The Best X-Men Comics of All Time

To hear Stan Lee tell it, the X-Men comics came into existence because he grew tired of coming up with new origins. By introducing the concept of mutants, people who manifested amazing powers when they hit puberty, Lee and Jack Kirby could just make up new characters without having to explain them.

In 1963, they put the idea into action with X-Men #1, the story of five extraordinary mutant teens studying under their mentor Professor Charles Xavier, headmaster of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

From that bit of creative shorthand, Lee and Kirby gave comics one of its richest (and most profitable) concepts. As the mutants resisted the oppression and abuse heaped upon their very existence, creatives found a powerful metaphor for all manner of real-world prejudice.

Writer Chris Claremont took that concept to its full potential when he began working on the characters in 1975, a 17-year run that made the X-Men the most popular characters in comics. Even after Claremont left, countless other fantastic artists and writers have followed in his footsteps, telling thought-provoking and moving stories, all born from Stan Lee’s shortcut.

1. God Loves, Man Kills (1982)

The core X-Men conflict isn’t between Professor X and Magneto or Wolverine and Sabertooth. It’s between mutants and humans.

That conflict comes to the fore in the graphic novel God Loves, Man Kills, written by Chris Claremont, drawn by Brent Anderson, colored by Steve Oliff, and lettered by Tom Orzechowski. In a plot that inspired the 2003 movie X2: X-Men United, God Loves, Man Kills follows a hateful preacher called Reverend Stryker, whose bigotry drives him to kidnap Professor Xavier and use his psychic abilities to kill the mutant population.

Despite that high-stakes plot, the graphic novel keeps its attention on the characters, challenging Magneto’s hatred toward humanity and Xavier’s dream of peaceful cohabitation between mutants and humans.

2. X-Men #186 (1984)

While no one denies Wolverine’s position as the most popular character in X-Men comics, the weather controller Storm has a strong claim for the title of most interesting and complex X-Man. Anyone who doubts that claim needs to look no further than X-Men #186, titled “Lifedeath.”

Written by Claremont and Barry Windsor-Smith, the latter of whom provided pencils inked by Terry Austin, “Lifedeath” puts the spotlight on Storm and the mutant technopath Forge. After a weapon created by Forge stripped Storm of her powers, she struggled to find her place in the world and to forgive the man who made her demise possible. The rich colors from Glynis Wein and Christie Scheele give the story a dreamy, watercolor feel, accentuated by Orzechowski’s letters.

3. Uncanny X-Men #129-138 (1980)

By this point, even casual X-Men comics fans know about the Dark Phoenix Saga.

The Saga follows founding member Jean Grey, who sacrificed herself to save the team and gets resurrected by a malevolent and powerful alien entity called the Phoenix.

While all that happens in the Saga, the nine-part story also includes several memorable moments, including the first great Wolverine scene when he battles the ritzy Hellfire Club and the final tragic moments shared by Jean and her boyfriend, Cyclops. All of these elements make the Saga much more than the story of a hero gone bad and into a comic book tragedy.

4. Uncanny X-Men #200 (1985)

Magneto debuted alongside the X-Men in 1963’s X-Men #1, which established him as the team’s ultimate nemesis, a terrorist who wanted nothing less than mutant rule. And yet, as Claremont began working on the character, he shifted Magneto into a more complex figure, to the point that the master of magnetism became a hero for a time.

Claremont deals with that shift in Uncanny X-Men #200, penciled by John Romita Jr., inked by Dan Green, colored by Glynis Oliver, and lettered by Orzechowski. The issue puts Magneto on trial for his crimes, and while it comes to an outrageous legal conclusion, it presents a compelling new direction for the character and for X-Men comics.

5. Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975)

Marvel published X-Men comics since 1963, but the book never became a hit like The Amazing Spider-Man or The Avengers. By 1970, each issue just reprinted old stories, with no new material to offer fans. That changed with Giant-Size X-Men #1, written by Len Wein, penciled by Dave Cockrum (who inked his own work with Peter Iro), colored by Glynis Wein, and lettered by John Costanza.

The issue introduced a whole new team of X-Men, including Storm, Colossus, and Nightcrawler. Wein also brought along a character he created for The Incredible Hulk, a Canadian brawler called Wolverine. Wein’s reboot set the stage for Claremont to take over, transforming the X-Men from also-rans to the most popular team in comic history.

