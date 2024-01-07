The Best The Crown Episodes of the Royal Series

The final six episodes of the popular Netflix series The Crown arrived in December, bringing a fine end to one of the streaming channel's best series. The fictionalized accounting of the events in the life of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has riveted audiences since 2016.

While all The Crown episodes gave a nuanced portrayal of the complexities of the members of the House of Windsor, some stand out above the rest.

Season 1, Episode 2: Hyde Park Corner

The changing of the guard dominates this episode. Foreign Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Anthony Eden, believing Winston Churchill could no longer carry out his duties, unsuccessfully asks King George VI to convince the Prime Minister to resign. As King George VI's health rapidly declines, he cannot carry out some of his duties as head of the Commonwealth. Princess Elizabeth and Philip embark on a tour on his behalf, starting in Kenya. Shortly after their arrival, the king dies, and Queen Elizabeth II ascends to the throne.

Season 1, Episode 4: Act of God

For several days in December 1952, a thick, deadly smog envelops London, making it impossible to see more than a few feet ahead. While meeting with the Cabinet, Churchill dismisses the smog as an act of God, shutting down further discussion. This prompts even more calls for him to step down from leadership. Only after his secretary dies in a smog-related accident does Churchill address the crisis. The Queen planned to ask him to step down but decided not to when the smog cleared.

Season 1, Episode 5: Smoke and Mirrors

The worlds of the past and present monarchs intersect during the fifth episode of the first season. A dying Queen Mary and her son Edward come to a quiet truce over his abdication. As Queen Elizabeth prepares for the coronation, she remembers helping her father practice for his. Edward protests that his wife, the Duchess of Windsor, cannot attend the event and boycotts it. Elizabeth allows Philip to plan the ceremony to make him feel useful, although he ruffles feathers with his modern approach. Elizabeth formally becomes Queen.

Season 1, Episode 7: Scientia Potentia Est

Queen Elizabeth laments her lack of formal education as a child when she only learned monarch preparation, so she hires a tutor to bring her up to speed on various topics. She discovers that the education she received as a child benefits her when she finds out Churchill suffered two debilitating strokes and hid them from her. Her reliance on her prior knowledge gives Elizabeth the courage to confront those who hid Churchill's ill health.

Season 1, Episode 9: Assassins

Winston Churchill turns 80, and his official portrait marks the occasion. As he and the artist Graham Sutherland bond over their love of painting, Churchill reveals he and his wife lost a toddler daughter. The Prime Minister vehemently expresses displeasure at the portrait because it makes him look old. Churchill finally accepts his infirmities and agrees to step down in favor of his younger deputy, Anthony Eden.

Season 2, Episode 2: A Company of Men

While continuing his royal tour, Philip, his private secretary Mike Parker, and members of the Navy have numerous adventures in different parts of the world. Parker's debauchery comes to the attention of his wife, Eileen, prompting her to inquire about getting a divorce. The Queen's advisors privately discuss their concerns about how the ending of the Parker marriage brings questions about the stability of the Windsor's union.

Season 2, Episode 3: Lisbon

Tensions between Elizabeth and Philip come to a head when he complains about the lack of respect he receives from the palace staff and how their son outranks him. The Queen remedies this by giving Philip the new title of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Members of the royal household, including Elizabeth and her private secretary, Tommy Lascelles, try to convince Eileen Parker to reconsider divorcing her husband, to no avail. The collapse of his marriage sends Mike Parker back to his home in Australia.

Season 2, Episode 5: Marionettes

After giving a tone-deaf speech at an automobile factory, Lord Altrincham publishes a piece criticizing the Queen's terrible public speaking skills. He believes the monarchy must change to be more in touch with modern society. After her new prime minister, Harold Macmillan, points out that other nations have overthrown monarchs, she secretly meets with Lord Altrincham. The Queen takes his proposals under advisement, implementing a few to make her appear more accessible to her subjects.

