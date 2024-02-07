Zendaya Coleman, or just Zendaya as most of the world knows her, nails the idea of a triple threat in a way few other actors do now. She burst onto the scene with her leading role in the Disney Channel original TV series Shake It Up. However, she soon branched out into singing, acting, and dancing outside of Disney productions. Now she's in some of the biggest movies in the industry, such as Spider-Man and Dune.

The best Zendaya movies and TV shows spread across her already lengthy and impressive career in show business. Some of these properties include the more musical ideas she became famous for, while others include more action-packed blockbuster cinema hits. All Zendaya fans should check out the best Zendaya movies and TV shows ranked below.

1. Euphoria (2019-2022)

No other character in Zendaya’s lengthy and award-winning career captures her acting skills like Rue in Euphoria. This HBO TV series drowns the viewer in some of the darkest and most twisted aspects of humanity through the eyes of addict Rue but simultaneously provides hope and keeps eyes glued to the screen.

Zendaya proves through this exceptional series she has the skill to do so much more than sitcom laughs on the Disney Channel or being the love interest in someone else’s supercharged storyline.

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Zendaya’s MJ and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man provide their strongest performances and moments in the third entry in the superhero trilogy. It swings high above its predecessors for an emotional and shocking adventure that rewards both old Spider-Man fans and new ones alike, and stands out as one of the most fun Zendaya movies.

3. Dune (2021)

Zendaya’s Chani in the first Dune movie feels a bit understated, but even still, she impresses with her mystifying character. All of this featured alongside one of the strongest examples of modern cinematography and excellent visual effects, which bring its alien world and future to life in a glorious way. More than just one of the best sci-fi epics of recent years, it's also one of the best Zendaya movies.

4. Invisible Beauty (2023)

This stunning documentary about the Black fashion industry takes viewers on a journey exploring Bethann Hardison, who pioneered much of the fashion today. This adventure goes through the eyes of popular stars like Zendaya, who lends such an excellent view to the story.

5. The Greatest Showman (2017)

Zendaya returned to music and dancing with this musical about the Barnum Circus, which features one of the most memorable soundtracks in recent memory. This especially goes for Zendaya’s conflicted onscreen romance with co-star Zac Efron and their masterpiece duet “Rewrite the Stars.”

6. Lemonade (2016)

This fascinating take on a Beyoncé album visualizes her music in a gorgeous cinematic way. It feels like a music video turned to the max with tons of stars like Zendaya, Amandla Stenberg, and others involved. This exploration of Beyoncé’s music feels leaps and bounds above what other musicians accomplished in the past.

7. Shake It Up (2010-2013, 2021)

Zendaya’s entire career began with this monumental Disney Channel series. She led this series alongside co-star Bella Thorne, but Zendaya captured the audience in a way few other Disney stars have. Her mix of incredible dancing skills and hilarious moments paved the way for her superstar career.

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

The first Tom Holland Spider-Man movie takes an intriguing approach to the character of the already-established superhero. This also includes an unconventional take on the role of MJ, played by Zendaya in a spectacular fashion. She proves pretty fast how she makes the prime love interest for Spidey.

9. Frenemies (2012)

This Disney Channel original film brings back the likes of Zendaya and Bella Thorne for a different take on their onscreen friendship. This movie explores the highs and lows of friendships in a realistic manner, offering plenty of laughs but thoughtful messages at the same time.

10. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

The second of the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy features Zendaya and Peter Parker on a trip across the globe for school. This movie gives a bit more time to Zendaya as a character, but her placement and role in the film feel a bit underwhelming compared to the other two movies.

11. Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

LeBron James takes command of the new generation of basketball stars in this long-awaited sequel of basketball and Looney Tunes. It features incredible acting, including Zendaya as Lola Bunny, and it lands better than expected. While it lacks the oomph of the original, it feels worth the wait.

12. Smallfoot (2018)

This all-star cast of stars gives tremendous vocal performances to an otherwise standard animated flick. It tells the story of Migo the Yeti, who goes on a journey to find a human who will reinstate him into his community. The likes of Channing Tatum, Zendaya, James Corden, LeBron James, Danny DeVito, and more elevate this adventure.

13. Malcolm & Marie (2021)

This romantic drama about a couple lets its cast down completely. Zendaya gives the role her all as Marie, but the awkward script feels a bit too heavy-handed in its exploration of the complicated relationship she has with her filmmaker boyfriend.

14. Zapped (2014)

This bizarre teen film sees Zendaya able to control the boys and events around her with the power of a unique smartphone app she has. The laughs feel enjoyable enough, but the movie does little to set itself apart from the dime-a-dozen other similar films, including other Zendaya movies.

15. Black-ish (2015)

Zendaya guest-starred in this award-winning and beloved ABC series during its second season. Her appearance felt impactful despite the singular episode of “Daddy’s Day.” She gave stars of the series, like Anthony Anderson and the rest, a run for their money.

16. K.C. Undercover (2015-2018)

This second Disney Channel series from Zendaya takes a sharp turn from what made her famous in the first place. She stars as an undercover agent who helps her family solve crimes while balancing her school life. It gives a bit more of an action and comedic side to Zendaya, which helped in her later works.

17. Dancing With the Stars (2013, 2016)

Zendaya appeared as a contestant on this reality dance TV series in one of its strongest seasons to date, as well as a guest later on in 2016. She fell short of winning the entire competition during her season, landing in second place, but gave one of the most impressive performances in the series’ history.

18. 106 & Park (2013)

Zendaya took the time to appear in this variety show with various hip-hop music videos and showcases in 2013. She commanded the audience well and showcased her unique ability to entertain, even at a young point in her career.

19. Lip Sync Battle (2017)

Zendaya’s lip sync battle against her real-life boyfriend, Tom Holland, stands out as the best episode of this entire reality TV series. The two superstars showed off their excellent dancing and stage presence skills, even if Zendaya lost this battle by a small margin.

20. Skin Wars (2015)

Zendaya appeared as a guest judge during the second season of this reality competition about body painters. Her appearance felt brief in this series, but she stood out as the most entertaining and engaging guest judge on the series in that short time.

21. Duck Duck Goose (2018)

Zendaya stands out as the best part of this otherwise forgettable animated family feature. The story revolves around a goose who adopts two ducklings and goes on an adventure with them. The animation is fine, but the lackluster script lets Zendaya’s vocal performance down.