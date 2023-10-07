Few monsters have become as synonymous with the horror genre as zombies. More so than vampires or werewolves, zombies have become a key staple of modern horror, whether in cult classic films like Night of the Living Dead and Shaun of the Dead or TV series like The Walking Dead.

As with most horror-based creatures, zombies have figured into many video games over the years, earning a definitive place within the modern horror video game. From the undead hordes of Resident Evil to action-packed first-person shooters like Call of Duty, check out some of the best zombie games of all time, ranked from best to worst.

Resident Evil 4

Given the influential place Resident Evil holds in the horror genre, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the series has released some of the greatest zombie games in modern history. Not a single Resident Evil title surpasses Resident Evil 4, the definitive entry in the series’ continuity yet.

Striking a crucial balance between action and horror, Resident Evil 4 totes all the foremost characteristics one associates with a Resident Evil game, whether the B-movie plot or the ultra-realistic gore. With challenging enemies around every corner and an expansive environment as macabre as a Hammer Horror film set, it sets the high-water mark for the Resident Evil franchise, as terrifying as it is addictive to play.

The Last of Us

Other video games match The Last of Us in terms of gameplay, but few titles have measured up to The Last of Us in terms of its main storyline. Taking a page out of realistic horror novels like The Road, Naughty Dog managed to dish out a cinematic story of survival where the mutated zombies are only slightly more monstrous than the actual human survivors.

With its heart-rending plot and morally gray characters, The Last of Us has garnered widespread praise as one of the greatest video games in recent memory. Presenting a story as epic in scope as a dense novel, the consistent realism of The Last of Us packs a wallop of a punch, outfitting the game with a grittiness few other games possess.

Telltale’s The Walking Dead best zombie games

When Telltale first released The Walking Dead in the spring of 2012, few people had seen anything quite like it. A choose-your-adventure style game where individual choices influenced the progression of the story’s overall narrative, The Walking Dead’s unique formatting presented gamers with a whirlwind of storyline possibilities.

As novel as the game’s emphasis on player choices was, The Walking Dead also managed to thrust players into the role of its main characters, forcing them to choose between numerous life-or-death situations. The heightened drama of said choices, along with the game’s rich assortment of realistic characters, resulted in a game that focused on emotion and story rather than action or horror alone.

Left 4 Dead 2

Like all the best sequels, Left 4 Dead 2 expanded upon Left 4 Dead in every way imaginable, evolving the original game’s gameplay mechanic and focusing on cooperative survival. Released just one year after Left 4 Dead, it helped gauge audiences’ renewed interest in the zombie game alongside other titles like Call of Duty: World at War, Dead Rising, and Dead Space.

Introducing new features like a more diverse lineup of zombies, melee weapons, and additional gameplay modes, Left 4 Dead 2’s standout feature is the ominous “A.I. Director 2.0.” As players push their way through each campaign stage, this A.I. observes each player's survival tactics, tweaking each subsequent level for a more daunting challenge. An ingenious addition to the game, it helped set Left 4 Dead 2 apart from the numerous other zombie games that saw a release in the 2000s.

Resident Evil 2 (2019)

An effective example of a remake done right, Resident Evil 2 retained all the foremost qualities that made the original work, updating it just enough to appease modern players. Staying true to the first Resident Evil 2, Capcom expanded upon the original premise of ‘98’s Resident Evil 2, outfitting this later remake with more fluid gameplay, more immersive environments, and more challenging enemies.

The crowning achievement of Resident Evil’s recent output of games, Resident Evil 2 also returned the series to its roots, distancing itself from the shooter-heavy nature of Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 and focusing more on the survival horror of the original games. A brilliant horror title in and of itself, it reignited fan interest in the Resident Evil series, affirming its prestigious place among current generations of gamers.

Dead Space (2008)

If Ridley Scott proved one thing with his 1978 classic, Alien, the potential for horror-sci-fi infusions is almost endless, often yielding some creative results. As with Alien or its sequel, Aliens, Dead Space illustrated this fact in crystal clear fashion, designing a horror game with an imaginative sci-fi setting and horrific monsters waiting for players around every turn.

With a bone-chilling score looming in the background and minimal lighting to evoke a constant sense of dread, Dead Space mastered the art of suspense when it came to level progression or maintaining a taut atmosphere. As devastating as certain futuristic weapons proved, the difficult-to-beat bosses ensured players had their hands full whenever they came across a new enemy to face down.

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Who would have thought cowboys and zombies would make such a great pairing? A DLC spin-off of Rockstar’s popular Red Dead Redemption, Undead Nightmare finds reformed outlaw-turned-rancher John Marston wandering a plague-ridden Wild West, searching for a way to cure his zombified family.

Far from being a zombie game alone, Rockstar weaved in a ton of new material to Undead Nightmare, taking advantage of its magical realist plotline and fantasy-based presentation. Whether corralling the mythical Four Horses of the Apocalypse or hunting sasquatches in the rugged mountains, the minute level of detail in Undead Nightmare made it one of the best DLC storylines ever released.

