The Best United States Soccer Stars Playing Overseas

Major League Soccer is an entertaining division, and its ability to attract some of the sport’s biggest stars has raised its profile. Who wouldn’t want to watch a tournament involving Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Hugo Lloris, and other top internationals?

While it’s great to watch, MLS isn’t the most competitive league in world football, and that’s why many homegrown stars choose to leave the US and play overseas.

1. Matt Turner: Nottingham Forest

All good teams start with a goalkeeper, and our man between the posts is US international Matt Turner. After six years with the New England Revolution, the stopper joined English Premier League side Arsenal in 2022. Turner was a reserve with the Gunners but is now the first choice at Nottingham Forest after joining in August 2023.

2. Tim Ream: Fulham

Experienced defender Tim Ream also plays domestically in the EPL and is another former member of the New England roster. Ream played for two seasons with Revolution before joining Bolton Wanderers in 2012. He’s now an essential part of the Fulham defense and recently signed a contract extension until 2025.

3. Christian Pulisic: AC Milan

Attacker Christian Pulisic is the captain of the United States Men’s Soccer Team (USMNT), and he is typical of the desire of top domestic players to move abroad. Born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic has spent his professional career overseas with Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and his current club, AC Milan.

4. Giovanni Reyna: Borussia Dortmund

We come back into midfield to Giovanni Reyna, who Borussia Dortmund employs in the German Bundesliga. He was born in Sunderland, England, while his father Claudio was playing in the UK, but Giovanni is now a US citizen and a full USMNT international. He spent part of his youth at New York City FC, but Giovanni Reyna has played with Dortmund for his entire pro career.

5. Timothy Weah: Juventus

A strike partner of Christian Pulisic in the national side, Timothy Weah also plays domestic soccer in Italy. Son of the great George Weah, Timothy was on the New York Red Bulls’ books as a youth player, but he also began his professional career outside of the US. After making his senior debut with Paris Saint-Germain, Weah has since featured for Celtic, Lille, and Juventus.

6. Ricardo Pepi: PSV Eindhoven

Born in El Paso, Texas, in 2003, Ricardo Pepi enjoyed a productive start to his international career. The striker scored ten goals in his first 22 senior USMNT games, and his potential took him to European soccer. After joining German side Augsburg from FC Dallas in 2022, Pepi is now looking to make an impression in Dutch football with PSV Eindhoven.

7. Joe Scally: Borussia Monchengladbach

After making his MLS debut for New York City FC in 2018, defender Joe Scally now plays for one of the most successful sides in German football. He signed with Borussia Monchengladbach in 2021, and at age 21, he is a regular starter in the Bundesliga. Expect Scally to add to his growing list of USMNT caps in 2024 and beyond.

8. Tanner Tessman: Venezia

One of the newer additions to coach Gregg Berhalter’s national roster, midfielder Tanner Tessman, plays club football in Italy with Venezia. The side is in the Italian second tier, and the player will want to move to the top level to stay on Berhalter’s radar. Tessman was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and previously played for FC Dallas.

9. Antonee Robinson: Fulham

Antonee Robinson is one of the more regular players under Gregg Berhalter, and he’s a teammate of Tim Ream at Fulham. The defender is closing in on forty caps for his country and is a dependable figure along the back line. Robinson was born in the UK but has American citizenship, and he joined Fulham from Wigan Athletic in 2020.

10. Kevin Paredes: Vfl Wolfsburg

He’s one of the youngest United States national team members, but an overseas club has already snapped up Kevin Paredes. The youngster is a versatile player and can feature in any position on the left-hand side. After breaking through with D.C. United, German top-flight outfit Vfl Wolfsburg acquired Paredes’ signature in January 2022.

11. Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic

Central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was born in England but qualified for the USA through his father. He’s played for the USMNT senior side since 2017 but has yet to feature in Major League Soccer. Carter-Vickers struggled to maintain a regular place at seven former English clubs but is now settled and performing solidly at Scottish side Celtic.

12. Auston Trusty: Sheffield United

After a frustrating spell with Arsenal, defender Auston Trusty has found a home with fellow EPL side Sheffield United. The 25-year-old joined the Gunners from the Colorado Rapids in 2022 but failed to make a competitive appearance. Trusty is now with Sheffield, and while his team is struggling at the bottom of the table, his impressive defensive play should see him add to his current total of two senior US caps.