Season 2, Episode 6: Vergangenheit

As Edward, the Duke of Windsor and former king, returns to London to find a job, British and American historians uncover the Marburg Files, with the Americans vowing to publicize them if the British government doesn't. Earlier, King George VI and Winston Churchill hid the documents to protect the royal family. Elizabeth finds out her uncle had close contact with the highest levels of Axis leadership with a plot to reinstate himself as king. The Queen sends Edward away after dressing him down for betraying his country, in one of the most harrowing The Crown episodes.

Season 2, Episode 8: Dear Mrs. Kennedy

Buckingham Palace buzzes with activity and excitement when the newly elected President and Mrs. Kennedy arrive for an official dinner and visit. Philip gushes over the pair, but Elizabeth feels insecure when comparing herself to the First Lady. The two women seem to hit it off until the Queen finds out Jackie made disparaging remarks about her. This incentivizes Elizabeth to meet with Ghana's president after he threatens to leave the Commonwealth.

The First Lady subsequently apologizes to Elizabeth for the insults. A few years later, news of Kennedy's assassination reached the palace. The Queen orders a week of mourning in honor of the fallen president. She ends by writing a letter to the young widow, starting with “Dear Mrs. Kennedy.”

Season 3, Episode 2: Margaretology

Loose cannon Princess Margaret and her husband Tony visit the United States to promote his book. While stateside, Elizabeth presses Margaret into duty. After all other diplomatic efforts to reach the president failed, Margaret has to convince President Lyndon Baines Johnson to provide a much-needed economic bailout to the United Kingdom. Her vibrant personality convinces Johnson to assist, but Philip counsels the Queen not to trust Margaret with matters of state.

Season 3, Episode 3: Aberfan

In 1966, the Welsh village of Aberfan experiences a catastrophic event when a coal mining spoil tip collapses, causing a landslide, killing 144 people, including 116 children. While Philip attends the children's mass funeral, Elizabeth declines to visit Aberfan. After mounting criticism for appearing to lack compassion for the survivors, the Queen pays tribute to the dead in person. Once alone, Elizabeth allows her emotions about the tragedy to show.

Season 3, Episode 5: Coup

Elizabeth and Porchey, her childhood friend and fellow horse racing enthusiast, travel abroad to gather more information about horse training practices. Elizabeth ponders how different her life would be as a regular person and not a monarch. With the Queen out of the country, Lord Mountbatten plans a coup to oust Prime Minister Harold Wilson. When word of the plot gets back to the Queen, she takes Mountbatten to task for his betrayal.

Season 3, Episode 7: Moondust

Prince Philip finds himself simultaneously dealing with both a midlife and existential crisis. After the 1969 moon landing by Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins, Philip feels depressed by what he perceives as his marginal accomplishments. He admires the American astronauts and arranges to meet with them but dismays their lackluster questions and responses. He later seeks out the advice of a religious school dean to help him regain his spiritual footing.

Season 3, Episode 10: Cri de Coeur

When the already rocky marriage of Princess Margaret and Tony declines even further, she becomes involved with a younger man named Roddy Llewellyn. They spend much time together, even going to the Caribbean on holiday. When scandalous photographs of them on the beach are secretly taken and published in the newspapers back home, the couple returns to the United Kingdom at the behest of the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth, who's about to celebrate 25 years as monarch.

Season 4, Episode 1: Gold Stick

Margaret Thatcher wins the election as the nation's first woman Prime Minister and has a somewhat tense initial meeting with Elizabeth. While dating Sarah Spencer, Charles meets her younger sister, Diana, for the first time. Charles, who's also romantically involved with Camilla Shand, reacts badly when Lord Mountbatten encourages him to stop seeing her.

After Mountbatten dies in a terrorist attack, Charles receives a letter his great-uncle wrote before his death, imploring him to find a proper woman to marry. After a second run-in with Diana, he contemplates Mountbatten's advice. Charles receives Sarah's blessing to date her younger sister.

