The Best X-Men: The Animated Series Episodes of Ranked

Of the many superhero cartoons that dominated Fox Kids in the early 1990s, two stood out amongst the pack. First, Batman: The Animated Series, with its rich noir atmosphere and complex characterization, holds up over thirty years later.

The second: Marvel’s X-Men: The Animated Series, a show that, while lacking Batman: TAS’s technical sophistication, still enthralled audiences with its vibrant comic book art direction, serialized storytelling, and faithfulness to the original publication’s exploits. A critical and ratings success, the animated adaptation would define the X-Men to a broader audience and helped set the stage for its live-action adaptation in the early 2000s, ushering in the superhero boom that continues to dominate Hollywood.

In honor of the revival of this 1990s-centric X-Men, X-Men ‘97, set for release on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, Wealth of Geeks revisits this millennial classic and ranks the best X-Men: The Animated Series episodes with a fresh pair of eyes, to better understand why this series continues to remain the definitive interpretation of Marvel’s mutant hero team.

1. “Obsession”

While X-Men: The Animated Series primarily used the then-modern comics line-up for its roster, several episodes dedicated plots to classic X-Men characters throughout the series’ run.

Case in point stands “Obsession,” an Angel-centric episode wherein a vengeful version of the character seeks revenge on Apocalypse for turning him into the darker, violent Archangel. Having previously absorbed some of Archangel’s evil from an earlier episode, Rogue agrees to help him despite protests from Gambit and the other X-Men.

Archangel’s gradually deepening obsession makes this episode so compelling; his thirst for vengeance clouds his reasoning and leaves viewers on edge as the X-Men battle alongside him against the immortal mutant, unsure whether his madness will destroy him or if he’ll overcome it.

2. “Out of the Past, Part 1”

The premiere episode of X-Men: The Animated Series Season 3 sees the animated debut (and so far only televised appearance) of the Wolverine villainess Lady Deathstrike, reimagined here as an embittered ex-lover of the hero seeking revenge for her father’s death.

While the overarching narrative of the two-parter focuses on an ancient spaceship and its alien prisoner within the Morlock tunnels, “Out of the Past, Part 1” makes for the stronger episode between the two. Not only do audiences witness a condensed retelling of how Wolverine emerged from the Weapon X program with his adamantium skeleton, but how his origins tie to Lady Deathstrike’s, making the clash between the two as heartbreaking as it is exciting.

3. “The Unstoppable Juggernaut”

Another staple of classic X-Men rosters, Colossus became a fan-favorite throughout the 1980s through his appearances in Uncanny X-Men but didn't make the cut for the animated series. However, he does make a memorable appearance in the eighth episode, “The Unstoppable Juggernaut,” which sees the Russian mutant reinterpreted as a recently-arrived immigrant construction worker accused of destroying the Xavier Institute and later robbing a local bank.

But, as the title implies, the X-Men quickly discover the Juggernaut’s hand at play, and the episode goes to great lengths to show the villain’s maddening strength. Seeing the entire team, alongside Colossus, work together to take on Juggernaut makes for quintessential superhero action for the era.

4. “Slave Island”

Lured by the rumors of peaceful mutant coexistence, Gambit, Storm, and Jubilee find themselves prisoners of the island nation of Genosha and are forced into building a power dam fueling Sentinel development alongside fellow mutants.

The episode sees Jubilee take on a proactive role, working to orchestrate a prisoner uprising and escape the complex. Yet, surprising twists and turns throw the story in exciting directions away from the typical “prison escape” archetype episode. With appearances by numerous beloved mutant characters, “Slave Island” makes for an exciting prison action romp while setting up several future appearances for certain “prisoners” down the line.

5. “Graduation Day”

As the final episode of the original run of X-Men, “Graduation Day” makes for a bittersweet yet hopeful goodbye to this legendary iteration of the team. Hanging over the proceedings is a mortally wounded Charles Xavier, barely clinging to life, all while Magneto threatens to wage the ultimate war on humanity with a new mutant army.

