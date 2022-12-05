The Best TV Shows of 2022

It's an exciting time to be a television viewer, with plenty of fantastic viewing options available to fit your entertainment needs and interests. Even by modern television standards, though, 2022 was a remarkably great year for TV shows.

With dozens of series airing weekly on cable TV or debuting straight to streaming, there are plenty of memorable series to catch up on from this past year.

From horror anthologies and superhero shows to mockumentaries and fantasy epics, here are some of the best TV series of 2022.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power

Thousands of years before Frodo and the Fellowship, the world of Middle Earth is threatened by an emerging dark presence. Needing to combat the Dark Lord Sauron's growing forces in Mordor, an alliance between Elves and Men comes together to thwart the coming evil.

Translates JRR Tolkien's Expansive Universe to Television

We're perfectly aware that The Rings of Power doesn't live up to everyone's expectations. But for the most part, it's a series that manages to properly translate most of JRR Tolkien's expansive universe to television, and for that, we can be thankful at least. After all, more Lord of the Rings — in any capacity — is never a bad thing.

Streaming on Prime Video

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Divided into eight episodes, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities features eight succinct tales of cosmic horror, Lovecraftian monsters, and psychological dramas with a unique cast and director per episode.

Twisted Version of The Twilight Zone

Coinciding with his most recent film, Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro has released his own horror anthology on Netflix. In it, the visionary filmmaker takes viewers on a wild ride through his twisted version of the Twilight Zone. Some episodes might be better than others, but it's all as distinctly del Toro-esque as you can get.

Streaming on Netflix

The Sandman

Having been imprisoned by a group of occultists for over a century, the mythic Lord of the Dreaming (Tom Sturridge) escapes and tries to reestablish order within his derelict kingdom.

Pleasing To Longtime Readers and New Viewers

Like The Rings of Power, the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's uber-popular Sandman comic was a big deal. With fan expectations set almost insurmountably high, the showrunners (including Gaiman himself) somehow managed to deliver a series that pleased longtime readers and new viewers alike (an extremely rare feat in itself).

Streaming on Netflix

The White Lotus

Over the course of a single week, several groups of wealthy tourists vacation at a Sicily resort, each day bringing increased hostility between each respective vacationing group.

Manages To Strike Lightning Twice

Abandoning Hawaii's tropical beauty for Italy's trendy coastline, season two of HBO's anthology series manages to strike lightning twice. Retaining much of the first season's most integral themes, it's a fun and cynical take on the ultra-wealthy, showing them at their most bitter, greedy, idiotic, and lustful.

Streaming on HBO Max

What We Do in The Shadows

Trying to establish lives for themselves in Staten Island, a band of ancient vampires (Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch) does their best to keep their identities a secret and blend in with the mortal crowd around them.

Easy-to-Watch Comedy Horror Series

With its fourth season officially behind them, What We Do in the Shadows continues to prove why it's one of the most widely-watched sitcoms on FX. As with the show's three previous seasons, it's a fresh and easy-to-watch comedy horror series, cleverly turning the mockumentary format on its head.

Streaming on Hulu

Peacemaker

After nearly being killed at the end of The Suicide Squad, the all-American vigilante Peacemaker (John Cena) is again forced to complete dangerous missions with Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) shadowy black ops group, ARGUS.

Light, Humorous, and Not Too Grungy

When Peacemaker first came out earlier this year, it was all anyone could talk about. With James Gunn heading the project, it seemed like a hopeful glimmer of the DCEU's future — a cinematic universe that could be light, humorous, and not nearly as grunge as Justice League or Batman v. Superman.

Streaming on HBO Max

Stranger Things

Just as it seems like their lives are finally getting back to normal, the residents of Hawkins, Indiana are confronted by a mysterious creature seemingly connected both to the Upside Down and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Impressive Action Scenes

As with every season of Stranger Things that came before it, season four of this absurdly popular Netflix series dominated the past summer season. Featuring an overall darker story, weightier plotlines, and impressive action scenes, it's a satisfying season on its own — and an effective buildup to the series' final season.

Streaming on Netflix

Severance

At Lumon Industries, employees have the option to separate their professional work memories from the memories of their personal lives. After completing this “severance” operation, one employee (Adam Scott) begins to suspect that his employers are harboring a dark secret — one that he's potentially culpable in.

Visionary Sci-Fi Thriller

One of the best shows you can find on Apple TV+, Severance is a visionary sci-fi thriller characterized by a sharp script, immersive score, and an inspired performance from Adam Scott.

Streaming on Apple TV+

The Rehearsal

Like his preceding series, Nathan for You, deadpan comedian Nathan Fielder helps ordinary people overcome various issues in their personal lives, using detailed sets and repetitive rehearsal techniques mapping out their entire conversations.

A Wonderfully Strange Docu-series

A wonderfully strange docu-series, The Rehearsal is single-handedly the weirdest show that debuted this year. Composed of achingly awkward situations, it's a fantastic follow-up to the offbeat humor of Nathan for You.

Streaming on HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death

Bored and unhappy with his wealthy lifestyle, the Caribbean farmer Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) sets out to become a fearsome buccaneer during the Golden Age of Piracy.

Inclusive, Light Tone

Our Flag Means Death opens to a somewhat slow start, not having as many laugh-out-loud comedic moments as other entries on this list. However, its inclusiveness, light tone, and the evolving relationship between Bonnet and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) elevate it into something well worth watching.

