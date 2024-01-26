The Best TV Anti-Heroes to Make Viewers Fall In Love (and Hate)

Everyone loves to watch a show featuring heroes and heroines, but they might not always feel quite as compelling or involved as characters in the grey of the world.

TV anti-heroes rose to fame in the 2010s after the success of The Sopranos. Characters like Don Draper and Jax Teller and Walter White popped up, offering a look at characters that audiences find they can both root for and push against.

While it may sometimes feel hard to look at the actions of those TV anti-heroes, the characters still manage to create compelling and powerful television that brings viewers back again and again.

1. Saul Goodman From Better Call Saul

Saul Goodman began as a small character on the AMC hit TV show Breaking Bad, but fans loved the conman so much that AMC gave him his own spinoff – Better Call Saul. Bob Odenkirk brings the eccentric, flamboyant conman to life, showing the way he devolves deeper and deeper into the world of crime he surrounds himself with.

2. Omar Little From The Wire

HBO's The Wire received critical acclaim for years, and a lot of that praise was thanks to Michael K. Williams' portrayal of Omar Little, the Black, gay, Baltimore robber.

Omar's casual violence and callous responses feel at odds with the compassionate moments of poignant intimacy that audiences see when Omar spends time with his lover or attempts to do the right thing. The complex character nails the idea of TV anti-heroes in a heartbreaking way throughout the series.

3. Dr. Gregory House From House

Audiences love to hate Dr. Gregory House. Hugh Laurie portrays the acerbic doctor who suffers from a Vicodin addiction due to a leg injury he sustained years before the show begins. House's biting remarks and horrific bedside manners keep audiences from standing behind him, but the loyalty he shows his friends and the compassion he rarely reveals to his patients keep audiences coming back and rooting for him.

4. Spike From Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s most lovable serial killer managed to solidify his place in the hearts and minds of fans thanks to his British humor, his fierce love for Buffy's little sister Dawn, his compassion, and the one thing Buffy's other partners never gave her – the desire to stand by her, not protect her.

But while Spike may choose good in many moments, audiences can't ever truly forget his horrifying past, littered with bodies, and the dangerous decisions he often makes in his present, too.

5. Jamie Lannister From Game of Thrones

At the end of the series, it looked as though audiences could move Jamie Lannister from the “TV anti-heroes” column into the “hero” column…until the show completely squashed his character development.

While any fan would say that Jamie fell squarely into the “villain” category for the first few seasons, when he left the overbearing influence of his sister, he was able to grow and better himself, becoming an anti-hero that fans adored.

6. Jax Teller From Sons of Anarchy

At the beginning of Sons of Anarchy, Jax wants to be a hero, and audiences want that for him, too. But quickly, everyone realized he could only ever be exactly what he was born into. Throughout the series, Jax fights to do what's right, but finds himself having to choose between what's right and what he needs to do to protect his family and his friends.

7. Jackie Peyton From Nurse Jackie

The titular character, Jackie Peyton, works as an emergency room nurse at the All Saints' Hospital in New York City, which seems like the sort of thing a hero does. But audiences quickly realize that the reason she works at the hospital doesn't quite fit the category.

Jackie works at the All Saints' Hospital as a way to get easy access to the drugs she's addicted to, even going so far as to have an affair with the hospital's pharmacist to get what she needs.

8. Marty Byrde From Ozark

Financial advisor turned money launderer Marty Byrde might operate a criminal organization in the Ozarks of Missouri, but his desire to take care of business without killing anyone lands him among TV anti-heroes. Like all good anti-heroes, he struggles with what he has to do and what he wants to do, wishing he could do something better but never really able to figure out just how to get to “better.”

9. Nancy Botwin From Weeds

At the start of the series, Nancy Botwin loses her husband of seventeen years after he suffers a fatal heart attack on a run one morning. Adjusted to her affluent lifestyle, when she realizes she's out of money, she does everything she can to keep the lifestyle she loves – including becoming a drug dealer.

