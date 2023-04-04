The Best Wrestling Tag Teams of The 1990s

The 1990s marked a pivotal point in time for professional wrestling. Shortly after WWE's Golden Age died down in the late 1980s, the wrestling landscape evolved to stay with the times.

Offering more mature, realistic, and sometimes grittier storylines and characters, the superhero-esque presentation of the Ultimate Warrior, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Hulk Hogan were replaced by the bold, trash-talking superstars of tomorrow, like Shawn Michaels, The Rock, and Steve Austin.

As wrestling transformed to accommodate audiences' interests, so did tag team wrestling. With each of the major wrestling leagues at the time (WWE, WCW, and ECW) placing a heavier emphasis on teams, most companies' tag team divisions began receiving the same amount of exposure as singles competition, giving way to some of the best and brightest duos seen up to that point.

From high-flying partners in WWE to more hardcore pairings in ECW, here are the best tag teams of the 1990s.

The Outsiders

History was forever etched in stone the moment Scott Hall — a veteran of WWE under his “Razor Ramon” persona — jumped the barricade at a WCW event. Proclaiming that the company was under invasion from an outside force, Hall directly prophesied the coming of the n.W.o, one of the most famous and influential factions ever.

Before the New World Order eventually began its hostile takeover, Hall and his longtime friend Kevin Nash ran amuck in WCW on their own. Collectively known as the Outsiders, Hall and Nash would both play significant roles in n. W.o's inner circle; even before the group was officially formed, the two were always phenomenal together, their background in WWE lending a good deal of legitimacy to their presence in WCW.

The Hardy Boyz

In the early 2000s, the Hardy Boyz and their main counterparts, Edge & Christian and the Dudley Boyz, were tag team wrestling. Their matches throughout 2000 and 2001 have rightfully become the stuff of legend — a model for tag team bouts that no other team could come close to accomplishing outside of WWE at the time.

As amazing as they'd grow to be from 2000 onward, Matt and Jeff Hardy managed to take the world by storm with their introduction as the New Brood in 1999. Immediately feuding with Edge & Christian, the Hardys may have been portraying heels at the time, but their death-defying stunts quickly won over audiences, all of whom were too stunned to actually boo.

The Steiner Brothers

The most athletic duo in WCW's tag team division throughout the better part of the 1990s, Scott and Rick Steiner were a force unto themselves in the company for nearly the entire decade. Their victories over the Fabulous Freebirds and the Midnight Express in the late '80s marked a new era in WCW tag team wrestling, clearing the way for their momentous rise by the early '90s.

Maintaining a mat-based amateur wrestling style emphasizing suplexes and submission holds, the Steiners were essentially WCW's version of the Hart Foundation. They have achieved some success on their own (especially younger brother Scott), but together, they are a virtually unstoppable duo and one of the main teams to stand up against the rising tide of the n.W.o.

The New Age Outlaws

Nowadays, it's easy to take for granted the New Age Outlaws' influence in the Attitude Era. But, if you flash back to 1998, no other team was exciting crowds like Billy Gunn and the “Road Dogg” Jesse James.

Between Road Dogg's mic skills and Gunn's athleticism, each of the New Age Outlaws had a larger-than-life personality, leading to immense popularity in WWE, even when compared to Steve Austin or The Rock. A natural fit for the rebellious D-Generation X faction, Gunn and James were an incredibly important tag team in the early days of the Attitude Era, even before joining DX (a true testament to their strength as an indomitable pairing).

Edge & Christian

As with the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz, Edge & Christian really managed to reach their peak in 2000, demonstrating a more comedic sensibility that won favor with audiences. However, even in their youth, when they were supporting members of the Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness, they were standout team viewers were delighted to see.

By the time they broke off from the Ministry in the early '90s and began feuding with teams like the Hardy Boyz (who'd assume their old Brood moniker), Edge & Christian marked themselves one of the more athletic WWE tag teams at the time.

The Dudley Boyz

Unlike their chief rivals, the Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian, the Dudley Boyz had experience and name recognition on their side when they arrived in WWE in 1999. Establishing themselves in ECW, the Dudleys revolutionized tag team wrestling, pushing the boundaries for hardcore matches even further, thanks to their deep love of putting opponents through tables.

The WWE portion of their career only improved from 2000 onward. Still, even when you look at their tenure in ECW, it's impossible not to admire their ingenuity and offensive innovations in the ring. Watching their matches against the Gangstas or Rob Van Dam & Sabu, you just had the feeling that anything and everything could happen, whether that meant wrestlers getting bashed over the head with a guitar to being hoisted through flaming tables.

Harlem Heat

It isn't easy to name the definitively best tag team in WCW's history, but Harlem Heat certainly ranks up there. Composed of real-life brothers Stevie Ray and Booker T, Harlem Heat brought flair, personality, and style to their matches, dominating their opponents on the mic before physically decimating them in the ring.

In the eleven years they tagged together, Harlem Heat faced anyone and everyone who stepped through WCW's doors, from the street-fighting Nasty Boys to the technical-wrestling Steiner Brothers. WCW may never have taken proper advantage of a potential feud between the two when Stevie Ray joined the n.W.o., but nobody can ever say the team wasn't anything short of superb.

