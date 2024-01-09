The Best WCW Matches of All Time

The main rival to WWF for well over a decade, WCW enjoyed an illustrious if short-lived history from 1988 to its eventual dissolution in 2001. Along with ECW, WCW provided viewers a feasible alternative to the cartoonish presentation of WWF television, ushering in a successful resurgence for pro wrestling and kickstarting the influential Monday Night Wars.

Despite its rapid decline in the late ‘90s, the promotion saw a number of lauded WCW matches over the years of its operations, including bouts between icons like Ric Flair and Sting and cruiserweight classics featuring Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, and Eddie Guerrero.

1. Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (Chi-Town Rumble)

A pivotal feud in WCW’s early history, Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat battled throughout early 1989 for Flair’s NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Locking horns in the first of a multi-match series, Steamboat managed to do the impossible, beating the Nature Boy in a historic 23-minute brawl for the title. An excellent start to an immaculate feud, it kicked off the foundational years of WCW’s operations with a definitive bang.

2. Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio Jr. (Halloween Havoc 1997)

The greatest cruiserweight match ever featured in WCW, Eddie Guerrero fought against his arch-rival Rey Mysterio Jr. in a high-stakes mask versus title match at Halloween Havoc 1997. With each wrestler utilizing their signature high-flying offensive style, the technical back-and-forth nature of the match proved a thing of beauty, entertaining fans from decade to decade after the fact.

3. Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (Clash of the Champions VI)

The action-packed second act to Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat’s legendary rivalry, the Nature Boy and the Dragon met in an epic rematch at Clash of the Champions VI. Though the bout ended in a controversial roll-up finish, each man brought their A-game to the contest, throwing every ounce of strength into their signature knife-edged chops.

4. Ric Flair vs. Terry Funk (Clash of the Champions IX)

Next to Ricky Steamboat and Sting, Ric Flair’s most formidable rival in the late 1980s came in the form of the rampaging Texan wrestler, Terry Funk. A persistent thorn in the Nature Boy’s side throughout late 1989, Funk and Flair eventually participated in a vicious “I Quit” match at Clash of the Champions IX. An effective blend between a barbaric street fight and a strong style NJPW match, Flair more than managed to hold his own against the brawler Funk in one of the WCW matches for the books.

5. Cactus Jack vs. Big Van Vader (Halloween Havoc 1993)

A match so violent, WCW barred the two from ever participating in a rematch, Cactus Jack and Big Van Vader met in a hellacious Texas Death match at Halloween Havoc 1993. Brawling throughout the arena, Jack and Vader beat each other senseless with their unending offense, complete with high-impact maneuvers onto the entrance ramp, a few steel chair shots, and an electric shock from Harley Race’s trusty cattle prod.

6. Bret Hart vs. Chris Benoit (Owen Hart Tribute Match)

To honor the tragic accidental death of Owen Hart, Bret Hart dedicated his October 9, 1999 match against Chris Benoit to his late brother. In a match that Owen no doubt might’ve approved of, the Hitman and the Canadian Crippler drew on their extensive technical wrestling background, out-grappling each other with rapid suplexes and submission holds.

7. Cactus Jack vs. Sting (Beach Blast 1992)

The most outrageous match of Sting’s career, the Icon had to rely on a more rough-and-tumble offense in his Fall Counts Anywhere match against Cactus Jack at Beach Blast 1992. As one might expect from a vintage Cactus Jack match, the ensuing bout saw plenty of high-impact offensive maneuvers, including more than a few stiff bumps on the concrete floor.

8. Dangerous Alliance vs. Sting’s Squadron (WrestleWar ‘89)

Perhaps the greatest WarGames match in the history of WCW matches, WrestleWar ‘89 pitted the Dangerous Alliance against the ragtag coalition dubbed Sting’s Squadron. A who’s who of WCW wrestling in the late ‘80s, the match featured everyone from Rick Rude and Ricky Steamboat to rising stars like Sting and Steve Austin, each of whom had their chance to shine in the match.

9. Ric Flair vs. Sting (The Great American Bash 1990)

While some fans continue to attest that the standout match between Ric Flair and Sting occurred at Clash of the Champions, the duo’s 1990 rematch at The Great American Bash also remains worth seeing. With Sting having spent the prior years climbing to the top of the roster WCW matches, the Icon achieved his first major milestone in the company by defeating Flair, winning the first of many World Heavyweight Championships in the process.

10. Jushin Thunder Liger Vs. Brian Pillman (SuperBrawl II)

Another foundational cruiserweight match, Jushin Thunder Liger and Brian Pillman set the standard for future cruiserweight WCW matches at 1992’s SuperBrawl II. A perfect blend between high-flying offense and mat-based wrestling, before Guerrero, Mysterio, or Malenko, Liger and Pillman reigned as the faces of luchador-esque wrestling.

