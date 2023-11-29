The Best The Fairly Oddparents Episodes, Ranked

Kids should get the opportunity to enjoy life however they choose to.

Adults don’t get the benefit of innocence like children, but they do limit what their little ones have fun with. Nickelodeon’s The Fairly OddParents imagines a world where 10-year-old Timmy Turner receives fairy godparents who grant every wish he could ever dream of.

From fantastical adventures to minor grievances overcome, Timmy takes advantage of his fairies and gets into a multitude of troubling predicaments in the process. Check out the best The Fairly OddParents episodes!

1. “Shiny Teeth” (Season 3, Episode 2a)

Who doesn’t love catchy songs on television? “Shiny Teeth” creates one of Nickelodeon’s definitive addictive tunes when Timmy saves pop star Chip Skylark’s teeth from the grasp of antagonistic dentist Dr. Bender. The episode demonstrates Timmy’s propensity for heroics and unselfish wishes, something that makes him a worthy recipient of fairies.

2. “A Mile in My Shoes” (Season 2, Episode 5b)

One of the most creative The Fairly OddParents episodes, “A Mile in My Shoes,” puts Timmy in the role of a fairy godparent. He quickly learns that being commanded by a spoiled child left and right isn’t the experience he expected, and he leaves with a mature perspective on how to treat Cosmo and Wanda.

3. “Love Struck” (Season 3, Episode 4)

Timmy decides that if he can’t find love with his crush, Trixie, then nobody deserves a fulfilling Valentine’s Day. He wishes that men and women are segregated so they can’t fall in love, but the cold reality of what Timmy asked for decimates the world in unexpected ways. Timmy tries his best to repair the damage.

4. “Engine Blocked” (Season 3, Episode 11b)

Timmy’s dad fills a lot of stereotype quotas for ignorant TV fathers, including an obsession for sports cars. Timmy mistakes his dad’s love for vehicles as more important than his love for him. He transforms into his father’s new car, one of the most creative wishes in the show up to this point.

5. “Chin Up” (Season 1, Episode 3a)

The first episode of many in which Timmy teams up with the Crimson Chin, a superhero voiced by Jay Leno. Crimson Chin uses his steel jawline to crush evil and save the world from grim forces. Timmy becomes Crimson Chin’s sidekick, Cleft the Boy Chin Wonder.

6. “Beddy Bye” (Season 3, Episode 13a)

Kids often hate going to bed before adults, and Timmy Turner is no different. He wishes for everyone to stay up all night, but fatigue sets in quicker than Timmy could have ever imagined. The episode serves as a fun lesson for kids at home to appreciate a full night’s sleep.

7. “Action Packed” (Season 2, Episode 4a)

Timmy’s wish to live inside of an action-style movie leads to dangerous results, such as having to battle an evil super-villain. Timmy’s heart and perseverance are tested without Cosmo and Wanda to save him. Creative episodes like “Action Packed” helped build The Fairly OddParents episodes into one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved series.

8. “The Big Problem!” (Season 1, Episode 1a)

Kids often rush their childhoods, hoping for the freedom of adulthood. With dreams of driving a car, going to bed at midnight, and eating endless sweets, why wouldn’t being a grown-up work out alright? Timmy learns that maturity comes with challenges when he wishes to become an adult and hilariously transforms into a 40-year-old.

9. “Wanda’s Day Off” (Season 3, Episode 5b)

The banter and different in common sense between Cosmo and Wanda lends many The Fairly OddParents episodes a lot of their brilliance. Wanda finally gets a reprieve from the boys’ madness, and Timmy and Cosmo find out they can’t handle wishes without the steady hand of Wanda at their side.

10. “Twistory” (Season 2, Episode 11b)

Timmy doesn’t think about the consequences of messing with time when he forces American colonial icons to travel through time. With history altered, Timmy has to fix what he messed up before his life, the country’s, permanently change. The episode should entertain and provide a little education about historical events and people for younger audiences.

11. “The Secret Origin of Denzel Crocker” (Season 3, Episode 14)

Kids lose their fairies once they become adults, a devastating reality that Timmy learns has been affecting his teacher, Mr. Crocker. Denzel Crocker makes it his goal to prove Wanda and Cosmo’s existence throughout the series, and Timmy goes back in time to learn they were once Mr. Crocker’s fairies before they became his.

12. “Father Time!” (Season 1, Episode 5a)

Timmy messes with time and paradoxes yet again when he transports himself to his father’s past. Timmy means well, as ruined his father’s trophy and wanted to fix the problem by making it never occur, but people often can never fix mistakes with a simple wish.

13. “Apartnership” (Season 1, Episode 5b)

One of the underrated character relationships in the show remains that of Timmy’s fairies, Cosmo and Wanda. The couple are usually cordial and loving towards one another, but Timmy struggles when the married godparents engage in a big fight. Timmy gets to help them for a change instead of the other way around.

14. “Timvisible” (Season 2, Episode 6a)

Timmy struggles with many contemporary issues school kids his age do in real life, and his fairies often help cover up the problems and improve life. Bullying plagues American schools in spades, and Timmy wishes to be invisible so his bully never touches him ever again.

15. “Ruled Out” (Season 3, Episode 1a)

Timmy loves breaking the rules and living free. Unfortunately, his parents disagree with his rambunctious desires. Timmy wishes for his parents to be irresponsible but soon understands that adults create necessary order for their children.

16. “Odd, Odd West” (Season 3, Episode 2b)

The Fairly OddParents uses unique settings better than most kids’ television shows. Timmy often asks his fairies to send him places children never get to visit, and in this season three episode, he visits the Old West, where his babysitter, Vicky, is still the enemy.

17. “The Same Game” (Season 1, Episode 6b)

Another episode that brings levity and thoughtfulness to a serious topic as Timmy wants to get rid of his large front teeth. The entire town then transforms into grey blobs after Cosmo and Wanda’s granted wish goes awry, and Timmy and his fairies can’t reunite.

18. “Pipe Down” (Season 3, Episode 16a)

Timmy hates getting reprimanded (what kid doesn’t?), so he wishes for world silence. Other than the storyline showing Timmy’s inner curmudgeon, the episode demonstrates the power of patience.

19. “Snow Bound” (Season 3, Episode 19b)

Timmy and Vicky finally come together after years of sparring when Cosmo and Wanda freeze in a trip to the snowy mountains. Timmy’s ingenuity always shines through when his fairies aren’t there to grant him an easy way out of trouble.

20. “A Bad Case of Diary-Uh!” (Season 4, Episode 4b)

Remember when teenage girls held their diaries as beacons of personal pride? Vicky fits the stereotype, and Timmy knows how much damage he can do by taking her notes away from her. When it ruins Vicky’s life, Timmy gets a different babysitter who makes Vicky look like a jewel.

21. “Beach Bummed” (Season 4, Episode 14b)

Another episode in which Timmy wishes for something unrealistic for a chance to win Trixie’s love. He grows out of proportion on the beach when he asks Cosmo and Wanda for otherworldly strength and conditioning.

22. “Foul Balled” (Season 2, Episode 7a)

Timmy’s competitive drive kicks in when his friend Chester ruins the baseball team’s chances of success. He thinks wishing for Chester to become better will make him happy, but Chester’s arrogance skyrockets when his abilities grow.