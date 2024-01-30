The Best Video Game Reboots of All Time

Like the film or television industry, the world of gaming has seen its fair share of reboots over the years. While some of these video game reboots have had difficulty measuring up to the esteem of their predecessors, more than a few brought new life into their waning franchises, recapturing audiences’ attention years–sometimes decades–after the release of the original game.

Meet the best video game reboots to date.

1. God of War (2018)

Having killed off all the Greek figures of mythology in the original series, the God of War series set its sights on decimating the gods and goddesses of Norse antiquity with 2018’s God of War. To kick off its new era, Santa Monica Studio rebuilt the God of War vehicle from the ground up, making use of a new third-person combat system, more realistic graphics, and a heart-rending central story detailing Kratos’s estranged relationship to his son.

2. Tomb Raider (2013)

Though an influential title in late ‘90s gaming, the Tomb Raider series had long since stagnated by the end of the 2000s. In 2013, however, the series received a much-needed reboot, ushering in a renaissance period for the fan-favorite adventure series. Providing a feasible origin story for the young, inexperienced Lara Croft, Tomb Raider’s survival-based action ensured a Tomb Raider title fans had never seen or experienced before.

3. Fallout 3 (2008)

In no uncertain terms, Fallout 3 set the standard for almost every open-world game that followed. Abandoning the isometric camera angle of its predecessors and opting for an optional third- or first-person point of view, Fallout 3 offered players a grittier, more immersive post-apocalyptic wasteland to explore, as well as constant opportunity to battle raiders, mutated monsters, and remnants of a despotic U.S. government.

4. Grand Theft III (2001)

Taking the hard-earned lessons of the initial Grand Theft Auto games to heart, Rockstar Games introduced a plethora of changes to 2001’s Grand Theft Auto III. Steering away the overhead camera angle of its predecessors, GTA III revolutionized the open-world gaming experiences for an entire generation, with every G.T.A. game that followed taking a page out of its playbook.

5. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2003)

The magnum opus of the Prince of Persia series, The Sands of Time stands tall as one of the greatest video games ever made. Forever changing the action-adventure genre, The Sands of Time’s innovative 3D graphics, rapid wall-running, and implementation of time travel continue to leave players awestruck over two decades later thanks to this most recent entry to video game reboots.

6. Wolfenstein: The New Order (2014)

After the critical shortcomings of 2009’s Wolfenstein, the Wolfenstein series returned with its exciting reboot, Wolfenstein: The New Order. Jumping ahead in the chronological timeline, The New Order’s retro-futuristic version of an alternative, Axis-controlled 1960s made for an ideal jumping-off point in the series, delighting fans with its unique setting, campy characters, and crowd-pleasing action.

7. New Super Mario Bros. (2006)

Ranking among the finest releases for the Nintendo DS, New Super Mario Bros. contained everything fans associated with the Mario franchise, as well as several new advancements. Featuring numerous nods to the Mario games before it, New Super Mario Bros. knocked it out of the park in terms of its solo campaign (or its alternative two-player cooperative play).

8. Star Fox 64 (1997)

A reboot of the Super NES release, Star Fox 64 acted as a loving expansion to the original Star Fox, holding the same favorable appeal among gamers today as it had in 1997. With its addictive gameplay and its pin-point accurate control scheme, few sci-fi adventure games managed to surpass this vintage gaming masterpiece.

9. Doom (2016)

As the first major installment in the Doom franchise since 2004’s Doom 3, 2016’s Doom had a lot riding on it in terms of meeting fans’ high standards. Remaining true to the spirit of the series’ earlier entries, however, the 2016 Doom came loaded with the same heavy metal aesthetic as its predecessors, right down to its atmospheric grunge soundtrack.

10. Resident Evil 7 (2017)

As fans began to express greater uncertainty about the creative direction of Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, Capcom made the wise decision to return the series to its roots. Removing the third-person shooter components of its sister titles, Resident Evil 7 instead doubled down on the franchise’s foremost horror components, constructing a Southern Gothic survival story as nightmarish as anything that came before it.

11. Ratchet & Clank (2016)

A far more intricate remake than most other games out there, the 2016 Ratchet & Clank soared to new heights when it came to its cohesive world design, challenging gameplay, and gripping central story. Rather than updating 2002’s Ratchet & Clank with new graphics, Insomniac challenged themselves to create a more immersive gaming experience–something they more than managed to accomplish here. Call it one of the high benchmarks among video game reboots.

12. Twisted Metal: Black (2001)

Rather than existing as a mindless vehicular combat game, Twisted Metal: Black has one thing that helps define it: a great story. Framing a narrative around each of its selectable protagonists, Twisted Metal: Black made its explosive roller derby combat that much more engrossing and suspenseful to watch unfold.

13. XCOM: Enemy Unknown (2012)

Resurrecting the long-dormant XCOM series for a new decade, XCOM: Enemy Unknown became a surprise breakout success when it hit consoles in 2012. A layered strategy game that merged sci-fi warfare with turn-based action, Enemy Unknown showed that the tactics genre still had plenty of room for improvement, leading to its successful resurgence in the decade that followed.

14. Mortal Kombat (2011)

A soft reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise, 2011’s Mortal Kombat drew on all the core characteristics of the Mortal Kombat canon. From its gory finishers and stomach-churning violence to its over-the-top roster of fighters, 2011’s Mortal Kombat redefined the Mortal Kombat series for the next generation.

15. Hitman (2016)

A hodgepodge of action, stealth, and puzzle-solving, 2016’s Hitman acts as the ultimate addition to the Hitman series. Placing greater emphasis on players’ choices, Hitman adjusts itself to each gamers’ individual gameplay style, regardless of whether they want to take out a target with guns blazing, or wish to carry out a more stealthy assassination.

16. Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011)

Like 2016’s Hitman, Deus Ex: Human Revolution revolves around players’ specific decisions. Adapting itself to every potential gameplay style (from stealth to outright shooter), Deus Ex: Human Revolution appeared as the all-important reboot Deus Ex needed to stay relevant in the 2010s.

17. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (2010)

Like most early console games, many considered the Castlevania series long past its prime by the mid-2000s. Yet in 2010, Konami decided to overhaul the series with an ambitious reboot–something that came about with Castlevania: Lords of Shadow.

Bigger, bolder, and even more gothic than its earlier installments, Lords of Shadow marked a new era for the Castlevania series (even if subsequent sequels failed to live up to this underrated action horror game).

18. DmC: Devil May Cry (2013)

Set in an alternative reality from the franchise’s main continuity, DmC: Devil May Cry spins the series’ pre-established chronology in a new and unexpected direction. Despite receiving mixed reviews from fans in 2013, most players will have a hard time arguing against DmC’s new gameplay advancements (even if the redesign of Dante proved iffy, at best).

19. Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga (2007)

While Lego Star Wars games have come and gone over the years, few have garnered the same popularity as 2007’s Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga. A creative combination of Lego Star Wars and Lego Star Wars II, The Complete Saga seemed like the complete package when it came to Lego space opera gaming (a niche but enjoyable subgenre of science fiction).

20. Spec Ops: The Line (2012)

A reboot of the little-known Spec Ops tactical shooter series, Spec Ops: The Line has already garnered a cult reputation among modern gamers, in large part due to its more intelligent storyline and thematic progression.

In an interesting twist, the game forced players to make difficult real-time decisions in the heat of combat, each choice weighing on their minds once they'd made it.