The Best Yoda Quotes From Star Wars

“Do or do not. There is no try.”

This quote from the same scene sums up what Yoda appears to be all about:

“Size matters not. Look at me. Judge me by my size, do you? Hmm? Hmm. And well you should not. For my ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is. Life creates it, makes it grow. Its energy surrounds us and binds us.”

“When nine hundred years old you reach, look as good, you will not, hmmm?”

Yoda jests with Luke a little. Before he then dies. Yoda was quite fond of jesting his Jedi – remember this one directed at the bearded Obi-Wan in Attack of the Clones?

“Lost a planet, Master Obi-Wan has. How embarrassing. How embarrassing!”

In the same scene, Yoda also comments: “Truly wonderful, the mind of child is.”

If you recall that Anakin, now using the moniker of Darth Vader, murders Yoda's class of younglings in Revenge of the Sith, this line retains a greater poignancy than may have been first intended.

“There is another!”

Old Ben and Yoda are having a little Force chat about Luke and his chances of taking down Darth Vader. Obi-Wan laments his fears that “they” have already lost.

Yoda then curiously mentions that there is another Skywalker. This blew everyone's mind in The Empire Strikes Back. It wasn't until Return of the Jedi that it was revealed that Princes Leia was Luke's sister.

The prequel movie Revenge of the Sith was used to demonstrate that Yoda has this knowledge in the last scene that Obi-Wan and Yoda had together when they were alive.

“You must unlearn what you have learned.”

Some say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. Yoda seemed to think Luke could. And he did.

Believe it or not, Yoda also had a quote in The Force Awakens. We swear it's true! In the 14th second of Ray's flashback/dream sequence both Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi have the briefest lines – as a disembodied voice, Yoda says “surrounds us… and binds us.” This is, of course, Yoda talking about the Force.

If we have The Phantom Menace to thank for anything (actually, there are MANY reasons), we should thank George Lucas for writing this classic Yoda line:

“Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.”

Yoda said it when he was sitting with the Jedi Council in the interview with young Anakin Skywalker to determine whether he should be trained as a Jedi.

This quote became a strong foreshadowing of what would troubles would befall young Anakin. The fear that ultimately brought Skywalker down, was the fear that his beloved Padmé would die. It was some clever writing by George Lucas as it mirrored a tale that Yoda told Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back during Luke's training period:

“Yes, a Jedi’s strength flows from the Force. But beware of the dark side. Anger, fear, aggression; the dark side of the Force are they. Easily they flow, quick to join you in a fight. If once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny, consume you it will, as it did Obi-Wan’s apprentice.”

This time around, Yoda would not have doubted the meaning and truth of his words.

Let's jump back to Attack of the Clones, where Yoda got to say the last line of the film:

“The shroud of the Dark Side has fallen. Begun, the Clone Wars has.”

Some other sweet Yoda quotes:

“Named must your fear be before banish it you can.”

“The boy you trained, gone he is. Consumed by Darth Vader.”

“To answer power with power, the Jedi way this is not. In this war, a danger there is, of losing who we are.”

“Powerful you have become, the dark side I sense in you.”

“Control, control, you must learn control!”