The Best TNA Matches of All Time

For over two decades, TNA has served as a pillar in the mainstream wrestling community, offering fans a sharp alternative to the family-friendly product of WWE. Though it has never achieved the same level of popularity as WWE or, for that matter, AEW or WCW, TNA has nevertheless offered a unique spin on traditional sports entertainment.

As with most major wrestling organizations, TNA matches have had their share of memorable moments over the last 20 years, several of which have earned continued renown among diehard fans of the sport. These matches include everything from innovative X Division matches to heated battles inside TNA’s notorious “six sides of steel” cage matches.

1. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels (Unbreakable 2005)

Without a doubt the greatest wrestling match in TNA’s history, Unbreakable 2005’s main event might very well feature the best Triple Threat match in all of wrestling. Taking advantage of each opponent’s simmering mutual animosity, the ensuing bout offered a non-stop thrill ride of creative maneuvers, stunning reversals, and an inspired blend of high-flying offense and astute technical wrestling.

2. Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey (Bound for Glory 2023)

The year 2023 made for a stunning period in Will Ospreay’s career. Having won renown for his countless matches in NJPW, the Commonwealth Kingpin made waves upon his return to Impact later that year. In fitting Ospreay fashion, the Assassin’s triumphant comeback came at Bound for Glory, with Ospreay facing up-and-comer Mike Bailey. A star-making performance for Bailey, the match solidified Ospreay’s return to Impact as a legitimate game-changer, enticing viewers from all over the world.

3. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (Turning Point 2005)

Heated adversaries throughout their time in TNA and, later, WWE, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles had several amazing match-ups in 2005. With each wrestler possessing an overall similar offensive moveset, Joe and Styles left audiences thrilled with each of their matches, such as their Turning Point 2005 bout. With Joe opting for a rawer offense and Styles doing everything he could to withstand Joe's clubbing punishment, this 2005 gem stands apart as perhaps the best match in Joe and Styles’ rivalry.

4. Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle (Genesis 2006)

Signing with TNA in 2006, Kurt Angle found himself staring down the undefeated Samoan Submission Machine, Samoa Joe. Following repeated clashes between the two, TNA booked Angle in his first pay-per-view match against Joe. Closing out Genesis 2006, Angle and Joe conducted a stellar technical wrestling bout, hurling a variety of suplexes and submission holds against one another in a satisfying start to Angle’s TNA tenure.

5. AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels (Against All Odds 2005)

Like his one-on-one match with Samoa Joe at Turning Point 2005, the greatest singles match between recurring foes AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels occurred at Against All Odds 2005. As with each of their encounters, the match saw each man trade an extended series of creative offensive maneuvers, with the Iron Man match length giving them even more time to wow audiences.

6. America’s Most Wanted vs. Triple X (Turning Point 2004)

When TNA matches first began in 2002, America’s Most Wanted and Triple X appeared synonymous with the company’s tag team division. Two of the greatest teams of their era, A.M.W. and Triple X faced off in a multitude of matches from early 2003 until late 2004. At Turning Point 2004, the two teams squared upoffin a high-stakes cage match, wherein the losing team would have to disband. A fitting final outing for Christopher Daniels and Elix Skipper, the match lives on as one of the first standout clashes in TNA’s early existence.

7. Kurt Angle vs. Mr. Anderson (Lockdown 2010)

Perhaps the greatest cage match in all of TNA, Kurt Angle and Mr. Anderson faced off in an intense grudge match at Lockdown 2010. Maintaining fantastic chemistry throughout, the two wrestlers drew on their contrasting offensive styles to maximum effect–Anderson leveling Angle with his smash-mouthed brawling, Angle utilizing a ceaseless reserve of suplexes and submission holds.

As the match spiraled out into pure chaotic violence, Angle proved the victor, hitting Anderson with a moonsault off the top of the cage that still leaves viewers awestruck to this very day.

8. Team 3D vs. The Hardyz vs. The Wolves (TNA Impact 2014)

Echoing their earlier T.L.C. matches in the WWE Attitude Era, Team 3D and the Hardy Boyz once again locked up in a weapons-based match in late 2014. Subbing in The Wolves for their 2000s counterparts in Edge & Christian, the three teams met in an action-packed Full Metal Mayhem match on the September 19th edition of Impact (I.E., TNA's version of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs). As expected, the resulting encounter came loaded with countless breathtaking bumps, matching the sheer brutality of the Attitude Era in spades.

9. Austin Aries vs. Bobby Roode (Destination X 2012)

A literal match made in heaven, everything about Austin Aries’ 2012 feud with Bobby Roode worked well. Ideal counterparts in both their egomaniacal personalities and athletic capabilities, Aries and Roode’s match at Destination X marked a turning point in TNA history. Not only did Aries complete his momentous climb to the top–dethroning Roode to become the next World Heavyweight Champion–it also introduced the idea of “Option C,” a clause in the X Division Championship still used today.

