The Bizarre and Mesmerizing World of FMV Games

The era of the early to mid-'90s marked a peculiar time in gaming history when developers, driven by the new possibilities of CD-ROM technology, piled into the trend of Full Motion Video (FMV).

Many franchises at that time departed from quaintly pixelated sprites—in retrospect, often superior—to extravagantly pixelated videos, which most studios abandoned within a few years. Today, looking back on these relics, we might learn from reflecting on why gamers tended to prefer unreality when escaping into their pastimes.

Let's take a retrospective journey through some of the most iconic FMV games of that dead-end era.

1. The 7th Guest (1993)

The 7th Guest takes place in the mansion of Mr. Henry Stauf, a drifter-turned-toymaker who invites a group of people to his sprawling abode for assorted sinister purposes.

Stauf, who has a vivid creepiness to him even in the grainy early-90s game footage, feels like a well-drawn fairytale villain. In The 7th Guest, his toys lead to the disappearance of the children who play with them.

By leveraging the latest cutting-edge CD-ROM storage capabilities, the game flaunted hours of pre-rendered FMV sequences that delighted fans back in the day. One of the game's standout features, AI-driven opponents in puzzles that eschewed preset patterns in favor of adaptability, now seems way ahead of its time.

2. Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon (1994)

Step into a grimy, post-apocalyptic future, put on a fedora, and light up a cigarette. Welcome to Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon, a game about a private investigator in a post-World War III San Francisco filled with mutants. The plot revolves around Murphy's quest to prevent an ancient artifact from igniting another global catastrophe.

Tex lives on Chandler Street in a game that sometimes suffers from an on-the-nose relationship to its neo-noir influences. With that said, it manages to blend FMV with a free-roaming 3D style of movement, which makes it unique; those setups almost exclusively existed in first-person shooters at the time. Despite the flaws, the game has no shortage of nostalgic charm.

3. Night Trap (1992)

Night Trap transplants players into the role of a special operative with the Sega Control Attack Team (S.C.A.T.) monitoring surveillance cameras in a lakeside house. Inside, a group of teenage girls have their party interrupted by the Augurs, a band of vampiric home invaders dressed like cat burglars.

A semi-sanitized B-grade horror film at its core, Night Trap feels like an '80s slasher film crossed with an '80s television sitcom—something like Nightmare on Elm Street paired with Diff'rent Strokes; in fact, Diff'rent Strokes star Dana Plato led the cast, bringing a touch of mainstream allure to the game.

Due to the violence against women—which happens off-screen in the largely bloodless game—Night Trap attracted the ire of no less than the United States Congress, which made it a key component of its 1993 Senate hearings on video games. The inclusion significantly contributed to the commercial success of the game.

4. The Beast Within: A Gabriel Knight Mystery (1995)

Sandwiched between a sprite-based game and a 3D game, The Beast Within: A Gabriel Knight Mystery ended up as the only FMV game in the Gabriel Knight series.

In The Beast Within, writer and bookstore owner Gabriel travels to Germany with his assistant Grace to uncover the uncomfortable secrets behind a spate of werewolf attacks. They piece together a mystery involving monster lore, Wagnerian operas, and the story of King Ludwig II.

While other FMV games often took a lot of hits for lousy acting, The Beast Within delivers performances that retain adequate authenticity for immersion. Widely considered near the peak of the FMV genre, The Beast Within secures its place in video game history.

5. Phantasmagoria (1995)

Sierra On-Line released Phantasmagoria in 1995, a horror game that fused FMV with point-and-click adventure. The game had such a massive amount of computationally intensive content that it took up 7 CD-ROM discs!

Phantasmagoria thrusts players into the spine-chilling world of Adrienne Delaney, a novelist who moves into a decrepit mansion with her husband. The mansion's previous owner, the magician Zoltan “Carno” Carnovasch, descended into madness after his black magic experiments went awry, which cinematic sequences reveal.

Game designer Roberta William sought to blur the lines between cinema and interactivity with 3D-rendered environments and actors filmed in front of a blue screen. The game sparked controversy at the time, and some retailers, such as CompUSA, refused to carry it.

6. Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger (1994)

While not exactly a full-on FMV game—Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger falls mainly into the category of space fighter sim—the game nonetheless gets remembered as one of the main FMV titles of the era for its extensive use of video cutscenes.