No, the episode doesn’t possess the same animation style as the series started with, but it hits the right emotional notes with a tear-jerking goodbye from Xavier as he praises each member of his beloved X-Men. X-Men ’97 will pick up from this ending, and the potential to see where the story continues after such a goodbye proves too tempting to ignore.

6. “Captive Hearts”

Loosely based on an arc from the pages of Uncanny X-Men, “Captive Hearts” sees the debut of the Morlocks, an underground society of outcast mutants unable to blend in with normal humans and their leader, Calisto. Though a significant team effort to rescue Cyclops and Jean Grey from Calisto, the episode serves as an early showcase for Storm’s capabilities as a leader, proving her worth as she duels the mutant one-on-one for both control of the Morlocks and the safety of her teammates.

Another focus lies in the ongoing love triangle between Jean, Cyclops, and Wolverine, the latter struggling with his feelings for the telepath during the Morlock affair. As a reasonably standalone episode in the highly serialized first season, “Captive Hearts” creates outstanding character work.

7. “Til Death Do US Part, Part 1”

The first episode of season two finally sees the long-awaited wedding between Jean Grey and Scott Summers after a tortured love triangle between the pair and the unrequited feelings of Wolverine.

However, the premiere also sees the animated debut of the wicked Mister Sinister, who uses a hypnotized Morph to wreak havoc on the X-Men and ensure the team is separated from Professor Xavier. Not only does the episode kick off a season-long plotline of the X-Men having to contend with Xavier’s absence (a plot line X-Men ’97 will revisit), “Til Death Do Us Part, Part 1” shows off how dangerous their former teammate Morph has become without his moral compass.

8. “The Phoenix Saga, Part 1: Sacrifice”

No writer before or since has made their mark on the X-Men franchise quite like Chris Claremont, whose legendary run with the team saw the creation of several fan-favorite characters and storylines that remain the quintessential texts starring Marvel’s mutants.

His first major saga, the transformation of Jean Grey into the all-powerful Phoenix, serves as the basis for the five-part storyline of the same name, with its opening chapter seeing the X-Men confront the Shi’ar agent Erik the Red as he hijacks an experimental space station.

Not only does “Sacrifice” serve as a proper introduction to the galactic side of the X-Men, but it also makes for a starring showcase of Jean before the renowned “Dark Phoenix Saga” and why the X-Men hold her in such high regard, with her gladly risking her safety to protect her teammates.

9. “Repo Man”

Expanding on the Wolverine origin briefly touched on in “Out of the Past,” “Repo Man” sees the X-Man come to terms with his Canadian roots while running afoul of Alpha Flight. As the Canadian superhero team’s sole appearance in animation, the episode makes for an entertaining examination of their role in shaping Wolverine into a costumed hero and a bitter look at his treatment at the hands of the Weapon X program.

Wolverine’s origins are an infamously complex and convoluted story told over several decades, but “Repo Man” helps streamline this backstory while hitting the high points for audiences to understand.

10. “A Rogue’s Tale”

Though X-Men: The Animated Series episodes remain situated in their corner of the world, the series inhabits the same expansive Marvel Animated Universe made popular by Spider-Man: The Animated Series and Fantastic Four.

“A Rogue’s Tale” follows Rogue reckoning with her sordid past, particularly a vicious clash with Ms. Marvel (then-Carol Danvers) that saw the future X-Man put the Avenger into a coma while gaining her powers and memories in the process. The episode makes for a keen reminder of where Rogue started as a character before becoming the X-Men staple that she is today, contrasting her prior villainy with her reformation as a bonafide hero.

11. “Orphan’s End”

The Summers family tree makes for convoluted material on the original comics page, but “Orphan’s End” delivers the gist of Cyclops’ backstory while maintaining the series’ patented comic book action. Though Corsair and the Starjammers had previously appeared in “The Phoenix Saga” storyline and audiences were aware of the true connection between the spacefaring outlaw and Cyclops, this episode sees the two characters finally rediscover their father/son relationship.

