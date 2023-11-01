The Biggest Money Lessons We Can Learn From Taylor Swift

When Taylor Swift hit billionaire status, we were all left wondering where our money decisions have brought us. This year, the singing bird has been so busy, from her Eras Tours to cinemas-so it’s no surprise that she was raking some good change in.

With a confirmed $1 billion in net worth, according to a Bloomberg report, Taylor Swift is now toe-to-toe with Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. Her dedication shows that Swift is not only a great entertainer but a money-minded economy as well.

Lessons Learned

Taylor Swift has shown us the importance of always having a plan. She’s made savvy decisions such as re-selling and re-recording old albums after she no longer has ownership of her masters. She regained control of her work this way, making it clear that quick thinking and versatility are the better options.

She’s made decisions to sidestep acting, urging us to multiply our talents to exhaust our earning power. She took a substantial amount of money home by partnering with AMC Entertainment, the movie giant, to distribute her Eras Tour Film.

According to a statement by the CEO of Hollywood Branded, Stacey Jones, “Ever endorsement and Taylor Swift's partnership is part of an impressive and masterful grand plan.”

Just like she does, create a financial plan and stick to it. Start small by building emergency funds for a rainy day, having savings, and paying off debts.

Even Taylor Swift doesn’t do it all alone; she has a team that backs her and leads her toward the best path. In the same way, consult a financial advisor when you’re not sure to find a starting point.

With all the other hats she wears, Swift still has an impressive portfolio that is well over $150 million in estimate, according to The Wall Street Journal. She purchased properties whose value has soared in time. She knew where to buy them so she could collect them later.

The good news is that investing in real estate is something we can all do. You don't have to start with a plush penthouse like she did; start small and make your way to the top. There's always room to grow in real estate.

Source: Bloomberg.