13. Cade Cowell: Guadalajara

Another promising young striker looking at a long career in the national setup, Cade Cowell played MLS soccer for the San Jose Earthquakes before trying his luck south of the border. Early signs at Mexican club Guadalajara are promising, and Cowell will aim to add to a modest haul of eight international appearances.

14. Brandon Vasquez: Monterrey

Joining Cade Cowell in Mexico is forward Brandon Vasquez, who joined Monterrey from FC Cincinnati at the start of 2024. He’d been with Cincinnati since 2021 and is now looking for a new challenge. Vasquez has an impressive record of four goals in eight senior appearances for the US national team.

15. Ethan Horvath: Nottingham Forest

When USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter needs his backup goalkeeper, he doesn’t need to travel far from first-choice Matt Turner. Ethan Horvath is Turner’s teammate at Nottingham Forest, where he patiently waits for a chance to prove himself. Horvath is a capable stopper, but at 28, he needs regular first-team soccer.

16. Gabriel Slonina: Chelsea

The United States’ current crop of keepers all have experience, but the roster’s most promising youngster could upstage them. Gabriel Slonina broke through at Chicago Fire and became the youngest starting goalkeeper in MLS history when he debuted at 17 years and 81 days. English Premier League giants Chelsea signed Slonina in 2022, and he’s currently developing his reputation on loan at Belgian club Eupen.

17. Chris Richards: Crystal Palace

Of the many central defenders aiming for a regular place in the US national side, Chris Richards was a slow starter, but he’s now making good progress. He began his pro career with one of the biggest clubs in world soccer but couldn’t command a regular place at Bayern Munich. Richards switched to the EPL team, Crystal Palace, and is now a first-choice starter for the Eagles.

18. Taylor Booth: Utrecht

Like Chris Richards, Taylor Booth failed to break through at Bayern Munich and aims to rebuild his career elsewhere. Starting life at a significant club provides an excellent soccer education. Still, Booth needs first-team soccer and hopes to attract attention from Gregg Berhalter now that he’s among the first-choice starters at Dutch side Utrecht.

19. Weston McKennie: Juventus

One of the most experienced players in the USMNT roster, midfielder Weston McKennie finished 2023 with 49 senior international caps. He’s currently a teammate of Timothy Weah at Juventus, where he’s settled back into the first team following a loan at Leeds United. McKennie was linked with a move back to England, but he’s now producing his best football at Juve, and his current employers will want to retain his services.

20. Brenden Aaronson: Leeds United

At 23, Brenden Aaronson already has 38 caps for the US national team, so coaches hold him in high regard. A native of Medford, New Jersey, the midfielder made his MLS debut with Philadelphia Union before a trade to Red Bull Salzburg in 2021. Aaronson joined Leeds, but after the club dropped to England’s second tier, he’s continuing his soccer education via a loan move to Union Berlin.

21. Folarin Balogun: Monaco

He was born in Brooklyn, but Folarin Balogun has played all his professional soccer in Europe. A striker who played for England at the youth level, he’s since committed to the United States and now has eight caps for the national team. Balogun began at Arsenal and subsequently featured for Middlesbrough and Reims before joining Monaco in 2023. He’s made a promising start in France and should progress to become a USMNT regular.

22. Joshua Wynder: Benfica

Soccer fans in the US and beyond should watch out for Josh Wynder. He’s only 18, but the center-back was called up to the senior national squad in 2023 after progression through the youth system. Wynder joined Benfica from USL team Louisville City and aims to be a part of USMNT’s 2026 World Cup roster.

23. Yunus Musah: AC Milan

Soccer fans will have differing opinions over the USA’s best player, but many will point to young midfielder Yunus Musah. Born in New York in 2002, his talent was spotted early, as big European clubs monitored him. At 21, Musah plays for one of the world’s biggest sides, and he finished 2023 with 33 senior caps for his country. Those are big endorsements of his exceptional talent.

24. Mark McKenzie: Genk

After making his USMNT debut in 2020, Mark McKenzie has just 13 senior caps, but many feel he should have earned more. He now plays domestic soccer in Belgium with Genk, but other players on this list prove that it shouldn’t be a barrier to selection. McKenzie played in MLS with the Philadelphia Union, and he’s a reliable defender who should come back into the national setup.