6. Uncanny X-Men #141 – 142 (1980 – 1981)

From her first appearance in 1980’s Uncanny X-Men #129, Kitty Pride became an immediate fan-favorite in X-Men comis. Claremont gave the teenage computer whiz some great stories right out of the gate, but none can compare with “Days of Future Past,” as told in Uncanny X-Men #141 – 142.

In a future where anti-mutants have turned the world into a police state, desperate resistance fighters send Kitty Pryde’s consciousness back to the past, where she takes control of her teen self. Working with co-writer and artist John Byrne — along with inker Terry Austin, colorist Wein, and letterer Orzechowski — Claremont illustrates the stakes of the Mutant’s struggle while securing Kitty’s place in the hearts of readers.

7. Uncanny X-Men #210 – 214 (1986)

Marvel’s mutants have faced extinction since their first appearance in X-Men comics, but never has that threat been presented like it is in the disturbing Mutant Massacre storyline, which begins in Uncanny X-Men #210.

When a group of assassins called the Marauders murder the Morlocks, an underground colony of mutants deemed too horrid to blend into society, the X-Men launch into action. Readers won’t learn the true force behind the Marauders for years, but Claremont and his collaborators — including penciler John Romita Jr. and inker Tom Green — use the story to put the X-Men back on their heels.

8. New X-Men #114 – 116 (2001)

When Scottish writer Grant Morrison took over X-Men comics in 2001, they set out to redefine the team for a new millennium. Morrison and penciler Frank Quitely brought a pop art energy to the proceedings.

In addition to moving the X-Men away from their superhero origins, dressing them in black leather that better matched the X-Men movie from 2000, Morrison presented a world in which young people embrace mutants as a type of chic. But the most audacious move came at the end of New X-Men #115 (inked by Tim Townsend and Mark Morales and colored by Brian Haberlin), in which new villain Cassandra Nova sends robotic Sentinels to murder over ten thousand mutants.

9. Astonishing X-Men #1 – 6 (2004)

Although the changes Morrison brought in their New X-Men comics run thrilled some fans, others also breathed a sigh of relief when popular television writer Joss Whedon took the team back to his superhero roots with Astonishing X-Men #1.

Whedon and artist John Cassady, working with colorist Laura Martin and letterer Chris Eliopoulos, recruited some of the team's most beloved characters, including Kitty Pryde and the long-dead Colossus, while also pairing Cyclops with former villain Emma Frost. The new dynamic felt at once classic and fresh, re-establishing the X-Men as Marvel’s premier superhero team.

10. Age of Apocalypse (1995)

X-Men comics hit the height of their popularity during the 1990s, but the decade did not always produce the best stories. With Claremont off the franchise, the X-Men became more about big events and blockbuster action than character development and social allegory.

No storyline captured the appeal of 90s X-Men comics like Age of Apocalypse, which ran across every X-Men-related book at the time and featured creators such as Mark Waid, Fabian Nicieza, Joe Madureira, and Andy Kubert.

After Xavier’s troubled son Legion travels back in time to kill his father, he creates a new reality in which Apocalypse rules the world. The premise allowed for radical reinventions of beloved characters, including Beast as a cruel scientist and Cyclops as a grizzled warrior. Even after the heroes put everything back to normal, the excitement of the Age of Apocalypse still lingers today.

11. Inferno (1988 – 1999)

For as much creative control that Chris Claremont enjoyed during his heyday, even he couldn’t prevent Marvel from resurrecting Jean Grey after she died in the Dark Phoenix Saga. Worse, when Marvel wanted to launch a new team called X-Factor, which starred the five original X-Men, they insisted that Cyclops abandon his wife Madelyne Pryor and their young son to reunite with Jean.

From that terrible premise, Claremont and fellow writer Louise Simonson created the Inferno storyline, in which a bitter Madelyne gets corrupted by demonic forces and turns New York City into a Hellscape. Inferno doesn’t quite justify Marvel’s mistreatment of Cyclops, but it does make for a rollicking adventure.

12. X-Men: Season One (2012)

Although X-Men comics did not come into their own until the mid-1970s, the original concept of five teens learning about their mutant powers at Xavier’s school always had its appeal. Writer Dennis Hopeless, penciler Jamie McKelvie, inker Mike Norton, colorist Matthew Wilson, and letterer Clayton Cowles brought out the best in the concept with their miniseries X-Men: Season One.