Even as they flee Shi’ar authorities, all of Cyclops’ resentment growing up orphaned and Corsair’s retelling of the Summers tragedy makes for an emotionally charged installment, with the necessary dose of sci-fi pulp bringing some fun to the proceedings.

12. “Beyond Good and Evil, Parts 1-4”

Designed as the original ending to X-Men: The Animated Series once it reached syndication numbering, “Beyond Good and Evil” pulls out all the stops to make a fitting farewell, even if plans quickly changed at the last minute to allow for a truncated fifth season.

Even without this context, “Beyond Good and Evil” remains a stunning culmination of Apocalypse’s machinations throughout the series, his final plot seeing him abduct various mutant psychics to help remake reality in his image. Stretching across time and space, with the debut of mutant Psylocke thrown in for good measure, “Beyond Good and Evil” stands as an epic ending to the fourth season.

13. “Old Soldiers”

One of the few episodes of X-Men dedicated to examining real-world events, “Old Soldiers” sees Wolverine reminiscing about his days as a covert agent in World War II-era France, working to free a captive scientist in a chateau overrun by German forces.

Notable as a team-up with Captain America over a decade before the character came to prominence as part of the MCU, “Old Soldiers” possesses a distinctly different tone from the majority of X-Men, with a focus on war intrigue and pulp action culminating in a classic Red Skull brawl with one of his massive super weapons. As an entry written by Wolverine co-creator Len Wein, “Old Soldiers” makes for a refreshing change of pace and a compelling glimpse into Logan’s shadowy past.

14. “Days of Future Past, Part 2”

One of the most beloved of X-Men stories, “Days of Future Past,” sees a time-traveler arrive from a dystopian future wherein the assassination of Senator Robert Kelly sees the Sentinels hunt mutants to near-extinction.

While heavily altered for the television series (Bishop replaces Kitty Pryde as the time traveler, for instance), “Days of Future Past, Part 2” sees the X-Men battle Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to prevent the horrific future from coming to pass, with a brawl throughout the United States Capital Building and onto the National Mall.

The episode serves as a taste for the epic scale that the series would indulge in later in its run, with a heartrending confrontation between Rogue and her mother Mystique and a magnetic cliffhanger leading into the season one finale.

15. “Enter Magneto”

At times a hero and just as often a villain, Magneto makes his case as one of the most gripping X-Men characters conceived, and X-Men: The Animated Series gives the character his proper due in animation with his debut episode.

Depicted in his traditional guise as a militant mutant who sees coexistence with normal humans as fantasy following personal tragedy, Magneto tries to coerce an imprisoned Beast to join his cause while planning further attacks on humanity. The episode is at its strongest when Beast debates the Master of Magnetism, echoing his and Xavier’s pacifist beliefs. At the same time, Magneto wastes no time showing off his full power set, easily overpowering the maximum security prison and leaving audiences on edge as he makes his next moves.

“Enter Magneto” may water down Magneto’s backstory to appease the Saturday morning cartoon demographic, but it offers a more robust examination of its title character than previously.

16. “The Cure”

Part of Rogue’s appeal lies in the character’s inability to control her mutant-leeching abilities, which threaten to seriously hurt someone if she touches a person for too long, with many socially alienated comic readers seeing parts of themselves in her.

In “The Cure,” Angel bankrolls a scientist working feverishly on a mutant cure on Muir Island, attracting the attention of Rogue and several other mutants eager to feel like an average human. A certain heartache permeates the proceedings, and even a simple holding of hands proves tantalizing for Rogue not to feel so lonely anymore. Throw in the animated debuts of famous X-Men antagonists Mystique and Apocalypse, and audiences find a deeper look at the team’s resident southern belle.

17. “Nightcrawler”

Perhaps the most beloved of the X-Men characters, Nightcrawler made several appearances throughout much of X-Men: The Animated Series, with his debut episode remaining a distinct highlight. As well as retelling Kurt Wagner’s origins, the installment possesses a fittingly moody monastery setting, with a vacationing Gambit, Wolverine, and Rogue hearing word of this mysterious “demon.”