Streaming on HBO Max

Andor

Five years before the events of Rogue One, struggling criminal Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) becomes a fugitive of the Empire after an unplanned murder. Escaping across the galaxy, Andor is soon recruited into the fledgling Rebel Alliance, and tasked with completing sabotage missions against Imperial forces.

Gritty, Realistic, and Mature

Dialing back to the espionage-heavy tone of Rogue One, Andor is a stylistic departure for the Star Wars universe — one that's far grittier, realistic, and mature than anything that's come before it.

Streaming on Disney+

Derry Girls

In the mid '90s, a group of friends attend a Catholic girls' school in Ireland, finding themselves in increasingly bizarre situations, juxtaposed with the local political turmoil of the Troubles.

First Class Dark Humor

One of the best teen sitcoms in recent years, Derry Girls balances some first-class dark humor with its immersive historical settings. In its final season, it's a fitting and satisfying send-off for the students of Our Lady Immaculate College — one that's sure to delight fans and leave them on an emotional, bittersweet note.

Streaming on Netflix

Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a 16-year-old high school student in Jersey City who is also a dedicated fan of the Avengers (Captain Marvel, specifically). Struggling to fit in with her classmates, Kamala eventually grows more comfortable with her life after she gains superhuman abilities.

The Series That Takes the Cake

Between Moon Knight and She-Hulk, the MCU has had a busy year in terms of Disney+ releases. The series that takes the cake, however, is without a doubt Ms. Marvel. Setting up the events of 2023's The Marvels, it's a more personal character study of Kamala Khan's identity, rather than focusing intrinsically on her superhero adventures, standing apart from most other MCU-related shows and movies.

Streaming on Disney+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

A decade before James Kirk took the helm in Star Trek: The Original Series, the USS Enterprise — under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) — explores the far reaches of space.

A Mix of Modern Topics and Themes

Star Trek fans rejoice! Hot off the success of Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks, Strange New Worlds returns to the central story and characters that made Star Trek a household name in the first place. Returning to the retro '60s look of the Original Series, it mixes in plenty of modern topics and themes into each episode's story, giving way to a show as addictive as The Next Generation.

Streaming on Paramount+

House of The Dragon

Several hundred years prior to Game of Thrones, House Targaryen reigns supreme over all of the Seven Kingdoms. However, the stability of the ruling house and the kingdom are jeopardized when King Viserys (Paddy Considine) names his daughter (Emma D'Arcy) as his heir.

Engaging Story

After the disastrous fan response to Game of Thrones‘ final season, there was a ton of pressure on House of the Dragon to appease fans of George R.R. Martin's hit fantasy series. Fortunately, between its engaging story, three-dimensional characters, and innovative chronology, House of the Dragon more than makes up for Game of Thrones' disappointing conclusion. (Although hopefully the show's final season fares better than its predecessor.)

Streaming on HBO Max

Barry

Tired of his life as a professional assassin, Barry (Bill Hader) stumbles upon an acting class in the midst of a hit. As he tries to forge a new life as an aspiring actor, his ties to his former criminal life threaten to get in the way.

Increasingly Uncomfortable Subject Matter

Far darker than its previous two seasons combined, season three of Barry illustrated the show's continuing descent into increasingly uncomfortable subject matter. Though it does have its fair share of comedic moments, its focus on crime and more serious situations makes it a bold departure for an already (at times) serious show.

Streaming on HBO Max

The Bear

After the suicide of his brother, a talented New York City chef (Jeremy Allen White) returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his brother's failing sandwich shop.

An Entertaining Comedic Drama Series

A surprising breakout sensation for FX, The Bear is — like Barry, incidentally — an entertaining comedic drama series that mixes A-level humor with gut-wrenchingly emotional scenes. Exploring topics like family, friendship, addiction, and mental trauma, it's a deeply affecting dramedy that we can't wait to see more of in the future.

Streaming on Hulu

Atlanta

Returning to Atlanta after their European tour, music manager Earn (Donald Glover) tries his best to reconnect with his estranged ex-girlfriend Van (Zazie Beetz), all the while overseeing the musical career of his client/cousin Al (Brian Tyree Henry).

Consistently Remarkable Show

It's disappointing to know we now live in a world without new episodes of Atlanta to look forward to. With its final seasons having been released this past year, it's a bold and visionary finale for a consistently remarkable show.

Streaming on Hulu

Abbott Elementary

Facing overcrowded classrooms and bureaucratic indifference from the school board, a handful of dedicated teachers at an underfunded public school try their best to oversee their students' education and ensure they have a bright future ahead of them.

A Brilliant and Original Mockumentary

Harkening back to The Office and Parks & Recreation, Abbott Elementary is among the more brilliant and original mockumentaries of the past few years. Its first season is a fun and moving introduction to the series' characters and setting, with the second season cleverly building off the dynamic that exists between each principal teacher employed at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School.

Streaming on HBO Max and Hulu

Better Call Saul

Picking up right where season five concluded, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) attempt plotting ways to ruin the career of their rival, Howard (Patrick Fabian). In the final half of the season, Jimmy does his best to remain anonymous in Nebraska after the events of Breaking Bad.

The Perfect Spin-off / Prequel Series

Like Breaking Bad, the six season run of Better Call Saul has been quite a ride. Expanding upon Saul Goodman's character in unbelievably nuanced detail, it'll be a hard show to say goodbye to, but one that delivered the perfect spin-off/prequel series imaginable. The last season isn't on Netflix yet, but at least you're able to binge the show leading up to its final season.

Streaming on Netflix

