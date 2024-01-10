Regarding the various weapons in Fallout 76, the Tesla Rifle is perhaps one of the most interesting and exciting to use. It's a futuristic rifle that fires lightning from its barrel and can take down some heavy hitters in the game. But first, you need must find one. Here is the best Tesla Rifle location in Fallout 76!

Where To Get a Tesla Rifle in Fallout 76

There are a handful of ways to get a Tesla Rifle in Fallout 76, with most requiring you to be in the mid and late-game to craft one of your own. These methods include:

Purchase the crafting plan from Vendor Bot Phoenix at Watoga Shopping Plaza.

Purchase the plan from the Brotherhood Vendor in The Whitespring Mall.

Loot drops (Deathclaw and boss chests)

You're less likely to score a Tesla Rifle from an event or boss drop, so buying the plan and crafting the rifle for yourself is usually better. It's less time-consuming, and you have more control over your equipment this way.

How to Craft a Tesla Rifle in Fallout 76

Once you have the plans for the Tesla Rifle, it's time to sit down at your Weapons Workbench and craft one for yourself. You will require the following resources:

16x Adhesive

11x Circuitry

8x Crystal

7x Nuclear Material

15x Plastic

19x Screw

25x Steel

Unfortunately, those are some hefty requirements, but none of these resources should be challenging to find during everyday adventures.

Tesla Rifle Modifications

Once you have a Tesla Rifle to call your own, you'll likely want to spend a few more resources modifying it to perfect. Here are the available Tesla Rifle weapon modifications to choose from:

Automatic Barrel

Charging Barrel

Charging Shotgun Barrel

Lobber Barrel

Semi-Auto Barrel

Reflex Sight

Standard Sights

You can also change the appearance of your electric rifle by using various skins, such as those purchased via the Atomic Shop.

Tesla Rifle Stats and Details

Type : Ranged – Rifle

: Ranged – Rifle Effects : Fires an electrical discharge that arcs between multiple targets.

: Fires an electrical discharge that arcs between multiple targets. Level : 40 / 50

: 40 / 50 Damage : 66 / 78

: 66 / 78 Area Damage : 65% of all damage dealt to previous chain targets.

: 65% of all damage dealt to previous chain targets. Ammo : Fusion Cell

: Fusion Cell Magazine Size : 15

: 15 Fire Rate : 20

: 20 Range : 228

: 228 Accuracy : 72

: 72 AP Cost : 30

: 30 Value : 180

: 180 Weight: 8.0

As you can see from its stats, the Tesla Rifle is a powerful late-game weapon designed to deal with small groups. Of course, the more enemies in the group, the less damage the weapon does to subsequent targets. You'll want to pick and choose your shots, as per usual, and try to take down outliers first.