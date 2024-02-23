WrestleMania has remained synonymous with the wrestling industry for over three decades. The Super Bowl of the wrestling landscape, WWE’s flagship event marks the culmination point in some of the biggest wrestling rivalries of the year, making use of such iconic names as Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, and many, many more.

Though it continues to hold a prestigious place in WWE, most fans will admit that certain WrestleManias have obtained a far more favorable reputation than other, lesser shows from the pay-per-view’s past.

Check out the best WrestleManias to ever grace the ring.

1. WrestleMania X-Seven

The single best of the best WrestleManias of all time, WrestleMania X-Seven has nothing but memorable bouts forming its official match card. From its chaotic street fight opening between Kane, The Big Show, and Raven to The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s epic WrestleMania rematch, this 2001 show saw the Attitude Era at its very peak.

2. WrestleMania XIX

While the Attitude Era came to a soft conclusion in 2002, WrestleMania XIX seemed to mark the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. With The Rock and Steve Austin concluding their iconic rivalry, WWE’s Old Guard handed the reins over to their Ruthless Aggression Era counterparts, as seen with Brock Lesnar’s heart-stopping victory over Kurt Angle in the show’s main event.

3. WrestleMania XXX

Certain WrestleMania moments continue to live rent-free in audiences’ hearts and minds, from Hulk Hogan bodyslamming André the Giant to Eddie Guerrero embracing Chris Benoit in the final moments of WrestleMania XX. In more recent years, viewers enjoyed another iconic moment when Daniel Bryan reclaimed his WWE Championship, a moment that fans had spent the past decade clamoring to see.

Proving all his naysayers wrong, Bryan used the vast support of the WWE universe to achieve his lifelong dream, main eventing WrestleMania and defeating Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista to win the WWE title.

4. WrestleMania X

WrestleMania X may have had its share of weak matches, but the grandeur of Owen Hart versus his older brother Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels‘ Ladder match against Razor Ramon forever redeems the show’s underwhelming aspects.

In the case of the former, Bret and Owen ushered in one of the best WrestleManias in history, matching each other with their unparalleled technical in-ring abilities. In the case of the latter, Michaels and Ramon set the standard formula for the Ladder match, reaching new heights in both a literal and figurative sense of ‘90s-era wrestling.

5. WrestleMania VIII

In spite of its lackluster main event (Hulk Hogan versus Sycho Sid), WrestleMania VIII has garnered consistent praise from WWE fans over the past several decades. After all, the show made use of several phenomenal matches, including “Rowdy” Roddy Piper versus Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels versus Tito Santana, and Randy Savage versus Ric Flair. With a card as stacked as that, viewers can only wonder why in the world Vince McMahon decided to double down on Hogan and Sid in the main event.

6. WrestleMania III

While the initial WrestleManias remain otherwise forgettable, WrestleMania III marked a turning point in the show’s production history.

The first memorable WrestleMania ever produced, the event saw such iconic matches as Randy Savage versus Ricky Steamboat and Hulk Hogan versus André the Giant–two of the most celebrated matches in the entire industry. The resulting show helped WrestleMania gain renewed attention from ‘80s audience members, cementing its esteemed place in WWE operations.

7. WrestleMania XXIV

One of the best WrestleManias in an already remarkable decade, WrestleMania XXIV had no shortage of memorable bouts in its three hour runtime, with standout attention for the second half of the pay-per-view. Halfway through the show, fans witnessed the electric Triple Threat showdown between Triple H, John Cena, and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, with the following bout–Big Show versus Floyd Mayweather–exceeding everyone’s expectations.

Of course, the main reason to see WrestleMania XXIV in the first place revolves around the event’s two standout matches: The Undertaker versus Edge for the World Heavyweight title, and Shawn Michaels versus Ric Flair in an emotional retirement match for the Dirtiest Player in the Game.

8. WrestleMania 21

Certain WrestleManias mark the tentative end of an era and the beginning of its succeeding one. Fans can spot this trait with WrestleMania 21, which featured the rise of not one, but two Ruthless Aggression Era icons. With John Cena and Batista triumphing over their WrestleMania foes in J.B.L. and Triple H, the future seemed set in stone for these two stars in the making.

Add in some phenomenal matches between The Undertaker and Randy Orton, along with the classic technical bout between Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle, and you have a certified winner of a show on your hands.

9. WrestleMania 31

In contrast to the WrestleMania events of the ‘80s and ‘90s, WrestleMania 31 had little to any unnecessary matches filling out its card, with every bout showcasing the immense talents and creative storytelling of long-gestating feuds.

Yes, certain matches’ outcomes might have left fans scratching their heads (with Sting receiving an insulting loss to Triple H in the Icon’s first and only WrestleMania match). Yet the positive tends to outshine the negative, such as Seth Rollins’ now famous “Heist of the Century” victory over Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the show’s main event.

