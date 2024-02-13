The beautiful country of Greece will be on today’s menu. The country on the Peloponnese peninsula is one of the most visited countries on the sunny Mediterranean. Greece is known for its islands, beaches, and history. Considering all this, there is no reason not to visit on your next holiday. Here are the best things to do in Greece to help you plan your next visit.

Best Things To Do in Greece

Rakii, gyros, or turquoise waters of The Ionian Sea? Let’s discover why Greece is a perfect match for your next vacation spot!

1. Visit the Magnificent Acropolis

The Acropolis is located in Athens, the capital of Greece. The Acropolis Hill is a significant historical site for all of Greece. There, you can see buildings like The Parthenon and The Temple of Athena, the goddess of wisdom.

2. Lose Yourself in the Monastiraki Square

Here's another thing to do in Athens. The Monastiraki Square is a very cool and interesting-looking place. Narrow streets filled with restaurants and souvenir shops leading to the square with a small church will make this experience very immersive for anyone who visits it.

3. Bathe at the Paleokastritsa

Next stop: Corfu! Paleokastritsa is three bays sitting one next to another on the Greek island of Corfu. They are known for their crystal clear but cold waters and beautiful bars.

4. Check Out Sidari

Sidari is also located in Corfu. Its other name is The Channel of Love. It is said that the couples who pass through the channel together will stay together forever.

5. Go on a Hike in Samaria Gorge

The road now takes us to Crete, another beautiful Greek island. We recommend hiking to Samaria Gorge if you ever feel tired from the sea and beaches, even though we know it’s doubtful. Still, it’s an enjoyable route for hiking.

6. Sip Wine at Chania Port

Chania Port is an old Venetian Port on Crete. It is considered one of the prettiest locations on the island, and it's a great place to sip wine while the sun goes down after a long day of swimming. Cheers!

7. Admire the Little Venice

On the subject of Venetian things, Little Venice has to be mentioned. Located on Mykonos, this little piece of heaven is something you will never forget. It was built in the 16th century and is one of the most visited places on the island.

8. See the Mykonos Windmills

Another incredible sight to see on Mykonos. The white windmills are a hot tourist spot. They are reminders of the times that passed, and you can see how the locals grind their wheat back when the only power source was wind.

9. Visit the Famous Oia

Most of you probably won’t know what Oia is, but if we tell you it’s on Santorini, you will likely understand what we are discussing. Those beautiful cascading white buildings that you saw on Instagram, yes, that is Oia. And we believe it is one of those places you must visit if you ever come to Greece.

10. Climb the Santorini Volcano

Santorini Kaldera, called Santorini Volcano by the locals, is an active volcano next to Santorini Island. The last eruption of this volcano was in the 1950s, but it can erupt again at any moment. But it’s completely safe to go on a hike while dormant.

11. Have a Coffee at Ladadika

Ladadika is the old neighborhood in Thessaloniki. It is filled with coffee shops, coffee bars, and souvenir shops. It is a perfect place for a morning coffee.

12. Pray at the Marvelous Meteora

Meteora monasteries are a group of monasteries located in the proximity of Thessaloniki. They are famous because they are built on massive stone pillars. They are Orthodox monasteries, but everyone is welcome to visit and pray.

13. Visit the Famous Corinth Canal

Corinth Canal is located in the city of Corinth. The famous Corinth Canal is a canal through which ships pass to avoid circling The Peloponnese Peninsula. It can be scary, so it's not for everyone.

14. See the Temple of Poseidon

The Temple of Poseidon is located near Corinth as well. It was a place where the Isthmian games took place. Today, it is an excellent archeological site where you can see some lovely mosaics.

15. Pay Your Tributes at the Leonidas Monument

Located at Thermopylae stands the monument for Spartan king Leonidas and his warriors. The Thermopylae Straight is where the infamous battle took place. Brave Spartan warriors battled until the last breath against a stronger Persian army.

16. See the Hill of Agios Loukas

The hill of Agios Loukas is located in Lamia. Lamia is a small but beautiful town that we recommend everyone visit if they are headed from Thessaloniki to Athens. It is in proximity to the Thermopylae. The hill of Agios Loukas got its name from a church in the park, and it is a lovely place to take a stroll.

17. Get the Best View From Lamia Castle

Lamia Castle is located in the town of Lamia. It is built on an ancient fortification dating back to the 5th century AD and is a perfect place for a hike and the best place in the town to get lovely panorama photos.

18. Travel Back in Time to Rhodes Old Town

The Old Town in Rhodes is one of the most fascinating Old Towns in the world. A place where knights ruled and lived serving their kings. Walk down the cobblestone streets and drink spirits like a real knight in local tavernas.

19. Visit the Mind-Blowing Valley of Butterflies

Another stunning place in Rhodes is the Valley of Butterflies. From summer through autumn, a spectacle occurs where millions of butterflies lay their eggs and feed on the sap of the trees, which can be seen everywhere through the park. It is a true nature wonder. But the park is beautiful throughout the year with its lush green forest and beautiful river.

20. See the Stunning Navagio Beach

The Shipwreck Cove is another name for Navagio Beach in Zakynthos. The ship MV Panagiotis got stuck in the cove after being chased down by the Greek Naval police due to the smuggling of cigarettes on the boat. Today, the shipwreck and the beach are Zakynthos's most visited tourist attractions.

21. Take a Boat Ride to Blue Caves

Another fantastic sight in Zakynthos is the Blue Caves. Accessible only by boat, these stunning limestone caves and the arches above them will stick with you as long as you live. Take advantage of this attraction when you come to this beautiful Greek island.

22. See the Beautiful Naoussa

Naoussa is the second largest city on the Greek island of Paros. It is a stunning little place that has kept true to the original Greek spirit and architecture despite being overcrowded with tourists yearly. We especially loved the port, and we recommend everyone visit it.

23. Visit the Beautiful Parakia

Parakia is the capital and the largest city in Paros. It has kept the original white architecture and cobblestone streets. The most famous district of Parakia is Kastro, which has old white houses with wooden doors. Walking through this district will make you travel back to medieval Greece.

24. Swim in the Crystal Clear Waters of Milos

Milos is another island of the Cyclades Island group. Famous for its clean beaches and crystal clear waters, Milos Island is a very desirable place to visit. Make sure to Visit the beautiful Sarakiniko Beach.