Nancy quickly corners the marijuana market in her town, upsetting the local dealers in the process. Her selfish desires and her questionable choices keep her from ever being a truly good character, though audiences see moments where she tries.

10. Jack Bauer From 24

Jack Bauer's title as “anti-hero” comes mostly from his desire to put the safety of the nation before his own every single time, no matter who else that may hurt.

Jack works to protect the United States from terrorists and all other enemies, seen and unseen, but does so at the cost of the people he loves, keeping him from being a character audiences can really support, even as they root for him.

11. Don Draper From Mad Men

Quintessential among TV anti-heroes, Don Draper managed to capture the essence of the 1950s businessman and all of the questionable decisions that come with the persona. Jon Hamm's Draper brought elegance, drama, and class to the screen while also bringing the sort of morally grey, greasy missteps that keep audiences from truly supporting him and his decisions as he aimed to work his way up the corporate ladder at Sterling Cooper.

12. Negan From The Walking Dead

Negan doesn't ever truly make his way into the category of “loveable,” but the writers of The Walking Dead worked hard to give him some sort of redemption arc after he began his stint on the show by murdering two beloved characters. While the character never could shake off the horrors of what he did, he does work hard to move closer to “hero” than “villain.”

13. The Jennings From The Americans

The central couple from FX's show The Americans embodied a complicated relationship. The two Soviet sleeper agents were forced to marry and have children as a way to keep their cover in suburban America. The two KGB operatives assignment in the United States keeps audiences from being able to truly root for them, but their marital woes and their love for their children endear them to audiences.

14. Walter White From Breaking Bad

The word “anti-hero” feels almost synonymous with the words “Breaking Bad,” thanks to the infamous Walter White, the central character of the show. Walter begins the show making all the wrong decisions for all the right reasons, motivated by a need to care for his family and for himself as he receives a cancer diagnosis. As a high school chemistry teacher, Walter knows he can't possibly make enough money to cover the mounting expenses, and so he turns to a life of crime.

15. Ray Donovan From Ray Donovan

The professional fixer to the LA rich and famous, the titular character of Showtime's Ray Donovan finds he can fix the issues of celebrities, but fixing the problems his own family creates proves far more challenging to solve.

Ray navigates his career as a fixer while attempting to navigate the complications his family creates, all while making decisions audiences really can't support but want to root for anyway.

16. Tony Soprano From The Sopranos

One of the most iconic TV anti-heroes, Tony Soprano, suffers from anxiety and seeks help from a therapist at the start of the award-winning show. Given the intimate, vulnerable view that audiences have into Soprano's mind, they want to root for him, but that vulnerable look is juxtaposed with an inside view of Soprano's crime boss doings that result in rising body counts and destroyed families.

17. Fleabag From Fleabag

Pheobe Waller-Bridge's stage play came to life thanks to Amazon, introducing the world to Fleabag, the titular character who is, at best, an unreliable narrator. Fleabag, whose name audiences never learn, addresses the audience directly, breaking the fourth wall and creating a relationship that encourages audiences to recognize themselves in her loveable but disastrous character.

18. Dexter Morgan From Dexter

Possibly the only serial killer who could be considered “good,” Dexter Morgan doesn't just kill anyone; he kills other killers. Throughout the series, Dexter works hard to keep his murderous tendencies under wraps, but he allows himself to unleash them when he, as a blood splatter analyst for the Miami Police Department, uncovers murderers who have managed to escape justice.

19. Annalise Keating From How to Get Away with Murder

Criminal law professor and case-winning lawyer Annalise Keating teaches and molds the young minds of future criminal lawyers in her classroom. But outside of her classroom? Disaster and death seem to follow her and her students. While many of her decisions seem made from a place of love for her students, just as many seem made from a place of selfishness, intentionally harming those who love her.

20. Patty Hewes From Damages

As the head of Hewes and Associates, Patty Hewes makes decisions that destroy those around her, putting herself and her desires above even the family she loves. While she fights for the underdog in the courtroom, her desire for greatness obscures the good she does outside of it.