Looking through the eyes of Marvel Girl Jean Grey, the most underused of the original five during the first comics, Hopeless and McKelvie put a modern spin on the story. As a result, X-Men: Season One looks at the heroes as a group of fun-loving teens, before the tragedy of their lives sinks in.

13. House of X/Powers of X (2019)

After decades of stories about oppression and fighting for peaceful co-existence, writer Jonathan Hickman gave Marvel’s mutants a radical new status quo with the interlocking miniseries House of X and Powers of X. With the establishment of the island nation of Krakoa, the mutants have a sovereign country and expect respect from the world’s powers.

Some readers balked at this new vision of the X-Men, in which Xavier seems to have given up on his dream to team with Magneto and pit Krakoa against other nations. However, no one can help but admire Hickman’s big ideas, brought to life by artists Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Adriano Di Benedetto, as well as colorist Marte Garcia and letterer Clayton Cowles.

14. Wolverine and the X-Men #1 (2011)

Except for his out-of-character decision to ditch his wife and run after his ex-girlfriend, Cyclops tends to act like a boy scout and stick-in-the-mud who pursues Xavier’s goals without question. In the late 2000s, Cyclops had a change of heart, taking the role of a pro-mutant radical who often battled against humans in hopes of ending mutant oppression.

Cyclops’s heel turn forced his rival Wolverine to take a more active role in leading the X-Men. Writer Jason Aaron used the new status quo to assemble an eclectic line-up for the new X-Men comics series Wolverine and the X-Men, penciled and colored by Chris Bachalo, lettered by Rob Steen, and inked by Tim Townsend, Jamie Mendoza, and Al Vey. The series put a new emphasis on school life, with Wolverine taking the part of a surly teacher.

15. The Uncanny X-Men #232 – 234 (1988)

Before the X-Men reached A-list status, Marvel paid little attention to what creatives did with the characters. Claremont took advantage of that to put the team into a variety of genres, including space-faring tales where they met alien enemies such as the Brood, a xenomorph-like race who assimilate their hosts.

Claremont and penciler Marc Silvestri brought the Brood to Earth in Uncanny X-Men #232 – 234, inked by Dan Green, colored by Oliver, and lettered by Orzechowski. “Broodfall” plays like a proper horror story, with the X-Men fighting to save the planet from savage invaders, all brought to life by Silvestri’s dynamic designs.

16. All-New X-Men #1 (2012)

By 2012, most X-Men comics readers expected incoming creative teams to begin their runs with a bold new take. But writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Stuart Immonen came up with a premise that shocked even the most desensitized fan. All-New X-Men #1 — inked by Wade von Grawbadger, colored by Garcia, and lettered by Cory Petit — begins with Beast going back in time to bring the original five X-Men to the present as teens.

Beast hopes that the younger kids can put the renegade adult Cyclops back on the straight and narrow, but it has the effect of changing the team forever. More than a bit of stunt storytelling, the time-travel plot allows Bendis to reimagine the team in a modern context, without having to resort to a retcon.

17. Messiah Complex (2007 – 2008)

“No more mutants.” With those three words, the Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff depowered almost all of Marvel’s mutant population, reducing the number to just under 200.

Beginning with the 2007 one-shot X-Men: Messiah Complex, written by Ed Brubaker and penciled by Marc Silvestri, the situation starts to change, as Professor Xavier senses the birth of a new mutant. However, the evil Mr. Sinister and his new Marauders have their own plans for the child, setting off a battle that will span years and multiple storylines. Messiah Complex starts a series of stories about the X-Men at their most desperate and, more often than not, at their most heroic.

18. X-Men #1 (1992)

Throughout his decade-plus run on X-Men comics, Claremont worked with some of the greatest artists in pop culture history. But when Jim Lee became the main penciler in the early 90s, the dynamic changed, and Lee’s massive popularity gave him leeway to make character decisions over Claremont’s wishes, such as returning Magneto to villain status.

Whatever the friction between the creatives, they crafted a masterpiece with 1992’s X-Men #1, still the best-selling comic book of all time. The sweeping issue — inked by Scott Williams, colored by Joe Rosas, and lettered by Orzechowski — sees the formation of one of the most beloved X-Men line-ups, including Wolverine, Gambit, Psylocke, and Rogue.

19. New X-Men #135 – 138 (2002 – 2003)

Grant Morrison’s run on New X-Men began with a bang, but it ended with a disappointing whimper, due to an ill-advised Magneto storyline. Between that high and low, Morrison told an exciting re-evaluation of the X-Men concept with “Riot at Xavier's.”