Tackling the character’s religious background remains a remarkable achievement for an animated cartoon series from 1995, especially the inclusion of a philosophical debate between Nightcrawler and Wolverine over God and the treatment of mutants. This key aspect, his devout nature, has never been portrayed as powerfully as in this installment.

18. “Beauty and the Beast”

On-the-nose title aside, “Beauty and the Beast” makes for a compelling Beast-centric episode that sees Hank McCoy romantically connect with a blind woman under his care, Carly.

As one of the show’s most explicit depictions of paranoia and prejudice, with the Friends of Humanity serving as a proxy for real-life hate groups, “Beauty and the Beast” also delves deep into McCoy’s psyche and his own self-loathing over his mutated appearance denying him a semblance of normalcy.

Filled with rousing action but ending on a bittersweet note, “Beauty and the Beast” perfectly illustrates the intolerant world the X-Men face and the struggles they endure when confronting it.

19. “One Man’s Worth, Parts 1 and 2”

While not quite an adaptation of the famous “Age of Apocalypse” storyline, the production team that oversaw the series crafted this two-parter that directly influenced the creation of that dystopian time-travel crossover event. “One Man’s Worth” sees Master Mold orchestrate the assassination of Professor Xavier in 1959, creating a dystopian future where sentinels and mutants wage constant war with one another to a violent stalemate.

With Bishop as the only mutant who recalls the original timeline, he teams up with a married Wolverine and Storm to set the present right. With a Terminator-esque twist to the proceedings and a heartbreaking relationship between the altered Wolverine and Storm, “One Man’s Worth” makes for both a rewarding two-parter and one of the series’ strongest entries.

20. “Cold Comfort”

One of the original five members of the comic book X-Men, Bobby Drake, aka Iceman, had previously appeared in Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends but wouldn’t get his due in X-Men-centric media animation until 2008’s Wolverine and the X-Men.

However, the character makes a memorable impression in “Cold Comfort,” where he seeks out the missing Polaris, breaking into a government facility and running afoul of his former teammates. The episode ultimately culminates with a massive brawl between Xavier’s X-Men and a new government-sanctioned team dubbed X-Factor.

As an acknowledgment of the X-Men’s 1960s roots with an eye toward its then-present success, “Cold Comfort” sees the history of the X-Men in a new light while planting seeds for future storylines. That alone makes it one of the most important X-Men: The Animated Series episodes.

21. “Night of the Sentinels, Part 1”

All shows require a good first impression to ensure a healthy first season, and X-Men: The Animated Series lands this crucial step with its debut episode, “Night of the Sentinels, Part 1.” With Jubilee as the perfect surrogate, audiences are given a proper primer about this corner of the Marvel Universe, setting up the general public’s mood around mutants, introducing each X-Man and what they can do, and what the team represents for all mutant kind.

The episode also shows the terrifying might of the title’s Sentinels, showcasing their destructive capability. With a focus on setting up team dynamics and the world that hates and fears them, “Night of the Sentinels, Part 1” makes for a compelling beginning to this iteration of the X-Men.

22. “The Dark Phoenix, Part 2”

Of the many famous plots X-Men: The Animated Series adapted from the comics, “The Dark Phoenix Saga” remains the pinnacle of X-Men storytelling.

“Part 2” of the storyline sees all but one of the X-Men captured by the so-called Inner Circle Club (a slightly sanitized version of the comics’ original Hellfire Club), with its lead psychics working to corrupt Jean Grey’s Phoenix persona to their will. However, that one unaccounted X-Man is none other than Wolverine, who threatens to tear his way through the Club to rescue his teammates.

While the show switches out certain characters for the 90s line-up, “Part 2” remains a highly faithful retelling of this portion of the larger “Dark Phoenix” storyline, with a full-scale brawl between the X-Men and the Inner Circle and Cal Dodd delivering some of his best voice work as Wolverine.