Dying Light

More so than most other games on this list, Dying Light brought a newfound level of complexity to the zombie game – the most obvious example being the degree of difficulty between enemies by day and those same enemies at night.

Maneuvering around the map during the day, Dying Light’s shambling zombies don't pose much of a threat, with players able to dodge the infected’s half-hearted attacks. Once the sun sets, however, those zombies gain superhuman strength and agility, heightening the constant sense of danger players must endure. The unique gameplay mechanics surrounding the players’ grappling hooks add to the fun, which allow for some speedy escape should the situation prove too formidable for players to handle.

The Last of Us Part II

Following a game as universally praised as The Last of Us posed a massive challenge, but like Uncharted before it, Naughty Dog delivered in grand fashion. Continuing the narrative progression of the series leads Ellie and Joel as they seek to make a name for themselves. The developers crafted a game as haunting and evocative as the first game in the series.

As with the original Last of Us,n The Last of Us Part II’s all-encompassing story makes it a superior game, challenging players with its morally uncertain main characters, forcing them to see from each of their points of view. Dense, realistic, and often heartbreaking in its story, it’s as gripping a game as the initial Last of Us in every conceivable way.

The House of the Dead

In 1996, two titles forever changed the nature of horror games and subsequent depictions of zombies: the original Resident Evil and its counterpart, The House of the Dead. While the later success of Resident Evil tends to overshadow its arcade competitor, players shouldn’t overlook The House of the Dead‘s influence on mainstream pop culture.

Alongside Resident Evil, The House of the Dead played an important role in kicking off the zombie resurgence of the 2000s, triggering a wave of movies, TV series, and video games featuring flesh-eating reanimated corpses (most of which appear on this list). Featuring a campy 80s-esque storyline and adhering itself more to adults than children, it remains a lauded cult classic.

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Discovering the potential for zombie-related modes with World at War, Treyarch took the central premise of fascist znombies and ran with it. Building off the scant storyline of its predecessor, Treyarch erected a mountain out of a minuscule molehill, creating a densely-packed Lovecraftian universe outside of COD’s main continuity.

Besides Black Ops’ Zombie mode intricacies, the game’s implementation of various new stages, perks, and weapons pushed the boundaries of WaW’s zombies forward in entertaining new directions. Compared to the gothic atmosphere of World at War, Black Ops also introduced a healthy dose of off-kilter humor to its Zombie mode, which went a long way in attracting new players to the game.

Plants vs. Zombies

The fact that PopCap Games transitioned Plants vs. Zombies from a mere computer game to a wide-release console game should tell people all they need to know about this 2009 tower defense game. An unexpected success on release, it continues to enjoy critical favor among the modern gaming fandom, as evidenced by its later release to the PS3, Xbox 360, and various mobile devices.

As with most tower defense games, Plants vs. Zombies embodies a straightforward structure: players place tactical defenses (plants) to prevent an invading horde of zombies from overrunning their suburban home. As expected from its premise, however, the joy of Plants vs. Zombies lies in its inherent humor and consistent replayability, each stage requiring players to rely on careful strategy and creative defenses to survive.

DayZ

Not to be confused with the standalone video game counterpart of the same name, the original version of DayZ – IE the mod add-on designed by Dean Hall for the tactical shooter Arma 2 – remains one of the most captivating and original games on this list. Valuing a hyper-realistic basis in survival, it tosses players into a post-apocalyptic wasteland, forcing them to rely on their wits and wiles to survive.

Wandering this horrific landscape, players must live as long as possible, avoiding infection, outrunning zombies, gunning down rival players, and finding fresh supplies capable of sustaining them on their lengthy journeys. In essence, it feels like the horror version of Fortnite, a game that owes a serious debt of gratitude to the basic presentation of DayZ in the first place.

Dead Rising

Few films encapsulate the zombie subgenre as fully as George Romero’s original Dawn of the Dead. The second chapter in Romero’s celebrated Night of the Living Dead franchise, the film follows a small group of people trying to rebuild society inside a sprawling suburban shopping mall, fighting to keep out zombies and other murderous survivors from entering their entertainment complex.

But what if viewers could explore the mall setting of Dawn of the Dead? What if they could wander from building to building, trying on all different kinds of outlandish costumes and using household items as mundane as a shopping cart or a stuffed animal as a weapon? Such is the premise behind 2006’s cult classic, Dead Rising, a humorous interpretation of Dawn of the Dead that places players in an anxiety-riddled race against time. As comical as it is scary, it’s among Capcom’s finest 2000s-era releases.

Call of Duty: World at War

With how far Call of Duty’s zombie universe has grown since its inception, the initial zombie stages of World at War might seem limited by today’s standards. Like other influential games on this list, however, the limitations of World at War make it an incredible game.

A last-minute addition to Treyarch’s first M-rated Call of Duty game, the gothic atmosphere of fascist zombies made for an exceptional fit into the hyper-violent nature of World at War. Without the overly complex narrative universe of future COD games, the simplicity of WaW’s zombies also made it approachable for numerous players across COD’s audience demographic. The resulting mode was straightforward yet impossible to stop playing once started, with players whiling away entire hours, seeing how long they could survive against the never-ending waves of the undead.