Beginning with New X-Men #135 — penciled by Quitely, inked by Townsend, colored by Chris Chuckry, and lettered by Richard Starkings and Saida Temofonte — a special class forms at Xavier’s School. These upstarts, led by the cocky telepath Quentin Quire have their own ideas about the role of mutants in the world, and they’re not going to let their teachers get in their way. “Riot at Xaviers” brings out the best in the X-Men concept, combining superhero action with a boarding school setting.

20. X-Men #1 (1963)

Between Jack Kirby’s monster designs and Stan Lee’s melodramatic dialogue, the X-Men seem like a perfect book for Marvel’s first creative team. But even these mighty talents could not make the original X-Men into anything more than a B-list book, a pale imitation of the duo’s best work. Despite these shortcomings, Kirby and Lee’s X-Men #1 deserves respect for birthing the core concepts of X-Men comics, including Professor X, the X-Men, and Magneto.

21. X-Men Legacy #208 – 213 (2008)

After the events of Messiah Complex, X-Man has turned against X-Man, leaving Professor X clinging to life. The disruption opens a space for the quixotic villain Exodus to reshape Xavier in his own image, and — by extension — the X-Men themselves.

Writer Mike Carey, pencilers Scot Eaton and Billy Tan, inker John Dell, colorists Frank D’Armata and Brian Reber, and letterer Cory Petit have big ideas for X-Men: Legacy. As Exodus plays with Xavier’s mind, readers look back at decades of X-Men stories, rewriting them for a new continuity. The revisions don’t last more than a few years when a new creative team abandons them for their own concepts, but that doesn’t make the story by Carey et. al. any less exciting.

22. X-Tinction Agenda (1990)

The fourth major crossover during Claremont’s tenure, X-Tinction Agenda has neither the novelty nor the urgency of Inferno or the Mutant Massacre. However, the story does return the mutants to their status quo, after various events left them scattered across the galaxy.

Claremont and co-writer Louise Simonson — with an art team that included future all-stars Jim Lee and Rob Liefeld — bring the X-Men together to save mutants enslaved in the country of Genosha. Not only does the fight give Marvel a chance to reconvene and relaunch their most popular franchise, but it also allows Claremont and Simonson to return to the first principles of the X-Men.

23. X-Men #24 (1993)

Some fans pull for Wolverine and Jean Grey, and some fans support Cyclops and Emma Frost. But for a certain section of fans, the greatest romance of the X-Men universe is between the roguish Cajun Gambit and Rogue, the Southern belle whose energy-sapping powers prevent her from touching another person.

Despite the promise made by the cover to X-Men #24 — written by Nicieza, penciled by Kubert, inked by Bill Sienkiewicz, colored by Paul Becton, and lettered by Bill Oakley — the many smooches contained in the issue do not involve Gambit and Rogue. Instead, the couple goes on an enticing date that ends with frustration — at least until Nicieza lets them finally lock lips a few years later in X-Men #41.

24. X-Cutioner's Song (1992 – 1993)

After making their name on X-Men comics and getting the power to call their own shots, superstar artists Jim Lee and Rob Liefeld left Marvel to form Image Comics, leaving behind a tangle of plot threads and half-explored ideas. Those left behind attempt to clean up those plots with the crossover X-Cutioner’s Song, which ran across all the X-Men comics at the time, including X-Factor and X-Force.

Mutant turns against mutant when X-Force leader Cable appears to assassinate Professor X, forcing the X-Men and X-Factor to hunt down their foes. As they uncover the truth, Cyclops and Jean Grey must come face-to-face with past sins. Does X-Cutioner’s Song make sense of the convoluted comics of the early 90s? No, but it does tell a fun story.

25. Fatal Attractions (1993)

As stated before, X-Men comics of the 90s featured some of the most over-the-top storylines in the genre’s history. Even by that standard, the crossover event Fatal Attractions stands out. On a plot level, Fatal Attractions does nothing new, as it just features the return of Magneto, now armed with a group of followers called the Acolytes, who battle his old enemies again.

But writers Nicieza and Scott Lobdell spike the story with insane moments, including a scene in which Magneto pulls the adamantium skeleton out of Wolverine’s body. Not much of Fatal Attractions makes sense, but that doesn’t diminish its insane action sequences, nor does it distract from the cool hologram stickers featured on every issue of the crossover.