Netflix became the go-to place for investigative true crime documentaries after the release of Making a Murderer in 2015. Since then, the streaming platform has produced many compelling, heartbreaking, and mind-boggling films and series about modern history's most puzzling and infuriating crimes.

From scandals to murders to abuse, the best true crime documentaries on Netflix highlight the darkest depths of human behavior.

1. Abducted in Plain Sight (2017)

No one wants to think that their best friend could turn out to be a monster in disguise. The Brobergs couldn't look past their family friend Robert Berchtold's friendly facade to see his many red flags. Abducted in Plain Sight explores the Brobergs' complicated relationships with Berchtold, who ends up abducting their young daughter not once but twice. This harrowing documentary displays the power of manipulation and how easy it is for well-meaning people to fall into a psychopath's trap.

2. Amanda Knox (2016)

In November 2007, the world erupted with news about the “she-devil” Amanda Knox, who was arrested and convicted for murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy.

The documentary dives into the Knox case and reveals corruption and media bias that swayed the courts and led to Knox's unjust imprisonment for a crime she did not commit. With interviews from Knox herself and other important figures in the case, the audience learns more about Knox's side of the story as she fights to clear her name in the public eye.

3. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (2023)

All of America waited with apprehension for days on end as the authorities rushed to track down the sinister perpetrators of the infamous Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

This tense docuseries takes a detailed examination of the aftermath of the tragic bombing as investigators work under immense pressure to bring the bombers to justice. From the identification of the criminals Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev to the intense standoff between the cops and the killers, the series takes viewers through each step of the manhunt.

4. American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)

Filled with raw police footage and interviews with some of the people closest to the case, American Murder: The Family Next Door examines the heartbreaking murders of a pregnant Shanann Watts and her two young daughters, Celeste and Bella.

After Shanann missed a critical doctor's appointment, her close friend called the police to report her missing. As soon as the investigation began, police grew suspicious of Shanann's husband, Chris. The film delves into the evidence against Chris Watts as the police discover a horrific motive for disposing of his entire family. Comprised of much of Shanann's text messages and social media posts, it paints one of the most probing and grotesque portraits in true crime documentaries ever.

5. Athlete A (2020)

Star gymnast Maggie Nichols sacrificed her career and quest for Olympic success in 2016 when she came forward with sexual assault allegations about the renowned USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. But in doing so, she saved countless other talented women from the same fate. Athlete A shares the heart-shattering stories of many of the 500-plus women Nassar took advantage of over his decades-long career. It also chronicles the downfall of Nassar after journalists helped survivors of his abuse come forward to share their harrowing stories.

6. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (2023)

When people experience life-threatening illness or injury, they place their trust and the fate of their lives in the hands of their doctors and surgeons. While most medical professionals dedicate their lives to saving patients, a small percentage enter the field to gain power and take advantage of vulnerable people.

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife uses interviews and exclusive footage to expose Dr. Paolo Macchiarini's medical scam that cost the lives of seven patients who trusted their surgeon to improve their lives with a groundbreaking windpipe implant.

7. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022)

True crime documentaries remind viewers that not everyone is what they seem and that some people have diabolical intentions.

Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes takes never-before-heard audio recordings from the infamous serial killer's time in prison as its filmmakers attempt to understand why he murdered at least 33 young men and teenage boys in the 1970s. With interviews from family members of Gacy's victims, along with an interview from one survivor of the brutal killer, this docuseries reveals more truths about the horrors of the clown-turned-serial killer.

8. Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist (2018)

On August 28, 2003, police swarmed around a pizza delivery driver named Brian Wells after he robbed a bank in Pennsylvania. But the cops kept their distance since Wells had a bomb strapped to his body that threatened to detonate at any moment.

After the bomb exploded, killing Wells, the police began their investigation. They slowly realized that Wells may have been a victim, not the perpetrator. This shocking docuseries takes the viewer through the investigation's twists and turns as police discover a trail of bodies that leads them to a brilliant yet psychologically disturbed woman named Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong.

9. Girl in the Picture (2022)

This mysterious Netflix true crime documentary takes viewers on an agonizing journey of deception, abduction, and, ultimately, murder. Girl in the Picture begins when police arrive at the scene of a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a young woman named Tonya Hughes, leaving her young son Michael to live with his father, Clarence.

But when investigators dig deeper into the woman's death, they realize her “husband” lied about her identity. Suspicious, the police dig into Clarence's life and discover that he's a fugitive from the law named Franklin Delano Floyd. When the authorities uncover the woman's real identity, they reveal her tragic past with the abuser and conman who abducted her as a child.

10. How to Fix a Drug Scandal (2020)

Addiction harms more than just the person with substance issues. How to Fix a Drug Scandal contends with this hard truth by chronicling a scam conducted by two forensic chemists who falsified important drug reports to steal narcotics from the state to fuel their addictions.

