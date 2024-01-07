The Best Very Special Episodes When Sitcoms Got Serious

The best sitcoms not only have sharp writing and fantastic actors, but they incorporate real-life issues prescient to contemporary society. Family shows during the 1980s and 1990s were the types of programs that used “very special episodes” the most to make a point about a serious topic, but other sitcoms before and since also crossed over into the realm of the dramatic.

Today, sitcoms utilize more episodes related to racism and discrimination. These best very special episodes don't hesitate to make audiences uncomfortable and force them to think about problems they may not have otherwise.

1. All in the Family – “Edith’s 50th Birthday”

All in the Family revolutionized sitcom storytelling by taking the filter off and depicting a more realistic 1970s America than other shows during the decade. The Bunker family often argued about war, racism, politics, and more, but the most important episode surrounded assault. The episode in which Edith Bunker nearly gets violated in her home stands above all other very special episodes.

2. The Golden Girls – “Not Another Monday”

The Golden Girls made tackling social issues an every-episode occurrence. “Not Another Monday” forces audiences to think about mental health problems in the elderly as one of Sophia’s depressed friends talks about her desire to commit suicide. Sophia coerces her friend into staying on Earth with her, a touching tribute to the power people possess when they ask loved ones about depression.

3. Diff’rent Strokes – “Bicycle Man”

Pedophilia takes center stage in one of Diff’rent Strokes’ defining very special episodes. Arnold and Dudley come into contact with a bicycle shop owner who slowly but surely tries to become too close for comfort to the young boys. The show received massive acclaim for having the courage to discuss such a serious topic in the 1980s.

4. Family Ties – “Give Your Uncle Arthur A Kiss”

One of the earliest episodes of Family Ties dabbles in the scary prospect of a trusted adult becoming something he’s not. Mallory doesn’t know what to do when one of her dad’s friends advances on her without her consent. The topic wasn’t often broached in the 1980s, and it displays the horrors of trying to avoid abuse as a teenage girl in America.

5. Maude – “Maude’s Dilemma”

Bea Arthur stacked up serious sitcom episodes during her time on The Golden Girls, but she got started in Maude a decade earlier. The titular character grapples with the controversial decision to get an abortion after getting pregnant in her late 40s. Women’s rights and ethics behind abortion are still debated 50 years later, and Maude deserves acclaim for being ahead of the curve.

6. Roseanne – “Crime and Punishment”

Abuse is one of the hardest but most vital topics television shows grapple with during very special episodes. Roseanne doesn’t avoid the hostility and anger that family members feel when they hear about domestic assault when Roseanne and Dan hotly react to the news of Jackie being beaten up by her boyfriend.

7. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – “Bullets Over Bel-Air”

Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro give two of the best performances in the series when Carlton buys a gun in the aftermath of a shooting. The episode displays the chemistry of the two actors, how far Will and Carlton have come in their love and friendship, and the very visceral trauma that emanates from a gun violence.

8. Boy Meets World – “Cult Fiction”

Teenage years have no shortage of perils, but cultism often gets overlooked in the scheme of adolescent threats. In one of the best episodes of Boy Meets World, Shawn joins a cult for direction after high school, but things start to look different than they seem. The episode gives an excellent analysis of the consequences of cults.

9. Happy Days – “Southern Crossing”

Happy Days feels very much like a product of the time it tries to depict–an achievement, considering the show aired in the 70s and 80s but depicted the 1950s. With the Civil Rights Movement at the peak of its relevance during the 1950s and 1960s, Fonzie and Al join the fight for equal rights in the United States at a rally and protest.

10. Saved by the Bell – “Jessie’s Song”

Many sitcoms attempted to incorporate plot lines surrounding drug use and alcohol, but Saved by the Bell went with something just as dangerous that goes overlooked. Jessie goes way too far in her consumption of caffeine pills and becomes addicted. The show delicately discusses the consequences of prescription drugs and pills.

