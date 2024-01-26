The Best Video Game Remakes of All Time

Video game remakes serve a lot of purposes. As a reincarnation of an older experience, remakes can put a great game in front of a new audience. Revamped and reimagined, these remakes can fix a lot of issues with controls and other elements that might not feel acceptable according to today’s standards.

Some video game remakes have turned out better than others, though. Find here the best video game remakes still worth a play.

1. Demon's Souls

Demon’s Souls takes the original PS3 game and brings it well into the current decade. Trapped on the PS3 for well over 10 years now, Demon's Souls works well as a fantastic adventure with the bells and whistles of the PS5. The stiff challenge remains intact but with overhauled visuals and audio.

Modern graphics, tuned-up combat, and smooth performance make the Demon’s Souls remake one of the best PS5 games available on the platform.

2. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2

Tony Hawk Pro Skater games strike a special nostalgic chord with many gamers today. The original two games remain perhaps the most lauded, so this remake duology makes a lot of sense. Despite over 20 years passing by, the old the gameplay fundamentals of these games hold up well. Even the local split-screen mode has remained intact.

Some gamers who enjoyed these on the PS1 or N64 may even have kids they can play the remakes with today! Combining combos and long grinds has never been better than in this remake.

3. Dead Space Remake

Dead Space still holds up pretty well, all things considered. Still, EA and Motive Studio decided to remake the survival horror masterpiece. Thankfully the remake loses nothing and only enhances the magic that makes Dead Space so great. Volumetric fog, better performance, and more visceral violence take advantage of the PS5’s power to great effect here. Fans of survival horror need not look further than this video game remake.

4. Shadow of the Colossus

Most still regard Shadow of the Colossus as a timeless classic title. Since the PS2 era the game has popped up in discussions about hidden gems and must-play games.

Now, the game lives on in the best possible shape via Bluepoint’s remake for the PS4. This classic adventure holds up in spectacular fashion with the smooth framerate, fresh coat of paint, and tweaked controls. The classic action and climbing around giant colossi remains as unique and thrilling as ever with this remake.

5. Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Red Faction games have run the gamut in terms of genre. Starting out as a first-person shooter, the series would eventually find its way to a third-person open-world action game. As a result, the game would wind up as perhaps the best entry in the franchise.

Red Faction Guerrilla remains well known for its unprecedented destructibility and outstanding physics. Now this classic stays playable on modern platforms with updated graphics and performance that meets modern standards. The game also features a great story with memorable characters, making it one of the best video game remakes of all time.

6. Final Fantasy VII Remake

Fans of the original Final Fantasy VII clamored for a modern remake for a very long time. While Square Enix took their time, they eventually got around to remaking the game and releasing it in 2020.

Final Fantasy VII Remake balances out traditional turn-based elements with modern real-time gameplay to form an effective and unique combat system. Real voice acting and excellent music round the remake out and bring this classic story into the 21st century. The game scored glowing reviews, and stands out as a gem among even the best video game remakes.

7. The Last of Us Part I

Many thought The Last of Us Part I seemed unnecessary prior to release, but playing it will reveal that remains an outstanding remake. The slew of excellent updates here will keep most gamers from ever going back to the original 2013 game, despite it holding up quite well on its own.

Overhauled visuals combined with many of the gameplay elements from Naughty Dog’s more recent Part II create a definitive version. The enemy AI sees improvements as well, so Part I puts up a bit more of a realistic challenge.

8. Mafia: Definitive Edition

The original Mafia from 2002 proves that the Martin Scorsese-style mafia story could translate from film to video games. While not quite on-par with Grand Theft Auto, it still delivers an excellent experience.

That said, actually playing the game does not hold up as well overall. Thankfully Mafia: The Definitive Edition showed up a few years back with updates across the board. Everything from the voice acting to the user interface got a total makeover. As a result, Mafia: The Definitive Edition has wound up one of the best video game remakes ever.

9. Oddworld: New ‘n' Tasty!

The PS1 remains a haven for all sorts of great games, and Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey has pleased crowds for decades. Thankfully the New ‘n’ Tasty remake came along to reintroduce that story to a new audience. This remake keeps the gameplay and overall vibe the same as the original, but improves the visuals and controls. Moving Abe around feels fluid and responsive now, and the graphics look nice and sharp. This iconic side-scrolling puzzler has become easier and more fun to play than ever before.

10. MediEvil

MediEvil never quite broke through into mainstream notoriety, but it did manage to cobble together an enduring fanbase. The misadventures of Sir Daniel Fortesque play great now. Visual enhancements, new arrangements for some of the music, and modernized controls make this a fantastic remake.

Like the original, this remake didn't take the world by storm. Still, many fans of the original agree that this will remain the best way to play MediEvil.

11. Resident Evil 2

The Resident Evil 2 remake kicked off a string of successful revivals for the iconic survival horror series. Players can now enjoy what many might call the best Resident Evil game of all time with this ground-up reimagining.