10. WrestleMania XXVIII

Most fans will have a hard time describing WrestleMania XXVIII as anything but historical. One of the more remarkable pay-per-views of the early 2010s, the event pitted Attitude Era legend The Rock against his Ruthless Aggression Era successor John Cena after a literal year of build-up. In the undercard, audiences witnessed the trilogy-ending match between Triple H and The Undertaker, with CM Punk and Chris Jericho also earning standout attention for their underrated WWE title match.

11. WrestleMania XII

The 1990s made for a strange period in WWE history, with the Golden Age legends departing for the greener pastures of WCW. Despite their dwindling roster, however, WWE still managed to eke out one or two incredible WrestleManias, including 1997’s WrestleMania XII.

While most of the matches fail to garner significant acclaim nowadays, Diesel and The Undertaker ushered in an enjoyable bout that surpassed fans' expectations, with Shawn Michaels earning his first WWE Championship from Bret Hart in a grueling hour-long Iron Man match.

12. WrestleMania 29

Yes, skeptics can argue that John Cena and The Rock retread the same ground as their earlier, far better match at WrestleMania XXVIII. Yet even then, WrestleMania 29 had enough originality to satisfy most viewers, with the final three matches of the night–Triple H versus Brock Lesnar, CM Punk versus The Undertaker, and Rock versus Cena–earning avid praise from fans and critics alike.

13. WrestleMania 22

One of the more underrated shows in WrestleMania history, WrestleMania 22 has a long list of matches in its event card–some good, some bad, some otherwise unforgettable. Rey Mysterio climbed to the top of WWE’s hierarchy with his Triple Threat victory over Randy Orton and Kurt Angle, with Edge gaining renewed interest from fans for his brutal match against Mick Foley.

To everyone’s surprise, though, the standout bout of the night pitted Shawn Michaels against Mr. McMahon in a vicious No Holds Barred match–one of the better matches in HBK’s long list of WrestleMania performances.

14. WrestleMania 39

Perhaps the best WrestleMania of the modern era, WrestleMania 39’s expansive runtime allowed each competitor to enjoy their standout moment. The night one main event match between The Usos and a reunited Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens made for one of the finest tag team bouts in contemporary wrestling, with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley winning over fans with their WrestleMania 36 rematch.

While audiences might have loved to see Cody Rhodes win his first WWE Championship from Roman Reigns, the American Nightmare’s loss doesn’t keep WrestleMania 39 from living on as an incredible pay-per-view in and of itself.

15. WrestleMania 38

On paper, WrestleMania 38’s line-up makes for an odd sight to behold (a returning Stone Cold versus Kevin Owens, Pat McAfee versus Mr. McMahon, Johnny Knoxville versus Sami Zayn). Yet, like all recent WrestleManias, WrestleMania 38’s prolonged length allowed for the decent matches to go hand in hand with the strange ones.

AJ Styles faced off against Edge in a match that fans could only dream of in the decade prior, Roman Reigns had one of his better WrestleMania matches against his recurring foe Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited comeback to WWE after six long years away from the promotion.

16. WrestleMania XX

Underwhelming Brock Lesnar versus Goldberg match aside, WrestleMania XX has an all-star line-up of decent matches. Christian and Chris Jericho warmed up the crowd with their underrated singles bout, with the Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection reuniting to take on the combined forces of Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista of Evolution.

Rounding out the night with their cathartic victories, best friends Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero proved triumphant in their individual title matches against Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels and Triple H respectively, with each match now considered two of the best ever featured at WrestleMania.

17. WrestleMania 37

Looking past the late great Bray Wyatt’s horrendous defeat to Randy Orton, fans will see an otherwise entertaining WrestleMania that relied on plenty of sizable talents.

Bianca Belair stood tall in her match against Sasha Banks, Bad Bunny proved a more than formidable wrestler in his tag team match against Miz and Morrison, and Roman Reigns ushered in another action-packed Triple Threat main event opposite Daniel Bryan and Edge for the WWE Championship.

18. WrestleMania V

A pay-per-view that featured the best of WWE’s present and future generations, WrestleMania made use of everyone from Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and Jake Roberts to imminent stars like The Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, and Rick Rude. With a lineup of wrestlers that reads like a Mount Rushmore of pure athletic talent, the finished event lived up to the heights set by the earlier WrestleMania III.

19. WrestleMania XIV

In essence, WrestleMania XIV remains most notable for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s monumental victory over Shawn Michaels, kicking off the Texas Rattlesnake’s four-year reign as the face of WWE programming.

Though hampered by a serious back injury, Michaels still rose to the occasion in his bout against Austin, making Stone Cold’s pinfall victory that much more exciting to watch. Even if every other match on the card fails to leave a lasting impression, WrestleMania XIV achieves renown for Austin’s historic win alone.

20. WrestleMania 25

With the exception of Shawn Michaels versus The Undertaker, most fans will have little reason to sit through WrestleMania 25 in its entirety. A so-so event that relied on a multitude of average matches, HBK and the Dead Man nevertheless used the opportunity to leave audiences speechless with their match here.

Often considered one of the finest wrestling matches of all time, the bout continues to define the entirety of WrestleMania 25, transcending the show’s underwhelming lineup of matches.