The Road Warriors

The best tag team of the 1980s, the Road Warriors held onto their place as one of the top wrestling teams in the world throughout most of the '90s. Bouncing between WCW, WWE, and NJPW, the Road Warriors (also known as the Legion of Doom) faced anyone bold enough to challenge these mohawked, face-painted wrestlers to a match.

The team might've peaked in the 1980s, but the '90s brought some of the duo's most standout matches that fans had been pining to see for some time. Throughout the decade, they'd routinely have great matches against Demolition, Sting and Lex Luger, the Steiners, D-Generation X, and the Hart Foundation, repeatedly proving why they were the best in the business.

Demolition

As with their doppelgangers, the Road Warriors, Demolition was at the height of their success in the late 1980s. However, that's not to say the team of Ax and Smash didn't enjoy some prolonged success during the first few years of the '90s, though they didn't necessarily have the career longevity the Warriors had elsewhere.

Tacking on a third member in the form of Crush, Demolition continued to defend their World Tag Championship in WWE, taking advantage of the Freebird Rule to alternate between team members in their matches. Ultimately, their time as a trio stopped in 1991, but their dominant victories over one year made them one of the most entertaining teams in WWE during the first half of the decade.

The Nasty Boys

It's become common in today's wrestling scene to see wrestlers favor more casual street attire (jeans, T-shirts, and sneakers) and hardcore tactics in the ring. But when the Nasty Boys first showed up in WWE and, later, WCW, nobody had ever seen anything like them.

Portraying themselves as anti-social misfits who regularly used foreign objects in their matches, the Nasty Boys were a different breed of wrestlers in the early '90s. Between their non-traditional attire (black jeans and matching black tank tops) and more unorthodox wrestling style, they set the standard for hardcore tag team acts like the Dudley Boyz and, to some extent, the Hardy Boyz years later.

The Hollywood Blonds

Steve Austin's time as the foul-mouthed, anti-authoritarian “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the late 1990s continues to define his entire legacy. While Austin's significance in WWE's Attitude Era cannot be overstated, it's worth remembering his wrestling career before shaving his head and proclaiming the era of Austin 3:16.

After all, looking at Austin's time as Stone Cold downplays his fantastic matches against Ricky Steamboat, his membership in the Dangerous Alliance, and his wonderful tag team with Brian Pillman as part of the Hollywood Blonds. Though the partnership only lasted a year, Austin and Pillman's chemistry seemed like a direct precursor to the rebellious antics of Shawn Michaels and Triple H in D-Generation X. Brash, young, and boastful to no end, the two men were always a joy to see, whether they were wrestling each other or some other tag team.

The Enforcers

Arn Anderson will be remembered for his classic partnership with Tully Blanchard in the 1980s, first as part of the legendary Four Horsemen and later in WWE as the Brain Buster. But, as historic as that tag team was, Anderson's pairing with grizzled veteran Larry Zbyszko in the early '90s is also worthy of praise.

Calling themselves the Enforcers, the duo's name cleverly emphasized their imposing sizes and more hard-hitting tactics in and outside the ring. Wrestling together for just one year, their placement on this list is proof of their clear chemistry together in the ring, Zbyszko's intimate knowledge of wrestling going effortlessly well with Anderon's heavy-handed offensive strength.

Rob Van Dam & Sabu

Aside from the Dudley Boyz and, possibly, the Public Enemy, ECW was never known for its tag team division, relying more heavily on hardcore singles' competition. But that's not to say the company didn't boast a few great tag teams in its time, Rob Van Dam & Sabu being a great example.

Initially fierce rivals, RVD and Sabu were like demented, polar opposites of one another. Known for their high-risk offensive moves and penchant for the unique use of weapons in the ring, their matches reached a high-water mark for ECW in the mid to late 1990s. When they finally decided to put aside their differences and team together in '97, it was like ECW's equivalent of Hulk Hogan joining forces with Randy Savage — except with a lot more violence and mayhem involved.

Doom

Before snapping necks and cashing checks with Bradshaw in the Acolytes Protection Agency, Ron Simmons had a brief run with Butch Reed from 1989 to 1991. Referring to themselves as Doom, the pair ran roughshod over the WCW tag team division at the time, defeating other formidable duos like the Steiner Brothers and the Rock ‘N' Roll Express.

Managed first by Woman and later Teddy Long, Doom helped elevate the esteem of tag team wrestling when major pro wrestling leagues didn't take the division as seriously. Opposite the Steiners and later the Four Horsemen, Doom helped usher in a new era in WCW where teams were looked upon in the same light as Ric Flair and Lex Luger in singles' competition.

Kane & X-Pac

A fan-favorite tag team with too short a shelf life, Kane & X-Pac were one of several odd couple pairings to hold the World Tag Team Championship during the Attitude Era. Coming together after the brief disbandment of D-Generation X in 1999, Kane served as the unlikely savior for the underdog X-Pac, who'd had his hands full feuding with the Undertaker and former stablemate Triple H.

X-Pac teaming with Kane debatably served as the highlight of X-Pac's run in WWE, his loud-mouthed personality meshing perfectly with Kane's silent, lethargic presence. Following their breakup, the two had an enjoyable feud that similarly remains a high point in X-Pac's WWE tenure, yet their initial pairing together was an all too short affair that we would've loved to have seen more of.