11. Family Matters – “Fight the Good Fight”

Family Matters revolutionized the Black sitcom during the 1980s and 1990s, often incorporating pressing issues related to racism and discrimination. The very special episode “Fight the Good Fight” devastates Laura when she finds out students at her school don’t want her to make a Black history class.

12. Friends – “The One with the Fertility Test”

Chandler and Monica grappling with the different options for having a baby late in Friends is enough to bring a tear to most fans’ eyes. The couple find out they are potentially infertile at the end of “The One with the Fertility Test” and Chandler comforts Monica in one of the series’ best scenes. The episode shines a light on people who struggle with having kids and how it affects their mental health.

13. Modern Family – “Under Pressure”

Therapy used to feel like a taboo topic to many Americans during the pre-21st century, but Tony Soprano going to see a psychologist on The Sopranos opened the floodgates of mental health acceptability in television. Modern Family took it one step forward by addressing the immense mental baggage teenagers and young adults deal with when Alex reaches out for help.

14. iCarly – “iWanna Stay With Spencer”

The Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly never really talked about serious topics, but the difficulties of Spencer and Carly overcoming their parents not being there for them grounds the series a lot of the time. “iWanna Stay With Spencer” presents the possibility that Carly will have to move to her grandfather’s house. Still, she knows that Spencer is the suitable guardian for her. Paternity and adoption are two of the heavy topics discussed here.

15. Black-ish – “Hope”

Police brutality runs rampant in America, and Black-ish brilliantly depicts the responsibility Black parents have to their kids to explain the social and political climate of the country. Dre and Bow always find the perfect words to say to their children when they become curious about contemporary racism and how it affects them.

16. Mr. Belvedere – “Wesley’s Friend”

Mr. Belvedere didn’t garner huge ratings during the 1980s, but it did air one of the most important very special episodes surrounding HIV and AIDS. Wesley’s classmates ostracize a student with an HIV/AIDS diagnosis, and the show does a fantastic job handling the stereotypes around the disease and debunking ignorance of how it’s contracted.

17. Punky Brewster – “Just Say No”

Another underrated sitcom from yesteryear, Punky Brewster gets very serious about drugs in this episode about Punky avoiding peer pressure. The episode aptly titled “Just Say No” continues the anti-drug crusade that so many shows attempted to get involved in during the decade.

18. Good Times – “J.J. in Trouble”

It should surprise no one that Good Times followed the style of All in the Family, considering it descended from the same family tree. This means the series would engage in sensitive storylines, such as when J.J. has to face the consequences of potentially spreading an STD to his ex-girlfriend.

19. Small Wonder – “Chewed Out”

An obscure sitcom about a child and their robot sibling, Small Wonder, got serious about chewing tobacco use in this early-series episode. Many people in the 1980s thought chewing was a healthier alternative to smoking, but the show does a great job listing the downsides to both habits.

20. George Lopez – “George Finds Therapy Benny-ficial”

George Lopez kept the tone light most of the time, but the episode that tapped into George’s upbringing used school shootings as the tipping point for the characters going to therapy. George’s son, Max, struggles in the aftermath of a school shooting. The survivors of violence often don’t receive the trauma counseling they need, therefore this topic brings up a much-forgotten issue.

21. Full House – “Silence Is Not Golden”

Full House kept things light-hearted and corny most of the time, but “Silence Is Not Golden” really ups the stakes to teach kids a lesson about domestic abuse. Stephanie tries to process a classmate going through a lot at home and decides to tell Uncle Jesse about the beatings her friend takes on an almost daily basis.

22. Home Improvement – “The Longest Day”

Home Improvement threw in a doozy of a sentimental episode during the last part of season five when Randy discovers he may have thyroid cancer. The grueling 24 hours until the family hears the results is handled with grace and a beautiful tribute to the Taylor family with “What a Wonderful World” by Louie Armstrong.