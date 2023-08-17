The Steam Deck will revolutionize PC gaming. Steam Deck takes cues from the Nintendo Switch’s success in its handheld approach to computers. Sure, it is a PC, but it has a form factor nature that lets you play high-quality games on the go without a bulky laptop.

While not every game on Steam will work well on the Steam Deck, the best-verified games are some of the finest titles available on PC. Below, have a look at the best verified Steam Deck games to play, ranging from action games to RPGs and everything in between. These are all must-plays for new Steam Deck owners.

1 – Persona 5 Royal

It is hard to top one of the greatest JRPGs (Japanese role-playing games) of all time. This verified Steam Deck game lets players take the tale of Joker and the Phantom Thieves on the go. With its stunning style and fast-paced, turn-based gameplay, this is Prime material for portable play.

2 – Doom Eternal

This series has ranked near the top of the best first-person shooter games for a long time, and Eternal might be the best. The swift gameplay is uncanny, and the challenge is immense. Blasting through hordes of demons on the Steam Deck looks pretty good, too.

3 – Resident Evil 4

Every horror gamer should check out this remake. Leon is a fantastic protagonist, and this zombie-like Europe setting is gorgeous and challenging. The graphics look solid on Steam Deck as well.

4 – Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

For a couple of games that will test puzzle skills and offer the best stories in video games, look no further. The game blends a death game plot, escape rooms and time-jumping branching for incredible play. There is nothing like this set of two masterpiece visual novels.

5 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

You don’t have to play the previous games to enjoy this genre-defining open-world RPG that sets the bar for the category. The tale of Geralt searching for his daughter Ciri features countless quests, tons of difficult choices, and a beautiful world to explore.

6 – Monster Hunter Rise

This Capcom title will appeal to monster slayers and multiplayer gamers. The Steam Deck version features enhanced visuals over the Nintendo Switch version and smooth performance. This tactical action game will test the patience and strategic mindset for players as they take on hulking monsters.

7 – Final Fantasy Xiv

This is perhaps the best MMORPG ever, and one of the best verified Steam Deck games. The best part? Gamers can play through the entirety of the base game plus its first expansion without paying a dime. The freedom to switch job classes anytime and the ever-evolving story make this one game players can spend a lifetime with.

8 – The Last of Us Part I

It is hard to beat one of the Game of the Year winners like this title from Naughty Dog. Once a PlayStation exclusive, it has arrived on PC through its remake version. The gameplay holds up quite well, while the apocalyptic story still ranks as one of the best in video games.

If you like the HBO show, you can check out the original version of this game.

9 – The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero

For an underrated JRPG to check out, this game from NIS America deserves a look. It occurs in perhaps the best video game city of all time, Crossbell. There, players play as Lloyd, the leader of a special investigative force who assembles a team of wonderful outcasts to uncover the corruption in the city.

Trails from Zero features some of the richest world-building in all gaming.

10 – Baldur’s Gate 3

For potentially the deepest RPG of all time, look no further than this 2023 title. You don’t have to play the previous games to enjoy the rich cinematics, countless choices, and stellar turn-based combat. It offers even more fun as a multiplayer game.

11 – Apex Legends

Good news for the cash-strapped: some of the best verified Steam Deck games are free to play. That includes Apex Legends, a classic first-person battle royale from Respawn that has the most thrilling gameplay in its genre.

12 – The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Capcom’s visual novel series has some of the most memorable characters and fascinating twists among the best verified Steam Deck games. This collection of Phoenix Wright’s ancestors' stories is also the most entertaining in the franchise. It offers two lengthy games with several cases to unpack in this brilliant set.

13 – Disney Dreamlight Valley

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may not be officially available on Steam Deck, but Disney’s take on the game comes close to the real thing. Players get to build and customize their town, befriend characters like Mickey Mouse and Olaf, and enjoy the constant drip feed of content.

14 – Hades

The roguelike genre continues to balloon due in part to the best in the genre: Hades. Gamers play as the son of the Olympic god of the underworld, going through action-packed run after run to escape the hellish place. As they die and lose, players get a bit more powerful each time with the help of colorful characters.

15 – Elden Ring

Many consider this the pinnacle of the Soulsborne formula and the best game that FromSoftware has ever made. The open-world formula lends itself well to the slower-paced and difficult fantasy RPG combat. This is another game with excellent bang for your buck, and one of the best verified games on Steam Deck.

16 – Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

This sequel in the visual novel series doesn't require knowledge of the previous game. Players inhabit one of several “Ultimate” students who have to get away with murder. It has some of mind-bending twists and storytelling in gaming..

17 – God of War

Kratos’ pseudo-reboot takes the previously Greek god to Norse mythology, and in terrific fashion. This cinematic and gorgeous will impress players before they even experience its hefty action gameplay. Few video games have this level of production value and budget.

18 – Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

The remake of the most beloved Final Fantasy game of all time couldn’t differ any more from the original. And, yet, it remains a prime example of how to integrate strategy into action RPG combat. That is all before considering its top-tier set of characters, too.

19 – Temtem

Pokémon doesn't appear on the Steam Deck, but Temtem makes up for that. Players collect different creatures in an MMO setting. Players can fight alongside friends and explore a vast, ever-changing world.

20 – Hogwarts Legacy

Anyone wanting to attend Hogwarts, like Harry Potter, needs to play this game. It realizes the magical school in an unprecedented way, with an open-world worth exploring and fun magical gameplay. That says nothing of its dark storyline, either.

21 – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

This latest game in the long-running PlayStation series offers some of the best action platforming gameplay on PC. Since Nintendo doesn’t have its games on the Steam Deck, this is one way to play as some cute mascot characters and traverse a colorful world.

22 – Street Fighter 6

Steam has plenty of fighting games, though few can match the latest entry from Capcom. With an open-world story adventure that complements the already masterful fighting gameplay, this title offers competitive action gamers won’t find anywhere else.

23 – Cyberpunk 2077

While Cyberpunk 2077 had a disastrous launch, patches, and updates have since made it a better game. It also looks pretty good on the Steam Deck to boot. Players explore the vast Night City, choosing how to progress through missions and customize their character.

24 – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Bethesda made one of the greatest and most prolific games of all time with Skyrim in 2011. Many years later and it is still available on every modern platform, including the Steam Deck.

This is arguably one of the best places to play it since players can enjoy this massive RPG on the go with all of the benefits of mods and the like.

25 – Stardew Valley

For anyone that loves cozy, relaxing games like farming simulators, this is the one to play on PC. The adorable 2D pixel art grabs the attention of players, while the rich farming economy and lovable characters bring gamers back time and time again.