Season 4, Episode 3: Fairytale

The media's attention around Lady Diana Spencer reaches a crescendo after she accepts Charles's marriage proposal. She moves into Buckingham Palace and receives lessons from her grandmother on royal protocol and practices. The strain of adjusting to life in the spotlight triggers Diana's eating disorder. When duty calls for Charles to travel, he arranges for Diana to meet Camilla. Diana has second thoughts about calling off the wedding. Still, she goes through with it after Charles reassures her that Camills's in his past.

Season 4, Episode 6: Terra Nullius

Charles, Diana, and baby William depart for Australia on a royal tour. The visit starts badly due to tensions between the Prince and Princess of Wales, leading them to have a frank discussion about the state of their marriage. After agreeing to meet each other's needs better, the couple gets along, and the trip succeeds. The crowds clamoring to see Diana stir jealously in Charles, putting the couple back on the outs again.

Season 4, Episode 8: 48:1

During the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher clash in a tug-of-war regarding the imposition of sanctions against South Africa for the country's apartheid policies and practices. Elizabeth and the rest of the Commonwealth want to enact sanctions, while Thatcher's the only one to oppose them. The rift between them spills over into the public, with the newspapers speculating on problems between the two women. Great performances by Olivia Coleman and Gillian Anderson elevate this as one of the best The Crown episodes.

Season 4, Episode 9: Avalanche

On Charles's birthday, Diana surprises him with a dance number at the Royal Opera House. He explodes at her for once again stealing the spotlight from him. The couple goes on a ski trip to Switzerland, and Charles nearly dies in an avalanche that claims the life of their family friend. The tragedy is seen as a jumping-off point to reconcile the couple despite admitted infidelities from both sides. The reconciliation doesn't work as Charles and Diana continue their extramarital affairs.

Season 5, Episode 2: The System

Diana finds out that Andrew Morton, a journalist, plans to write a biography about her. Seeing this as an opportunity to tell her side of the story about life in the House of Windsor, she agrees to a series of interviews for the book by having the questions from Morton sent to her with James Colthurst, a mutual friend acting as a go-between.

Sometime afterward, Colthurst is knocked off his bike in a hit-and-run incident, and Morton's house is ransacked. After Prince Philip hears a rumor about Diana's collaboration, he cautions her about staying loyal to their family. The book's publication starts a massive fallout for the royals.

Season 5, Episode 4: Annus Horribilis

In 1992, Queen Elizabeth gave her annus horribilis (“horrible year”) speech during her Ruby Jubilee, and her dour mood was understandable. A devastating fire guts a large section of her beloved Windsor Castle. The media published compromising photos of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, prompting Prince Andrew to ask the Queen's permission for a legal separation. Charles remains unhappy about his marriage, while a newly divorced Princess Anne tells the Queen of her plans to marry royal equerry Timothy Laurence.

Season 5, Episode 6: Ipatiev House

In flashback sequences to 1917, King George V and Queen Mary receive a request to provide asylum to his cousin, Tsar Nicholas II, and his family. Queen Mary refuses, and the Romanovs are murdered at Ipatiev House in Russia.

In 1992, Buckingham Palace hosts Russian president Boris Yeltsin, who reciprocates by inviting Elizabeth to Russia. The Queen agrees on the condition of finding the Romanovs' bodies and giving them a proper burial. Prince Philip provides a DNA sample to the Russians, who positively identify the unearthed remains as the Romanovs, leading to their proper burial.

Season 5, Episode 8: Gunpowder

After secretly meeting with Diana to secure a television interview, BBC journalist Martin Bashir receives permission to start filming, even though she hesitates.

On Guy Fawkes Night, when everyone else attends the celebrations, Bashir secretly interviews Diana at Kensington Palace. Unsure about broadcasting the interview, the BBC director-general relents and approves it. Diana meets with the Queen to advise her of the interview, which will air on the Queen's and Philip's wedding anniversary.

