use a remake, this one ranks high on the list.

22. Wildermyth

Wildermyth capitalizes on simulation events and relationships between characters to round out a tactical RPG that goes off the beaten path. Due to a procedural generation system, the game has endless replay value for the tactically addicted gamers who try it out!