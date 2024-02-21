The Best Ubisoft Games Ever Made

Founded in 1987, Ubisoft has become one of the biggest names in video games. They are one the largest developers and publishers in the industry, featuring franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy games, and more.

The best Ubisoft games of all time showcase the true strength of this global developer and its various worldwide studios. It has its hands in just about every genre imaginable, and this list of the best Ubisoft games of all time reflects just that.

1. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Chaos Theory offers the pinnacle of stealth action gameplay despite its release in 2005. It nails the idea of a single-player campaign focused on terrorists and sinister organizations but also impresses with its competitive and cooperative multiplayer experiences. Players will have a hard time finding a better stealth, or Ubisoft, game than this one.

2. Assassin’s Creed Origins

Bayek offered players the most decisive single game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise with this groundbreaking shakeup for the series. The switch to Egypt brought not just a prequel storyline but also a more RPG-focused experience. The immense amount of worthy side content and rich freedom make it the best in the franchise to date.

3. Far Cry 3

This monumental Ubisoft title blends together the FPS genre with the open-world tropes of the Assassin’s Creed games and all of their various side content. Players adventure across a beautiful tropical setting with numerous camps to infiltrate, trippy missions to complete, and a mix of stealth and action gameplay.

4. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

So many Ubisoft games and series owe their existence to this 3D remake of the classic 2D side-scrolling action games. Players take on the role of a prince who has the power to reverse time if they make mistakes in the gorgeous explorable levels. This time-traveling mechanic still feels unique even many years later.

5. Rainbow Six Siege

This online multiplayer-focused entry in the series represents the peak of multiplayer in gaming. Two teams compete in various modes to either save hostages, defend their hostages, and so on. Each weapon, playable character with different abilities, and moment feels impactful in a way no other multiplayer game comes close to.

6. Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter

This entry took the Ghost Recon series to the future with a look at high-tech gadgets, special weapons, and more features to help with its strategic squad-based gameplay. This resulted in the strongest iteration of the series with the most depth and fun.

7. Just Dance 2014

Ubisoft games found immense success in its musical dancing series Just Dance. If players want the best game in the ongoing annual franchise, they should look no further than the 2014 entry. It features the overall best suite of songs to dance to, plus welcome game modes.

8. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The 2020 entry in the open-world stealth series expanded even further. Its world of medieval Great Britain may not have the scale of the previous game, but it delves into Norse mythology. This makes it one of the most engaging RPGs of the 21st century, with an emotional main story.

9. Splinter Cell Blacklist

This stealth third-person action game departed from many of the core elements from past titles, such as the voice for protagonist Sam Fisher. However, this didn’t detract from its extraordinary single-player campaign and its exceptional “Spies vs. Mercs” multiplayer.

10. Rainbow Six Vegas

This first-person action game represents the pinnacle of this series in terms of single-player content. Players embark on an adventure to take down a terrorist organization through cinematic and thrilling missions, each of which feels memorable on its own.

11. Rayman Origins

Ubisoft’s initial fame began with Rayman, but the best game to come from the platforming mascot didn’t happen until 2011 with Origins. The 2D side-scrolling visuals look terrific, and each level captivates the player with swift gameplay.

12. Beyond Good & Evil

Ubisoft’s grand sci-fi take on the action-adventure series feels so different from everything else. It has a large, intriguing world to explore and a fascinating storyline about evil corporations. Its welcome combat, vehicle, and story mechanics make it a cult classic.

13. South Park: The Stick of Truth

The elementary school students of the classic animated show South Park feel brought to life with graphics almost identical to the actual cartoon. This pairs well with the turn-based RPG gameplay, which features engaging action and welcome customization.

14. Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope

This remarkable, colorful video appears like someone threw random ideas into a blender at a glance. It mixes together Nintendo characters, the bothersome Rabbids, and a third-person tactical strategy format. These disparate ideas somehow work well; this sequel only makes them better.

15. Assassin’s Creed 2

The second game in this beloved and successful series from Ubisoft games elevated and proved its potential. The open-world format took proper form here with all of the various content and beautiful locales of Italy. But its most impressive feat remains the emotional revenge tale of memorable protagonist Ezio.

16. Anno 2070

The fifth game in this strategy sim series takes the setting to the future. Players build various cities and manage their issues, such as overpopulation, pollution, resources, and more. Its rich gameplay only deepens with the three available factions.

17. The Division

This MMO-like take on Tom Clancy’s universe boasts online multiplayer functionality better than almost any other Ubisoft title. Its open-world exploration of New York City amid a disaster feels immersive and full of danger, especially in battle royale-like modes like Survival.

18. Ghost Recon: Island Thunder

This expansion to the second game in the series stands on its own as a rightful game. The third-person shooting game emphasizes squads and commanding troops to fight alongside the player. The action-packed campaign and significant levels lend themselves well to the gameplay style.

19. Myst 4: Revelation

The fourth game in the ground-breaking and memorable adventure puzzle game series feels like the final bastion of the old style before its switch in the fifth. This also means its story, cutscenes, and challenging obstacles feel like some of the best since the original.

20. Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

This Gearbox Software FPS World War II title feels, unlike any other game in the bloated genre. It focuses less on the actual gun mechanics and more on the strategy of commanding a squad. This leads to excellent strategy elements and deep gameplay.

21. XIII

If players ignore the awful remake of this title and play the excellent original, they’ll find one of the most inventive and colorful FPS games. It has a comic book, cel-shaded style to its action with a glorious single-player campaign and also multiplayer matches.

22. Deathrow

This fascinating and ahead-of-its-time cyberpunk sports game features the sport Blitz, with elements of rugby, basketball, and American football. Its intense action and teamwork feel so unique, especially in multiplayer. It had plenty of modes for players to check out as well.