The Best Timothée Chalamet Movies of All Time

Though not yet out of his twenties, Timothée Chalamet has achieved widespread success in the film industry, earning avid acclaim for his dramatic range, his keen fashion sense, and his seamless ability to adapt to any and every cinematic character he sets out to portray.

Entering the entertainment medium while still a teenager, Chalamet has become one of his generation's most exciting actors, as seen with his breakout success on Call Me By Your Name, Dune, and Wonka. Like Johnny Depp before him, his expert handling of every possible cinematic genre–whether comedy, drama, romance, sci-fi, or musical–only continues to earn the actor consistent praise from one film to the next.

For further proof, look no further than these Timothée Chalamet movies.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Chalamet’s breakthrough performance came with 2017’s Call Me By Your Name. A sweeping romance that follows two star-crossed lovers (Chalamet and Armie Hammer) in a relationship doomed to failure, Call Be Your Name acts as a brilliant translation of André Aciman’s best-selling novel of the same name.

As the idealistic yet uncertain Elio, Chalamat captures all the confusion yet inner longing of a young man embracing his homosexuality, all the while navigating a romance that he knows will lead to heartbreak.

Dune (2021)

Cementing Chalamet’s place as a leading man in Hollywood, Dune also acts as a faithful adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark sci-fi of the same name.

Translating Herbert’s original text with meticulous accuracy, the first half of Dune showcases Paul Atreides’ (Chalamet) journey from a self-doubting royal heir to the space opera equivalent of Lawrence of Arabia. With his stony expression and intense interest in the hostile landscape of Arrakis, Chalamet’s Paul makes for a hero as enticing and unforgettable as Luke Skywalker or Frodo Baggins.

Wonka (2023)

On paper, it takes a great actor to handle a role as larger-than-life as Willy Wonka, the eccentric chocolatier created by Roald Dahl in his treasured children’s novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Taking his place next to Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, Chalamet somehow manages to embody both facets of each actor before him, blending the light-hearted friendliness of Wilder with the quirky enthusiasm of Depp. As a result, Chalamet’s version of the character allows for a more unique interpretation of the famed candymaker.

Beautiful Boy (2018)

Based on the genuine experiences of New York Times reporter David Sheff, Beautiful Boy revolves around Sheff’s (Steve Carrell) relationship with his teenage son, Nic (Chalamet), a relationship that grows more and more tense owing to Nic’s ongoing substance abuse issues.

Never glamorizing substance use or addiction in the slightest, Beautiful Boy (and Chalamet, by extension) taps into the trauma most addicts endure over time, souring their relationships to friends, family members, and every significant loved one occupying their lives.

Bones and All (2022)

One of the more unique Timothée Chalamet movies, Bones and All acts as a macabre yet heartrending story about love and acceptance within the context of an unconventional horror story.

Focusing on two cannibals (Chalamet and Taylor Russell) fleeing from their problematic past lives on the open road, Bones and All’s genre mashup allows for plenty of tender (and terrifying) moments between Chalamet and Russell’s ostractized lead characters.

The King (2019)

A contemporary take on Shakespeare’s famed Henriad series, The King casts Chalamet as the young King Henry V, the monarch who led England to victory against the French in the early 15th century.

A rebellious prince who has little to any interest in ruling over a kingdom, Chalamet’s layered portrayal of Henry matches the charisma of Laurence Olivier or the angst of Kenneth Branagh (two of the best actors to don the crown of the medieval king).

The French Dispatch (2021)

Given the fact that almost every actor in Hollywood worked on Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, viewers shouldn’t find Chalamet’s appearance in the film all that surprising. Figuring into the second segment of this anthology-style comedy, Chalamet portrays the student revolutionary, Zeffirelli B.

With his tangled nest of air and pencil-thin mustache, Chalamet all but disappears into this colorful Andersonian creation, stealing almost every scene he appears in within The French Dispatch.

Little Women (2019)

Chalamet’s second collaboration with Greta Gerwig, Little Women also finds Chalamet in a more substantial role than 2017’s Lady Bird. Once again starring opposite Saoirse Ronan, Chalamet appears as a childhood friend-turned-potential significant other for Ronan’s Jo, an independent young woman in mid 20th century New York.

Maintaining excellent chemistry with both Ronan and Florence Pugh, viewers can’t help but sympathize with Laurie’s romantic plight, even as they gravitate towards Jo’s own pragmatic view of the couple’s long-established friendship.

Lady Bird (2017)

The directorial debut of Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird serves as an intricate teen comedy as heartfelt as The Breakfast Club and as funny as Superbad. As she experiences her final year of high school, teenager Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) also tries to uncover her own individual personality, leading her into short-term romances with several fellow students (including Chalamet’s pretentious Kyle).

While a somewhat stereotypical role, Chalamet’s performance establishes Kyle as a fully-realized character in lieu of the cliched “high school bad boy.”

Don’t Look Up (2021)

While not altogether a great film, 2021’s Don’t Look Up nevertheless features an impressive assortment of phenomenal actors, from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence to Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

Alongside those A-list names, Chalamet appears in the film as the mullet-haired shoplifter, Yule. A consistent comic relief who pops up in the second half of the film as an odd romantic partner to Lawrence’s astronomer, Chalamet hands in a fantastic comedic performance in this 2021 Oscar contender.

Miss Stevens (2016)

Despite its lack of mainstream popularity, 2016’s Miss Stevens offers up an affecting comedy-drama loaded with incredible performances.

Volunteering to chaperone three students on a class trip, an English teacher (Lily Rabe) faces her own set of emotional challenges along the way. As Billy, Chalamet constructs a nuanced character who uses theater as an escape, fleeing from the emotional upheaval of his personal life through his energetic stage performances.

Hot Summer Nights (2017)

An unsung addition to A24’s film output, Hot Summer Nights also serves as one of the last films of Chalamet’s indie years before his ascension to mainstream cinema.

In the film, Chalamet plays Daniel, a teenager in 1990s Cape Cod who begins selling drugs with his best friend (Alex Roe). Mired by a paper-thin plot, Hot Summer Nights nevertheless makes ample use of its younger cast, especially in regards to Chalamet’s out-of-his-element amateur criminal.

Interstellar (2014)

One of the earliest Timothée Chalamet movies came in the form of Christopher Nolan’s ambitious sci-fi drama, Interstellar. Portraying a younger version of Casey Affleck’s disgruntled Tom Cooper, Chalamet manages to capture every facet of Affleck’s personality in his iteration of Tom.

Speaking with the same inflections and displaying the same body language as his older counterpart, Chalamet ushers in a superb performance in this 2014 masterpiece.

Hostiles (2017)

Yes, Chalamet’s appearance in 2017’s Hostiles might not have secured the actor as meaty a role as Lady Bird or Little Women. Yet even then, Chalamet does a respectable job filling out the movie’s ensemble cast.

As Private Philippe Dejardin, Chalamet appears as the youngest member of a U.S. Cavalry expedition. With his thick French accent and inexperienced demeanor, Chalamette’s Dejardin makes for an ideal polar opposite to the world-weary Captain Blocker (Christian Bale) and his fellow expedition members.

A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

Like most of Woody Allen’s later movies, A Rainy Day in New York fails to mirror the originality of Allen’s earlier work on Annie Hall, Manhattan, or Broadway Danny Rose.

Despite its lackluster screenplay, the film’s cast usher in admirable enough performances in their respective roles, with Chalamet, in particular, excelling as the roguish Gatsby Welles–a millionaire gambler/precocious liberal arts student.