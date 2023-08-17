The Best Unforgettable Hollywood Movies You Need To Re-Watch

by
The Wizard of Oz
Are you a fan of Hollywood movies? Do you love watching classics, blockbusters, and films from the golden age of cinema? If so, you've come to the right place! In this article, we've compiled a list of timeless and unforgettable Hollywood movies to re-watch.

From iconic blockbusters to vintage classics, these must-see films have stood the test of time and continue to captivate audiences today. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and join us as we explore the best of Hollywood's golden era.

1 – The Godfather (1972)

I'm Going to Make Him an Offer He Can't Refuse.- The Godfather (1972)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.

2 – The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Two imprisoned men bond over a number of years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency.

3 – Forrest Gump (1994)

bubba forrest gump
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Forrest Gump, a simple man with a low IQ, journeys through life and experiences a series of incredible adventures, meeting historical figures and influencing popular culture along the way.

4 – Titanic (1997)

Titanic Leonardo DiCaprio Kate Winslet
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

5 – Casablanca (1942)

Here's Looking at You, Kid.- Casablanca (1942)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

During World War II, a cynical American expatriate encounters a former lover, with unforeseen complications.

6 – Gone with the Wind (1939)

Gone With The Wind Vivien Leigh
Image Credit: Loew's Inc.

A manipulative woman and a roguish man conduct a turbulent romance during the American Civil War and Reconstruction periods.

7 – Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) Movie
Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee, and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying battle station, while also attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader.

8 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz Billie Burke
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to the magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas.

9 – Psycho (1960)

Psycho Anthony Perkins
Image Credits: Shamley Productions.

A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.

10 – Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta
Image Credit: Miramax Films.

The lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption.

11 – The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lamb Anthony Hopkins
Image Credit: Orion Pictures.

A young F.B.I. cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims.

12 – The Godfather: Part II (1974)

The Godfather: Part II Al Pacino
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

The early life and career of Vito Corleone in 1920s New York City is portrayed, while his son, Michael, expands and tightens his grip on the family crime syndicate.

13 – Jaws (1975)

Jaws
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

A local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer team up to hunt down a great white shark wreaking havoc in a beach resort town.

14 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Image Credit: Universal Studios.

A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world.

15 – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark Harrison Ford
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

In 1936, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler's Nazis can obtain its awesome powers.

16 – The Lion King (1994)

the lion king
Image Credit: Disney Enterprises Inc.

Lion prince Simba and his father are targeted by his bitter uncle, who wants to ascend the throne himself.

17 – Schindler's List (1993)

Schindler's List Liam Neeson
Image Credits: Universal Pictures.

In German-occupied Poland during World War II, Oskar Schindler gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by the Nazis.

18 – The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music Julie Andrews
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

A woman leaves an Austrian convent to become a governess to the children of a Naval officer widower.

19 – The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

When a teenage girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter.

20 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Image Credit: United Artists.

A criminal pleads insanity and is admitted to a mental institution, where he rebels against the oppressive nurse and rallies up the scared patients.

21 – The Green Mile (1999)

The Green Mile Michael Clarke Duncan
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The lives of guards on Death Row are affected by one of their charges: a black man accused of child murder and rape, yet who has a mysterious gift.

22 – Goodfellas (1990)

goodfellas
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment.

The story of Henry Hill and his life in the mob, covering his relationship with his wife Karen Hill and his mob partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito in the Italian-American crime syndicate.

23 – The Matrix (1999)

the
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A computer hacker learns from mysterious rebels about the true nature of his reality and his role in the war against its controllers.

24 – Alien (1979)

alien
Image Credit: 20th Century-Fox

After a space merchant vessel receives an unknown transmission as a distress call, one of the crew is attacked by a mysterious life form and they soon realize that its life cycle has merely begun.

25 – Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

terminator 2
Image Credit: Tri-Star Pictures.

A cyborg, identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor, must now protect her teenage son, John Connor, from a more advanced and powerful cyborg.

26 – Die Hard (1988)

die hard
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

John McClane, an officer of the NYPD, tries to save his wife Holly Gennaro, and several others that were taken hostage by German terrorist Hans Gruber during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

27 – Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner (1982)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.

28 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky V Sylvester Stallone
Image Credit: United Artists.

Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a supremely rare chance to fight heavyweight champion Apollo Creed in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

29 – The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club Molly Ringwald
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Five high school students, all different stereotypes, meet in detention, where they pour their hearts out to each other, and discover how they have a lot more in common than they thought.

30 – Back to the Future (1985)

back to the future
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent thirty years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the eccentric scientist Doc Brown.

31 – Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

32 – Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club
Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox.

An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soapmaker form an underground fight club that evolves into something much, much more.

33 – The Sixth Sense (1999)

I See Dead People.- The Sixth Sense (1999)
Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures.

A boy who communicates with spirits seeks the help of a disheartened child psychologist.

34 – The Shining (1980)

The Shining
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future.

35 – The Terminator (1984)

The Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger
Image Credit: Orion Pictures.

A seemingly indestructible android is sent from 2029 to 1984 to assassinate a waitress, whose unborn son will lead humanity in a war against the machines, while a soldier from that war is sent to protect her at all costs.

36 – Scarface (1983)

Scarface Al Pacino
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

In Miami, a determined Cuban immigrant takes over a drug cartel and succumbs to greed.

37 – The Deer Hunter (1978)

The Deer Hunter Movie
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

An in-depth examination of the ways in which the U.S. Vietnam War impacts and disrupts the lives of people in a small industrial town in Pennsylvania.

38 – Taxi Driver (1976)

You Talking to Me- Taxi Driver (1976)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

A mentally unstable veteran works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuel his urge for violent action.

39 – Platoon (1986)

Platoon, Tom Berenger
Image Credit: Orion Pictures.

A young recruit in Vietnam faces a moral crisis when confronted with the horrors of war and the duality of man.

40 – The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Big Lebowski Jeff Bridges
Image Credit: Gramercy Pictures.

Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.

41 – The Departed (2006)

The Departed Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.

42 – There Will Be Blood (2007)

There Will Be Blood Daniel Day-Lewis
Image Credit: Miramax Films.

A story about family, greed, religion, and oil, centered around a turn-of-the-century prospector in the early days of the business.

43 – No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Country for Old Men, Josh Brolin
Image Credit: Miramax Films.

Violence and mayhem ensue after a hunter stumbles upon some dead bodies, a stash of heroin, and more than $2 million in cash near the Rio Grande.

44 – The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Heath Ledger
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice.

45 – Inception (2010)

Inception Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O.

46 – Django Unchained (2012)

Django Unchained Leonardo DiCaprio, Danièle Watts
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

With the help of a German bounty hunter, a freed slave sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner.

47 – Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Charlize Theron Mad Max: Fury Road
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a woman rebels against a tyrannical ruler in search of her homeland with the aid of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshipper, and a drifter named Max.

48 – La La Land (2016)

La La Land Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone
Image Credit: Summit Entertainment.

While navigating their careers in Los Angeles, a pianist, and an actress falls in love while attempting to reconcile their aspirations for the future.

49 – Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight
Image Credit: A24.

A young African-American man grapples with his identity and sexuality while experiencing the everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence, and burgeoning adulthood.

50 – Get Out (2017)

Get Out Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

A young African-American man visits his white girlfriend's parents for the weekend, where his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point.

