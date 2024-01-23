The Best Video Game Sequels of All Time

Video game sequels have an amazing opportunity. They get to revisit previous worlds and improve on their tenets. However, the mark of outstanding video game sequels has never been an ability to just iterate on its predecessor – but to outclass it.

Setting new benchmarks within the confines of a previous game remains a tall order though, and most sequels fall short of it. There remain those few game sequels, though, that epitomize the concept of ideal video game sequels.

1. Silent Hill 2

Often called the greatest survival horror game of all time, let alone the best Silent Hill game, SIlent Hill 2 broke down every remaining barrier for gamers who doubted the genre. Everything from the provocative narrative to the high (for the time) production values put Silent Hill 2 well above the original.

Silent Hill 2 overflows with engaging mystery and bone-chilling scares, which have held up well over the decades. Through a cinematic style that mirrors films like Seven and Jacob’s Ladder, Silent Hill 2 keeps players reeling and guessing. There remain plenty of great games in the Silent Hill series, but the first sequel remains on top in most ways.

2. Sonic The Hedgehog 2

On top of adding the iconic spin-dash move, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 sped past the original in a number of ways. More diverse levels, even better music, better-balanced challenge, and the introduction of Tails all make this sequel an outstanding follow-up. Sonic 2 also has some stunning bonus stages and less linear levels to make it feel advanced. The co-op mode also brings in a lot of replay value that the original game didn’t have.

The Sonic series has seen a lot of sequels since 1992, but this one remains the best in terms of capturing the spirit of the character and the franchise.

3. Resident Evil 4

Perhaps the most popular Resident Evil game of all time, the fourth mainline entry reinvented the series as well as the genre in a number of ways. Resident Evil 4’s revolutionary over-the-shoulder camera persists in many horror/action games to this day.

Modern horror classics like The Evil Within, Dead Space, and others all owe a little something to Resident Evil 4. On top of that, Resident Evil 4’s emphasis on action helped reinvigorate a genre that had gotten somewhat stale at the time. Leon’s character may not have reinvented the wheel but he has proven a durable character that fans still enjoy today. Resident Evil 4 remains a giant among its peers even today.

4. Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto 3 continues its legacy as a huge departure from the previous Grand Theft Auto games in every way. The top-down perspective, the chuggy framerate, and the simplistic gameplay exchanged for revolutionary third-person action.

While not the original third-person action game, Grand Theft Auto 3 did popularize that style in combination with an open-world format. This open-ended style that lets players tackle missions at their leisure and wander around causing mayhem in the meantime persists to this day as a basis for many games.

5. Red Dead Redemption 2

The Red Dead series has a lot going for it across its three mainline games. Red Dead Redemption 2 however, exists in a class of its own. The massive open world and authentic tale about a tumultuous time in America’s history mix well with the compelling characters who react to the player’s choices in real time. Often, characters will recall the player’s choices and behave differently in the future, making the world feel dynamic and real.

Games have employed many of these dynamics before and since Red Dead Redemption 2, but none have surpassed this particular flavor of those elements. The game still plays great, too, and could pass as a modern game for most people.

6. God of War 3

God of War 3 serves as the absolute peak of what the earlier games aimed for. Hyper-violent action, outstanding graphics, and blood-boiling music thrusting the experience ever forward all make up the experience. While games like Dante’s Inferno and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow came close in some ways, God of War 3 remains the king of these sorts of games. The larger enemy variety dwarfs previous God of War games, while the top-notch presentation takes advantage of what the PS3 could really do. Whether one plays that version of the PS4 remaster, there’s no wrong way to go about playing this gem.

7. Half-Life 2

Half-life 2 builds on the foundation laid by its predecessor. The real-time physics and interesting science fiction story reach a fever pitch, but the game does so much more. Half-life 2 features great detail with expressive characters, crisp sound design, and creative weapons that make the game pop even more. The ability to move things around and alter the world freely still feels as revolutionary as it ever did. On top of that, the litany of mods and expansions from the developers and the community keep Half-life 2 playable long-term.

8. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Many gamers still characterize Metal Gear Solid 2 as the perfect sequel. Among the plethora of good reasons for this, the sheer number of improvements over the original Metal Gear Solid takes priority. The graphics, sound, voice acting, gameplay, length, and just about every other element imaginable have been kicked up several notches.

While the stealth gameplay remains simpler than what one might find in a Splinter Cell game, the overall package remains one of the best stealth games of all time thanks to a great variety of situations and multiple ways to navigate them. Knocking enemies out and hiding them in lockers remains more fun than it has any right to. The massive intriguing story that unfolds remains second to none as well.

9. Portal 2

Portal 2 feels like a slam dunk in every way. While it leans into the foundation of the original a bit more than other sequels on this list, that just speaks to the excellence of the original game. The original Portal still plays like a near-perfect game. Portal 2 remains one of the rare examples of a sequel giving players more of the same and still managing to feel like an excellent sequel. While it does refine the gameplay a bit, and introduces a bit more variety in the puzzles, the core gameplay remains the same.

The portal-focused puzzle solving and subtle humor holds up well. That, plus a co-op mode, make Portal 2 the definitive Portal game.

10. Mass Effect 2

The Sprawling space opera beginning with the original Mass Effect matures into its true form with Mass Effect 2. Everything players enjoyed about Mass Effect shows up bigger and better here. The depth of choice, combat, explorable locations and narrative impact all feel expanded. Still, the subtle fundamentals that make the characters so interesting remain. The stakes feel higher, the graphics look better, and the power of players’ choices all characterize this sequel and keep it as an unmissable experience.

11. Psychonauts 2

Despite having to wait so long for it, Psychonauts 2 feels downright essential for fans of the original. In fact, the near-20-year gap between the two Psychonaut games sort of benefit this sequel in a way. The more powerful hardware allows the Psychonauts 2 to offer much bigger worlds and a longer adventure.

This makes Psychonauts 2 feel lightyears ahead of the original in every way. The strange-yet-charming band of characters leaping in and out of different psyches holds up better than ever with this modern sequel. The personification of abstract thoughts define these two games, but really materialize best with Psychonauts 2.

Hopefully fans won’t have to wait another decade for another adventure.

12. Baldur's Gate 3

As many gamers’ game of the year for 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 has become a new standard for open-world RPGs. The sheer variety of narrative choice, quest variety, and gameplay styles the game supports feels second to none. On top of that, the game seems playable for just about anyone.

Knowledge of the previous games proves helpful, but not necessary by any means. All sorts of different gamers can play Baldur’s Gate 3 their own way and make the experience their own. Top-notch presentation and a co-op mode round the game out well, and add a lot of value to the overall package.

13. Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Asylum remains a classic game for many, but the sequel really sparked mainstream success for Rocksteady’s Batman games. The open-world format makes Gotham an explorable sandbox with conflict and intrigue everywhere. Seeking out thugs to pummel remains just as fun as following the golden path.

On top of the superior world design, Arkham City’s story also plays out in a much more engaging way with higher stakes. Thankfully this game has popped up on modern consoles, the Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, so anyone can play it.

Rightfully so, as everyone should play it.

14. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

The first Uncharted plays fine overall, but also feels a little rough around the edges. Uncharted 2 fixed that problem with quickness. With much tighter controls, Nathan Drake can shoot and leap around with more precision. A better story lets players stay engaged in a consistent way. The graphics sppear also way ahead of the original game despite the two games only being a few years apart.

Overall, Uncharted 2 set the stage for the next 15 years of action/adventure games that would come after it. More importantly, it remains a fantastic sequel to the original.

15. Halo 2

Halo 2 takes the core tenants of the original game and turns them up to 11. Often called one of the best sequels of all time, Halo 2 remains a blueprint for all aspiring sequels. The large battlefields and drivable vehicles provide more variety. Improvements like better enemy AI, sharper graphics and dual-wielding weapons remain iconic additions that solidified Bungie’s place in the halls of FPS masters. The multiplayer still has an audience today, too. Beyond just being a great game, Halo 2 helped mold the FPS genre as we know it today. One can still see the influence of Halo 2 in many modern shooters.