10. AJ Styles vs. Chris Sabin vs. Petey Williams (Final Resolution 2005)

The Ultimate X match at Final Resolution 2005 remains worth seeing for a number of reasons. Not only does it serve as one of the finest matches ever featured in TNA’s X Division–it also stands alone as the single best Ultimate X match of all time. Toting innovative maneuvers left and right, audiences have yet to see certain moments in this match recreated in the ring.

11. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Beer Money (TNA Impact 2010)

It may have taken them a few years, but when the Motor City Machine Guns won the TNA World Tag Championship at Victory Road 2010, fans let their obvious delight ring out in the arena. In their first title defense, M.C.M.G. participated in an epic Best of Five Series of matches against Beer Money. After trading victories with each other in the preceding matches, the Guns managed to put away their veteran rivals in a pulse-pounding Two Out of Three Falls match, completing their rise to the forefront of TNA’s tag team division.

12. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels (Turning Point 2009)

A recreation of their classic Unbreakable 2005 match, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels faced off in a Triple Threat match at Turning Point 2009. Like their earlier bout four years prior, each man demonstrated keen chemistry with one another, relying on an endless series of innovative moves.

The best title defense for the World Heavyweight Champion Styles, it closed out 2009 in the best way possible.

13. Kurt Angle vs. Jeff Jarrett (Genesis 2009)

A rivalry that blurred the lines between scripted television and reality, Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett went toe-to-toe in dozens of TNA matches over the years, their crowning performance in the ring together coming at Genesis 2009. Wishing to even the odds and redeem his previous lost to Jarrett, Angle proceeded to waylay Double J with some stiff offense, capturing the win with a well-executed surprise roll-up.

14. AJ Styles vs. Kurt Angle (TNA Impact 2009)

As with most of TNA’s foremost stars, AJ Styles and Kurt Angle competed in numerous matches over the years, the best of which came on the October 6th edition of Impact. Defending his world title against the former champ Angle, Styles pulled out all the stops in order to put the Wrestling Machine away, earning Angle’s undying respect in the process.

15. Team Angle vs. Team Cage (Lockdown 2007)

When looking at the list of participants in the 2007 Lethal Lockdown match, viewers will find a lineup of pure wrestling talent. Featuring the likes of Kurt Angle, Christian Cage, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Sting, Abyss, and Scott Steiner, the 2007 Lockdown main event came jam-packed with A-list competitors. As expected, the resulting bout never had a dull moment.

16. Kurt Angle vs. Bobby Lashley (Maximum Impact VII Tour 2015)

One of the final great matches in Kurt Angle’s career, the Olympic Gold Medalist challenged reigning world champion Bobby Lashley on the Maximum Impact VII Tour. Making an admirable effort to overcome the younger, faster, far stronger Lashley, Angle somehow had enough left in the tank to force Lashley to tap out, allowing Angle to capture his sixth TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

17. Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle (Lockdown 2008)

Challenging Kurt Angle for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at Lockdown 2008, Samoa Joe put his career on the line in his battle against the Olympic Gold Medalist. In the end, the gamble paid off for Joe, earning the Samoan Submission Machine his first and only world title victory. A feel-good moment that gave Joe the spotlight he deserved in TNA, it also spelled out another incredible match between Joe and Angle.

18. AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels (Destination X 2012)

Obsessed with proving himself capable of winning a match against former rival-turned-best friend AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels reignited his classic 2000s feud against the Phenomenal One from 2011 into 2012. At 2012’s Destination X, the two former Fortune members participated in a Last Man Standing match. Yet another exciting chapter in Daniels and Styles’ rivalry, this raw clash ranks among the more personal and violent matches in Daniels and Styles’ lengthy feud.

19. James Storm vs. Chris Harris (Sacrifice 2007)

In late 2006, one of TNA’s most iconic tag teams–America’s Most Wanted–came to an abrupt and shocking end. With James Storm turning against his long-time tag partner Chris Harris, the two men became embroiled in a bitter feud that lasted well into the next year. At Sacrifice 2007, the former best friends engaged in a vicious Texas Death match to settle the score, ushering in one of TNA’s most brutal and hard-hitting matches.

20 Kurt Angle vs. Desmond Wolfe (Turning Point 2009)

Desmond Wolfe’s tenure in TNA may have proved short-lived, but the former ROH star nevertheless left audiences amazed with his impressive performances in the ring, especially in regards to his repeated matches against Kurt Angle. Meeting in a high-stakes rematch at Turning Point 2009, Wolfe held his own against the Olympic Gold Medalist, matching Angle in pure technical wrestling abilities and stiff offensive maneuvers, even if Angle scored the final victory.