Stepping back into the role of a space pilot almost like the one he once played in Star Wars, Mark Hamill, cast as Colonel Christopher Blair, stars in this goofy dogfighter. Other major talents like John Rhys-Davies and Malcolm McDowell round out the cast. As in the questionable film, Wing Commander's plot focuses on the human conflict with the feline Kilrathi Empire.

The game's RealSpace engine, pioneering for its time, will impress little today. Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger attracts curiosity mainly for pushing FMV games to the max in an otherwise typical plot.

7. Dragon's Lair (1983)

Published by Cinematronics nearly a decade before most of the other games on this list, Dragon's Lair became ubiquitous in the arcades of the '80s and '90s.

Although the graphics look gorgeous, they have an unfair advantage—they do not allow for much controllability. It works like this: when our iconic hero Dirk the Daring needs to reach out and grab the next rope above the lava, the game enters a Quick Time Event (QTE), which gives the player's reflexes a fraction of a second to react, and so the game proceeds like this.

Dragon's Lair always looked too good to be true as a game back in the day, but the animations—created by Disney artist Don Bluth and others—deserve some attention among FMV games even today.

8. Ripper (1996)

Blue Oyster Cult's “(Don't Fear) The Reaper” plays over the opening credits as the names of Christopher Walken, John Rhys-Davies, Karen Allen, and Paul Giamatti grace the screen. This marks the beginning of Ripper, a futuristic gothic horror game from Take-Two Interactive.

Journalist Jake Quinn chases down the Ripper in this cyberpunk world of the year 2040. This time, however, the Ripper assaults the human brain directly through the virtual realm, leaving the victims in a vegetative state.

The stellar cast may have a leg up on the gameplay, but enough atmosphere lingers in this one to make it worth a look.

9. Black Dahlia (1998)

A little less than a decade before the Brian De Palma movie based on the James Ellroy book came out, Take-Two Interactive's FMV game Black Dahlia arrived on store shelves. Coming on the heels of Take-Two's Ripper, it completed the company's venture into the FMV space.

The narrative, set in the 1940s, takes inspiration from true crime, including the unsolved murder of Elizabeth Short—dubbed the Black Dahlia—and the Cleveland Torso Murderer, a particularly gruesome serial killer from the 1930s. Rather than rehashing these events, the story mixes aspects of the occult and counterfactual history related to the Third Reich.

Similar to Ripper, the game has A-list actors such as Dennis Hopper. However, the difficulty level of some of the puzzles interrupts the pacing in places. Nevertheless, Ellroy's intellectual property works wonders, and the game ranks high in the annals of FMV games.

10. Sewer Shark (1992)

This aptly titled game lets players live out their dream of traveling through the sewers in a barely controllable vehicle.

Sewer Shark belongs to the rail shooter genre, which gaming left behind some time ago. In a rail shooter, the player controls little other than the target cursor as the avatar moves through a scene—in this case, sewer tunnels. While traveling through this grim and repetitive setting, co-pilot Ghost supplies the FMV in the form of snarky commentary. Ghost and the player must get to the fabled Solar City, a promised land free of sewage.

Sewer Shark got bundled with the SegaCD console, which meant that for better or worse, it turned up everywhere in the early '90s—whether at in-store demos or at friends' houses, Sewer Shark often lurked uncomfortably near as one of the most frustrating FMV games.

11. Tomcat Alley (1993)

Tomcat Alley brought players into the cockpit of the F-14 Tomcat in an FMV tour de force, complete with what then passed for real-time aerial combat. Taking obvious inspiration from the film Top Gun, the game delivered a cinematic experience more than gameplay.

The story follows a pilot in the U.S. Navy on a mission to stop an unnamed rogue government that has purchased surplus weapons in the wake of the Soviet disintegration. To watch a bit of the FMV today, one can only marvel at how far gaming has come in 30 years.

12. Police Quest: SWAT (1995)

In a departure from the point-and-click roots of the Police Quest series, Sierra On-Line's Police Quest: SWAT went full FMV to bring consumers video of the L.A.P.D. toeing up against suspects just a few years after the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

The late L.A. Police Chief Daryl Gates, who lent his name to several titles in the Police Quest franchise, had been in charge of the force at the time of the vicious beating of Rodney King, which precipitated the weeklong turmoil that claimed 63 lives.

Unlike fellow Sierra title The Beast Within: A Gabriel Knight Mystery, which also represents a change of continuity from its series, Police Quest: SWAT gets left with a much more hackneyed style of FMV games. At the same time, while branching storylines provide replayability, the game feels undercooked at a less than two-hour playtime. Despite bad reviews at the time, the game became a major hit for Sierra.