Season 5, Episode 9: Couple 31

Diana faces backlash after her BBC interview with Bashir airs on the BBC, including Dr. Khan breaking things off with her. Sensing their moment to gain the upper hand on Diana, Charles and Camilla employ the services of a public relations specialist to boost their image. When Charles and Diana can't agree on a divorce settlement, Elizabeth asks Prime Minister John Major to mediate. The former couple reach an agreement before having another fight. Their divorce decree then becomes final.

Season 6, Episode 1: Persona Non Grata

Looking to get out of the country while Charles throws a 50th birthday party for Camilla, Diana accepts an invitation from Mohamed Al-Fayed to use his yacht off the coast of Saint-Tropez, France. Unbeknownst to her, Mohamed plans to use this opportunity to introduce Diana to his son, Dodi.

Despite Dodi's engagement to an American model, Mohamed hopes to spark a relationship between the two. Diana and Diana get to know each other, putting a strain on Dodi's engagement. Charles invites the Queen to Camilla's party, but she declines to attend.

Season 6, Episode 3: Dis-Moi Oui

Mohamed continues to see Diana as his ticket into the British upper class, promising to make Dodi an equal business partner if he marries her. Diana intends to return to London, but they make a fateful detour to Paris, where the paparazzi chase them down. The couple have dinner at the Ritz, where Dodi proposes marriage to Diana. She declines, knowing the proposal benefits Mohamed above all else. They leave the Ritz to return to Dodi's apartment with the paparazzi chasing them until their car crashes in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel.

Season 6, Episode 4: Aftermath

Diana, Dodi, and their driver die in the accident, and the Windsors and Mohamed learn of the deaths. Charles flies to Paris to bring Diana home, breaking down in the hospital room where her body lies. After Mohamed retrieves Dodi's remains, he sends Diana's personal effects to the palace, which fails to acknowledge the gesture.

The royal family, staying at their summer residence, Balmoral, is heavily criticized for its lack of response to Diana's death and the country's suffering. Having a change of heart, the Queen addresses the public to honor Diana. The next day, the royal family and the world say their goodbyes to the Princess of Wales.

Season 6, Episode 8: Ritz

Princesses Margaret and Elizabeth, joined by Peter Townsend and Porchey, sneak out of Buckingham Palace in a flashback to 1945 to celebrate Victory in Europe (VE) Day with the rest of the country. They end up at the Ritz Hotel, where Elizabeth lets down her reserve and dances at an underground nightclub with American soldiers.

In 1998, Margaret experiences the first of a series of debilitating strokes. During her 70th birthday party at the Ritz, Margaret comes close to revealing the details about that night in 1945, but Elizabeth stops her by giving a toast honoring her sister. Margaret has another stroke, and in another flashback to the morning after VE Day, Margaret says goodbye to Elizabeth, vowing to always be by her side. The episode closes with an epilogue stating Princess Margaret died peacefully in her sleep in 2002 at age 71.

Season 6, Episode 10: Sleep, Dearie Sleep

The series' final episode begins with two opposing events – the Queen's 80th birthday and the plans for her funeral, Operation London Bridge. At the suggestion of the royal bagpipe player, she selects the song “Sleep Dearie Sleep” to play at her memorial. After consulting with William, Harry, and her religious advisors, Elizabeth permits Charles to marry Camilla in a civil ceremony.

As the royal wedding approaches, the Queen plans to give a speech after the wedding, presumably to announce her abdication. Elizabeth sees visions of her younger personas, with the youngest telling her to remain on the throne and the middle-aged version encouraging her to abdicate to make way for Charles's ascension. The Queen decides not to step down as Charles and Camilla marry. The episode ends with Elizabeth envisioning her funeral as “Sleep Dearie Sleep” plays in the background.