This compelling true crime docuseries details the deceptive measures lab chemists Sonja Farak and Annie Dookhan took to conceal their crimes and the horrific impact their falsifications had on the criminal justice system.

11. I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022)

This heart-wrenching documentary tells the story of a family's quest for justice after twenty-year-old Specialist Vanessa Guillen was found murdered at an Army base in Texas. Instead of investigating the crime with due diligence, the U.S. Military attempted to brush the murder under the rug and let Vanessa's murderer walk free. But Vanessa's family refused to back down, eventually bringing the case into the national spotlight.

I Am Vanessa Guillen contains exclusive interviews with Vanessa's family and the core players who fought for justice for the young woman.

12. I Am a Stalker (2022)

I Am a Stalker is a unique true crime docuseries that examines a different stalking case in each episode. In each case, the filmmakers conduct in-depth interviews with the stalker themself, presenting a little-heard perspective in true crime that allows viewers to attempt to understand the criminal's motives and psychology. At the same time, the series interviews the stalking victims and their families to present both sides of the story.

13. I Just Killed My Dad (2022)

After the police received a shocking 911 call from a teenage boy named Anthony Templet announcing that he shot and killed his father, Burt, authorities swarmed the Templet's Baton Rouge home and arrested the seventeen-year-old. With a confession in hand, it looked to the police like this was an open-and-shut murder case.

But as details about the Templet's lives emerged, the authorities realized that Anthony's long history of abuse by his father made his claims of self-defense much more believable.

14. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (2020)

Wealth and power allow sinister people to get away with the worst deeds imaginable. The subject of this harrowing limited docuseries, influential and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, used his powerful position to abuse countless girls and young women. Compiled with distressing interviews from his victims, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich examines the terrible relationship between power and exploitation.

15. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (2022)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey reveals shocking and disturbing facts about the high-control religious group the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and its criminal leader, Warren Jeffs. Stories from those who managed to escape the cult detail Jeffs' horrific crimes, including extensive sexual abuse of children. The docuseries takes an in-depth look at the culture of the FLDS, Jeff's' rise to leadership in the church, and his horrific actions that led him to a prison cell.

16. Killer Sally (2022)

Most true crime documentaries tell the story of the case from the victim's perspective, and rightfully so. But Killer Sally‘s creators made the unique choice to center the killer's perspective in their limited series about former professional bodybuilder Sally McNeil's murder of her husband, Mr. Olympia competitor Ray McNeil.

In the series, Sally shares stories of her life that led up to the events of her husband's murder on Valentine's Day in 1995. While Sally claims she killed Ray in self-defense, the audience is left to speculate whether or not Sally had our motives.

17. Making a Murderer (2015-2018)

Making a Murderer put Netflix on the map as one of the best streaming services to watch true crime content. Filmed over thirteen years, this in-depth docuseries chronicles the exoneration of Steven Avery after he spent eighteen years behind bars for a crime he did not commit.

But only two years later, police arrested Avery again and sent to jail for the murder of a young photographer who was last spotted on his property. Viewers must decide for themselves whether they believe the justice system victimized Avery or if he committed cold-blooded murder.

18. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (2021)

In 1977, a young man named Billy Milligan was arrested for sexually assaulting three women and stealing money from another. As his trial went forward, Billy had a psychological evaluation that made his lawyers believe Milligan had Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and that he was not the one who hurt those women– a couple of his alternate personalities did.

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan delves into Milligan's childhood to uncover the cause of his mental condition. The documentary also notes how the public failed Milligan's victims by focusing their interest on his mental condition rather than their harrowing experiences.

19. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (2023)

Hoards of money often lead to lies, secrets, and sinister behavior, all of which occurred in abundance behind closed doors in the prominent Murdaugh family home. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal begins when the teenage son of a South Carolina lawyer, Paul Murdaugh, crashed a boat while under the influence, killing his friend, Mallory Beach.

As the powerful family attempted to cover up Paul's involvement in Mallory's death, the public grew suspicious and began to uncover more secrets about the family patriarch, Alex Murdaugh. But the case grew even more intense when Alex Murdaugh called the police to report the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

20. Our Father (2022)

This shocking true crime documentary begins when only child Jacoba Ballard took an at-home DNA test in the hopes of connecting with a half-sibling from a shared sperm donor. But Jacoba was confused when she found nine half-siblings on the website.

It was only a matter of time before the half-siblings got to the bottom of the disturbing mystery. Their biological father was none other than Donald Cline, their parents' fertility doctor. Our Father delves into Cline's crimes of impregnating over 90 women with his own sperm without first seeking consent or informing his patients that the sperm was his.

