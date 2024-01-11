The Best TurboGrafx-16 Games of All Time

Compared to most other video game consoles, the TurboGrafx-16 seldom receives the same level of nostalgic attention as the Nintendo 64, the Sega Genesis, or other vintage game devices.

A forgotten relic of late ‘80s/early ‘90s gaming, the TurboGrafx-16 nevertheless revolutionized the industry, making extensive use of groundbreaking graphics, booming soundtracks, and a 16-bit CPU that left gamers speechless at the tail end of the 1980s.

1. Military Madness (1989)

One shouldn’t underestimate the level of depth Military Madness brought to the traditional strategy game. Taking a cue from strategy board games like Risk or Stratego, the game invites players to build entire armies of human colonists on the moon in an all-out war against a hostile alien species.

Groundbreaking for its day, every strategy that followed owes Military Madness a serious debt of gratitude.

2. Splatterhouse (1990)

A sharp alternative to the family-friendly games of Nintendo, Splatterhouse reveled in the gratuitous violence of an ‘80s-era slasher. Chock full of macabre imagery that lampooned everything from Friday the 13th to The Evil Dead, this 1988 beat ‘em up action game pushed the technological innovations of the TurboGrafx-16 to its limits.

3. Air Zonk (1992)

Yes, Zonk himself bears a humorous resemblance to the TurboGraftx-16 mascot, Bonk. Similarities aside, however, this 1992 spin-off game captured the attention of gamers across the Pacific. Between its comedic tone, fast-paced combat, and addictive score, Air Zonk tickled the fancy of players in a way few ‘90s-era games could.

4. Bomberman ‘93 (1990)

Like every Bomberman game, Bomberman ‘93’s main appeal lies in its simplicity. With both single and multiplayer game modes, players navigate through numerous mazes, blowing up objects in their path while trying to find several high-value computer chips.

Easy to play and impossible to down, Bomberman ‘93 packs a wallop of a punch in terms of its approachable gameplay aesthetic.

5. Blazing Lazers (1989)

Despite its horrendous-sounding title, Blazing Lazers appears as one of the most ingenious shooters ever released to the TurboGraftx-16. An innovative vertically-scrolling sci-fi shooter, players defend the galaxy from a race of nefarious alien invaders. Seizing upon the basic premise of the Galaxian series, Blazing Lazers also allowed players to toggle through various weapon options, making it that much more strategic a game to get the hang of.

6. Devil’s Crush (1990)

An unorthodox pinball game, Devil’s Crush does things no other pinball game can ever hope to accomplish. With three screens and three pairs of flippers, what might seem like an easy-to-handle video game becomes a source of anxiety-riddled excitement, complete with dragons, occultists, and fire-breathing demons.

7. Ninja Spirit (1988)

Though one of the most difficult TurboGraftx-16 games ever released, players can’t take anything away from Ninja Spirit’s superior gaming quality. An early adventure game that challenged players around every corner, Ninja Spirit also set itself apart as one of the first games marketed towards adults, laying the groundwork for a slew of other, grittier games in the next decade.

8. Galaga ‘90 (1989)

While fans continue to hold the original Galaga in high esteem, one shouldn’t look past the achievements of the 1989 sequel, Galaga ‘90. Featuring more polished graphics and an actual in-game soundtrack, Galaga ‘90 felt like a more modern take on an age-old classic, bringing the addictive nature of Galaga to the TurboGraftx-16 system.

9. Super Star Soldier (1990)

Perhaps the most fast-paced TurboGraftx-16 game of all time, Super Star Soldier tosses players into stellar shooter-based combat, forcing them to rely on a slew of sci-fi weaponry across eight challenging levels of pure space opera fun. The creme de la creme of the Star Soldier series, players won’t find a better TG-16 shooter than Super Star Soldier.

10. Alien Crush (1988)

Another pinball game released to late ‘80s and early ‘90s consoles, Alien Crush features its succinct theming not unlike 1990’s Devil’s Crush. Whereas the latter used a more demonic facade, Alien Crush utilizes an atmospheric theming straight out of Ridley Scott’s Alien series, as seen from its unsettling extraterrestrial antagonist.

11. The Legendary Axe (1988)

Ranking among the finest side-scrolling platform games on the TurboGrafx-16, The Legendary Axe takes on the guise of a classic pulp adventure series reminiscent of ‘30s dime store novels. Donning the loincloth of a sword-wielding barbarian, players duel against armies of magical foes in their quest to rescue their long lost love. A first-rate fantasy game, its also among the finest releases for the TurboGraftx-16 in the latter half of the ‘80s.

12. Lords of Thunder (1993)

A far more strategic side-scrolling shooter than most games of its era, Lords of Thunder superseded its predecessor (Gates of Thunder) in every significant way. With a larger selection of weapons and a healthy line-up of armor to choose from (each with its own distinct perks and drawbacks), Lords of Thunder reigned as the first memorable shooter released to the TG-16.

13. Image Fight (1988)

Borrowing the main gameplay structure of Galaga, Image Fight tosses players into the cockpit of a space opera-style starfighter. Fending the galaxy from endless hordes of enemy aliens, players delight in the same sci-fi combat that made the original Galaga series so fun to play in the first place.

14. Street Fighter II: Champion Edition (1993)

One of the most famous fighting games of all time, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, brought the beat ‘em up nature of the original Street Fighter to the TurboGrafx-16. A faithful recreation of the original arcade game, Street Fighter II’s TG-16 release retained all the core components of the initial game, along with the introduction of four new characters (including the fan-favorite M. Bison).

15. Final Lap Twin (1989)

A stylistic cross between a racing game and an R.P.G., Final Lap Twin has the best of both worlds available for players to select from. On the main menu, players can launch themselves into a fast-paced racing game, or might choose to explore the open-world single-player campaign.

For its unique open-world map alone, racing fans should consider revisiting Final Lap Twin whenever possible.

16. Cho Aniki (1992)

A title that never saw a North American release for the TurboGraftx-16, Cho Aniki also serves as the first entry in the cult classic series of the same name. An absurdist adventure fantasy, Cho Aniki has enough humor and originality to win over most players. (After all, what other game has jacked-up bald men in Speedos as a support system for players?)

17. Vigilante (1989)

A soft sequel to 1984’s Kung-Fu Master, Vigilante thrusts players into the stiff denim jeans of the titular vigilante–a street-savvy martial arts master defending his turf from a rival gang. With scores of thugs to beat up, Vigilante delivers a one-two combo of satisfying gameplay.

18. R-Type (1989)

Another Alien-influenced shooter game for the TurboGraftx-16, R-Type pits the eponymous R-9 Arrowhead starfighter against the monstrous alien species known as the Bydo–a malevolent creature bent on wiping out humanity from the galaxy. Though select stage difficulty may aggravate certain players, the game’s seamless combat system makes it all worthwhile, ensuring a fantastic game most will have trouble putting down.

19. Salamander (1991)

A spin-off of 1986’s Gradius, Salamander retains the same basic combat system as Gradius, albeit with a more polished gameplay. The results gave way to a joyous side-scrolling shooter that set the new standard for future Gradius games going forward.

20. Neutopia II (1991)

A significant improvement over the original Neutopia, Neutopia II took all the best aspects of Neutopia and expanded it to its fullest possibilities. With that in mind, the developers brought a wave of new advancements to the finished game, including a larger open-world map, more diverse landscapes, and layered varieties of enemies.