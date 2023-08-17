The Best Unforgettable Hollywood Movies You Need To Re-Watch

Are you a fan of Hollywood movies? Do you love watching classics, blockbusters, and films from the golden age of cinema? If so, you've come to the right place! In this article, we've compiled a list of timeless and unforgettable Hollywood movies to re-watch.

From iconic blockbusters to vintage classics, these must-see films have stood the test of time and continue to captivate audiences today. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and join us as we explore the best of Hollywood's golden era.

1 – The Godfather (1972)

The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.

2 – The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Two imprisoned men bond over a number of years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency.

3 – Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump, a simple man with a low IQ, journeys through life and experiences a series of incredible adventures, meeting historical figures and influencing popular culture along the way.

4 – Titanic (1997)

A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

5 – Casablanca (1942)

During World War II, a cynical American expatriate encounters a former lover, with unforeseen complications.

6 – Gone with the Wind (1939)

A manipulative woman and a roguish man conduct a turbulent romance during the American Civil War and Reconstruction periods.

7 – Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee, and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying battle station, while also attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader.

8 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to the magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas.

9 – Psycho (1960)

A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.

10 – Pulp Fiction (1994)

The lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption.

11 – The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

A young F.B.I. cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims.

12 – The Godfather: Part II (1974)

The early life and career of Vito Corleone in 1920s New York City is portrayed, while his son, Michael, expands and tightens his grip on the family crime syndicate.

13 – Jaws (1975)

A local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer team up to hunt down a great white shark wreaking havoc in a beach resort town.

14 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world.

15 – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

In 1936, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler's Nazis can obtain its awesome powers.

16 – The Lion King (1994)

Lion prince Simba and his father are targeted by his bitter uncle, who wants to ascend the throne himself.

17 – Schindler's List (1993)

In German-occupied Poland during World War II, Oskar Schindler gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by the Nazis.

18 – The Sound of Music (1965)

A woman leaves an Austrian convent to become a governess to the children of a Naval officer widower.

19 – The Exorcist (1973)

When a teenage girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter.

20 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

A criminal pleads insanity and is admitted to a mental institution, where he rebels against the oppressive nurse and rallies up the scared patients.

21 – The Green Mile (1999)

The lives of guards on Death Row are affected by one of their charges: a black man accused of child murder and rape, yet who has a mysterious gift.

22 – Goodfellas (1990)

The story of Henry Hill and his life in the mob, covering his relationship with his wife Karen Hill and his mob partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito in the Italian-American crime syndicate.

23 – The Matrix (1999)

A computer hacker learns from mysterious rebels about the true nature of his reality and his role in the war against its controllers.

24 – Alien (1979)

After a space merchant vessel receives an unknown transmission as a distress call, one of the crew is attacked by a mysterious life form and they soon realize that its life cycle has merely begun.

25 – Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

A cyborg, identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor, must now protect her teenage son, John Connor, from a more advanced and powerful cyborg.

26 – Die Hard (1988)

John McClane, an officer of the NYPD, tries to save his wife Holly Gennaro, and several others that were taken hostage by German terrorist Hans Gruber during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

27 – Blade Runner (1982)

A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.

28 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a supremely rare chance to fight heavyweight champion Apollo Creed in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

29 – The Breakfast Club (1985)

Five high school students, all different stereotypes, meet in detention, where they pour their hearts out to each other, and discover how they have a lot more in common than they thought.

30 – Back to the Future (1985)

Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent thirty years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the eccentric scientist Doc Brown.

31 – Jurassic Park (1993)

A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

32 – Fight Club (1999)

An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soapmaker form an underground fight club that evolves into something much, much more.

33 – The Sixth Sense (1999)

A boy who communicates with spirits seeks the help of a disheartened child psychologist.

34 – The Shining (1980)

A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future.

35 – The Terminator (1984)

A seemingly indestructible android is sent from 2029 to 1984 to assassinate a waitress, whose unborn son will lead humanity in a war against the machines, while a soldier from that war is sent to protect her at all costs.

36 – Scarface (1983)

In Miami, a determined Cuban immigrant takes over a drug cartel and succumbs to greed.

37 – The Deer Hunter (1978)

An in-depth examination of the ways in which the U.S. Vietnam War impacts and disrupts the lives of people in a small industrial town in Pennsylvania.

38 – Taxi Driver (1976)

A mentally unstable veteran works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuel his urge for violent action.

39 – Platoon (1986)

A young recruit in Vietnam faces a moral crisis when confronted with the horrors of war and the duality of man.

40 – The Big Lebowski (1998)

Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.

41 – The Departed (2006)

An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.

42 – There Will Be Blood (2007)

A story about family, greed, religion, and oil, centered around a turn-of-the-century prospector in the early days of the business.

43 – No Country for Old Men (2007)

Violence and mayhem ensue after a hunter stumbles upon some dead bodies, a stash of heroin, and more than $2 million in cash near the Rio Grande.

44 – The Dark Knight (2008)

When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice.

45 – Inception (2010)

A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O.

46 – Django Unchained (2012)

With the help of a German bounty hunter, a freed slave sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner.

47 – Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a woman rebels against a tyrannical ruler in search of her homeland with the aid of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshipper, and a drifter named Max.

48 – La La Land (2016)

While navigating their careers in Los Angeles, a pianist, and an actress falls in love while attempting to reconcile their aspirations for the future.

49 – Moonlight (2016)

A young African-American man grapples with his identity and sexuality while experiencing the everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence, and burgeoning adulthood.

50 – Get Out (2017)

A young African-American man visits his white girlfriend's parents for the weekend, where his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point.