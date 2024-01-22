The Best Taraji P. Henson Performances That Make Her an Icon

Anytime Taraji P. Henson boards a production, viewers have a reason to get excited. She never brings down a production. Instead, Henson’s presence often lifts whatever project she’s working on to a higher level. Whether television or feature film, drama, or comedy, Henson commits to the role and always delivers, sometimes more than the project deserves. No wonder why Tyler Perry enjoys casting her.

Yet Henson continually speaks out about having to prove herself time and time again to producers and studios to earn her worth, including in the documentary This Changes Everything about gender disparity in Hollywood. She spoke out again during the press tour for The Color Purple, with many other Black actresses standing by her side.

With a filmography spanning over two decades and ranging from memorable parts in comedies like Abbott Elementary or Muppets Haunted Mansion to award-winning films, Henson proves that she can do it all as an actor, including bringing money to the box office. Check out the best Taraji P. Henson performances.

From the Rough (2013)

At the historically Black-attended Tennessee State University, Coach Catana Starks transitions from coaching the women’s swim team to the newly formed men’s golfing team. This little-seen film From the Rough puts Henson in the lead as the underfunded coach, having to make everything work. Though the film falls flat in ways, Henson has moments that truly rivet.

The feel-good sports movie hosts an international cast, including actor Tom Felton, in hopes of showing that anyone can make it no matter where they come from, even if they come from somewhere rough. Henson's speeches sprinkled throughout do inspire, as her character struggles with her own problems as an African-American woman now in charge of a group of young men.

Think Like a Man (2012)

Inspired by a self-help book for women written by comedian Steve Harvey, Think Like a Man may feel a bit antiquated in the relationships it presents, but it features an ensemble cast of favored Black actors. Of the different couplings within the film, the one between “The Dreamer” and “The Woman Who Is Her Own Man” holds the most weight.

In this connection, Henson portrays a career-focused woman named Lauren who does not need to wait for a man to support her. Just the opposite, she has a set of standards that a man has to live up to to woo her. Her lover Dominic, portrayed by Michael Ealy, tries still, even with his own head in the clouds. The two have great chemistry, with the film successful enough to garner a sequel in which they both return. Henson also similarly stars in Not Easily Broken, a film based on a novel by preacher T. D. Jakes.

The Karate Kid (210)

Before becoming a recognizable face and name, Henson spent much time in television, providing background work and supporting roles. Though The Karate Kid comes a decade into her more established presence, Henson proves that a supporting player always has importance. Here, she supports as Sherry, the mother of Dre Parker, played by Jaden Smith, in his breakthrough leading performance.

With a job transfer, Sherry and her son Dre move from Detroit to China, where Dre begins to study under Mr. Han, a Kung Fu master played by Jackie Chan. As Dre has problems fitting into their new location, Sherry tries to help as best she can in a foreign culture.

Henson takes a step back to allow Smith the room to give his all, but her subtle performance still rings true with the complications of being a displaced Black mother who only wants the best for her child.

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

Even more so than its predecessor, Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Internet plays as a treasure trove of easter eggs, homages, and references, trading in video game nods for online corporate branding. As the characters travel through the internet and arrive at BuzzzTube, a company that works similarly to YouTube and BuzzFeed, they meet the character Yesss.

Yesss works as an internet algorithm, keeping track of trends and keeping new videos in front of users’ eyes. Henson lends her voice to bring Yesss to life, matching her dynamic digital visuals with sass and exuberance. Even amongst Disney princesses and other iconic characters, Yesss stands out as one of the more memorable parts of the film, proving that Taraji P. Henson performances can transcend simple voice over.

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

In 2008, Henson appeared in Tyler Perry’s family drama The Family That Preys with Alfre Woodard and Kathy Bates. Though a more minor role, Henson has spoken publicly about how working with Perry was the first time in her career that she felt treated her worth. Perry put Henson in the lead of a new feature film the following year.

While filled with the usual tropes of Tyler Perry movies, which feel like modern-day blaxploitation flicks, I Can Do Bad All By Myself falls into Perry’s Madea franchise, with minimal Madea screentime. Instead, Henson’s performance as April, a struggling nightclub singer, makes a messy story palatable. Perry would cast Henson in the lead again for his later film Acrimony.

What Men Want (2019)

A remake of the Mel Gibson comedy What Women Want that flips the gender role dynamics, What Men Want places Henson in the lead as Ali, a successful sports agent who suddenly can hear the thoughts of the men around her. Hilarity ensues as she figures out how to manage this newfound ability at work and in her personal life.

On a budget considerably lower than its original male counterpart and with fewer resources, What Men Want became a moderate success thanks in no small part to Henson’s lead. Juggling complexity seems to come naturally to the actress, who can play extremes in the blink of an eye or deliver truths swiftly. She does both here while also proving her comedic timing.

Proud Mary (2018)

Henson’s prowess at displaying a solid attitude with romantic appeal seems tailor-made for exploring Blaxploitation, a reason she manages to fit in Tyler Perry movies. Proud Mary, however, shows a more significant treatment of Henson’s talents within the themes. She leads this throwback to the genre as a hitwoman who must care for a young boy when an assignment goes wrong.

Henson has said that showing a Black woman over 40 able to do an action film made her want to do the movie, and she proved that she absolutely could carry such a film. Whether an over-the-top shoot-‘em-up or a down-to-earth heartfelt moment, Henson’s charisma and ability to move organically between sequences heighten a mediocre movie into something fun. Call it one of the most impressive Taraji P. Henson performances.