Instead of the infamous tank controls, the RE2 remake plays more like Dead Space with an over-the-shoulder camera. Plus, the modern graphics and visual effects produced by Capcom’s in-house engine look stunning. All of the Resident Evil video game remakes remain great choices but players should start with this one.

12. Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed

Thankfully, PS2-era games don’t need that much done to them for a good remake. As far as functionality goes, Destroy All Humans 2 still holds up. The 20-year-old visuals and dated controls do not, though.

Black Forest Games hit the nail on the head with this remake. Each and every texture looks modern and sharp. The antiquated controls now play more like a modern Ratchet and Clank title. The irreverent humor still hits, but now the gameplay and visuals back it up.

13. Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza games have taken off in the West in recent years. This has prompted Sega to re-release some of the lesser-known titles from the PS2.

The first game needed the most work, hence Yakuza Kiwami. Among the many improved elements stand the graphics, UI, and general gameplay. With everything tuned up, now these games play just as well as the newer Yakuza entries. Fans who might have missed out on the outstanding original game can now slip right into it without putting up with dated controls and archaic graphics.

14. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Few characters needed the remake treatment as badly as Crash did when he finally got it. This collection contains the original three Crash Bandicoot games, remade and repackaged into one modern collection with the N. Sane Trilogy.

These three games hold up quite well, but are further enhanced with upgraded textures and other modern conveniences. They even feature a new menu system consistent throughout all three games, on top of other quality-of-life improvements.

15. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy captures the essence of the classic Spyro games with stunning new visuals. Reviving these open worlds in such vibrant fashion remains quite an achievement. Reproduced audio adds even more quality to the experience with excellent music and top-notch voice acting.

The controls and UI needed less work than one might expect, but Activision still gave the game a shot in the arm with more expressive modern animations and vivid colors. Older gamers might come for the nostalgia, but everyone can get into the smooth, open-ended gameplay.

16. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (2011)

As with many of the best video game remakes, Nintendo had their hands full when it came to matching the success of their 1998 masterpiece, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Rather than downscaling it for the Nintendo 3DS and calling it a day, the company weaved in enough originality to win players over, whether in the form of its 3D graphics or its modified Master Quest mode.

17. Black Mesa (2020)

While contemporary players might have a hard time looking past the dated graphics of the original Half-Life, Black Mesa offers a refreshing alternative. Utilizing Valve’s Source engine system, Black Mesa goes one step further in repackaging of Half-Life, reworking the game’s controversial ending, extending its runtime, and reworking its combat and puzzle design to modern standards of gaming.

18. Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes (2004)

An ambitious remake that combined the basic story of Metal Gear Solid with the nuanced gameplay of 2001’s Metal Gear Solid: Sons of Liberty, The Twin Snakes ranks as one of the best additions to the M.G.S. series to date. With new cutscenes and alternative ways to dispatch hapless enemy guards, The Twin Snakes delivered the signature thrills fans associated with a Metal Gear Solid game.

19. Metroid: Zero Mission (2004)

One of the best releases for the Game Boy Advance, Metroid: Zero Mission offered a fresh and exciting spin on 1986’s Metroid. Placing greater emphasis on power-ups as a means to progress through levels, Metroid: Zero Mission weaved in enough new content to satisfy longtime fans and those unfamiliar with the expansive space opera universe of the Metroid series.

20. The Secret of Monkey Island (2009)

A prime example of a remake done right, The Secret of Monkey Island allowed players to enjoy the humorous antics of LucasArts’ fabled seafaring point-and-click adventure series without getting bogged down in the original’s dated graphics.

A celebration of everything Monkey Island stands for, 2009’s The Secret of Monkey has all the heart and humor of the initial game in the series.

21. Super Mario 64 DS (2004)

Lackluster multiplayer option aside, Super Mario 64 DS had enough innovation to satisfy most players in the early 2000s. Boasting updated graphics, a larger number of collectibles, and even more mini-games, one can spend a significant amount of time playing Super Mario 64 DS and still find things to do.

22. Live A Live (2022)

Making its debut to international audiences in 2022, Live A Live acted as a faithful remake of the 1994 Japanese game of the same name. Like the initial game, 2022’s Live A Live has something that will appeal to every prospective gamer, from a taut central storyline to its unique and likable main protagonists.

23. Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver (2009)

A remake of 1999’s Pokémon Gold and Silver, 2009’s Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver also drew on several features of Pokémon Crystal (including the notable presence of Suicune in the game). While its absurd price tag might make the game difficult to obtain, Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver has all the magical whimsy of the Pokémon in its pocket-sized presentation.

24. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (2011)

Though Halo 2 remains the defining entry in the series, fans shouldn’t discount the appeal of 2001’s Halo: Combat Evolved. A better-than-average first-person shooter, Combat Evolved proved such a popular release, it later became the basis for a 2011 remake–one that came supported by polished graphics, a new sound design, and an online multiplayer option.