21. Sins of Our Mother (2022)

Skye Borgman, who directed many of Netflix's best true crime documentaries like Girl in the Picture and I Just Killed My Dad, brought viewers another terrifying true story with Sins of Our Mother. It's about the events that led to the arrest of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell for the murder of Lori's children, Tylee and JJ Vallow.

The story unfolds through interviews with Lori's one surviving child, Colby Ryan, who explains the children endured years of abuse before Lori met her fifth husband, Chad, after joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). Filled with secrets, lies, and multiple murders, Sins of Our Mother tells a harrowing story that makes it tough for viewers to look away.

22. The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (2017)

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson reexamines the death of transgender rights activist Marsha P. Johnson in 1992. When the police found her body in New York's Hudson River, they initially believed she took her own life. But this documentary takes a deeper look into the evidence because of suspicions that Marsha's death was the result of a homicide. On top of that, the film chronicles the lives of Marsha and other transgender rights activists, like Sylvia Rivera, who spearheaded the movement from the 1960s through the 1990s.

23. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023)

This true crime documentary warns its viewers about the downside of going viral. In 2013, a nomad known as Kai saved a woman from an attack by the man driving the car Kai was hitchhiking in by striking the man over the head repeatedly with a hatchet. The story quickly became a meme and went viral, with people across the country applauding Kai as a hero. But it didn't take long before the public learned Kai's violent streak didn't end that day. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker explores the tragic events that took place in New York City after Kai gained his fifteen minutes of fame.

24. A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case (2023)

Brazilian police were horrified when they received an emergency call from a father claiming a burglar broke into his home and threw his five-year-old daughter, Isabella Nardoni, over the edge of their sixth-floor balcony. The ruthless murder of Isabella Nardoni quickly became national news in Brazil. A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case explores this tragic case of infanticide and the media firestorm that came with it. The film contains exclusive interviews with Isabella's family and others close to the case.

25. The Keepers (2017)

Both compelling and infuriating, unsolved mysteries captivate audiences because of the intrigue of the unknown. The Keepers tells the story of the murder of Cathy Cesnik, a nun and teacher at a Catholic high school in Baltimore. After police discovered her body in 1969, their investigation came to a dead end. But The Keepers goes back into the past to examine evidence from a new angle, with interviews from former students who claim Cesnik may have threatened to reveal damaging information about the school's chaplain.

26. The Staircase (2004-2018)

Grappling to distinguish between a tragic accident and a vicious murder, viewers of The Staircase attempt to unravel the truth behind the death of Kathleen Peterson. This in-depth true crime docuseries follows Kathleen's suspected murderer, her husband, Michael Peterson, as he struggles to defend his innocence.

Michael claims that Kathleen fell down the stairs and suffered deadly head wounds as a result. But the police believe Michael must have pushed her down for her to sustain such serious injuries. The audience watches, wondering whether they're listening to a cold-blooded killer lie to save his skin or an innocent, grieving husband clutching on to his only hope to remain a free man.

27. The Tinder Swindler (2022)

You never truly know a person based solely on their online dating profile. Dozens of women learned this the hard way when a con man came across their dating app disguised as a wealthy heir to a diamond empire. The Tinder Swindler interviews some of the women who became victims of the charming Shimon Hayut, who manipulated them into letting him borrow thousands of dollars before cutting them off and disappearing from their lives.

28. Tiger King (2020-2021)

Tiger King became an overnight sensation upon its Netflix debut in March 2020. The thrilling docuseries follows Joe Exotic, the former owner of the largest big cat zoo in the U.S. Tiger King takes its audience on a wild ride through the disturbing big cat industry. It explores animal abuse, employee exploitation, and Joe's immense hatred for Carole Baskin, the president of a big cat rescue organization attempting to take him and his zoo down. This shocking series takes so many stunning twists that viewers can never anticipate what will happen next.

29. Trial 4 (2020)

After Boston police officer John Mulligan was murdered execution-style in 1993, the cops were quick to blame a young man named Sean Ellis for the crime. Racism embedded in the police force caused the police to overlook a clear lack of evidence linking Ellis to the crime. The young man spent twenty-two years of his life behind bars. Trial 4 chronicles the entire case from the moment Detective Mulligan died through Ellis' series of excruciating trials on his quest for exoneration.

30. Worst Roommate Ever (2022)

While living with a roommate can help you save money on rent every month, it's best to learn more about your living companions before you move in. In each episode of Worst Roommate Ever, the series tells a different story about some of the world's most terrible, heinous roommates. From the owner of a boarding house who murdered her tenants to a serial squatter who tortured his roommates for years with no legal ramifications, this series shows the public why it's essential to be discerning when selecting the people you share your home with.