Baby Boy (2001)

Henson’s big break came in acclaimed director John Singleton’s film Baby Boy. Known for influential Black drama films like Boyz n the Hood, Singleton sought raw and authentic performances from his actors and found that especially in Henson. As Yvette, the girlfriend of the titular baby boy, Jody, Henson made a mark that would set her career into motion.

Henson’s uninhibited turn as Yvette holds her own against anyone, stealing scenes from both Tyrese Gibson in his debut movie role and beloved icon Snoop Dogg alike. She’s a force, putting Yvette’s toxic relationship with Jody at the forefront of the drama while still finding moments of sympathy amid turmoil.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Henson joins major talents Michelle Yeoh and Julie Andrews in lending their voices as new characters in this Despicable Me prequel delving into the origins of Gru. As Belle Bottom, the leader of the supervillain team Vicious 6, Henson plays a formidable foe and, in ways, a role model for a young Gru looking to break into villainy.

Much like some previous Taraji P. Henson performances, Blaxploitation films inspire the character Belle Bottom, but this time, Henson can fully let loose as the wild villain of a madcap story. Maniacal and with flair, Belle Bottom grows so much larger than life that the animation almost can’t keep up with the voice work. Of the voice actors involved, only Henson and Steve Carell, who voices Gru, received nominations for their work.

Hustle & Flow (2005)

A peak into rap culture and grassroots music making, Hustle & Flow became the year’s surprise hit, elevating everyone involved into the limelight. The film follows a pimp named DJay, played by Terrance Howard, and his entourage as he pursues a rapping career. Henson’s character, Shug, turns out to be the group’s secret weapon, one of DJay’s girls who sings the hooks for his songs, bringing the music together.

Though Howard and the film’s music received the most recognition during award season, Shug’s arc to finding confidence and expression through music resulted in Henson claiming several nominations and awards for the film as well. Henson sang the film’s nominated song “Hard Out Here for a Pimp” with Three 6 Mafia at the Oscars, marking one of the most unexpected performances ever at the event. It won best song.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Henson jumped into the mainstream with director David Fincher’s surreal epic The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Starring alongside Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, Henson plays a Black woman named Queenie who adopts Button as her own child, caring for him as he grows and ages in reverse.

Though heralded for its groundbreaking special effects work, the film’s true heart rests in its intimacy and themes of relationships, one most importantly between Button and his mother. The film worked to put both Henson and Mahershala Ali, who plays Tizzy, Queenie’s lover, in front of a larger audience, with Henson nominated as a supporting actress across several awards, including the Oscars.

The Best of Enemies (2019)

In The Best of Enemies, Henson embodies real-life activist and community organizer Ann Atwater, a Black woman who has a rivalry with Ku Klux Klan leader C. P. Ellis, played in the film by Sam Rockwell. The historic interaction of the two coming together to build a better school district in their area sparked change within their respective communities, eventually resulting in a genuine friendship between the figureheads.

The film presents a hard pill to swallow from a number of angles, including its script. Henson nonetheless turns in an outstanding performance. She physically loses herself in this role more than any other, helping her to bring Atwater’s life to the screen.

Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures tells the overlooked biographical story of three Black women mathematicians who worked for NASA, helping to win the Space Race, as the non-fiction book that serves as the basis for the film describes. Henson stars as Katherine Goble Johnson, alongside Octavia Spencer as Dorothy Vaughan and Janelle Monáe as Mary Jackson. They each give stellar performances, working incredibly well together, though Henson’s role receives slightly more focus than the other two.

The film often gets listed with other movies like Black Panther, Moonlight, and Get Out as part of a changing tide in cinema where authentic Black movies not only receive the critical attention they deserve, but also make big money at the box office, showing that audiences also appreciate such films. Hidden Figures’ theatrical release topped the box office, even besting a Star Wars franchise film.

Empire (2015-2020)

Though having starred in a few shows already, including The Divison and Person of Interest, all of Henson’s talents culminate in the character Cookie Lyon, her runaway icon on Empire. Of course, a television series allows more time to stick with and build a character than a feature film. Still, Henson’s mastery of her craft made the character a fan favorite early on, even with a stacked cast of incredible talent around her on the show.

The role comes full circle to Henson’s earlier hit, Hustle & Flow, with Henson reuniting with Terrance Howard to play moguls in the music industry fueled by drug money. Lee Daniels, co-creator of the show, created the part with Henson in mind, and Henson ran with it to acclaim, winning awards and recognition for the performance, including a BET Award and a Golden Globe. At one point, talks of a Cookie spin-off began, but despite the accolades, that series never came to fruition.

The Color Purple (2023)

The Color Purple celebrates the power and legacy of Black women, and its cast reflects that. The original film served as a turning point in the careers of both Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, among others. The updated telling for the big screen also features some of the best of the best, with an ensemble including Danielle Brooks, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Halle Bailey.

Henson joins as Shug Avery, a jazz singer who befriends the film’s lead, Celie, played by Fantasia Barrino. In a story that has crossed from literature to the screen to the stage and back again, with various actors in the role, Henson finds a way to make Shug her own and still feel fresh and exciting. With an enchanting entrance and a captivating presence throughout, Henson’s Shug feels as much like amazing Black royalty as Henson does herself in Black American pop culture.