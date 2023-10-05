The Bizarre Allure of 15 Notoriously Bad Films

Occasionally, something is so bad it’s good, and movies aren't exempt. It’s usually a subjective phenomenon, and those who love a terrible film are often in the minority.

A popular online forum recently discussed the allure of notoriously bad films, and here are 15 releases that you may or may not wish to add to your watch list.

1. Evolution (2001)

With David Duchovny involved, Evolution seemed set for a strong fanbase on the back of X-Files. However, the movie was a box office flop. One forum member claimed that the writing and acting were poor, but they loved every minute.

2. Super Troopers (2001)

2001 was a good year for duds. One poster loves Super Troopers, even though they acknowledge that it’s dumb. They’re not alone: The mention of the name results in many replies quoting lines from the movie.

3. Hackers (1995)

The concept of computer hacking remained rare when this movie came out, but it failed to capture the world’s curiosity. Forum contributors state that they know Hackers is terrible, but it’s great fun to watch.

4. Burlesque (2010)

A movie that contains Cher and Christina Aguilera should involve great music, but there is a concern that the acting will be suspect. 37% on Rotten Tomatoes might be considered generous by a forum that is not impressed. One person feels that Burlesque is like a sequel to Coyote Ugly.

5. Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

This discussion puts several Adam Sandler comedy films forward, but the Paul Blart series has to win out. It’s a flimsy plot, punctuated by the occasional laugh, and Mall Cop may indicate why Sandler has taken on more dramatic roles since.

6. Mallrats (1995)

We’re staying in the mall for this 1995 buddy comedy, but things aren’t improving. One forum member stated that Mallrats was so bad that Director Kevin Smith apologized.

7. Popeye (1980)

Even the great Robin Williams can’t lift this flop. Popeye was an action movie from 1980, and this thread suggests it’s become a cult because it’s so bad. One individual feels it has the most ridiculous sea monster in movie history, and even the songs are weird.

8. Super Mario Bros (1993)

The same forum has previously described Super Mario Bros. as a film with no redeeming features. Could the theory that it’s so bad it’s good be a positive? One poster claims this is awful but in the best possible way.

9. Tank Girl (1995)

A comic book adaptation, Tank Girl failed to impress the critics. Replies to this thread are mixed, but when people say the best thing about a movie is the soundtrack, you know it’s bad. One person acknowledges this but claims the movie is still a national treasure.

10. Grease 2 (1982)

One commenter feels that Grease 2 is the only film on the discussion that fully fits the brief. While it has a great soundtrack, there are few highlights, yet one respondent claims they love it unironically.

11. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

There is an argument over the inclusion of this film. One commenter puts Bridget Jones’s Diary forward, while others argue it’s a good movie. In my opinion, the lines are corny, and there are too many cringeworthy moments.

12. Godzilla (1998)

There are many films in this series, but the forum is left underwhelmed by the 1998 Godzilla featuring Matthew Broderick. While it has some supporters, many hate it. One states that the monster has no resemblance to Godzilla, while another says it’s awful, but they’ve watched it multiple times.

13. Maximum Overdrive (1986)

This is another movie said to be detested by the original director. Stephen King may not want to acknowledge Maximum Overdrive, but it’s fondly remembered as a film that is loved because it is so terrible.

14. Blades of Glory (2007)

This film isn’t meant to be taken too seriously. Blades of Glory looks at the kitch levels displayed in competitive ice skating, and Will Ferrell embraces it all. One poster happily laughed so much at this movie that it helped lift them out of a dark period.

15. Batman (1966)

You can keep all your sequels. The 1966 version of Batman is the best worst movie of all time. The scene where the caped crusader tries to dispense with a bomb is hilarious, and, as for the shark scene, it wasn’t exactly Jaws. I’m still mightily relieved that Batman was carrying his shark repellent.