11. The Four Horsemen vs. Brian Pillman, Sting, and The Steiner Brothers (WrestleWar ‘91)

Aside from WrestleWar ‘89, the next best WarGames came at WrestleWar ‘91, which saw the Four Horsemen take on the team of Sting, Brian Pillman, and The Steiner Brothers. As intense and physical as the previous WarGames match, the bout ended with two thunderous back-to-back powerbombs on a weakened Pillman, each of which saw Flyin’ Brian land square on his head and neck. Talk about a brutal ending.

12. The Steiner Brothers vs. Lex Luger and Sting (SuperBrawl I)

A rare match that pitted faces against fellow faces, SuperBrawl I saw The Steiner Brothers take on the close-knit pairing of Lex Luger and Sting. With each team taking turns dominating the match, every man proved able to get in their own signature maneuvers, even if the outside interference of Nikita Koloff prevented Luger and Sting from walking away the victors.

13. Randy Savage vs. “Diamond” Dallas Page (Halloween Havoc 1997)

The final encounter between “Macho Man” Randy Savage and “Diamond” Dallas Page came at Halloween Havoc 1997. Like their previous matches earlier in the year, the two brought out a more unpredictable, anything-goes atmosphere to their match—as seen from the Las Vegas Death match stipulation.

Wearing each other down with plenty of raw outside brawling, Macho Man finally managed to put his longtime rival away (thanks in large part to the sudden interference from n.W.o. Sting).

14. Rey Mysterio Vs. Psychosis (Bash at the Beach 1996)

Fans can’t mention cruiserweight wrestling in WCW matches without mentioning Rey Mysterio. One of the most influential members of WCW’s roster, Mysterio had stellar matches against every one of his counterparts in the promotion’s cruiserweight division, such as his ECW nemesis Psychosis. An epic rematch from their 1995 bout, Mysterio and Psychosis had an otherwise incredible match at Bash at the Beach 1996, introducing a more technical approach to their bout here.

15. Dean Malenko vs. Eddie Guerrero (Uncensored 1997)

The opening bout to Uncensored 1997 saw “Latino Heat” Eddie Guerrero take on Dean Malenko for the Cruiserweight Championship. A mat-based No Disqualifications match with plenty of suplexes, top-rope dives, and constricting submission holds, Malenko and Guerrero showed the world why they were the two foremost talents in WCW’s cruiserweight division with this underrated gem of a match.

16. Sting vs. “Diamond” Dallas Page (Nitro 1999)

One of the final great matches in WCW history, “Diamond” Dallas Page defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Sting on the April 26 edition of Nitro. Opening the bout with some intense back-and-forth brawling, the match soon transformed into a battle of sheer will, with each man landing several massive moves against the other in the hopes of scoring the win.

17. Randy Savage vs. “Diamond” Dallas Page (Spring Stampede 1997)

The other great match in Randy Savage and “Diamond” Dallas Page’s explosive 1997 feud, Savage and Page again came face to face at Spring Stampede. Duking it out in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Macho Man brought out a more unrestrained temper in his match here, beating down Page, referees, and even some unfortunate cameramen at ringside.

18. Rey Mysterio vs. Dean Malenko (The Great American Bash 1996)

Dean Malenko had pure chemistry with almost every opponent he stepped into the ring with, whether a fellow technical wrestler like Chris Benoit or a lightweight luchador like Rey Mysterio. In the case of the latter, the Man of 1,000 Holds used every trick in the book to put away the Ultimate Underdog at The Great American Bash 1996, taking advantage of suplexes, submissions, and an illegal roll-up for the win.

19. Ricky Steamboat vs. “Stunning” Steve Austin (Bash at the Beach 1994)

Steve Austin’s first of his great WCW matches came against Ricky Steamboat, the two meeting several times in mid-1994, including their lauded bout at Bash at the Beach. While a skilled technical wrestler able to go toe-to-toe with the Dragon, Austin introduced a heavier onslaught of fists and stomps, foreshadowing the kind of offense he’d later utilize as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in WWF.

20. Sting, Randy Savage, and Lex Luger vs. The Outsiders (Bash at the Beach 1996)

While the actual match between Sting, Randy Savage, and Lex Luger and The Outsider might not measure up to the best WCW had to offer, the final moments of the contest makes Bash at the Beach 1996 well worth watching. With Hulk Hogan making his now infamous heel turn–betraying his close friends and joining Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form the n.W.o.–a new period in WCW started, one that helped WCW gain a major foothold over the WWF in the Monday Night Wars.